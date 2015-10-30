Pumpkins on display

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 30 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

By Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Stoke and Staffordshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Some rain around but mainly dry tonight

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

Some outbreaks of rain around this evening but most places should turn dry by the early hours - lows of 11C (52F).

Rebecca Wood with tomorrow's weather map
BBC

Then the weekend starts grey and murky for many, with low cloud and fog - high 13C (55F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Newcastle expect 'vibrant' Stoke City team

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke City's opponents this weekend are Newcastle and their manager Steve McClaren has described the Potters as a "very good" side.

Steve McClaren
Getty Images

The Magpies were beaten 3-0 in their derby against Sunderland last week.

We will expect a vibrant, very good Stoke team who have an excellent manager and squad taking the club forward.

Steve McClarenNewcastle manager
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Snooker: Maiden final for former Staffordshire potato worker

BBC Radio Stoke Sport

A former potato picker from Tamworth has hit the heights in the snooker world

David Gilbert
Getty Images

David Gilbert, 34, gave up farming to concentrate on his sport but came close to quitting the game four years ago. 

However by getting to the International Championship final in Daqing, China he will collect a minimum £65,000 - more than he's earned in any previous full season on tour. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your say: Halloween costume dangers

Alice Bentley

BBC Local Live

We've had a few comments on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page about parents being warned of the potential dangers of children's Halloween costumes.

Burning costume
BBC

Phil Cooke wrote: "Surely the answer is not to allow them to have candles in the first place."

While Bev Deakin added: "It's terrifying and when they are so readily available in pound shops and bargain stores it's important that videos like this are shared."

Midlands Today will have more on this issue on tonight's programmefrom 18:30 on BBC One.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Introducing from Stoke: Cheshire band 'Racing' high

Rob Adcock

BBC Introducing presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

Have you heard about the unsigned band from South Cheshire who’ve had their music on two blockbuster films and a cult America TV show all in the past year?

They’re called Racing Glaciers and the first time they were ever played on the radio was on BBC Radio Stoke with a song they recorded in their bedroom.

You can find out all about them and hear what they sound like in this special documentary.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

WW1 At Home: When Belgian refugees lived next door

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

During World War One, thousands of Belgian refugees fled their homes following Germany’s invasion of Belgium.

Dozens were transported to Staffordshire and Cheshire and housed with local families and, in the main, integrated with local communities.

Where Belgian refugees were housed

The story of the Belgium refugees coming to the area is one of many collected together in a free, interactive BBC ebook.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Ex-goalkeeper cleared of 'gloving' claim and council facing £27m budget gap

Jennie Aitken

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Staffordshire and Cheshire's main stories this evening:

- Ex-Stoke City goalkeeper Peter Fox has been cleared of physically assaulting a trainee

- Staff at a business destroyed by an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Stafford say they're preparing to move back

Stoke-on-Trent City Council says it won't trawl for voluntary redundancies to make millions of pounds of savings next year

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Taking a tour of the Crime Scene house in Stoke-on-Trent

Perry Spiller

Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

This seemed right to do ahead of Halloween, as it's the scene of countless murders and acts of violent crime - All fictional of course.  

What am I talking about? Well, I've been to have a look around the forensic house at Staffordshire University where they train would-be crime scene investigators.

But all is not as it seems.

And if you want to really know what the Crime Scene House is all about, Staffordshire University have more on their website.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Pumpkin gives Halloween a toothy grin

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This pretty spooky pumpkin was carved by Samantha Kirkham's son in Longton. 

Pumpkin carving
Samantha Kirkham

She put it on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page. Send us your photos of Staffordshire or Cheshire.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stoke street named after World War One hero

Heidi Booth

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

A World War One hero from Stoke-on-Trent has been remembered in a street-naming ceremony at Trentham Manor.

Report on street naming ceremony from BBC Radio Stoke

Thomas Davies Close is one of seven streets which will be named after veterans from the area. 

Gunner Davies served with the Royal Field Artillery and won the Distinguished Conduct Medal (DCM).

The ceremony was arranged especially for his 90-year-old daughter Freda Davies who still lives in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council facing £27m gap in budget in Stoke-on-Trent

James Bovill

Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke-on-Trent City Councilsays it won't trawl for voluntary redundancies to make savings of millions of pounds next year.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council Civic Centre
BBC

The grant the council will get next year will be £13.3m less, leaving a gap in the budget of more than £27m.

