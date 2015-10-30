Staffordshire Police say the 22-year-old's charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without having insurance and failing to stop for police officers.
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
A former Stoke City goalkeeper has been cleared of physically assaulting a trainee during the 1980s.
Ex-trainee footballer George Blackstock, who's now 45, had claimed he was twice assaulted as a teenager by goalkeeper Peter Fox, now 58, after gaining a place at Stoke City at the age of 16.
He'd tried suing both Mr Fox and Stoke City in a landmark civil case for loss of earnings of £170,000 - on the basis he would have played at least at Conference level for five years, if it had not been for the alleged assaults.
But his claim at Preston County Court was unsuccessful and Mr Blackstock must now pay £200,000 in costs.
Football: Burton defender 'frustrated' at lack of goals
By Allen Cook
Live updates for Stoke and Staffordshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Some rain around but mainly dry tonight
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Some outbreaks of rain around this evening but most places should turn dry by the early hours - lows of 11C (52F).
Then the weekend starts grey and murky for many, with low cloud and fog - high 13C (55F).
Football: Newcastle expect 'vibrant' Stoke City team
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke City's opponents this weekend are Newcastle and their manager Steve McClaren has described the Potters as a "very good" side.
The Magpies were beaten 3-0 in their derby against Sunderland last week.
Snooker: Maiden final for former Staffordshire potato worker
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
A former potato picker from Tamworth has hit the heights in the snooker world.
David Gilbert, 34, gave up farming to concentrate on his sport but came close to quitting the game four years ago.
However by getting to the International Championship final in Daqing, China he will collect a minimum £65,000 - more than he's earned in any previous full season on tour.
Warring Burton families brawl in street over charity bag collections
Burton Mail
Violence erupted on the streets of Burton between two rivals groups of charity bag collectors, a judge heard.
Your say: Halloween costume dangers
Alice Bentley
BBC Local Live
We've had a few comments on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page about parents being warned of the potential dangers of children's Halloween costumes.
Phil Cooke wrote: "Surely the answer is not to allow them to have candles in the first place."
While Bev Deakin added: "It's terrifying and when they are so readily available in pound shops and bargain stores it's important that videos like this are shared."
Midlands Today will have more on this issue on tonight's programmefrom 18:30 on BBC One.
BBC Introducing from Stoke: Cheshire band 'Racing' high
Rob Adcock
BBC Introducing presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
Have you heard about the unsigned band from South Cheshire who’ve had their music on two blockbuster films and a cult America TV show all in the past year?
They’re called Racing Glaciers and the first time they were ever played on the radio was on BBC Radio Stoke with a song they recorded in their bedroom.
You can find out all about them and hear what they sound like in this special documentary.
WW1 At Home: When Belgian refugees lived next door
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
During World War One, thousands of Belgian refugees fled their homes following Germany’s invasion of Belgium.
Dozens were transported to Staffordshire and Cheshire and housed with local families and, in the main, integrated with local communities.
The story of the Belgium refugees coming to the area is one of many collected together in a free, interactive BBC ebook.
Taking a tour of the Crime Scene house in Stoke-on-Trent
Perry Spiller
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
This seemed right to do ahead of Halloween, as it's the scene of countless murders and acts of violent crime - All fictional of course.
What am I talking about? Well, I've been to have a look around the forensic house at Staffordshire University where they train would-be crime scene investigators.
But all is not as it seems.
And if you want to really know what the Crime Scene House is all about, Staffordshire University have more on their website.
Your pictures: Pumpkin gives Halloween a toothy grin
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
This pretty spooky pumpkin was carved by Samantha Kirkham's son in Longton.
She put it on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page. Send us your photos of Staffordshire or Cheshire.
Fallen soldier's mother: I have to fight in memory of my son
Express and Star
The mother of a Stafford soldier killed by friendly fire in Iraq is now crowd-funding her battle against the MoD after being denied legal aid.
Stoke street named after World War One hero
Heidi Booth
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
A World War One hero from Stoke-on-Trent has been remembered in a street-naming ceremony at Trentham Manor.
Thomas Davies Close is one of seven streets which will be named after veterans from the area.
Gunner Davies served with the Royal Field Artillery and won the Distinguished Conduct Medal (DCM).
The ceremony was arranged especially for his 90-year-old daughter Freda Davies who still lives in Newcastle-under-Lyme.
Council facing £27m gap in budget in Stoke-on-Trent
James Bovill
Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent City Councilsays it won't trawl for voluntary redundancies to make savings of millions of pounds next year.
The grant the council will get next year will be £13.3m less, leaving a gap in the budget of more than £27m.
The council's chief operating officer Laura Rowley says the authority will make savings in specific departments.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council must make £27m cuts
The Sentinel
Council leaders are looking to make an estimated £27m in savings next year.
Football: Bingham boost for Crewe Alex manager
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra have been given a boost on the eve of facing pre-season promotion favourites Sheffield United.
Stephen Kingsley, Brad Inman, Lauri Dalla Valle and Billy Bingham are all available for selection.
Bingham returns to the squad for the first time since August.
Project to replace old sewer pipes in Lichfield begins
Lichfield Mercury
Work to replace old sewer pipes in Lichfield has been getting under way this week.
Carving it up this Halloween with BBC tips
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
With Halloween tomorrow will you be carving a pumpkin with your family and friends?
