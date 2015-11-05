Fireworks in Tamworth

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Weather - rain should clear this evening leaving it reasonably dry for Bonfire Night - high 15C (59F)

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 5 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Friday

By Allen Cook

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Rain clearing tonight before returning tomorrow

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

The rain that's been around this afternoon should eventually clear through this evening and into the first part of the night. 

Dry and mild in the early hours with lows of 11C (52F).

Tomorrow's regional weather map
BBC

However, it's more rain from the word go tomorrow and occasionally it could be quite heavy. Highs of 16C (61F).

On Midlands Today this evening: Teenager fighting to keep motability car

Laura Mcmullan

Reporter, BBC Midlands Today

I've been speaking to a Staffordshire teenager who says she's been forced to ask the public for help again, in order to keep her specially adapted car. 

Olivia Cork walking with her bionic leg
BBC

Olivia Cork from Newchapel lost a leg to cancer but a bionic leg allows her to walk further than 20m (66ft) - meaning she no longer qualifies as having a severe enough disability for a free motability vehicle

There's been developments today on her efforts to raise funds herself and I'll have more from 18:30 on BBC One on Midlands Today.

Lorry rammed into Stoke-on-Trent house in 'targeted attack'

Mike Perkins

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

A stolen lorry has been repeatedly rammed into a house in Stoke-on-Trent in not the first incident of its kind in the area, according to police.

House this morning after the ramming
BBC

The building in Broadfield Road, Goldenhill, was left severely damaged after what Staffordshire Police are calling a "targeted" attack on the property this morning.

None of the occupants are thought to have been hurt.

This was a very targeted attack, we believe the house and it's occupants were specifically targeted as part of an ongoing dispute.

Chief Inspector Adrian RobertsCommander of the Stoke North Local Policing Team
Watch: Stoke City defender speaks of Robert Huth comparisons

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke City defender Philipp Wollscheid has told BBC Radio Stoke he's never once been bothered by fans comparing him to former Potters defender Robert Huth.

Some fans haven't taken to the 26-year-old German since he arrived in January.

But since he's started the last seven games, Stoke have only lost once and kept four clean sheets.

On BBC Radio Stoke: Getting back to nature at a local school

Max Mallen

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

I've been out and about in the villages of Talke and Talke Pits this week as it's the community of the week on BBC Radio Stoke.

One place I went to was Springhead Community Primary School where they have allotments, wildflower areas, bug hotels and more.

Staff there told me they are encouraging new wildlife to move into the area to help nature and give the youngsters more of an understanding of nature

Catalogue of errors before wrong body cremated at West Midlands MEP's funeral

Express and Star

A spelling mistake was among a catalogue of errors that led to the wrong body being cremated at Bushbury Crematorium at the funeral of West Midlands MEP Philip Bradbourn, a report found this afternoon.  

Philip Bradbourn
Express and Star
£35m Stafford access road plans approved

Emma Thomas

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

Plans for the construction of a new £35m access road in Stafford have been approved this morning.

The council says it hopes the road will divert traffic away from the town centre
Google

Ten members of Staffordshire County Council's planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the new road.

The route will link the A34 just north of the town centre with the Newport Road - construction is set to begin in the Spring of 2016.

Former kitman 'Nello' Baldwin set to get freedom of borough this month

A date looks to have been set for the former Stoke City kitman Neil 'Nello' Baldwin to receive the freedom of the Borough of Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Neil's life story was made into the BBC TV drama Marvellous with his good friend Lou Macari also featuring.

Football: Port Vale manager looking for more wins

Graham McGarry

BBC Radio Stoke Sport

Port Vale manager Rob Page says he wants his side to go on a long unbeaten run after winning just twice last month.

Rob Page
Getty Images

Vale host Maidenhead in the FA Cup on Sunday before travelling to third from bottom Barnsley the week after. 

Page told BBC Radio Stoke that last weekend's win over Shrewsbury should be something they can build on.

We take that momentum into Sunday's great FA Cup game and make sure we keep this run going.

Rob PagePort Vale manager
News: Man dies after house fire, lorry rams Stoke house and failed checks meant wrong body cremated

Heidi Booth

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

The top Staffordshire and Cheshire stories this evening include:

- The death of a man after a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent's being treated as "unexplained" by police

- A stolen lorry which was repeatedly rammed into a Stoke-on-Trent house is not the first incident of its kind in the area, say police

-  A report into a mix-up that led to the wrong body being cremated at MEP Philip Bradbourn's funeral finds checks weren't properly carried out

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after derelict nightclub fire in Crewe

Lamont Howie

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a derelict nightclub in Crewe last night.

