Bethesda Chapel interior

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Summary

  1. Up to 190 jobs could be cut at Alton Towers as the company says it is looking to restructure its business
  2. More people than ever can have a free flu jab in Staffordshire and Cheshire this winter
  3. Crowd trouble at the end of Crewe Alex's game on Saturday is being investigated by Cheshire Police
  4. Port Vale manager has cancelled his team's day off today after a 1-1 draw in The FA Cup.
  5. Updates on Monday 9 November 2015

Live Reporting

By Stephanie Barnard

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Good evening

That's it for live updates today. BBC Local Live will be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest updates for Stoke, Staffordshire and Cheshire.

Police recruitment help: 'What will they do to fight real crime?'

Staffordshire Police are asking people to get in touch as they try to recruit a new assistant chief constable. The force is calling on members of the public to help them with the process.

Marc Greaves tweets...

Crewe to challenge Garrett red card

Lee Blakeman

BBC Radio Stoke Sport

Crewe Alexandra have decided to appeal against the red card shown to goalkeeper Ben Garrett on Saturday.

He was sent off in the second half of Crewe's 1-0 defeat to Eastleigh in the FA Cup first round.

The club hope that the issue will be resolved before Saturday's game at Bradford.

Christmas lights switch-on guide

The Sentinel

Everything you need to know about festive lights switch-ons in North Staffordshire on The Sentinel's website.

Up to 190 jobs may go after Smiler crash at Alton Towers

Read more on BBC News as up to 190 jobs may be lost at Alton Towers theme park following a rollercoaster crash which seriously injured five people.

Two women needed leg amputations after the Smiler ride crashed into an empty carriage in front of it on 2 June.

(l-r) Daniel Thorpe Vicky Balch, Joe Pugh and Leah Washington were among those seriously injured
Daniel Thorpe, Vicky Balch, Joe Pugh and Leah Washington (pictured left to right) were among those seriously injured. Both women needed leg amputations.

Stoke boss backs Shawcross for England recall

BBC Sport

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes believes captain Ryan Shawcross is good enough to play for England again but is not "holding his breath" over a recall.  

Stoke boss Mark Hughes backs Ryan Shawcross for England recall
BBC Sport

"I haven't seen too many centre halves that understand the role of playing at the back like Ryan," Hughes said.

"Maybe international recognition will be forthcoming but we won't hold our breath on that."

Burton woman denies travelling to Syria to join IS

David Lumb

BBC Midlands Today

A 26-year-old woman has denied travelling to Syria to join so-called Islamic State and posting tweets encouraging others to commit terrorist acts. 

Tareena Shakil, of Curtis Way, Burton-upon-Trent, will face a 10-day trial next year after pleading not guilty to two charges.

Latest headlines

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

The top stories at the moment include:

- Up to 190 jobs could be cut at Alton Towers as the company says it is looking to restructure its business

- Crowd trouble at the end of Crewe Alex's game on Saturday is being investigated by Cheshire Police

- Staffordshire Police are asking you to have your say on who the next assistant chief constable will be as it holds a public Q&A session with the shortlisted candidates

BreakingUp to 190 Alton Towers jobs to be cut by March 2016

Staffordshire theme park Alton Towers say it is cutting up to 190 salaried jobs by March next year. 

In a statement the company says the jobs will go by March next year. The job losses will be a combination of early retirement, non-replacement of existing vacancies, and reployment elsewhere in the company, as well as voluntary redundancies.

The Smiler ride at Alton Towers
Getty Images

Alton Towers closed for four days in June after 16 people were injured in a collision on the Smiler rollercoaster (pictured), four seriously.

In September, Alton Towers owner Merlin Entertainments reported a 11.4% drop in revenue compared with last year at its Resort Theme Parks.

BreakingAlton Towers to cut up to 190 jobs

Up to 190 jobs could be cut at Alton Towers as the company says it is looking to restructure its business across the resort.

The company has announced the proposals as it sees "increasingly rapid change, primarily fuelled by new technologies and ever higher visitor expectations".

Plans to expand Stoke City training ground

BBC Radio Stoke

Denis Smith, ex-Stoke City defender

Stoke City Football Club is planning to expand its Clayton Wood training ground (pictured).

Clayton Wood training ground, Stoke City
Google

The club wants to build two new grass pitches with undersoil heating.

Stoke has bought nearby land and applied for planning permission and hopes the work will be completed by next September, if approved.  

Your photos: Madeley Mill

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

We always love to see your photos of Staffordshire and Cheshire.

Thanks to Ted Oxer who took this of Madeley Mill.  

Madeley Mill
Ted Oxer

If you've taken a photo that you'd like to share with us then email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke. We also feature a number of our pics on Instagram too (pictured).

