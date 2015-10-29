Thousands turn out to mourn football legend Howard Kendall
Alice Bentley
BBC Local Live
Thousands of people have lined the streets around Liverpool and hundreds more packed into the city's Anglican cathedral to pay their final respects to football legend and former Stoke City player Howard Kendall.
In his tribute, Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said Kendall had been his idol for more than 50 years.
Eulogies were also delivered by former players Joe Royle, Peter Reid and Graham Stuart.
Midlands Economic Engine 'could be running by April'
Live Reporting
By Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Rain tonight and it'll stay into tomorrow
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
Dry to start tonight and then it'll turn more cloudy with rain expected for all areas later on - lows of 10C (50F).
That rain will then continue through tomorrow morning, easing towards lunchtime with brighter weather expected during the afternoon - highs of 15C (59F).
On Midlands Today tonight: Families speak about fatal fireworks fire
Liz Copper
Reporter, BBC Midlands Today
This evening on Midlands Today, we hear from the families who lost relatives in the devastating explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Stafford.
Simon Hillier and Stewart Staples died after a huge fire at an industrial unit on the Baswich Estate.
I'll also have the latest on the police investigation on BBC One from 18:30.
Thousands turn out to mourn football legend Howard Kendall
Alice Bentley
BBC Local Live
Thousands of people have lined the streets around Liverpool and hundreds more packed into the city's Anglican cathedral to pay their final respects to football legend and former Stoke City player Howard Kendall.
In his tribute, Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said Kendall had been his idol for more than 50 years.
Eulogies were also delivered by former players Joe Royle, Peter Reid and Graham Stuart.
Midlands Economic Engine 'could be running by April'
Patrick Burns
Political editor, Midlands
Just under a year since that "historic agreement" between Birmingham and the four Black Country councils, we now have a clear timetable for the formation of the Midlands "Economic Engine".
Now the 'shadow' authority, formed to pave the way for it, has submitted its final scheme and governance review to ministers. So the clock has started ticking.
We’ll be talking about this on this weekend’s Sunday Politics, on tomorrow evening’s Midlands Today and you can read my blog on the BBC website.
Two lanes of M6 closed near Cannock following morning crash
Cannock Mercury
A stretch of the M6 close to Cannock was this morning reduced down to two lanes from four after a van and a lorry were in collision with each other.
The wildlife lends a hand for park's Halloween ghost walk
Peak Wildlife Park in Staffordshires says staff got an unexpected helping hand this Halloween.
Football: Andoh likely to miss rest of Port Vale's season
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Port Vale winger Enoch Andoh is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, according to the club.
He injured his anterior cruciate ligament in a challenge in the game at Colchester last week.
Manager Rob Page told BBC Radio Stoke it's a huge loss for the team and a blow to the player.
Watch: Pumpkin carving masterclass ahead of Halloween
Matt Jackson
Producer, BBC Radio Stoke
We're only a couple of days away from Halloween, so we thought on BBC Radio Stoke we'd go to a pumpkin carving masterclass.
It was at Biddulph Grange - warning, this video has been sped-up.
Tamworth man jailed for six years for manslaughter
Tamworth Herald
A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a Tamworth man earlier this year. Ross Gill, 24, of Faringdon, Tamworth, was due to stand trial at Stafford Crown Court this week but on Tuesday (October 27) he pleaded guilty.
Travel: Traffic slow after crash in Burton
BBC Travel
In Burton there is heavy traffic on the A5121 Wellington Road because it's partially blocked near the Second Avenue junction due to an accident.
News: 'Unanswered questions' for families a year after fatal fire and Howard Kendall's funeral is held
Jennie Aitken
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
The main headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire this evening include:
- The family of one of the victims of a warehouse blaze in Stafford, says they still have many "unanswered questions"
- Tributes are being paid to the former Stoke City midfielder Howard Kendall who's funeral has taken place in Liverpool
- A Staffordshire woman who died on a whale-watching trip in Canada is being remembered in her hometown with prayers
Football: Stoke City lose defender to injury
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke City's manager Mark Hughes says he won't be able to play defender Marc Muniesa for several weeks.
