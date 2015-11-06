Plastic poppies sculpture in Werrington

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 6 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Monday

Live Reporting

By Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Clear then cloudy tonight with rain back tomorrow

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

It'll be clear for some of us but not everyone, with some scattered cloud building overnight.

There’s also the possibility of some patchy mist and fog on higher ground. Lows of 10C (50F).

Rebecca Wood with tomorrow's weather map
BBC

You can expect more rain tomorrow morning, some of which could be heavy at times.

However, the good news is that this should slowly clear in the afternoon.  Highs of 15C (59F).

This evening on Midlands Today: Voting changes 'could affect thousands'

James Bovill

Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Campaigners are claiming tens of thousands of people in the West Midlands could lose their right to vote.

Ballot box
BBC

They say it's because of changes to the way people have to register on the electoral roll - the government says the changes will remove fraudulent entries.

I've been in Stoke-on-Trent looking at the impact of this story and you'll see more on Midlands Today on BBC One tonight from 18:30.

Watch: Stories about World War One on the home front

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Heard about the World War One 'forces sweetheart' from Stoke-on-Trent? Or want to know how bread was baked in Staffordshire during the conflict?

All these stories and dozens from across the country are in a free, interactive Ebook from the BBC.

Find out how you can download it on the BBC website.

Stoke strangling: 'Homicidal' brother to spend at least 22 years in jail

Emma Thomas

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

A Stoke-on-Trent man who "held homicidal thoughts" has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years for strangling his sleeping half-sister. 

Gareth Hindmarsh
Staffordshire Police

Gareth Hindmarsh, 35, from Tawney Crescent, pleaded guilty in September to the murder of 46-year-old Linda Norcup at her home in June.

Today he was given a life sentence.

The murder of your sister was a ruthless and determined act intended to cause her death, clearly with a high degree of pre-meditation.

Judge Michael Chambers QC
Watch: Stoke City's manager's thoughts on Jose Mourinho's stadium ban

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke City's manager Mark Hughes says he's not sure what impact a stadium ban on Chelsea's boss Jose Mourinho will have on their game.

The Potters face them tomorrow at the Britannia Stadium.

Your pictures: Hanley street in black and white

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Photographer Duncan Richardson's had fun with this black and white street scene of Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent that he tweeted to me.

Hanley street scene
Duncan Richardson

Like Duncan you can tweet great pictures of Staffordshire or Cheshire to @BBCRadioStoke or you can email them.

I'll feature as many as I can!

Latest headlines: Killer brother jailed for life, Cheshire council warns of budget cuts and industrial fireworks stolen

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

These are among the main headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire this evening:

- 'Homicidal' brother to spend at least 22 years in jail

- Cheshire East Council warns it's facing its "biggest financial challenge ever" next year

 - Industrial grade fireworks have been stolen from a vehicle in Crewe

Dozens of pigeons stolen from Burntwood shed

Alice Bentley

BBC Local Live

A large number of pigeons have been stolen from a shed in Burntwood.

Pigeons in shed
Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police say the 76 birds were taken in the early hours of this morning from a '"secure shed" on New Road.

Travel: A500 closed southbound in Stoke-on-Trent

BBC Travel

The A500 D Road in Red Street is closed southbound between Kidsgrove and the Basford Roundabout because of an accident involving two vehicles.

More jailed after violence at Atherstone Town football match

Tamworth Herald

Custodial sentences totalling 15 yearshave been given to six men convicted of violent disorderduring an FA Cup game at Atherstone Town's Sheepy Road ground. Four received 32 months behind bars and two 26 months.

The Atherstone Town football match
Tamworth Herald
Your pictures: Staffordshire mill reflected in pool

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

This lovely snap of Madeley Mill and its pool has been emailed to me by Ted Oxer.

Madeley Mill and its pool
Ted Oxer

I would love to share a photo you've taken of Staffordshire or Cheshire so send it in on email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.

Watch: Port Vale defender says side are ready for their FA Cup tie

Lee Blakeman

Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Port Vale defender Ben Purkiss says the side will "give it a good go" in their FA Cup tie on Sunday afternoon, at home to Maidenhead.   

Full commentary of the game will be on BBC Radio Stoke.

Tributes to hospice fundraising chief who died in Vietnam

Cannock Mercury

Staff, volunteers and supporters of St Giles Hospice have united to pay a heartfelt tribute to dedicated head of fundraising Helen Relihan, who has died after falling ill during a fundraising expedition in Vietnam.  