Stoke council chief exec: Severance package could be considered

James Bovill

Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke City Council meets on Wednesday to discuss a review of senior management.

Councillors I’ve spoken to say the meeting is to discuss the terms of chiefe executive John van de Laarschot’s departure and agree a severance package. 

Council leader Dave Conway has been clear in the past he wants to abolish the chief exec role.  So it’s not looking good for the man who’s been in charge for six years and commands a salary of more than £200,000. What Mr Conway puts in his place is another matter altogether.

Wide load warning

Drivers warned to expect delays from 09:30 on the roads between Stafford and Lichfield on Tuesday due to a wide load.

Stoke City Fans Forum: Get your tickets

BBC Radio Stoke is holding a Stoke City Fans Forum at The Britannia Stadium on Wednesday in aid of Children in Need.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes, captain Ryan Shawcross and chief executive Tony Scholes will be on the panel to answer your questions.

Nigel Johnson will be there giving his opinion and the whole evening will be chaired by BBC Radio Stoke's Matt Sandoz, starting from 18:00. 

Admission is by ticket only, they're available from the main reception at the Britannia Stadium and BBC Radio Stoke reception (9am-5pm) with a £5 donation to charity.

Crewe condemn actions of small minority of fans

The Sentinel

Crewe Alexandra have branded scenes at the end of Saturday's defeat to Eastleigh as "extremely disappointing".

One fan was seen to be wrestled to the ground by a number of stewards after the final whistle before being led away.

It came after a number of fans gathered at the front of the Gresty Road End keen to show their displeasure at the performance after being dumped out of the cup by the non-league side.

Police want help recruiting its next chief constable

Two assistant chief constables have been shortlisted for the role at Staffordshire Police and the force is asking you to be part of the recruitment process.

It's inviting members of the public to "give feedback" to the two candidates and will be holding a 45-minute session later this month.

Leek Town chairman resigns

BBC Radio Stoke Sport

After seven years in the hot seat the Leek Town chairman Andy Wain has resigned from his position at the non-league club. 

BBC Radio Stoke understands that the club will promote from within and it's likely that John Eales will take over the role. Wain is expected to remain on the board of directors.

Leek Town
PA
Your photos: Norton sunrise

A gorgeous photo of the sun rising over Norton this morning tweeted to us by Max Penkethman.

If you've taken a fabulous photo in and around Stoke, Staffordshire and Cheshire - email, tweet or share it with us on Instagram.

Stoke council chief exec: Future hanging in the balance

James Bovill

Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

The future of Stoke on Trent City Council’s chief executive hangs in the balance this week. John van de Laarschot (pictured) has been on “extended leave” for four weeks while senior management was reviewed; that came to an end on Friday. 

On Wednesday, an extraordinary city council meeting will be held, closed to the press and the public, to discuss the outcome of that review.

John van de Laarschot
BBC
Stoke's Arnautovic has sympathy for Mourinho

BBC Radio Stoke Sport

Stoke City's match winner Marko Arnautovic says he has a degree of sympathy for under-pressure Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

Stoke City's match winner Marko Arnautovic against Chelsea
Getty Images

Arnautovic had a short spell playing for Mourinho when he was on loan at Inter Milan.

He says: "I like him as a person and as a coach. I know he's one of the best coaches in the world."

Singer wants to make it through 'hard graft'

Jennie Aitken

Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

There's a surge in new singers wanting to be signed in Cheshire, according to a Crewe record label. 

Louise Green, singer
BBC

The X Factor live shows are encouraging more aspiring musicians to try to get contracts. I went to the Arena Studio in Crewe, where professional singer Louise Green (pictured) was rehearsing. 

She says she doesn't fancy the reality show route and she's trying to forge her career through "hard graft".

Latest headlines

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

The top stories in the newsroom at the moment include:

- Police are investigating after crowd trouble at the end of Crewe Alex's FA Cup game at the weekend

- Work's starting tonight to resurface the M6 southbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 14

- Police wants the people of the county to have their say on the two candidates up for the role of assistant chief constable

Rail services disrupted in Chester

checked

Rail services between Wrexham, Chester and Rhyl are disrupted due to engineering works.

Investigation after trouble at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday

An investigation's been launched by Cheshire Police into trouble at Crewe Alexandra's match on Saturday. 

Cheshire Police says it's been made aware of an incident which happened towards the end of the FA Cup game against Eastleigh.

The force's football liaison officer is going to study CCTV footage to try to identify any offenders. 

The club says it is extremely disappointed by the actions of a small minority of supporters in the Gresty Road End.

A poem 'From the Midlands'

"I thought I should re-introduce myself because you never acknowledge me despite us having been physically attached for many years."

