Now it's also identified shop-floor roles which are under threat and a 45 day consultation period has begun on those with staff.
Manufacturers in the construction equipment industry are currently facing very tough trading conditions and we have to react to the current market reality to protect the long-term future of the business.
The Health and Safety Executive brought the case against the Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust after four pensioners died, following breaches of health and safety guidelines.
Stafford Magistrates' Court heard that three of the deaths occurred after falls, while another took place after a patient was given penicillin, despite hospital staff being told she was allergic to the antibiotic.
Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Watch: Thousands of knitted poppies go on display in Cheshire
Lamont Howie
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Thousands of poppies have been knitted to mark Remembrance Sunday in Crewe.
They've been put up in the town's Memorial Square - after four years of planning.
Football: 'Global' appeal of Stoke's game against Chelsea
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Former Stoke City winger Terry Conroy says the Potter's game against a stuttering Chelsea side will have "global appeal" this weekend.
It's because the under-pressure Blues boss, Jose Mourinho, won't be at the Britannia Stadium as he serves a one match stadium ban.
Stafford Hospital deaths: Relatives speak after court appearance
Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News Online
Some of the relatives of four people who died at Stafford Hospital have been speaking after the NHS Trust that ran it today pleaded guilty to criminal charges.
One of the four, Patrick Daly, 89, was admitted to hospital with diabetes but he died on 13 May 2014 after falling in a shower and fracturing his skull.
His wife Catherine Daly said doctors told her he had walked behind a member of staff into the shower and there had been no risk assessment.
Football: Three Lions cause Burton postponement
Owen Bradley
BBC Sport
Burton Albion's League One game at home to Millwall on Saturday 14 November has been postponed because of international call-ups for three Lions' players
The match will be rescheduled for a date yet to be confirmed.
Weather: Cloudy, showery night and tomorrow
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
It'll be mild and mostly cloudy overnight with some showery rain at times, although many places could remain dry. Low 10C (50F).
Then tomorrow's forecast is for a cloudy day with a few showers through the morning - high 13C (55F).
JCB chief executive says outlook 'very challenging'
Caroline Gall
BBC News Online
JCB's chief executive says today's decision to cut up to 290 more jobs was prompted by "very tough trading conditions"
These job losses are in addition to the 400 announced in September.
The firm said in the first six months of the year, the market in Russia dropped by 70%, in Brazil by 36% and by 47% in China and parts of Europe; the UK and North America have also been affected.
Men brandishing laser try to rob bus in Stoke-on-Trent
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Two men have tried to rob a bus in Stoke-on-Trent by shining a laser at the driver, police say.
It was just after midnight on Parkhall Road, Weston Coyney say Staffordshire Police and the driver was forced to stop as he was "temporarily blinded".
The force says a man armed with a knife then opened the door and demanded cash'. The driver accelerated then braked sharply, causing him to fall off.
Stafford Hospital deaths: NHS Trust admits 'very significant' health and safety breaches
Express and Star
The NHS trust that ran Stafford Hospital has pleaded guilty to "very significant" health and safety breaches connected to the deaths of four elderly patients in its care.
Football: Crewe may hang on to former Leicester full-back
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra are considering whether to offer a deal to on-trial defender Zoumana Bakayogo after almost two injury-hit years out of the game.
The 29-year-old ex-Tranmere Rovers and Leicester City left-back has not played since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament just 37 minutes into his debut on loan at Yeovil in January 2014.
HS2: Stoke-on-Trent takes case for a station to government
BBC Midlands Today
Staffordshire business leaders have headed to Westminster today to lobby for HS2 to stop in Stoke-on-Trent.
They say it will be cheaper and faster for the high speed rail line to come through the city, rather than neighbouring Cheshire.
The county's Chamber of Commerce has taken local companies to meet ministers to push for a high speed station for the Potteries.
Weather: Could turn brighter this afternoon
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
There’s the chance of some brighter spells in places as the cloud breaks this afternoon. High 12C (54F).
Cloudy tonight with showers on the way tomorrow which could be heavy at times. Low 10C (50F).