The council's chief operating officer Laura Rowley says the authority will make savings in specific departments. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Bingham boost for Crewe Alex manager

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Crewe Alexandra have been given a boost on the eve of facing pre-season promotion favourites Sheffield United.

Billy Bingham
crewealex.net

Stephen Kingsley, Brad Inman, Lauri Dalla Valle and Billy Bingham are all available for selection. 

Bingham returns to the squad for the first time since August.

We have missed him and hopefully now he can get back to playing like he was before his injury.

Steve DavisCrewe Alexandra manager
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Ex-Stoke City goalkeeper cleared of trainee assault and memorial held for Stafford fireworks victims

Jennie Aitken

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Staffordshire and Cheshire's top stories this afternoon include:

- A former Stoke City goalkeeper is cleared of physically assaulting a trainee during the 1980s

- A memorial service is held at the site of an explosion at a Stafford fireworks warehouse where two people died

- People are remembering a World War One hero from Stoke-on-Trent who's had a street named after him

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Crash on Stoke-on-Trent B-road

BBC Travel

The B5369 Dimsdale Parade West in Wolstanton's partially blocked and there's slow traffic because of an accident, near the Clare Avenue junction.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Project to replace old sewer pipes in Lichfield begins

Lichfield Mercury

Work to replace old sewer pipes in Lichfield has been getting under way this week.

Man with Severn Trent hard hat tightening bolt
Lichfield Mercury
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Carving it up this Halloween with BBC tips

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

With Halloween tomorrow will you be carving a pumpkin with your family and friends? 

A pumpkin carved for Halloween to form a Jack-o-lantern
BBC

From the pictures you've sent me, many of you have already - but if not yet, get some scarily good tips here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dangerous driving charge for man after Cannock crash

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

A man's due to appear before magistrates today, charged with dangerous driving after a crash on the A5 in Cannock this week. 

Churchbridge Island on A5 at Cannock
Google

Staffordshire Police say the 22-year-old's charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without having insurance and failing to stop for police officers.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stafford remembers victims of fatal fireworks fire

Emma Thomas

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

People gathered in part of Stafford today to pay tribute and remember the victims of a fatal explosion at a fireworks factory a year ago. 

Relatives of victims of Stafford fireworks blaze speak a year after the event

Stewart Staples, 57, and 41-year-old Simon Hillier died at SP Plastics in Baswich. 

Today flowers were laid at the site of the fire and a minute's silence was held.

No one has yet been charged in connection with the fire and a police file is now with the Crown Prosecution Service.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Drier this afternoon but the rain's back tonight

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

A mainly dry afternoon with a few brighter spells and a high of 16C (61F).

Sara with tonight's weather map
BBC

Then tonight, dry and cloudy to start, with rain forecast for later on. Tonight's low 11C (52F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

This lunchtime on BBC Midlands Today: Future of steel jobs

BBC Midlands Today

It's a big deal for many across the region and, this lunchtime, workers at factories owned by the Caparo engineering group are finding out if their jobs have been saved. 

Factory of Caparo's
Getty Images

The company, which went into administration two weeks ago has 13 firms in the West Midlands.  

More this lunchtime on Midlands Today on BBC One from 13:30.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingEx-Stoke City player Peter Fox cleared of assault against trainee

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

A former Stoke City goalkeeper has been cleared of physically assaulting a trainee during the 1980s.

David Fox
Getty Images

Ex-trainee footballer George Blackstock, who's now 45, had claimed he was twice assaulted as a teenager by goalkeeper Peter Fox, now 58, after gaining a place at Stoke City at the age of 16.

He'd tried suing both Mr Fox and Stoke City in a landmark civil case for loss of earnings of £170,000 - on the basis he would have played at least at Conference level for five years, if it had not been for the alleged assaults. 

But his claim at Preston County Court was unsuccessful and Mr Blackstock must now pay £200,000 in costs.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Burton defender 'frustrated' at lack of goals

Owen Bradley

BBC Sport

Burton Albion defender Shane Cansdell-Sherriff says the team's struggles in front of goal have added pressure on the defence to keep clean sheets.  

