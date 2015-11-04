Knitted Poppies on a tree

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

  1. Stafford Hospital deaths: Trust faces sentencing
  2. 290 more workers at Staffordshire based JCB set to lose jobs
  3. Laser used in attempted bus robbery in Stoke
  4. Updates on Wednesday 4 November 2015

By Allen Cook

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Watch: Thousands of knitted poppies go on display in Cheshire

Lamont Howie

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Thousands of poppies have been knitted to mark Remembrance Sunday in Crewe.

They've been put up in the town's Memorial Square - after four years of planning.

Football: 'Global' appeal of Stoke's game against Chelsea

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Former Stoke City winger Terry Conroy says the Potter's game against a stuttering Chelsea side will have "global appeal" this weekend.

Jose Mourinho (left) and Stoke City's Mark Hughes during their last game in the League Cup
Getty Images

It's because the under-pressure Blues boss, Jose Mourinho, won't be at the Britannia Stadium as he serves a one match stadium ban.

The focus of the world is going to be on the Britannia Stadium isn't it?

Terry ConroyFormer Stoke City winger
On Midlands Today this evening: Stafford hospital deaths and JCB job cuts

BBC Midlands Today

Two big Staffordshire stories are among our main headlines tonight on BBC Midlands Today.

You'll hear from families, speaking after the NHS trust that ran Stafford Hospital pleaded guilty today to criminal charges in relation to four deaths.

Three of the four victims died after falling at the hospital. The fourth, Lilian Tucker (bottom left) died after wrongly being given penicillin.
BBC/Getty

We'll also be at the headquarters of JCB in Staffordshire after the firm warned a further 290 jobs could be cut.

Tune into Midlands Today on BBC One from 18:30.

Stafford Hospital deaths: Relatives speak after court appearance

Jennifer Meierhans

BBC News Online

Some of the relatives of four people who died at Stafford Hospital have been speaking after the NHS Trust that ran it today pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Patrick Daly
BBC

One of the four, Patrick Daly, 89, was admitted to hospital with diabetes but he died on 13 May 2014 after falling in a shower and fracturing his skull.

His wife Catherine Daly said doctors told her he had walked behind a member of staff into the shower and there had been no risk assessment.

The doctor told me he had three brain bleeds and he's got as fractured skull and there's not much we can do about it. But I was with him when he was dying.

Catherine Daly
BBC Weather Watchers: What's the weather like on your street?

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

The BBC Weather Watchers website has started, allowing you to share what’s it like where you are.

The project launched on the One Show last night.  

BBC Weather Watchers website to feature local reports

Create your own weather reports here http://www.bbc.co.uk/weatherwatchers.

Football: Three Lions cause Burton postponement

Owen Bradley

BBC Sport

Burton Albion's League One game at home to Millwall on Saturday 14 November has been postponed because of international call-ups for three Lions' players

A general view of the ground at Burton
Getty Images

The match will be rescheduled for a date yet to be confirmed.  

Weather: Cloudy, showery night and tomorrow

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

It'll be mild and mostly cloudy overnight with some showery rain at times, although many places could remain dry. Low 10C (50F).

Tomorrow's weather map
BBC

Then tomorrow's forecast is for a cloudy day with a few showers through the morning - high 13C (55F).

Latest headlines: NHS Trust admits deaths charges, JCB plans more cuts and laser used in robbery attempt

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Staffordshire and Cheshire's main headlines this evening include:

-  A former NHS Trust which ran Stafford Hospital will be sentenced next year, after pleading guilty today to criminal charges

- JCB's chief executive says today's decision to cut up to 290 more jobs was prompted by "very tough trading conditions"  

 - Two men have tried to rob a bus in Stoke-on-Trent by shining a laser at the driver, police say

Watch: War memorial turned red with knitting

David Lumb

BBC News Online

Villagers in the Black County have come together to prepare for Remembrance Day in their own special way.

Pelsall's war memorial clock has been turned red, covered in more than 1,500 hand-knitted poppies.

JCB chief executive says outlook 'very challenging'

Caroline Gall

BBC News Online

JCB's chief executive says today's decision to cut up to 290 more jobs was prompted by "very tough trading conditions"  

JCB Digger
JCB

These job losses are in addition to the 400 announced in September.

The firm said in the first six months of the year, the market in Russia dropped by 70%, in Brazil by 36% and by 47% in China and parts of Europe; the UK and North America have also been affected.  

As the global economy shows no sign of improving, the short-term outlook remains very challenging.

Graeme MacdonaldJCB chief executive
Jobs could be hit by plans to close part of Burton brewing operation

Burton Mail

Brewing giant Molson Coors has outlined proposals that could see part of its operation in Burton close - in a move that could affect more than 60 employees.

Beer bottles on conveyor belt at factory
Burton Mail
Men brandishing laser try to rob bus in Stoke-on-Trent

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Two men have tried to rob a bus in Stoke-on-Trent by shining a laser at the driver, police say. 