On Midlands Today this lunchtime: Stafford Hospital deaths court case
Michele Paduano
Health correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
The NHS Trust which ran Stafford Hospitalhas pleaded guilty to health and safety breachesrelated to the deaths of four elderly patients in its care.
The charges were brought by the Health and Safety Executive against the now- defunct Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust.
I'll have more on this storyon Midlands Today on BBC Onefrom 13:30
Union says more planned JCB job cuts 'very disappointing'
Heidi Booth
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
A union says it's working to try to minimise the impact of proposed jobs cuts at Staffordshire digger maker JCB.
Today the firm has announced 290 posts are at risk of redundancy - on top of the 400 it said last month could go.
Police emergency numbers problem fixed
Alice Bentley
BBC Local Live
A problem with 999 and 101 calls in Staffordshire has now been fixed, the police say.
Staffordshire Police says they are back to being received in their control room.
Hundreds of JCB jobs at risk blamed on 'tough trading conditions
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Another 290 jobs are at risk of redundancy at JCB, the digger maker has announced.
Back in September the firm said 400 positions could go and it says consultations over those redundancies continue.
Now it's also identified shop-floor roles which are under threat and a 45 day consultation period has begun on those with staff.
BreakingMore jobs at risk of redundancy at JCB
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
Staffordshire-based JCB says another 290 jobs are at risk of redundancy.
The digger maker is blaming the cuts on a drop in demand for its machines from overseas.
Police emergency numbers 999 and 101 out of action
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
The emergency police phone numbers, 999 and 101, are down in Staffordshire, the force says.
Staffordshire Police says it currently has a "telephony fault" and engineers are working to get them back as soon as possible.
Travel: Crash near Leek affecting traffic
BBC Travel
There's been an accident on Park Lane near Leek that's affecting traffic both ways between the Sutherland Road and the Hollow Lane junctions.
Stafford Hospital deaths: Four pensioners died
Emma Thomas
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
The Health and Safety Executive says the criminal charges brought against the NHS trust that ran Stafford Hospital relate to four deaths.
- Patrick Daly, aged 89, on 13 May 2014
- Edith Bourne, aged 83, on 22 July 2013
- Ivy Bunn, aged 90, on 6 November 2008
- Lillian Tucker, aged, 77 on 21 October 2005
This morning the now defunct Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next year at Stafford Crown Court.
On air this morning: The best ways to rest and relax
Perry Spiller
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
Is it a run in the park? Do you prefer a day at the spa with a full facial and massage? I'm talking relaxation today and what you do to switch off.
It's because researchers are about to carry out a major worldwide study of rest in the 21st Century as it's crucial to our well being but not a lot is known about it.
So I want to know, how do you rest and relax? Get involved on email or you can tweet @BBCRadioStoke.
People told to use it or lose it over a Staffordshire bus service
Ros Chimes
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Parents of pupils at a Staffordshire Moorlands school are urging as many people as possible to use a bus, to prove it pays for itself.
First Bus took off the 8A service and it was claimed that meant that Endon High pupils were getting to school too early or too late.
A petition was set up by people in Brown Edge, and now the service is back for a month's trial.
Stafford Hospital deaths: NHS Trust sentencing next year
Emma Thomas
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
A former NHS Trust which ran Stafford Hospital will be sentenced next year, after pleading guilty today to criminal charges.
The Health and Safety Executive brought the case against the Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust after four pensioners died, following breaches of health and safety guidelines.
Stafford Magistrates' Court heard that three of the deaths occurred after falls, while another took place after a patient was given penicillin, despite hospital staff being told she was allergic to the antibiotic.
Stafford Hospital: Mid-Staffs trust pleads guilty over deaths
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
The trust which ran Stafford Hospital has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in connection with the deaths of four patients.
The Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust was dissolved last year after an inquiry found it was "clinically and financially unsustainable".
The Health and Safety Executive had raised a criminal case in connection with allegations of protocol breaches, in relation to the death of four patients at Stafford Hospital between 2005 and 2014.
BreakingNHS Trust pleads guilty to criminal charges
Emma Thomas
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
The former Mid-Staffordshire NHS Trust has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in relation to four deaths.
Burglary victim Ian Alcock has told how he feared he would be killed by four masked men who stormed into his home during a terrifying late-night raid.