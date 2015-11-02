The fog has proved a photographer's dream today, with this beautiful picture from Duncan Richardson of Staffordshire countryside.
Toilet charges dropped after pensioner protest
Alice Bentley
BBC Local Live
Stoke-on-Trent City Council has decided to scrap plans to charge 30p to use the toilet at Hanley bus station following protests earlier today.
Councillor Jack Brereton, cabinet member for transport, said "We have continued to look at a number of alternative options for preventing anti-social behaviour at the bus station and as a result we have taken the pragmatic view to drop the charge within the next few days".
Marina plans put on hold for second time in Stafford
Emma Thomas
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
A decision on whether to build a new marina for two hundred boats near Stafford has been postponed by the borough council.
The proposal for the site on the Trent and Mersey Canal, between Weston and Hixon, was initially rejected in June last year.
It was postponed again today due to a lack of information about the environmental impact.
Charity re-paints bikes to please angry elephants
Jennie Aitken
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A Staffordshire company has told BBC Radio Stoke they've repainted former-posties bikes they're sending to Africa because the elephants there don't seem to like Royal Mail red.
The animals were charging at people using them on wildlife reserves in Malawi but a change to green has solved the problem.
It's also allowed the Krizevac project to rebrand the bikes as Elephant bikes and sell them here as well to raise even more money for good causes in the country.
The 36-page report by the Association of Electoral Administrators, recommends improvements are made in the electoral registration process, in the way postal votes are managed and in the way elections are run.
Assistant director for Governance Fiona Ledden says: “We started to take action straight away following May’s elections to bring improvements to the service".
Travel: Crash blocks one lane of M6 southbound in Cheshire
BBC Travel
One lane is blocked and there is slow traffic on the M6 southbound between J16 for the A500 and J15. It's because of an accident involving a lorry and two cars.
Latest News: Report blames lack of staff as one of the reasons for election blunders in May
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Here are some of the stories we're looking at this evening on local live:
- Poor documentation and a lack of experienced staff are blamed for election blunders in Stoke-on-Trent, according to a report
- A five-year-old girl found in a car with her dead father in Uttoxeter is reunited with her mother
- Councillors in Stafford delay a decision on whether to allow the construction of a two-hundred boat marina near the town
Cheshire Fire Cadets help with opening of Nepal primary school
Members of the Cheshire Fire Cadets attended the opening ceremony of The Shree Chandrodaya Primary School in Nepal on Saturday.
Live updates for Stoke and Staffordshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.
Weather: Another foggy night on the way
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
It will be cool and foggy again tonight with temperatures falling to around 7C (45F).
Tomorrow will start quite misty and murky but that should clear to leave some cloud and a couple of showers in the afternoon.
Highs of 12C (54F).
A five-year-old girl was left stranded, probably overnight, with her father's dead body after the car they were in crashed into a tree near Uttoxeter.
The vehicle was spotted by two cyclists at Crakemarsh yesterday morning, but police say it's likely it had been there for some time.
If you have any foggy pictures you'd like to share get in touch on twitter or email.
Rugeley canal left polluted following spillage
Cannock Mercury
A canal in Rugeley has been left a different colour to normal following what has been described as a 'pollution incident'.
Improvements under way after election review
Phil Bowers
BBC Local Live
Cheshire Fire Cadets help with opening of Nepal primary school
Members of the Cheshire Fire Cadets attended the opening ceremony of The Shree Chandrodaya Primary School in Nepal on Saturday.
They've been in Nepal since the 24 October to help with the school project, working with the charity Classrooms in the Clouds.
Nizic extends youth loan at Crewe Alex
Lee Blakeman
Football commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alex goalkeeper Danijel Nizic has extended his youth loan at the club until 5 January 2016.
The 20-year-old Burnley stopper has yet to make an appearance for the Railwaymen in his initial month's loan but has made the bench in all six Crewe fixtures.
'Don't get stuck in the mud' at Tittesworth urges Severn Trent
Ros Chimes
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Severn Trent has asked visitors at Tittesworth Reservoir near Leek to steer clear of the newly exposed mud.
It's down to the water levels being lower than normal for this time of year due to maintenance work at alternative supplies for the area.
The Visitor Site Supervisor at the reservoir says they've already had to rescue a few people who got stuck up to their waist.
Inexperienced staff and lack of organisation blamed for election blunders
Phil Bowers
BBC Local Live
A report into what went wrong at May's elections in Stoke-on-Trent has blamed the use of inexperienced staff and a lack of organisation for election blunders.
Incorrect postal votes were sent out and ballot boxes went missing, delaying counts on election night.
An independent report has found the mistakes didn't affect the outcome of the elections, but the organisation and planning has been heavily criticised.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council says it's implementing a series of improvements.
Report set to be published into election blunders
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
The Association of Electoral Administrators is expected to make a series of recommendations to avoid future mistakes being made during election counts in Stoke-on-Trent.
In May, candidates described chaos as ballot boxes were lost, votes didn't tally up and one of the counts took six hours to begin.
A report into the disruption is due out this afternoon.
Travel: Lane closed on exit slip road of M6 at J15
BBC Travel
There is disruption on the M6 in Staffordshire due to a lane closure on the exit slip road southbound at J15 for the A500. It's because of a broken down lorry.
Crewe striker Callum Saunders makes first appearance of season
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra's under 21 striker Callum Saunders made his first appearance of the season in the 1/0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.
He says he now aims to grab his opportunity and "keep the run going".