Former Limelight Club
Google

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service saidsmoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the old Limelight Club in Hightown when they arrived.

Cheshire Police says one of the teenagers has since been released without charge, the other two remain in custody.

Travel: A5020 in Crewe closed due to crash

BBC Travel

Four vehicles have been involved in an accident that's closed the A5020 Weston Road in Crewe Hall, between the Main Road and the Old Park Road junctions.

Calls for warning signs on A500 after death of rambler

The Sentinel

A coroner has called for warning signs to be installed on the A500 after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the busy road on a public footpath.

A500 in Stoke-on-Trent
The Sentinel
House fire death being treated as 'unexplained'

Phil Bowers

BBC Local Live

A man who died in a house fire today in Stoke-on-Trent has been named by police.

David Jackson, 68, was rescued this morning by firefighters from the blaze on Louise Street in Burslem.

West Midlands Ambulance Service says he died soon afterwards. Staffordshire Police are treating the death as "unexplained".

Football: Burton boss annoyed by international breaks

Owen Bradley

BBC Sport

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes none of the Football League teams should play during international breaks.  

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Getty Images

The Brewers have had their 14 November game with Millwall postponed  because the Lions are expected to have three players called up by national teams.  

If the big teams stop, then we should all stop. The Premier League and the Championship are all stopping, so make us part of that as well.

Jimmy Floyd HasselbainkBurton Albion manager
Your pictures: Fallen leaves of Autumn

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Summing up the season is what I'd say this photo from Ann Ferrington in Madeley does.

Autumn leaves
Ann Ferrington

I'm trying to feature as many of your pictures of Staffordshire and Cheshire as possible, so keep sending them in.

You can email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or put them on Instagram (adding #bbcstoke if you agree to share them).

BreakingDeath after house fire in Stoke-on-Trent

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

A man's died in a house fire in Burslem, the ambulance service says.

Louise Street
Google

Four fire crews were sent to the fire on Louise Street in Burslem this morning and rescued an elderly man from the house

West Midlands Ambulance Service say their medics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead soon afterwards - an investigation's under way into the cause.

How the wrong body was cremated at a crematorium

More on the body mix-up we reported earlier - a report was commissioned to find out how Philip Bradburn's body was cremated instead of that of Philip Bradbourn, the former MEP.

A report released today found bodies were moved multiple times because of a lack of refrigeration space in mortuaries and the former MEP Philip Bradbourn's patient identification was also missing a digit when it was written down on the mortuary register. 

When the MEP's body was moved to a different fridge, the request was made by phone giving his name only and was not followed up with an email so no-one checked the details against Mr Bradbourn's full name, date of birth and address and instead Philip Bradburn's body was moved.  

Latest headlines: £35m Stafford road given start date, lorry rams Stoke house and teenagers arrested after Crewe fire

Heidi Booth

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

The top headlines this afternoon include these for Staffordshire and Cheshire:

- Construction of a new £35m access road in Stafford is due to start next Spring after a planning application was approved today

- A stolen lorry was used to repeatedly ram a house in Stoke-on-Trent and police say it's not the first type of incident in the area 

- Three 16-year-old boys are in custody after police arrested them on suspicion of arson 

Your pictures: Stunning fireworks from Tamworth

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

What a beautiful photo! An easy choice for me for BBC Midlands Today's weather photo of the day, from Graham Rainbow in Tamworth.

Fireworks in Tamworth
Graham Rainbow

You can send in your photos of Staffordshire or Cheshire via email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.

Football: Stoke's Butland called up for England friendlies

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke City's Jack Butland has been named in the England squad for two upcoming friendly matches.

Jack Butland
Getty Images

Roy Hodgson's team take on Spain in Alicante a week tomorrow and France at Wembley the following Tuesday.

MEP body mix-up: Mistakes from hospital, funeral directors and undertaker

A report into how the wrong body was cremated after the death of a West Midlands MEP has found a combination of errors from a hospital, funeral directors and an undertaker played their part. 

Philip Bradbourn, a Conservative MEP, and Philip Bradburn were both sent to the same mortuary.

Philip Bradbourn's funeral
BBC

A month after the former MEP's funeral it was revealed there had been a body mix-up.

Travel: Crash in Lichfield on A5192

BBC Travel

There's been an accident in Lichfield on the A5192 Eastern Avenue at the Brownsfield junction.

Weather: Rain clearing by this evening for Bonfire Night for most parts

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

More rain is forecast for this afternoon. Highs of 15C (59F).  