Helen Relihan (inset) worked at St Giles Hospice
Cannock Mercury
Stolen fireworks in Crewe have 'potential to cause serious injury'

Lamont Howie

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Industrial grade fireworks have been stolen from a vehicle in Crewe.

Queen's Park Gardens in Crewe
Google

Cheshire Police says they were taken last night from Queen's Park Gardens and officers say they pose a real threat to whoever has them.

If used, they have the potential to cause serious injury.

Detective Andy KentCheshire Police officer
Football: Chelsea boss Mourinho opts not to appeal Stoke stadium ban

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho will miss Saturday's match at Stoke City after opting not to appeal against his one-match stadium ban. 

Jose Mourinho in dugout
Reuters

The ban - imposed following his half-time dismissal at West Ham last month - means Mourinho must stay away from the Britannia Stadium.

I have no plans to watch. Maybe I sit in the street corner with my iPad. Maybe I don't even watch the game. Maybe, live scores? Results?

Jose MourinhoChelsea manager
Football: Video of Crewe manager talking of hopes for an FA Cup run

Graham McGarry

Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Crewe Alexandra are looking to name an unchanged teamfor tomorrow's FA Cup first round tie at home to Eastleigh.

Manager Steve Davis has told me ahead of the game about their preparations and that they are hoping for a good cup run.

Woman 'critical' after Shugborough crash

Lee Blakeman

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

A woman's in a critical but stable condition after two cars crashed in Staffordshire. 

A513 near Shugborough
Google

They collided on the A513 near Shugborough, Stafford yesterday morning. 

The 28-year-old was driving one of the cars and suffered serious injuries - the other driver, a 78-year-old woman, had minor injuries. 

Leighton Hospital cancer unit turns purple in November

Nantwich News

South Cheshire’s cancer unit has been illuminated purple to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.  

Cancer unit lit up in purple
Nantwich News
Crewe-bound train delayed by 'bird strike'

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

A bird caused disruption to rail passengers heading from London to Crewe after it few into the windscreen of the train. 

View more on twitter

London Midland said it was the 15:46 service yesterday and happened in Buckinghamshire. 

They said the window had to be repaired and services were affected for the rest of the day - the driver wasn't hurt.

Latest headlines: Sister killer jailed, woman critical after crash and Amazon fire treated as arson

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

These are some of the main headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire today:

- A man who admitted killing his sister at her flat in Stoke-on-Trent has this afternoon been jailed for life  

- More than 150,000 people in the Midlands could be removed from the electoral roll because of changes to the way of registering, according to "Help Not Hate" campaign group

- A woman's in a critical but stable condition in hospital after a crash in Shugborough

Football: Macclesfield facing 'the cup winners who've forgotten how to win'

BBC Sport

The wait is over. The FA Cup first round is here and for the first time this season, the boys from the big leagues will go up against the minnows from non-league.  

Macclesfield Town stadium
Getty Images

BBC Sport takes a look at potential giant killings among the 40 ties - including Macclesfield Town's opponents tomorrow, Portsmouth who have been dubbed "the cup winners who have forgotten how to win"

BreakingLinda Norcup murder case: Brother gets life sentence

Emma Thomas

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

A man who admitted killing his sister at her flat in Stoke-on-Trent has this afternoon been jailed for life.

Gareth Hindmarsh, 35, of Stoke-on-Trent, had pleaded guilty to the murder of Linda Norcup.

He's been given a minimum term of 22 years.

Your pictures: Fireworks in the night sky

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Given it was Bonfire Night last night I was expecting the odd photo to come through of fireworks - and BBC Radio Stoke's Sarah Robertson hasn't disappointed.

Firework going off
Sarah Robertson

This was from the display organised at MoD Stafford.

You can share your photos - and I'll feature as many as I can - by email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.

Watch: Children laying poppy crosses in Nantwich

Lamont Howie

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Across the country, poppy laying ceremonies are taking place ahead of Remembrance Sunday. 

I've been in Nantwich today where local primary schools came together in the grounds of St Mary's Church, in the heart of the town, for their own event.

Union chiefs to help at-risk workers at Molson Coors and JCB

Burton Mail

Union chiefs have spoken out about proposals by two major employers in East Staffordshire that could see more than 300 jobs put at risk.

Outside of JCB and Molson Coors
Burton Mail
Albion's James McClean banned from driving

Express and Star

West Bromwich Albion player James McClean has been banned from driving for six months after a vehicle-related offence in Stafford.  

