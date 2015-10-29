Shugborough Hall

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 29 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Friday

Live Reporting

By Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Rain tonight and it'll stay into tomorrow

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

Dry to start tonight and then it'll turn more cloudy with rain expected for all areas later on - lows of 10C (50F).

Shefali with tomorrow's weather map
BBC

That rain will then continue through tomorrow morning, easing towards lunchtime with brighter weather expected during the afternoon - highs of 15C (59F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

On Midlands Today tonight: Families speak about fatal fireworks fire

Liz Copper

Reporter, BBC Midlands Today

This evening on Midlands Today, we hear from the families who lost relatives in the devastating explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Stafford.

Simon Hillier and Stewart Staples died after a huge fire at an industrial unit on the Baswich Estate. 

I'll also have the latest on the police investigation on BBC One from 18:30.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thousands turn out to mourn football legend Howard Kendall

Alice Bentley

BBC Local Live

Thousands of people have lined the streets around Liverpool and hundreds more packed into the city's Anglican cathedral to pay their final respects to football legend and former Stoke City player Howard Kendall.

Thousands turn out on streets for funeral procession
PA

In his tribute, Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said Kendall had been his idol for more than 50 years. 

Eulogies were also delivered by former players Joe Royle, Peter Reid and Graham Stuart.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Midlands Economic Engine 'could be running by April'

Patrick Burns

Political editor, Midlands

Just under a year since that "historic agreement" between Birmingham and the four Black Country councils, we now have a clear timetable for the formation of the Midlands "Economic Engine".

Centre of Birmingham
PA

Now the 'shadow' authority, formed to pave the way for it, has submitted its final scheme and governance review to ministers. So the clock has started ticking.  

We’ll be talking about this on this weekend’s Sunday Politics, on tomorrow evening’s Midlands Today and you can read my blog on the BBC website.    

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The wildlife lends a hand for park's Halloween ghost walk

Peak Wildlife Park in Staffordshires says staff got an unexpected helping hand this Halloween.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Andoh likely to miss rest of Port Vale's season

Lee Blakeman

Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Port Vale winger Enoch Andoh is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, according to the club.

Enoch Andoh
Port Vale FC

He injured his anterior cruciate ligament in a challenge in the game at Colchester last week. 

Manager Rob Page told BBC Radio Stoke it's a huge loss for the team and a blow to the player. 

He's bitterly disappointed by it all and he'd just started to find a little bit of form and this happens to him.

Rob PagePort Vale manager
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Pumpkin carving masterclass ahead of Halloween

Matt Jackson

Producer, BBC Radio Stoke

We're only a couple of days away from Halloween, so we thought on BBC Radio Stoke we'd go to a pumpkin carving masterclass.

It was at Biddulph Grange - warning, this video has been sped-up.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tamworth man jailed for six years for manslaughter

Tamworth Herald

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a Tamworth man earlier this year. Ross Gill, 24, of Faringdon, Tamworth, was due to stand trial at Stafford Crown Court this week but on Tuesday (October 27) he pleaded guilty.

Ross Gill
Tamworth Herald
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Traffic slow after crash in Burton

BBC Travel

In Burton there is heavy traffic on the A5121 Wellington Road because it's partially blocked near the Second Avenue junction due to an accident.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: 'Unanswered questions' for families a year after fatal fire and Howard Kendall's funeral is held

Jennie Aitken

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The main headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire this evening include:

- The family of one of the victims of a warehouse blaze in Stafford, says they still have many "unanswered questions"  

- Tributes are being paid to the former Stoke City midfielder Howard Kendall who's funeral has taken place in Liverpool

- A Staffordshire woman who died on a whale-watching trip in Canada is being remembered in her hometown with prayers

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Stoke City lose defender to injury

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke City's manager Mark Hughes says he won't be able to play defender Marc Muniesa for several weeks.

Mark Hughes at press conference
BBC

Speaking at his press conference today, Hughes said the player has "quite a serious hamstring injury" and will be out for up to four weeks.

However, he says captain Ryan Shawcross looked fine, after making his first appearance of the season following back surgery.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Z Cars theme brings Howard Kendall funeral to close

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Former Stoke city midfielder Howard Kendall's funeral has come to a close with a blessing and the Z Cars theme tune - the music Everton FC use at every home game.  