The rain should eventually clear through this evening and into the first part of the night. 

Then dry and mild in the early hours with lows of 11C (52F).

News headlines: Business concerns over JCB job cuts, £35m access road approved and Stoke house rammed with lorry

Heidi Booth

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

This afternoon's main stories on Staffordshire and Cheshire include:

- Small business owners in Rocester are telling the BBC they're concerned about the local impact from job losses at JCB

- Plans for a £35m Stafford access road are going ahead after Staffordshire County Council approved them today

- An investigation is under way after a lorry was used to "repeatedly ram" a house in Stoke-on-Trent

On Midlands Today this lunchtime: Teen told she can't keep motability car

Laura Mcmullan

Reporter, BBC Midlands Today

A teenager from Stoke-on-Trent says she faces losing her specially adapted car because her bionic leg means she can walk further than 20m (66ft).

Olivia Cork, 19, had her leg removed when she got cancer five years ago.

I'll have more on this and a response from The Department for Work and Pensions on Midlands Today this lunchtime - BBC One from 13:30.

Tamworth family 'speechless' after gravestone donation

Tamworth Herald

A sick vandal attack on a Tamworth woman's grave has provoked outrage across the town – and a remarkable groundswell of support for the family involved.

Tamworth family 'speechless' after gravestone donation for Angela Moore
Tamworth Herald
Travel: Accident on A513 westbound near Stafford

BBC Travel

There's been an accident on the A513 westbound in Milford, between the Meadow Lane and Holdiford Road junctions.

Dealing with potholes in Stoke-on-Trent set to get extra £5m

James Bovill

Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

The figure of £5m could be spent dealing with potholes on pavements and side roads in Stoke-on-Trent.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council
BBC

The money is on top of the regular budget for the area and is up for approval in a city council meeting that's due to be held next week . 

The authority says some road conditions are continuing to deteriorate and sorting them now will cost less than patching them up in the future. 

Football: Former Stoke player says Jon Walters vital to club

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

The former Stoke City winger Terry Conroy has urged the club to do all they can to keep leading scorer Jonathan Walters.

Jon Walters in action for Stoke City
Getty Images

The 32-year-old is out of contract next summer and could leave on a free transfer. 

It's understood Walters wants a two-year contract extension, with the club only offering him 12 months.

When you look at the fan's reaction to this problem, they can't understand why the club don't go out and say look, we're going to give you an extra year.

Terry ConroyFormer Stoke City winger
Alton Towers rollercoaster crash: Volunteer medics recognised

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

A team of medical volunteers who were among the first on site to a rollercoaster crash at Alton Towers theme park have been recognised with an award.

Five people suffered serious injuries on the Smiler ride on 2 June. 

Among the emergency services sent to the crash were a team of volunteer Community First Responders - who were honoured last night at the West Midlands Ambulance Service Excellence in the Community Awards.

Lorry used to 'repeatedly ram' Stoke-on-Trent house

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

A lorry has been used to "repeatedly ram" a house in Stoke-on-Trent in a "targeted attack". 

Broadfield Road
Google

Staffordshire Police say residents on Broadfield Road were woken this morning by the noise of the stolen vehicle smashing into the building. 

It was later found abandoned on Cotton Road. It's understood no-one in the house was hurt.

On BBC Radio Stoke today: Show us your medals!

Lee Thomas

Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

What are the gongs you've won or the times you've triumphed with a trophy?

Perry Spiller with award
BBC

The reason for me asking is that last night, my colleague Perry Spiller won gold at this year's BBC Local Radio Gillard Awards.

So what medals and trophies have you got on your mantelpiece? Let us know, with pictures if possible, on email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.

News headlines: Concerns over JCB job losses, lorry used to 'ram' house and help for teen with 'bionic leg'

Lee Blakeman

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Staffordshire and Cheshire's main headlines so far today include:

- Small business owners in Rocester are telling the BBC they're concerned about the local impact from job losses at JCB

- A lorry was used to "repeatedly ram" a house in Stoke-on-Trent in a "targeted attack"

- The government says it will help a Stoke-on-Trent teenager who faces losing her motability car

Your pictures: A countryside lane in Keele

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

A lovely, atmospheric picture of the countryside around Keele has come from Chris Hollingworth.

Animal by fence in Keele
Chris Hollingworth

It's always great seeing your photos of Staffordshire and Cheshire and I try and share as many as I can.

Send them in on email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or you can put them on Instagram (just adding #bbcstoke if you agree to share them).

