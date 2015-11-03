On-air this morning: Celebrating ageing appliances
Perry Spiller
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
Morning everyone, I want to hear today about the gadgets and technology in your home that still work but are decades old.
I've been inspired to ask by an article on the BBC website about Japan and how the nation which is known for its fascination with hi-tech equipment, still has people regularly using faxes and cassette tapes.
Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Showers set to clear tonight but more likely tomorrow
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Any showers will clear overnight leaving plenty of dry weather and further mist. Lows of 9C (48F).
Then tomorrow we'll see occasional heavy showers on an otherwise dry day with scope for some brightness. Highs of 14C (57F).
On Midlands Today this evening: Latest on fatal Uttoxeter crash
Liz Copper
Reporter, BBC Midlands Today
The family of a man found dead in a ditch in Uttoxeter following a car crash say they'd like to meet the cyclists who discovered his body.
Will Marren, 25, of Stramshall, died after his car hit a tree. His injured five-year-old daughter was found in the back seat of the vehicle.
I'll have more on this story and more on Midlands Today on BBC One this evening from 18:30.
Sunday Politics West Midlands: Electoral reform or vote rigging?
Patrick Burns
Political editor, Midlands
Fears thousands of voters could be removed from the electoral roll are highlighted in my latest post.
The Government is changing the way voters are registered from 1 December - one year earlier than originally planned.
The Conservatives say it’s to update records - Labour accuse the Tories of election-rigging.
More on this week's Sunday Politics at 12:20 on BBC One Midlands.
Firefighters rescue horse from canal
Tamworth Herald
A horse had to be rescued by two fire and rescue services and a specialist boat team, after she got stuck in a canal.
A bumper sloe season is a good sign for the countryside
David Gregory-Kumar
Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
It's a bumper year for sloes and our hedgerows are absolutely groaning with them. Good news for wildlife and for those of us who like sloe gin at Christmas.
Sloes are the fruit of the blackthorn and they are a really vital part of the ecology of our countryside. A year like 2015 shows them at their very best.
New man takes up the job of shouting about Leek
Ros Chimes
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A new town crier has been appointed in Leek in the Staffordshire Moorlands.
Bill Lomas has told BBC Radio Stoke he volunteered for the job because he's so proud of his adopted home town.
He says his strong, loud voice came out of years serving as a soldier and working as a postman.
Football: Crewe's Bingham 'fitter and stronger' after injury
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra's Billy Bingham says he's come back after nine weeks out with a hamstring injury, a fitter and stronger player.
He has told BBC Radio Stoke he hopes his spell on the sidelines has benefited him.
Your pictures: Green and peaceful scene around Knypersley Reservoir
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
This beautiful picture of the countryside around Knypersley Reservoir has been tweeted to us by Mark Darlington.
If you've got a great photo of Staffordshire or Cheshire, send it in and we'll feature as many as we can.
You can email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or use Instagram (just add #bbcstoke if you agree to share).
News: Family says death of dad in crash 'leaves a huge gap' and Michelin set to spend millions in Stoke
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
The top stories this evening in Staffordshire and Cheshire include:
- The family of a man who died when his car hit a tree near Uttoxeter says he "adored his two little girls"
- Michelin says it's creating new jobs in Stoke-on-Trent as it prepares to close a tyre factory in Northern Ireland
- A new Bake-Off style pottery TV show is a brilliant opportunity to showcase Stoke-on-Trent, according to ceramic experts
Michelin says Stoke investment shows commitment to UK
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
The man in charge of Michelin Tyres UK says spending £12m modernising its Stoke-on-Trent factory is a "strong sign" it's still committed to business in the UK.
The firm's announced today it's closing a factory in Northern Ireland but is investing into sites in Dundee and Stoke-on-Trent.
Family says father who died in crash was 'kind-hearted, positive and fun'
Sarah Robertson
Producer, BBC Radio Stoke
The family of a man who died when his car hit a tree near Uttoxeter says he "adored his two little girls".
The body of Will Marren, 25, of Stramshall, was discovered on Sunday by two cyclists in Crakemarsh near Uttoxeter.
His injured five-year-old daughter was in the back seat and had been there "for some time", a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said.
