Keele

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 3 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Wednesday

Live Reporting

By Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Showers set to clear tonight but more likely tomorrow

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

Any showers will clear overnight leaving plenty of dry weather and further mist. Lows of 9C (48F).

Then tomorrow we'll see occasional heavy showers on an otherwise dry day with scope for some brightness. Highs of 14C (57F). 

On Midlands Today this evening: Latest on fatal Uttoxeter crash

Liz Copper

Reporter, BBC Midlands Today

The family of a man found dead in a ditch in Uttoxeter following a car crash say they'd like to meet the cyclists who discovered his body.

The site of the crash on the B5030 Ashbourne Road
BBC

Will Marren, 25, of Stramshall, died after his car hit a tree. His injured five-year-old daughter was found in the back seat of the vehicle.

I'll have more on this story and more on Midlands Today on BBC One this evening from 18:30.

Sunday Politics West Midlands: Electoral reform or vote rigging?

Patrick Burns

Political editor, Midlands

Fears thousands of voters could be removed from the electoral roll are highlighted in my latest post.

Houses of Parliament
PA

The Government is changing the way voters are registered from 1 December - one year earlier than originally planned.

The Conservatives say it’s to update records - Labour accuse the Tories of election-rigging.

More on this week's Sunday Politics at 12:20 on BBC One Midlands.

Firefighters rescue horse from canal

Tamworth Herald

A horse had to be rescued by two fire and rescue services and a specialist boat team, after she got stuck in a canal.

Horse being rescued
Tamworth Herald
A bumper sloe season is a good sign for the countryside

David Gregory-Kumar

Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today

It's a bumper year for sloes and our hedgerows are absolutely groaning with them. Good news for wildlife and for those of us who like sloe gin at Christmas.  

Sloes hanging from a branch
BBC

Sloes are the fruit of the blackthorn and they are a really vital part of the ecology of our countryside. A year like 2015 shows them at their very best. 

New man takes up the job of shouting about Leek

Ros Chimes

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

A new town crier has been appointed in Leek in the Staffordshire Moorlands.

Bill Lomas has told BBC Radio Stoke he volunteered for the job because he's so proud of his adopted home town. 

He says his strong, loud voice came out of years serving as a soldier and working as a postman.  

Football: Crewe's Bingham 'fitter and stronger' after injury

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Crewe Alexandra's Billy Bingham says he's come back after nine weeks out with a hamstring injury, a fitter and stronger player.

Billy Bingham
crewealex.net

He has told BBC Radio Stoke he hopes his spell on the sidelines has benefited him.  

I've done a lot of gym work, done a lot of leg work that I haven't done before and so I'm probably stronger than before.

Billy Bingham
Your pictures: Green and peaceful scene around Knypersley Reservoir

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This beautiful picture of the countryside around Knypersley Reservoir has been tweeted to us by Mark Darlington. 

Knypersley Reservoir
Mark Darlington

If you've got a great photo of Staffordshire or Cheshire, send it in and we'll feature as many as we can.

You can email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or use Instagram (just add #bbcstoke if you agree to share).

News: Family says death of dad in crash 'leaves a huge gap' and Michelin set to spend millions in Stoke

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The top stories this evening in Staffordshire and Cheshire include:

- The family of a man who died when his car hit a tree near Uttoxeter says he "adored his two little girls"

- Michelin says it's creating new jobs in Stoke-on-Trent as it prepares to close a tyre factory in Northern Ireland

- A new Bake-Off style pottery TV show is a brilliant opportunity to showcase Stoke-on-Trent, according to ceramic experts

Michelin says Stoke investment shows commitment to UK

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The man in charge of Michelin Tyres UK says spending £12m modernising its Stoke-on-Trent factory is a "strong sign" it's still committed to business in the UK.

Michelin stats
BBC

The firm's announced today it's closing a factory in Northern Ireland but is investing into sites in Dundee and Stoke-on-Trent. 

Michelin's demonstration today of £65m investment is a very strong sign to our employees and to the outside world that Michelin still thinks the UK is a great place to do business.

Wayne CulbertsonManaging director for Michelin Tyre UK
Family says father who died in crash was 'kind-hearted, positive and fun'

Sarah Robertson

Producer, BBC Radio Stoke

The family of a man who died when his car hit a tree near Uttoxeter says he "adored his two little girls".

William Marren
Staffordshire Police

The body of Will Marren, 25, of Stramshall, was discovered on Sunday by two cyclists in Crakemarsh near Uttoxeter. 

His injured five-year-old daughter was in the back seat and had been there "for some time", a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said.