Speaking at his press conference today, Hughes said the player has "quite a serious hamstring injury" and will be out for up to four weeks.
However, he says captain Ryan Shawcross looked fine, after making his first appearance of the season following back surgery.
Z Cars theme brings Howard Kendall funeral to close
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Former Stoke city midfielder Howard Kendall's funeral has come to a close with a blessing and the Z Cars theme tune - the music Everton FC use at every home game.
An organ version of the same music followed as the funeral procession left the cathedral to applause.
Howard Kendall joined the Potters in 1979 as a player and coach, before going on to become Everton's most successful manager.
Your pictures: Mist rolling across Staffordshire trees
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Our latest picture takes us to Bignall End and has been sent in by Kelvin Chell.
Have you got a picture you can share of Staffordshire or Cheshire? Send it in to me on email or tweet it to @BBCRadioStoke.
Fatal fireworks blaze: 'Unanswered questions' for victim's family
Jack Dowling
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
The family of one of the victims of a double-fatal fireworks warehouse blaze in Stafford says, a year on, it's left them with many "unanswered questions".
Simon Hillier and Stewart Staples died in the fire at SP Plastics in Stafford on 30 October.
Staffordshire Police say they have passed a file on the case to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Tamworth student to run London Marathon in honour of his grandad
Tamworth Herald
A Tamworth student is set to run the gruelling London Marathon in memory of his grandad, who died of pancreatic cancer.
Howard Kendall funeral: Standing ovation for arrival
North West Today
Here's the moment former Stoke City midfielder Howard Kendall's coffin entered Liverpool Cathedral.
It was to the sound of Elton John's "I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues" and a standing ovation.
Residents frustrated as travellers set up camp in park
Burton Mail
Travellers have moved on to a popular South Derbyshire park after reportedly gaining entry through an unlocked gate.
No Turkish delight for couple forced to miss their flight home
The Sentinel
A family has been left £900 out of pocket after they missed their flight home – because the road to the airport was closed for hours for a sports competition.
Lichfield remembers Staffordshire victim of whale boat sinking
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
Prayers have been said and candles lit in the hometown of a Staffordshire woman who died on a whale watching trip in Canada.
Katie Taylor, 29, from Lichfield, died on Sunday morning when the boat she was on overturned off Vancouver island.
Green-fingered Lichfield pupils need plants to finish their sensory garden
Lichfield Mercury
Charnwood Primary School in Lichfield is appealing to the community for help in completing its new sensory garden.
News: Survivor of blast says he'll 'never full recover' and funeral for Howard Kendall takes place
Jennie Aitken
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
The top stories for Staffordshire and Cheshire
- A businessman who survived a fireworks-warehouse explosion in Stafford a year ago says he'll "never fully recover"
- The funeral service of former Stoke City midfielder Howard Kendall is taking place in Liverpool
- A Staffordshire woman who died on a whale-watching trip in Canada is being remembered in her home town as prayers have been said and candles lit
Prison van escapee fails in bid to cut sentence
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
A man who was once Britain's most-wanted has failed in a bid to get his jail term cut for dealing cocaine and cannabis.
John Anslow from Tipton had been charged with murdering Richard Deakin in Staffordshire, when he was freed by an armed masked gang near Reddich on the way to Stafford Crown Court in 2012.
He was arrested 14 months later in northern Cyprus. Anslow was later cleared of murder by a jury but is currently serving a 29-year sentence for drugs offences and escaping custody.
Today his lawyer sought leave to contest the convictions and sentences for supplying cannabis but this was refused by the court of appeal.
Football: Port Vale captain claims side can push for top six
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
The Port Vale captain Carl Dickinson has told BBC Radio Stoke they're not far away from being a side pushing for the top six of League One.
Vale go into Saturday's game against Shrewsbury having lost four of their last five matches.
Tight controls over 'chuggers' as council chiefs impose ban
Burton Mail
A Burton shopping centre says it puts tight controls on its charity workers after it was revealed so-called 'chuggers' are being banned from a part of Staffordshire.
Your pictures: Countryside landscape from Staffordshire beauty spot
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
This clearly wasn't taken today with the overcast weather - but Jon Kelso's sent in this lovely view of Staffordshire from the Roaches.