View more on twitter

An organ version of the same music followed as the funeral procession left the cathedral to applause.  

Howard Kendall joined the Potters in 1979 as a player and coach, before going on to become Everton's most successful manager.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Mist rolling across Staffordshire trees

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Our latest picture takes us to Bignall End and has been sent in by Kelvin Chell.

Bignall End
Kelvin Chell

Have you got a picture you can share of Staffordshire or Cheshire? Send it in to me on email or tweet it to @BBCRadioStoke.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fatal fireworks blaze: 'Unanswered questions' for victim's family

Jack Dowling

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

The family of one of the victims of a double-fatal fireworks warehouse blaze in Stafford says, a year on, it's left them with many "unanswered questions". 

Site of fire in October 2014
BBC

Simon Hillier and Stewart Staples died in the fire at SP Plastics in Stafford on 30 October.

Staffordshire Police say they have passed a file on the case to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The incident has left us with so many unanswered questions whilst we await the outcome of the on-going police investigation.

Lynn and Tom HillierSimon Hillier's parents
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Howard Kendall funeral: Standing ovation for arrival

North West Today

Here's the moment former Stoke City midfielder Howard Kendall's coffin entered Liverpool Cathedral.

It was to the sound of Elton John's "I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues" and a standing ovation.  

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Residents frustrated as travellers set up camp in park

Burton Mail

Travellers have moved on to a popular South Derbyshire park after reportedly gaining entry through an unlocked gate.

Caravans on the site
Burton Mail
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

No Turkish delight for couple forced to miss their flight home

The Sentinel

A family has been left £900 out of pocket after they missed their flight home – because the road to the airport was closed for hours for a sports competition.

Tanya and Gavin Nicholls
The Sentinel
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lichfield remembers Staffordshire victim of whale boat sinking

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

Prayers have been said and candles lit in the hometown of a Staffordshire woman who died on a whale watching trip in Canada.

Katie Taylor
Taylor Family

Katie Taylor, 29, from Lichfield, died on Sunday morning when the boat she was on overturned off Vancouver island. 

She really was wonderful person. She was warm, funny, intelligent, bright and just a fantastic colleague.

Phil JonesFormer colleague of Katie Taylor
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Green-fingered Lichfield pupils need plants to finish their sensory garden

Lichfield Mercury

Charnwood Primary School in Lichfield is appealing to the community for help in completing its new sensory garden.

Charnwood Primary School pupils
Lichfield Mercury
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Survivor of blast says he'll 'never full recover' and funeral for Howard Kendall takes place

Jennie Aitken

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

The top stories for Staffordshire and Cheshire

- A businessman who survived a fireworks-warehouse explosion in Stafford a year ago says he'll "never fully recover"

- The funeral service of former Stoke City midfielder Howard Kendall is taking place in Liverpool

- A Staffordshire woman  who died on a whale-watching trip in Canada is being remembered in her home town as prayers have been said and candles lit

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Prison van escapee fails in bid to cut sentence

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

A man who was once Britain's most-wanted has failed in a bid to get his jail term cut for dealing cocaine and cannabis.

John Anslow from Tipton had been charged with murdering Richard Deakin in Staffordshire, when he was freed by an armed masked gang near Reddich on the way to Stafford Crown Court in 2012.

John Anslow
West Midlands Police

He was arrested 14 months later in northern Cyprus. Anslow was later cleared of murder by a jury but is currently serving a 29-year sentence for drugs offences and escaping custody.

Today his lawyer sought leave to contest the convictions and sentences for supplying cannabis but this was refused by the court of appeal.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Port Vale captain claims side can push for top six

Lee Blakeman

Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

The Port Vale captain Carl Dickinson has told BBC Radio Stoke they're not far away from being a side pushing for the top six of League One.

Carl Dickinson
Getty Images

Vale go into Saturday's game against Shrewsbury having lost four of their last five matches. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tight controls over 'chuggers' as council chiefs impose ban

Burton Mail

A Burton shopping centre says it puts tight controls on its charity workers after it was revealed so-called 'chuggers' are being banned from a part of Staffordshire.

The Octagon shopping centre manager Peter Hardingham
Burton Mail
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Countryside landscape from Staffordshire beauty spot

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This clearly wasn't taken today with the overcast weather - but Jon Kelso's sent in this lovely view of Staffordshire from the Roaches.