James McClean
Express and Star
Weather: Rain clearing this afternoon and a drier night ahead

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC Weather

The rain will slowly clear over the course of the afternoon with some brighter spells in places. Highs of 16C (61F).

Alexandra with tonight's weather map
BBC

Then tonight, clear for some with some scattered cloud building overnight. 

There’s the possibility of some patchy mist and fog on higher ground. Lows of 10ᵒC (50F).

Fire at Amazon's Rugeley warehouse treated as suspected arson

Emma Thomas

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

BBC Radio Stoke's learned that a fire at the Amazon warehouse in Rugeley is being treated as arson.

Amazon warehouse in Rugeley
Google

Night shift workers were evacuated from the site yesterday morning after it's thought a blaze was started deliberately. 

Nobody was injured and no major damage was caused but Staffordshire Police is now investigating. 

This lunchtime on Midlands Today: Why thousands could be removed from the electoral roll

BBC Midlands Today

One of the stories we're looking at this lunchtime, is the impact changes to the way people have to register to vote will have in the Midlands.

A clipboard with a Register to Vote form on it
BBC

It's claimed more than 150,000 people in the region could be removed from the electoral roll because of this.

There'll be more on Midlands Today this lunchtime from 13:30 on BBC One - and on Sunday Politics West Midlands..

Latest headlines: MP wants more pothole money, Amazon fire treated as arson and checks on house rammed by lorry

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Staffordshire and Cheshire's top stories this afternoon include:

- There are calls for more money to be spent resurfacing minor roads in Staffordshire from one of the county's MPs

- A fire at the Amazon warehouse in Rugeley is being treated by police as suspected arson

- A structural engineer is checking the safety of a house in Stoke-on-Trent after a lorry was repeatedly rammed into it

Cheshire East Council facing budget cuts of almost £24m next year

Phil McCann

Political reporter, Cheshire

Cheshire East Council's warning it'll face its "biggest financial challenge ever" next year as it tries to save nearly £24m.

Cheshire East council leader Michael Jones
BBC

That's three times more than was cut for the current financial year. 

Children's centres, parking charges and alarms for people in sheltered accommodation will all be reviewed - a final decision won't be made until next year.

Your say: Knitted poppies for Remembrance Sunday in Crewe

Lamont Howie

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

You've been having your say on the BBC Radio Stoke Facebook Page about thousands of knitted poppies that have been put up in Crewe ahead of Remembrance Sunday. 

They're in the town's Memorial Square and Kay Alcock wrote: "Lovely tribute Crewe, nice to see a town so supportive of our Armed Forces."

Nichola Kay Jones added: "Saw these this morning they look fantastic! They have completely wrapped the tree trunk in poppies too, as well as weaving them through the branches."

Call for more money to resurface Staffordshire's roads

James Bovill

Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

More money needs to be spent on resurfacing minor roads, according to a Staffordshire MP.

Pothole in Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent
BBC

Stone's Conservative MP Bill Cash says fixing side roads should be prioritised if they're in a poor state of repair. 

It comes as Stoke-on-Trent City Council is looking to spend an extra £5m on its pavements and residential roads, because it says surfaces are continuing to deteriorate.

Football: Stoke defender says he's ready for Costa challenge

Matt Sandoz

Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke City defender Philipp Wollscheid has told BBC Radio Stoke he doesn't fear playing against the Chelsea striker Diego Costa tomorrow.

Philipp Wollscheid in Stoke shirt
Getty Images

Costa is known for his robust performances against defenders but Wollscheid says he won't be intimidated by him.

I'm always looking forward to playing against players of this quality.

Philipp WollscheidStoke City defender
Your pictures: Bonfire Night in Staffordshire

Allen Cook

BBC Local Live

Hope you had a safe, enjoyable Bonfire Night as Chris Hollingworth did who sent this picture in of the one he went to in Staffordshire.

People near a bonfire
Chris Hollingworth

I love featuring as many of your great photos of Staffordshire or Cheshire so please share them with me.

You can send them in on email, tweet @BBCRadioStoke or on Instagram (use #bbcstoke in the description if you agree to share).

Burton Railway Station dubbed ugliest in the entire country

Burton Mail

A campaign has been launched to spruce up Burton Railway Station – after the town's MP described it as the 'ugliest' in the country.

Burton railway station
Burton Mail