His loss leaves a huge gap in all our lives and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Family of Will Marren
Council spending £50,000 fitting solar panels to HQ

Phil McCann

Political reporter, Cheshire

Nearly £50,000 is being spent by Cheshire East Councilfitting solar panels to the roofof its headquarters in Sandbach.

Cheshire East Council HQ
Google

The authority says the investment will pay itself back within seven years, and over two decades the panels could save around £200,000.

Business minister pays a visit to Burton and Marston's

Burton Mail

'Brewing is fundamental to Burton and it is great to see it doing so well'.

That was the message from the Government's Business Minister Anna Soubry as she visited Marston's, in Shobnall Road, Burton.

Business minster Anna Soubry MP visiting Marston's Brewery on Shobnall Rd in with Burton's MP Andrew Griffiths and Richard Westwood
Burton Mail
Football: Port Vale puts goalkeepers up for loan chances

Lee Blakeman

Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Port Vale are looking to send goalkeepers Sam Johnson and Ryan Boot out on loan.

Chris Neal in action for Port vale
Getty Images

With Chris Neal now back to full fitness, he's competing with Jak Alnwick for the first team spot. 

As a result, manager Rob Page told BBC Radio Stoke he wants to use the chance to give his younger keepers some game time elsewhere.

They can do all the training in the world but there's nothing like getting them that experience.

Rob PagePort Vale manager
Watch: A Radio Stoke presenter making a mug on a potter's wheel

John Acres

BBC Radio Stoke

With ceramics experts hoping The Great Pottery Throw Down will boost the image of the Potteries, I decided to try my hand at making a mug today.

I went down toAmerton Potteryto give it a go and you can see the results on this video.

Watch the first episodes of the show, which was filmed at Middleport Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, onBBC Two at 21:00 tonight.

Your pictures: Fishing on the reservoir

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This spectacular photo of Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District's come from Villager Jim.

Woman fishing at Ladybower Reservoir
Villager Jim

It's always great to see your pictures of Staffordshire or Cheshire and you can send them in on email or put them on Instagram (adding #bbcstoke to the description so we can find them).

News: £12m investment by Michelin in Stoke and tributes to father who died in Uttoxeter crash

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

This afternoon's top stories for Staffordshire and Cheshire include:

- Michelin says it's creating new jobs in Stoke-on-Trent as it prepares to close a tyre factory in Northern Ireland

 - Tributes are being paid to a father who died at the weekend when his car crashed into a ditch and hit a tree in Staffordshire.

 - The postal voting system in Stoke-on-Trent could be outsourced to a private firm

Public meeting held to save Wilnecote Community Halls

Tamworth Herald

The fightback to save Wilnecote Community Halls has gathered momentum, after residents rallied together at a public meeting.

Public meeting held to highlight plans to demolish Wilnecote Community Halls
Tamworth Herald
Michelin plans to spend £12m on new Stoke storage facility

Heidi Booth

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

Michelin says it's going to spend £12m building a new storage facility at its Stoke-on-Trent site. 

Michelin site in Stoke-on-Trent
Google

The firm's announced restructuring plans today which will see a factory in Northern Ireland closed but investment into Dundee and Stoke-on-Trent. 

Michelin says the Potteries site has transformed its retread production facilities over the past few years and it wants to build on that.

Football: Injury gives Burton defender his chance

Nigel Cash

BBC Sport

Burton Albion defender Tom Flanagan admits he was fortunate to get a chance to play in the win against Oldham at the weekend and hopes it could lead to a longer spell in the side.

Tom Flanagan
Getty Images

Flanagan replaced the injured Shane Cansdell-Sherriff at half-time for what was only his second appearance of the season.

He says that's down to the intense competition for places within the squad.  

Man found dead in car crash with trapped daughter in the back is named

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Tributes are being paid to a father who was found dead in a crashed car in Staffordshire with his five-year-old daughter in the back.

Road where accident happened and flowers left at crash site
BBC

He's been named by Staffordshire Police as 25-year-old William Marren from Broomyclose Lane, Stramshall.

His employers, Pym and Wildsmith metal finishers, say he'd been working there for about 18 months.  

Will Marren was a likeable and decent young man. We have heartfelt sympathy for his family and he will be sorely missed by his colleagues and friends at Pym and Wildsmith.

Statement from Pym and Wildsmith metal-finishers
Cannock 99p Store poppy ban ‘not true’

Cannock Mercury

Claims that people wearing poppies were asked to leave the 99p Store in Cannock have been refuted.  

Pinned on poppy
Cannock Mercury
Weather: Rain this afternoon, clearing tonight

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

There's light rain set to move in through this afternoon and evening. Highs of 12C (54F).