View from The Roaches
Jon Kelso

I know I always say it, but I love seeing the pictures you send in of Staffordshire or Cheshire - always up for some ones of Halloween pumpkins at this time of year!

Email photos to me or tweet them to @BBCRadioStoke.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Businessman 'never fully recovered' from Stafford fireworks blaze

Emma Thomas

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

A businessman who survived a fireworks-warehouse explosion in Stafford a year ago says he'll "never fully recover".

Site of fireworks blaze in October 2014
BBC

Brian Stanfield spent 17 weeks in hospital and lost his clothing company, when SP Plastics in Baswich caught fire, killing two people.

He's told BBC Radio Stoke that without insurance he can't claim for what he lost in the fire.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A drier afternoon with rain returning tonight

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC Weather

Any rain should ease this afternoon, leaving brighter weather with some sunny spells - highs of 13C (55F).

Alex with tonight's weather map
BBC

Then dry to start this evening and tonight, turning cloudy with rain expected later on - lows of 10C (50F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

On Midlands Today this lunchtime: Stafford fireworks blaze

BBC Midlands Today

On Midlands Today this lunchtime, we'll be looking back at the fatal blaze in a Stafford fireworks factory a year on as the police pass the file on the fire over to the CPS

Firefighters at the scene of the fireworks blaze in October 2014
Staffordshire Police

More than 40 firefighters attended SP Fireworks at the height of the blaze. Simon Hillier and Stewart Staples, both from Cannock, died.

We'll have more on BBC One from 13:30.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire crews used specialised suits to tackle chemical clean-up in Crewe

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

It's been revealed fire crews wore "gas-tight suits" to carry out a five-hour chemical clean-up on a residential road in Crewe.

Badger Avenue, Crewe
Google

Officers from Cheshire Police were called last night to reports of two men being seen pouring a liquid onto the road on Badger Avenue.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service says it handed over "a substance" to police that had been left on wheelie bins - it's thought it was paint thinner.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Police pass file on fatal fireworks blaze to CPS and football legend laid to rest

Jennie Aitken

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

This afternoon's main stories for Staffordshire and Cheshire include:

- CPS given file into fatal Stafford fireworks blaze

- Fire crews wear "gas-tight suits" to carry out a five-hour chemical clean-up on a residential road in Crewe

- Mourners arrive at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral for the funeral of former Stoke City midfielder Howard Kendall

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fans in Liverpool prepare for former Stoke City player Howard Kendall's funeral cortege

BBC Sport

Former Stoke City player Howard Kendall's funeral cortege, which is due to set off shortly, will do a lap of Goodison Park before heading to Liverpool Cathedral for the service at 13:00.  

View more on twitter

He joined Stoke City in 1979 as a player and coach, before going on to become Everton's most successful manager.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Inman bidding to be fit for Alex's next game

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Crewe Alexandra's Brad Inman has told BBC Radio Stoke he's hoping to train tomorrow in a bid to be fit for Saturday's home game against Sheffield United.

Crewe's Brad Inman
Empics

Inman was on crutches earlier this week after he suffered an ankle injury at Blackpool.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Poppy Appeal armbands for Staffordshire club

Tamworth Football club reveals Poppy Appeal captain's armband.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Stoke get Sheffield Wednesday in next round of League Cup

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke City have been drawn against Sheffield Wednesday at home in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Stoke City celebrate after beating Chelsea
Getty Images

The draw was made after last night's final round of matches.

Stoke went through on Tuesday night after beating Chelsea in a penalty shootout.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fewer Staffordshire roads to get winter grit as council seeks savings

Express and Star

Fewer roads in Staffordshire will be gritted this winter as the county council looks to make £400,000 worth of savings.  

Gritter gritting road
Express and Star
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Creation gallery being restored at Staffordshire site

Ros Chimes

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

A gallery of fossils and rocks, created to explain the Creation of Life, is being restored at Biddulph Grange Gardens in Staffordshire.

Gallery at Biddulph Grange
National Trust

Built by James Bateman, it looked to bring together the story of Genesis and creation, with the science of evolution.

The gallery was destroyed over time and the National Trust says it's now keen to restore some of the original features and replace others. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top