I know I always say it, but I love seeing the pictures you send in of Staffordshire or Cheshire - always up for some ones of Halloween pumpkins at this time of year!
Email photos to me or tweet them to @BBCRadioStoke.
Businessman 'never fully recovered' from Stafford fireworks blaze
Emma Thomas
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
A businessman who survived a fireworks-warehouse explosion in Stafford a year ago says he'll "never fully recover".
Brian Stanfield spent 17 weeks in hospital and lost his clothing company, when SP Plastics in Baswich caught fire, killing two people.
He's told BBC Radio Stoke that without insurance he can't claim for what he lost in the fire.
Weather: A drier afternoon with rain returning tonight
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
Any rain should ease this afternoon, leaving brighter weather with some sunny spells - highs of 13C (55F).
Then dry to start this evening and tonight, turning cloudy with rain expected later on - lows of 10C (50F).
On Midlands Today this lunchtime: Stafford fireworks blaze
BBC Midlands Today
On Midlands Today this lunchtime, we'll be looking back at the fatal blaze in a Stafford fireworks factory a year on as the police pass the file on the fire over to the CPS.
More than 40 firefighters attended SP Fireworks at the height of the blaze. Simon Hillier and Stewart Staples, both from Cannock, died.
We'll have more on BBC One from 13:30.
Fire crews used specialised suits to tackle chemical clean-up in Crewe
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
It's been revealed fire crews wore "gas-tight suits" to carry out a five-hour chemical clean-up on a residential road in Crewe.
Officers from Cheshire Police were called last night to reports of two men being seen pouring a liquid onto the road on Badger Avenue.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service says it handed over "a substance" to police that had been left on wheelie bins - it's thought it was paint thinner.
News: Police pass file on fatal fireworks blaze to CPS and football legend laid to rest
Jennie Aitken
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
This afternoon's main stories for Staffordshire and Cheshire include:
- CPS given file into fatal Stafford fireworks blaze
- Fire crews wear "gas-tight suits" to carry out a five-hour chemical clean-up on a residential road in Crewe
- Mourners arrive at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral for the funeral of former Stoke City midfielder Howard Kendall
Fans in Liverpool prepare for former Stoke City player Howard Kendall's funeral cortege
BBC Sport
Former Stoke City player Howard Kendall's funeral cortege, which is due to set off shortly, will do a lap of Goodison Park before heading to Liverpool Cathedral for the service at 13:00.
He joined Stoke City in 1979 as a player and coach, before going on to become Everton's most successful manager.
Football: Inman bidding to be fit for Alex's next game
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra's Brad Inman has told BBC Radio Stoke he's hoping to train tomorrow in a bid to be fit for Saturday's home game against Sheffield United.
Inman was on crutches earlier this week after he suffered an ankle injury at Blackpool.
Poppy Appeal armbands for Staffordshire club
Tamworth Football club reveals Poppy Appeal captain's armband.
One hundred jobs on offer at Cannock parcel delivery firm
Cannock Mercury
A Cannock-based delivery companyis looking to fill up to 100 vacant positionsin the build up to Christmas.
Football: Stoke get Sheffield Wednesday in next round of League Cup
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke City have been drawn against Sheffield Wednesday at home in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.
The draw was made after last night's final round of matches.
Stoke went through on Tuesday night after beating Chelsea in a penalty shootout.
Fewer Staffordshire roads to get winter grit as council seeks savings
Express and Star
Fewer roads in Staffordshire will be gritted this winter as the county council looks to make £400,000 worth of savings.
Creation gallery being restored at Staffordshire site
Ros Chimes
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A gallery of fossils and rocks, created to explain the Creation of Life, is being restored at Biddulph Grange Gardens in Staffordshire.
Built by James Bateman, it looked to bring together the story of Genesis and creation, with the science of evolution.
The gallery was destroyed over time and the National Trust says it's now keen to restore some of the original features and replace others.
Six Syrian refugees to be housed in East Staffordshire
Burton Mail
Six refugees are set to be given a new start in East Staffordshire as the region does its bit to help those fleeing from Syria.