Charlie Slater with tonight's weather map
BBC

For tonight, any showers should clear overnight leaving plenty of dry weather and further mist. Lows of 9C (48F).

On Midlands Today this lunchtime: More on the fatal crash in Uttoxeter

BBC Midlands Today

Tributes are being paid to a father who died at the weekend when his car crashed into a ditch and hit a tree in Staffordshire.

He's been named as Will Marren and we'll have more on this in our lunchtime update on BBC One at 13:30 on Midlands Today.

BreakingStoke's Michelin factory to get £12m investment

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

Michelin says it's creating new jobs in Stoke-on-Trent as it prepares to close a tyre factory in Northern Ireland.

More than 100 new roles will be created across its Stoke and Dundee sites, but 860 will go in Ballymena by 2018.

The company says it's also spending another £12m modernising the Stoke factory.

News: Man found dead in car crash 'sorely missed' and private firm could take on Stoke's postal voting

Jodie Looker

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Staffordshire and Cheshire's top stories this lunchtime include:

- Tributes are being paid to a father from Uttoxeter who died when his car hit a tree at the weekend

- The postal voting system in Stoke-on-Trent could be outsourced to a private company if the city council adopts recommendations

- A new "Bake-Off style" pottery TV show is a brilliant opportunity to showcase Stoke-on-Trent, according to ceramic experts

Postal voting may be run by private company in future in Stoke

Phil Bowers

BBC Local Live

The postal voting system in Stoke-on-Trent could be outsourced to a private firm.

Stoke Civic Centre on election night 2015
BBC

An independent report into the failure of the system at the last election is recommending the city council no longer performs the service in-house. 

Less than three weeks before polling day, the authority admitted 800 postal votes were sent out in two wards with the wrong information on them. 

On BBC Two tonight: New pottery show puts Stoke in the spotlight

Charlotte Foster

Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

Forget the Great British Bake Off - it's now amateur potters under the spotlight in a new show starting tonight on BBC Two.

The Great Pottery Throw Down will feature 10 hopefuls who'll be tested for their pottery skills with two judges deciding their fate. 

The six-part series was filmed at Middleport Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent and is presented by Sara Cox.

Football: Chelsea boss set to miss Stoke City game

BBC Sport

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is on course to miss his side's league game at Stoke City on Saturday, unless he appeals a ban.

Jose Mourinho at back of group of celebrating fans
Reuters

It's because he's been given a one-match stadium ban with immediate effect and also fined £40,000 by the Football Association.  

The punishment comes after Mourinho admitted a misconduct charge over his language and behaviour in the defeat by West Ham on 24 October.

Your pictures: Top of Mow Cop in Staffordshire

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This photo of Mow Cop, Staffordshire, was taken from near the top of the hill by BBC Radio Stoke's Heidi Booth who emailed it to me.

Mow Cop
Heidi Booth

It's always great to feature as many pictures from you of Staffordshire or Cheshire.

You can send them in like Heidi on email or another great way is tweeting @BBCRadioStoke.

NHS puts plans to cut free hearing aids in Staffordshire on hold

Mike Perkins

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

A review into cutting free hearing aids in Staffordshire has been put on hold by NHS bosses.

Stafford & Surrounds Clinical Commissioning Group HQ
Google

Four Clinical Commissioning Groups - which include Stafford's - want more time to understand the impact of the plans. 

They say they'll now gather their own clinical evidence before meeting with councillors to discuss the changes.

Uttoxeter crash victim named

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

A father who died in a car crash in Uttoxeter at the weekend has been named locally as Will Marren.

Tributes at the site of the crash
BBC

His five-year-old daughter was found in the wreckage of the vehicle by two cyclists on Sunday morning after being trapped in the vehicle it's feared for a number of hours.

News headlines: Future handling of elections and Bake-Off style pottery show begins

Jodie Looker

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The top stories this morning on Staffordshire and Cheshire include:

- The leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council says the authority was wrong in how it handled postal votes at the last election

- A review into cutting free hearing aids in Staffordshire is being put on hold by NHS bosses

- Stoke-on-Trent's in the spotlight as a new Bake-Off style TV show starts on BBC 2 tonight

On-air this morning: Celebrating ageing appliances

Perry Spiller

Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

Morning everyone, I want to hear today about the gadgets and technology in your home that still work but are decades old.

Blank cassette tape on shelf
BBC

I've been inspired to ask by an article on the BBC website about Japan and how the nation which is known for its fascination with hi-tech equipment, still has people regularly using faxes and cassette tapes.

So what is the oldest appliance that still works in your house? Get in touch on email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.