Council spending £50,000 fitting solar panels to HQ
Phil McCann
Political reporter, Cheshire
Nearly £50,000 is being spent by Cheshire East Councilfitting solar panels to the roofof its headquarters in Sandbach.
The authority says the investment will pay itself back within seven years, and over two decades the panels could save around £200,000.
Travel: A50 crash in Stoke-on-Trent
BBC Travel
There's been an accident on the A50 in Stoke-on-Trent at Longton.
Business minister pays a visit to Burton and Marston's
Burton Mail
'Brewing is fundamental to Burton and it is great to see it doing so well'.
That was the message from the Government's Business Minister Anna Soubry as she visited Marston's, in Shobnall Road, Burton.
Football: Port Vale puts goalkeepers up for loan chances
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Port Vale are looking to send goalkeepers Sam Johnson and Ryan Boot out on loan.
With Chris Neal now back to full fitness, he's competing with Jak Alnwick for the first team spot.
As a result, manager Rob Page told BBC Radio Stoke he wants to use the chance to give his younger keepers some game time elsewhere.
Watch: A Radio Stoke presenter making a mug on a potter's wheel
John Acres
BBC Radio Stoke
With ceramics experts hoping The Great Pottery Throw Down will boost the image of the Potteries, I decided to try my hand at making a mug today.
I went down toAmerton Potteryto give it a go and you can see the results on this video.
Watch the first episodes of the show, which was filmed at Middleport Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, onBBC Two at 21:00 tonight.
Mods and rockers unite for Poppy Appeal
Express and Star
They were bitter rivals in the Sixties and Seventies - but these mods and rockers joined forces to raise hundreds of pounds for charity.
Your pictures: Fishing on the reservoir
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
This spectacular photo of Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District's come from Villager Jim.
It's always great to see your pictures of Staffordshire or Cheshire and you can send them in on email or put them on Instagram (adding #bbcstoke to the description so we can find them).
News: £12m investment by Michelin in Stoke and tributes to father who died in Uttoxeter crash
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
This afternoon's top stories for Staffordshire and Cheshire include:
- Michelin says it's creating new jobs in Stoke-on-Trent as it prepares to close a tyre factory in Northern Ireland
- Tributes are being paid to a father who died at the weekend when his car crashed into a ditch and hit a tree in Staffordshire.
- The postal voting system in Stoke-on-Trent could be outsourced to a private firm
Public meeting held to save Wilnecote Community Halls
Tamworth Herald
The fightback to save Wilnecote Community Halls has gathered momentum, after residents rallied together at a public meeting.
Michelin plans to spend £12m on new Stoke storage facility
Heidi Booth
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
Michelin says it's going to spend £12m building a new storage facility at its Stoke-on-Trent site.
The firm's announced restructuring plans today which will see a factory in Northern Ireland closed but investment into Dundee and Stoke-on-Trent.
Michelin says the Potteries site has transformed its retread production facilities over the past few years and it wants to build on that.
It's free to pee at the bus station after protesters win fight
The Sentinel
Campaigners who staged a 'free to pee' protest have won their fight to overturn bus station toilet charges.
Football: Injury gives Burton defender his chance
Nigel Cash
BBC Sport
Burton Albion defender Tom Flanagan admits he was fortunate to get a chance to play in the win against Oldham at the weekend and hopes it could lead to a longer spell in the side.
Flanagan replaced the injured Shane Cansdell-Sherriff at half-time for what was only his second appearance of the season.
He says that's down to the intense competition for places within the squad.
Man found dead in car crash with trapped daughter in the back is named
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Tributes are being paid to a father who was found dead in a crashed car in Staffordshire with his five-year-old daughter in the back.
He's been named by Staffordshire Police as 25-year-old William Marren from Broomyclose Lane, Stramshall.
His employers, Pym and Wildsmith metal finishers, say he'd been working there for about 18 months.
Cannock 99p Store poppy ban ‘not true’
Cannock Mercury
Claims that people wearing poppies were asked to leave the 99p Store in Cannock have been refuted.
Weather: Rain this afternoon, clearing tonight
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
There's light rain set to move in through this afternoon and evening. Highs of 12C (54F).
For tonight, any showers should clear overnight leaving plenty of dry weather and further mist. Lows of 9C (48F).