Watch a poem by Toby Campion's brilliant spoken word performance

Spoken word session: Toby Campion performs From The Midlands.
Toyota pleased with strong sales figures

Burton Mail

Japanese car maker Toyota has reported a rise in profits thanks to strong sales, cost cuts and a favourable exchange rate.

Inside Burton Toyota factory
Burton Mail

In the three months to the end of September, the firm, which has its UK manufacturing plant at Burnaston, saw profits increase by 13.5% to £3.26bn.

Staffordshire Hoard team win award

The team piecing together the Staffordshire Hoard has won an award for its conservation work. 

It's now five years since around 4,000 fragments of Saxon treasure were dug up in the county.

Staffordshire Hoard
Getty Images

The experts putting it together have now been recognised at the 2015 Icon Conservation Awards. 

The prize also came with a £10,000 grant which will go back into the project.

Calls for Shawcross international recognition

Graham McGarry

BBC Radio Stoke Sport

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has called for his captain Ryan Shawcross (pictured) to get international recognition following his return to the team.

Ryan Shawcross
Getty Images

Shawcross, who has a single England cap, is back in the Stoke defence after missing the start of the season. 

Hughes told the BBC Radio Stoke: "He's been out injured for a while but even before that I have not seen to many centre backs understand the role of playing at the back like Ryan does. Who knows their maybe international recognition forthcoming but we won't hold our breath on that."  

Drivers warned about overnight closure of M6

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

Motorists are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys as part of the M6 southbound in Staffordshire is closed overnight. 

Resurfacing of the carriageway between junctions 15 and 14 means the road will be closed between 22:00 and 06:00 for the next two weeks and that includes the Yarnfield Turn access. 

Highways England warns drivers that their journeys will be affected by the 13-mile diversion in place.

Surge in X Factor wannabes in Crewe

A Cheshire music production company says it's seen a surge in new singers since the start of the X Factor live shows. 

X Factor studio
BBC

Chris Cragg from Arena Studio in Crewe, says he's been inundated with requests - not just to record but for singing lessons as well.

He says: "There is a seasonal trend. The phone does ring a bit more - you tend to find that when the live auditions are on the TV in August the phone rings and then the phone rings a lot during the live shows. You do get all the wannabe pop stars surfacing."

FA Cup: Port Vale 1-1 Maidenhead Utd

BBC Sport

National League South side Maidenhead United scored a 94th-minute equaliser against League One Port Vale to set up an FA Cup first round replay.

The hosts had an early chance to take the lead but midfielder Colin Daniel fired the ball over the crossbar.

BBC Sport
BBC Sport

Vale broke the deadlock on the half hour when Byron Moore latched on to Louis Dodds' through ball to fire home.

But Maidenhead fought back and forced a replay with an equaliser through James Mulley's injury-time strike. Read a full post match summary on BBC Sport.

Hanley roads could open to private hire cars

Terry Goodwin

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

Several restricted routes in Hanley could be opened up to private hire drivers.

Firms are asking the city council to relax the bans currently in place as part of a trial allowing them to use bus lanes. 

The authority hasn't yet made a decision but is expecting opposition from bus companies and black cab drivers.

Latest headlines

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

Good morning from the newsroom - the top stories at BBC Radio Stoke include:

- More people in Staffordshire and Cheshire should have a flu jab, according to Stoke on Trent's NHS medical director

- Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M6 southbound overnight as vital roadworks are due to be carried out between junctions 15 and 14

- The Port Vale manager cancels his team's day off today after the 1-1 FA Cup result

Port Vale team day off cancelled after 1-1 FA Cup draw

Graham McGarry

BBC Radio Stoke Sport

Port Vale manager Rob Page (pictured) has cancelled his team's day off today as a result of the 1-1 draw with Maidenhead yesterday in The FA Cup.

Rob Page
Getty Images

Vale went ahead thanks to a first-half Byron Moore goal before Maidenhead grabbed a 94th-minute equaliser. 

Page told BBC Radio Stoke that his team don't deserve the reward. "When you see things like that on a football pitch its not acceptable so we will work even harder to put it right."  

Flu jabs for more people than ever before in Staffordshire

Jodie Looker

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

More people than ever can have a free flu jab in Staffordshire and Cheshire this winter. 

Man receiving the flu jab
Thinkstock

As well as vulnerable groups getting a free injection about 18,000 children aged between five and six are getting a nasal spray. 

It's hoped the scheme to protect school-age children from the virus will prevent it spreading to others.

M6 delays

BBC Travel

- One lane is closed on the M6 northbound after J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of an accident.

- And one lane is blocked on the M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken-down vehicle. Travel time is around 25 minutes. 

Keep up to date with the latest disruptions on BBC Travel.