Parkhall Road
Google

It was just after midnight on Parkhall Road, Weston Coyney say Staffordshire Police and the driver was forced to stop as he was "temporarily blinded". 

The force says a man armed with a knife then opened the door and demanded cash'. The driver accelerated then braked sharply, causing him to fall off. 

Your pictures: Sunlit pot bank in Stoke-on-Trent

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This picture of a pot bank - a remnant of Stoke-on-Trent's ceramics heritage - was taken by Leigh Blunt who tweeted it to me.

Pot Bank in Stoke
Leigh Blunt

Like Leigh, if you've got a photo of Staffordshire or Cheshire to share, you can tweet it to @BBCRadioStoke.

Or use email or Instagram (just add #bbcstoke if you agree to share).

Stafford Hospital deaths: NHS Trust admits 'very significant' health and safety breaches

Express and Star

The NHS trust that ran Stafford Hospital has pleaded guilty to "very significant" health and safety breaches connected to the deaths of four elderly patients in its care.  

Stafford Hospital
Express and Star
Football: Crewe may hang on to former Leicester full-back

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Crewe Alexandra are considering whether to offer a deal to on-trial defender Zoumana Bakayogo after almost two injury-hit years out of the game.  

Zoumana Bakayogo
Getty Images

The 29-year-old ex-Tranmere Rovers and Leicester City left-back has not played since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament just 37 minutes into his debut on loan at Yeovil in January 2014.  

We're just providing him with the base to get himself going. We'll review it as we go along, at the moment I think he just needs more game time.

Steve DavisCrewe Alexandra manager
Caffeine a factor in death of mum who drank eight litres of Pepsi Max a day, inquest hears

The Sentinel

A mother-of-one's love of Pepsi Max contributed to her death, an inquest has heard.

North Staffordshire Coroner's Court
The Sentinel
HS2: Stoke-on-Trent takes case for a station to government

BBC Midlands Today

Staffordshire business leaders have headed to Westminster today to lobby for HS2 to stop in Stoke-on-Trent.

Proposed HS2 train emerging from tunnel
HS2 Ltd

They say it will be cheaper and faster for the high speed rail line to come through the city, rather than neighbouring Cheshire. 

The county's Chamber of Commerce has taken local companies to meet ministers to push for a high speed station for the Potteries.  

Latest headlines: Hundreds of JCB jobs at risk and hospital trust admits deaths charges

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

These are some of the main headlines this afternoon for Staffordshire and Cheshire:

- Staffordshire-based JCB says another 290 jobs are at risk of redundancy

- The NHS trust which used to run Stafford Hospital has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in relation to the deaths of four patients

- Thousands of poppies have been knitted to mark remembrance Sunday in Crewe

Your pictures: Gorgeous Potteries architecture

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

There is plenty of great architecture in Staffordshire and Cheshire as BBC Radio Stoke's Sarah Robertson shows with this picture.

1 Albion Street
Sarah Robertson

It's 1 Albion Street, Stoke-on-Trent, opposite the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery.

Got a great picture of a building in the area? Share it with me on email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke - I'll feature as many as I can.

Weather: Could turn brighter this afternoon

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC Weather

There’s the chance of some brighter spells in places as the cloud breaks this afternoon. High 12C (54F).

Cloudy tonight with showers on the way tomorrow which could be heavy at times. Low 10C (50F).

On Midlands Today this lunchtime: Stafford Hospital deaths court case

Michele Paduano

Health correspondent, BBC Midlands Today

The NHS Trust which ran Stafford Hospitalhas pleaded guilty to health and safety breachesrelated to the deaths of four elderly patients in its care.

Stafford Hospital photographed in 2013
Getty Images

The charges were brought by the Health and Safety Executive against the now- defunct Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust. 

I'll have more on this storyon Midlands Today on BBC Onefrom 13:30

Union says more planned JCB job cuts 'very disappointing'

Heidi Booth

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

A union says it's working to try to minimise the impact of proposed jobs cuts at Staffordshire digger maker JCB. 

JCB diggers in show room
BBC

Today the firm has announced 290 posts are at risk of redundancy - on top of the 400 it said last month could go. 

Our job as a trade union is to now work hard to formulate a plan to mitigate the impact of the proposed redundancies

Gordon RichardsonJCB GMB Works Convenor
Police emergency numbers problem fixed

Alice Bentley

BBC Local Live

A problem with 999 and 101 calls in Staffordshire has now been fixed, the police say.

Staffordshire Police says they are back to being received in their control room.

Hundreds of JCB jobs at risk blamed on 'tough trading conditions

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Another 290 jobs are at risk of redundancy at JCB, the digger maker has announced.

JCB digger
BBC

Back in September the firm said 400 positions could go and it says consultations over those redundancies continue. 

Now it's also identified shop-floor roles which are under threat and a 45 day consultation period has begun on those with staff.