Shane Cansdell-Sherriff
Getty Images

Despite sitting third in League One, the Brewers are the joint-fourth lowest scorers having netted just 15 goals.  

We can get frustrated with the strikers as we want to keep a clean sheet.

Shane Cansdell-Sherriff
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tractor crash in Cheshire puts man in hospital

Lamont Howie

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

A man's in hospital after a van and a tractor crashed in Nantwich last night.

Van involved in crash
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service says no-one was trapped in either of the vehicles on Swanley Lane and they joined paramedics to treat the man before he was taken by ambulance to hospital. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Silence held to remember fireworks blast victims and World War One hero gets street name

Jennie Aitken

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Some of the main headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire:

- A year on from the fatal explosion at a fireworks factory in Stafford, people are today remembering the two victims 

- Parents in the West Midlands are being warned of the fire risks associated with children's fancy dress costumes this Halloween 

- A World War One hero from Stoke-on-Trent is being remembered at Trentham Manor as a street's named after him

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Minion and Transformer pumpkin carvings

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

It's a day until Halloween and, with plenty of you carving pumpkins, I asked for your pictures of them on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook page.

Crewe pumpkin carvings
Lisa Coombs

Lisa Coombs from Crewe sent in several - these two are ones in her house of a Transformer and a Minion.

Post your pictures to share with us on the Facebook page or email me.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rooftop chase for police in Stoke drugs raid

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

A man's been arrested on the roof of a house in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent after police carried out a drugs raid.

Hazelhurst Street, Stoke-on-Trent
Google

Officers say they found an address on Hazelhurst Street was being used to produce cannabis.

The fire service were called after the man broke through the roof and on to neighbouring properties.

He was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation on cannabis and taken into custody.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

WW1 At Home: The Stoke 'forces' sweetheart'

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Many are aware of the role Vera Lynn played as the "forces sweetheart" in World War Two.

But in World War One, many would say Gertie Gitana - born in Stoke-on-Trent - held a similar position, entertaining people at the home front and injured soldiers in hospital.  

You can read about Gertie's story and others about the home front during World War One in a collection of stories brought back to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.

Find out how you can download this free ebook on this BBC webpage.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Break down on A50 near Stoke-on-Trent

BBC Travel

Traffic is slow on the A50 westbound in Blythe Bridge as a lane is closed between Blythe Bridge roundabout and Creda roundabout, because of a broken down vehicle.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Stoke boss wants Jon Walters to sign new deal

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke City's manager Mark Hughes says he's confident striker Jonathan Walters will sign a new contract with the club.

Jon Walters scoring against Chelsea this week
Getty Images

His current deal expires in the summer and talks over a new one have stalled over the last few months

But Hughes told BBC Radio Stoke he thinks something will get sorted, as nobody wants to see Walters leave.

There's scope to return to the table I think, I'd like to think so anyway, because he's always been valued here.

Mark HughesStoke City manager
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bosses 'deeply regret' incident that led to teen partially severing finger

Burton Mail

A Burton tyre manufacturer has been fined £28,000 after a teenage apprentice partially severed a finger.

Pirelli Tyres Limited site
Burton Mail
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Halloween costume fire safety warning

Amy Cole

BBC Midlands Today

Parents in the West Midlands are being warned of the potential dangers of children's fancy dress costumes this Halloween weekend.

Warning: This video doesn't have any sound

In an experiment by BBC Midlands Today several costumes were set on fire to test regulation times. 

The costumes are legally classified as toys, rather than clothing, so they don't have to meet stricter fire laws. 

West Midlands Fire Service says parents have to be vigilant. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News: Stafford remembers victims of fatal fireworks blaze and Halloween costume warning

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Some of the top stories making the Staffordshire and Cheshire headlines

- People in Stafford are this morning remembering the victims of an explosion at a fireworks warehouse a year ago

- Parents in the West Midlands are being warned of the potential dangers of children's fancy dress costumes this Halloween

- A man is in custody after firefighters helped police arrest him on the roof of a house in Hanley

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

On-air this morning: Spooky goings on in Staffordshire and Cheshire

Perry Spiller

Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

Morning, I'm talking ghosts and ghouls and spooky goings on because, well, it is Halloween tomorrow.

Jack O'Lantern
BBC

I want to talk ghosts and whether you've ever seen one - or don't believe at all.

Get involved on email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top