On Midlands Today this lunchtime: More on the fatal crash in Uttoxeter
BBC Midlands Today
Tributes are being paid to a father who died at the weekend when his car crashed into a ditch and hit a tree in Staffordshire.
He's been named as Will Marren and we'll have more on this in our lunchtime update on BBC One at 13:30 on Midlands Today.
BreakingStoke's Michelin factory to get £12m investment
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
Michelin says it's creating new jobs in Stoke-on-Trent as it prepares to close a tyre factory in Northern Ireland.
More than 100 new roles will be created across its Stoke and Dundee sites, but 860 will go in Ballymena by 2018.
The company says it's also spending another £12m modernising the Stoke factory.
News: Man found dead in car crash 'sorely missed' and private firm could take on Stoke's postal voting
Jodie Looker
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Staffordshire and Cheshire's top stories this lunchtime include:
- Tributes are being paid to a father from Uttoxeter who died when his car hit a tree at the weekend
- The postal voting system in Stoke-on-Trent could be outsourced to a private company if the city council adopts recommendations
- A new "Bake-Off style" pottery TV show is a brilliant opportunity to showcase Stoke-on-Trent, according to ceramic experts
Postal voting may be run by private company in future in Stoke
Phil Bowers
BBC Local Live
The postal voting system in Stoke-on-Trent could be outsourced to a private firm.
An independent report into the failure of the system at the last election is recommending the city council no longer performs the service in-house.
Less than three weeks before polling day, the authority admitted 800 postal votes were sent out in two wards with the wrong information on them.
On BBC Two tonight: New pottery show puts Stoke in the spotlight
Charlotte Foster
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
Forget the Great British Bake Off - it's now amateur potters under the spotlight in a new show starting tonight on BBC Two.
The Great Pottery Throw Down will feature 10 hopefuls who'll be tested for their pottery skills with two judges deciding their fate.
The six-part series was filmed at Middleport Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent and is presented by Sara Cox.
Football: Chelsea boss set to miss Stoke City game
BBC Sport
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is on course to miss his side's league game at Stoke City on Saturday, unless he appeals a ban.
It's because he's been given a one-match stadium ban with immediate effect and also fined £40,000 by the Football Association.
The punishment comes after Mourinho admitted a misconduct charge over his language and behaviour in the defeat by West Ham on 24 October.
Your pictures: Top of Mow Cop in Staffordshire
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
This photo of Mow Cop, Staffordshire, was taken from near the top of the hill by BBC Radio Stoke's Heidi Booth who emailed it to me.
It's always great to feature as many pictures from you of Staffordshire or Cheshire.
You can send them in like Heidi on email or another great way is tweeting @BBCRadioStoke.
Multi-storey car park could be built at hospital to ease parking woes
Burton Mail
Car parking woes at Burton's Queen's Hospital could soon be solved with the building of a multi-storey car park, the Mail can exclusively reveal.
NHS puts plans to cut free hearing aids in Staffordshire on hold
Mike Perkins
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
A review into cutting free hearing aids in Staffordshire has been put on hold by NHS bosses.
Four Clinical Commissioning Groups - which include Stafford's - want more time to understand the impact of the plans.
They say they'll now gather their own clinical evidence before meeting with councillors to discuss the changes.
Uttoxeter crash victim named
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
A father who died in a car crash in Uttoxeter at the weekend has been named locally as Will Marren.
His five-year-old daughter was found in the wreckage of the vehicle by two cyclists on Sunday morning after being trapped in the vehicle it's feared for a number of hours.
News headlines: Future handling of elections and Bake-Off style pottery show begins
Jodie Looker
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
The top stories this morning on Staffordshire and Cheshire include:
- The leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council says the authority was wrong in how it handled postal votes at the last election
- A review into cutting free hearing aids in Staffordshire is being put on hold by NHS bosses
- Stoke-on-Trent's in the spotlight as a new Bake-Off style TV show starts on BBC 2 tonight
Burger, fries and a beer please... North Staffs takeaway wants an alcohol licence
The Sentinel
Burger King wants to serve beer with its burgers at a North Staffordshire branch – making it the first licensed fast-food giant in the UK.