Manufacturers in the construction equipment industry are currently facing very tough trading conditions and we have to react to the current market reality to protect the long-term future of the business.

Graeme MacdonaldJCB CEO
Latest headlines: More jobs at risk at JCB and NHS Trust to be sentenced over deaths

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The top stories this lunchtime for Staffordshire and Cheshire include:

- Staffordshire-based JCB says another 290 jobs are at risk of redundancy

- A former NHS Trust which ran Stafford Hospital will be sentenced next year, after pleading guilty today to criminal charges

 - The emergency police phone numbers, 999 and 101, are down in Staffordshire, the force says

BreakingMore jobs at risk of redundancy at JCB

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

Staffordshire-based JCB says another 290 jobs are at risk of redundancy.

JCB Digger
BBC

The digger maker is blaming the cuts on a drop in demand for its machines from overseas.

Police emergency numbers 999 and 101 out of action

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

The emergency police phone numbers, 999 and 101, are down in Staffordshire, the force says.

Staffordshire Police says it currently has a "telephony fault" and engineers are working to get them back as soon as possible.

Travel: Crash near Leek affecting traffic

BBC Travel

There's been an accident on Park Lane near Leek that's affecting traffic both ways between the Sutherland Road and the Hollow Lane junctions.

  • Share this post
Stafford Hospital deaths: Four pensioners died

Emma Thomas

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

The Health and Safety Executive says the criminal charges brought against the NHS trust that ran Stafford Hospital relate to four deaths.

- Patrick Daly, aged 89, on 13 May 2014

- Edith Bourne, aged 83, on 22 July 2013

- Ivy Bunn, aged 90, on 6 November 2008

- Lillian Tucker, aged, 77 on 21 October 2005

This morning the now defunct Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next year at Stafford Crown Court.

On air this morning: The best ways to rest and relax

Perry Spiller

Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

Is it a run in the park? Do you prefer a day at the spa with a full facial and massage? I'm talking relaxation today and what you do to switch off.  

A person relaxing with an eye shut
Thinkstock

It's because researchers are about to carry out a major worldwide study of rest in the 21st Century as it's crucial to our well being but not a lot is known about it. 

So I want to know, how do you rest and relax? Get involved on email or you can tweet @BBCRadioStoke.

People told to use it or lose it over a Staffordshire bus service

Ros Chimes

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Parents of pupils at a Staffordshire Moorlands school are urging as many people as possible to use a bus, to prove it pays for itself.

First Bus took off the 8A service and it was claimed that meant that Endon High pupils were getting to school too early or too late

A petition was set up by people in Brown Edge, and now the service is back for a month's trial.  

Stafford Hospital deaths: NHS Trust sentencing next year

Emma Thomas

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

A former NHS Trust which ran Stafford Hospital will be sentenced next year, after pleading guilty today to criminal charges

Stafford Hospital in 2013 when it was still run by Mid-Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust
Getty Images

The Health and Safety Executive brought the case against the Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust after four pensioners died, following breaches of health and safety guidelines. 

Stafford Magistrates' Court heard that three of the deaths occurred after falls, while another took place after a patient was given penicillin, despite hospital staff being told she was allergic to the antibiotic. 

Watch on TV again: The Great Pottery Throw Down

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Did you catch the Great Pottery Throw Down on BBC Two last night which was filmed at Middleport Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent?

You can see the programme for the next 29 days on the BBC iPlayer.

And you've been sending in your reaction on Twitter

- Dan said "Great programme, makes you appreciate skill and craft"

- Dimbleby Ceramics tweeted: "The trouble with watching #TheGreatPotteryThrowdown is my wife now want me to throw more bowls for the kitchen."

Stafford Hospital: Mid-Staffs trust pleads guilty over deaths

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

The trust which ran Stafford Hospital has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in connection with the deaths of four patients.

Old Stafford Hospital sign
Getty Images

The Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust was dissolved last year after an inquiry found it was "clinically and financially unsustainable". 

The Health and Safety Executive had raised a criminal case in connection with allegations of protocol breaches, in relation to the death of four patients at Stafford Hospital between 2005 and 2014.

BreakingNHS Trust pleads guilty to criminal charges

Emma Thomas

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

The former Mid-Staffordshire NHS Trust has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in relation to four deaths.

Latest headlines: Court appearance for NHS Trust today and nurse recruitment to tackle Cheshire shortages

Lee Blakeman

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Some of the top stories for Staffordshire and Cheshire this morning:

- The former Mid-Staffordshire NHS Trust is due in court today to face criminal charges

- A hospital in South Cheshire is looking to recruit more nurses because of worries that there's a shortage

- Staffordshire business leaders are heading to Westminster today to lobby for HS2 to stop in Stoke-on-Trent

'Help police find who did this to me' says beaten burglary victim

The Sentinel

Burglary victim Ian Alcock has told how he feared he would be killed by four masked men who stormed into his home during a terrifying late-night raid.

Burglary victim Ian Alcock after the attack
The Sentinel