From the pictures you've sent me, many of you have already - but if not yet, get some scarily good tips here.
Dangerous driving charge for man after Cannock crash
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
A man's due to appear before magistrates today, charged with dangerous driving after a crash on the A5 in Cannock this week.
Staffordshire Police say the 22-year-old's charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without having insurance and failing to stop for police officers.
Emma Thomas
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
People gathered in part of Stafford today to pay tribute and remember the victims of a fatal explosion at a fireworks factory a year ago.
Stewart Staples, 57, and 41-year-old Simon Hillier died at SP Plastics in Baswich.
Today flowers were laid at the site of the fire and a minute's silence was held.
No one has yet been charged in connection with the fire and a police file is now with the Crown Prosecution Service.
Weather: Drier this afternoon but the rain's back tonight
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
A mainly dry afternoon with a few brighter spells and a high of 16C (61F).
Then tonight, dry and cloudy to start, with rain forecast for later on. Tonight's low 11C (52F).
Tamworth man to appear on Countdown quiz for charity
Tamworth Herald
A Tamworth man is to appear on Channel 4's Countdown quiz show to raise money for the town's Literary Festival.
This lunchtime on BBC Midlands Today: Future of steel jobs
BBC Midlands Today
It's a big deal for many across the region and, this lunchtime, workers at factories owned by the Caparo engineering group are finding out if their jobs have been saved.
The company, which went into administration two weeks ago has 13 firms in the West Midlands.
More this lunchtime on Midlands Today on BBC One from 13:30.
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
A former Stoke City goalkeeper has been cleared of physically assaulting a trainee during the 1980s.
Ex-trainee footballer George Blackstock, who's now 45, had claimed he was twice assaulted as a teenager by goalkeeper Peter Fox, now 58, after gaining a place at Stoke City at the age of 16.
He'd tried suing both Mr Fox and Stoke City in a landmark civil case for loss of earnings of £170,000 - on the basis he would have played at least at Conference level for five years, if it had not been for the alleged assaults.
But his claim at Preston County Court was unsuccessful and Mr Blackstock must now pay £200,000 in costs.
Football: Burton defender 'frustrated' at lack of goals
Owen Bradley
BBC Sport
Burton Albion defender Shane Cansdell-Sherriff says the team's struggles in front of goal have added pressure on the defence to keep clean sheets.
Despite sitting third in League One, the Brewers are the joint-fourth lowest scorers having netted just 15 goals.
Tractor crash in Cheshire puts man in hospital
Lamont Howie
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A man's in hospital after a van and a tractor crashed in Nantwich last night.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service says no-one was trapped in either of the vehicles on Swanley Lane and they joined paramedics to treat the man before he was taken by ambulance to hospital.
Drugs baron John Anslow fails in bid to clear name
Express and Star
John Anslow has failed in an Appeal Court bid to overturn his drugs convictions.
Your pictures: Minion and Transformer pumpkin carvings
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
It's a day until Halloween and, with plenty of you carving pumpkins, I asked for your pictures of them on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page.
Lisa Coombs from Crewe sent in several - these two are ones in her house of a Transformer and a Minion.
Post your pictures to share with us on the Facebook page or email me.
Rooftop chase for police in Stoke drugs raid
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
A man's been arrested on the roof of a house in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent after police carried out a drugs raid.
Officers say they found an address on Hazelhurst Street was being used to produce cannabis.
The fire service were called after the man broke through the roof and on to neighbouring properties.
He was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation on cannabis and taken into custody.
Care leavers launch Easy Pleasy cookbook
Nantwich News
Young care leavers in Crewe and Nantwich have been sharing their colourful recipe for eating on a budget – a cookbook with the celebrity seal of approval.
WW1 At Home: The Stoke 'forces' sweetheart'
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Many are aware of the role Vera Lynn played as the "forces sweetheart" in World War Two.
But in World War One, many would say Gertie Gitana - born in Stoke-on-Trent - held a similar position, entertaining people at the home front and injured soldiers in hospital.
You can read about Gertie's story and others about the home front during World War One in a collection of stories brought back to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.
Find out how you can download this free ebook on this BBC webpage.
Football: Stoke boss wants Jon Walters to sign new deal
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke City's manager Mark Hughes says he's confident striker Jonathan Walters will sign a new contract with the club.
His current deal expires in the summer and talks over a new one have stalled over the last few months.
But Hughes told BBC Radio Stoke he thinks something will get sorted, as nobody wants to see Walters leave.
Bosses 'deeply regret' incident that led to teen partially severing finger
Burton Mail
A Burton tyre manufacturer has been fined £28,000 after a teenage apprentice partially severed a finger.
Halloween costume fire safety warning
Amy Cole
BBC Midlands Today
Parents in the West Midlands are being warned of the potential dangers of children's fancy dress costumes this Halloween weekend.
In an experiment by BBC Midlands Today several costumes were set on fire to test regulation times.
The costumes are legally classified as toys, rather than clothing, so they don't have to meet stricter fire laws.
West Midlands Fire Service says parents have to be vigilant.
On-air this morning: Spooky goings on in Staffordshire and Cheshire
Perry Spiller
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
Morning, I'm talking ghosts and ghouls and spooky goings on because, well, it is Halloween tomorrow.
I want to talk ghosts and whether you've ever seen one - or don't believe at all.
Get involved on email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.