Pensioners protest toilet charges at bus station
A group of angry pensioners got together at Hanley bus station this lunchtime to protest against the council's decision to charge 30p to use the toilet.
Latest news: Too early to tell how long five-year-old was in a car with her dead father
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
- Police say its too early to tell how long a 5-year-old girl had been in a car that hit a tree near Uttoxeter killing her dad
- A group of pensioners from Staffordshire have held a protest about the cost of using the toilet at Hanley bus station
- A well-known barber who cut the hair of many of Stoke City's players has died
'Free to Pee' in Hanley
Alice Bentley
BBC Local Live
People in Stoke-on-Trent are protesting this lunchtime over the new 30 pence charge to use the toilets at Hanley bus station.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council says the fee is to help keep them clean and it was always the plan to bring it in.
However, North Staffordshire Pensioners' Convention has organised the 'free to pee' demonstration at the bus station in protest.
Your pictures: Staffordshire in the fog
Heidi Booth
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
It may be gloomy outside in the fog, but it makes for some beautiful pictures in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire.
Check out this one sent in by Duncan Richardson of North Staffordshire this morning.
Stoke midfielder says team need to up their game
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
Stoke City midfielder Glen Whelan says results at home need to improve.
The Potters have won one, drawn one and lost 2 League games at the Britannia Stadium.
He has told BBC Radio Stoke that sorting out their home form is a "priority".
Lichfield plumber heads to Calais to help refugees
Lichfield Mercury
A Lichfield plumber is preparing to travel to Calais to help build shelters for refugees in the town's "jungle camp".
Stoke City players' barber dies aged 75
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
A well-known barber who cut the hair of many of Stoke City's players has died.
Sid Cartlidge, 76, from Cocknage near Longton, passed away yesterday after a short illness.
He was a lifelong Stoke fan and styled many of the star names of the seventies, as well as current club owner Pete Coates.
Video: Memorial garden opens for Bosley victims
This morning BBC Radio Stoke's John Acres went to have a look at the new memorial garden in Cheshire to remember the people who died in the Bosley wood mill explosion.
Weather: Foggy forecast for Stoke-on-Trent
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for England and Wales with tricky driving conditions likely due to the thick fog.
The murky weather will be slow to clear in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire and it could be this afternoon before things brighten up.
Temperatures climbing to 14C (57F) with some sunshine where the fog clears.
Woman fined after locking herself out of the house
The Sentinel
A woman is furious after being handed a parking fine, despite telling council officials she was locked out of her house and could not move her car.
BBC Midlands Today
A five-year-old girl could have been trapped for hours in a car with her father's body after he was killed in a crash in Staffordshire.
Cyclists called 999 yesterday morning after they discovered the car which it's thought had hit a tree near the Ashbourne Road in Crakemarsh.
Latest news: Five-year-old girl found alongside her dead father in crash being treated for minor injuries
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Here are the stories we're looking at this lunchtime on Local live:
- A driver, 25, has died and his five-year-old daughter is being treated for minor injuries after their car was found in a ditch near Uttoxeter
- A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car at the weekend is identified
- An independent report into mistakes made during Stoke-on-Trent's election counts in May will be revealed this afternoon
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Uttoxeter
Mike Perkins
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
A 69-year-old pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Uttoxeter at the weekend has been identified.
Staffordshire Police say Barbara Bagley from Weaver Road in Uttoxeter died in hospital after the accident on Saturday afternoon on the A522 New Road.
The female driver was treated at the scene for shock
Burton man jailed for selling drugs
Burton Mail
A Burton man hounded by drug barons into pushing heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed for 32 months.
Memorial garden dedicated to Bosley victims
John Acres
BBC Radio Stoke
A memorial garden is being built in a Cheshire village where four people died in a wood mill explosion in July.
Emergency services are still searching through the rubble in Bosley because the remains of one of the men involved still haven't been found.
Reverend Pam Butler, from the village's methodist church, says work is under way to remember those who died and "the community has grown in it's concern for each other".
Firefighters' sick days on the up in Staffordshire
Express and Star
The number of sick days taken by Staffordshire firefighters hasincreased by a third in 12 months– despite an NHS troubleshooter being brought in to tackle the problem.
On-air this morning: Should we wear a poppy?
Perry Spiller
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
I'm talking poppies on the show this morning and asking: “Should everyone where a poppy?”.
Actress Sienna Miller has come in for some criticism this weekend after she appeared on the Graham Norton show and wasn’t wearing one.
Your pictures: Trentham in the sunshine
We love to feature your pictures on Local Live, check out this one sent in by Graham Mayer of Trentham Lake in Staffordshire.
If you have any pictures of your local area we'd love to see them.
Pub allowed to stay open after review
The Sentinel
A pub has been allowed to continue trading after noise complaints resulted in a licence review.
Travel: Disruption on the A50
BBC Travel
The A50 in Meir is partially blocked eastbound between Sideway Roundabout and the A50 junction because of a broken down car.
Latest news: Five-year-old girl trapped in car with father's body 'for hours'
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Some of the stories we're looking at this morning on Local Live include:
- Police say a five-year-old girl could have been trapped for hours in a car with her father's dead body
- Fears over prescription drug addiction in Staffordshire and Cheshire
- A review into failures during May's election counts in Stoke-on-Trent is being released later
Travel: Fog causing disruption at airports
BBC Travel
There is disruption to flights to and from Manchester and Birmingham due to the fog.
Passengers are being advised to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling.