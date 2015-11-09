BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire
Summary
- Up to 190 jobs could be cut at Alton Towers as the company says it is looking to restructure its business
- More people than ever can have a free flu jab in Staffordshire and Cheshire this winter
- Crowd trouble at the end of Crewe Alex's game on Saturday is being investigated by Cheshire Police
- Port Vale manager has cancelled his team's day off today after a 1-1 draw in The FA Cup.
- Updates on Monday 9 November 2015
Live Reporting
By Stephanie Barnard
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good evening
That's it for live updates today. BBC Local Live will be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest updates for Stoke, Staffordshire and Cheshire.
Police recruitment help: 'What will they do to fight real crime?'
Staffordshire Police are asking people to get in touch as they try to recruit a new assistant chief constable. The force is calling on members of the public to help them with the process.
Marc Greaves tweets...
Crewe to challenge Garrett red card
Lee Blakeman
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
Crewe Alexandra have decided to appeal against the red card shown to goalkeeper Ben Garrett on Saturday.
He was sent off in the second half of Crewe's 1-0 defeat to Eastleigh in the FA Cup first round.
The club hope that the issue will be resolved before Saturday's game at Bradford.
Christmas lights switch-on guide
The Sentinel
Everything you need to know about festive lights switch-ons in North Staffordshire on The Sentinel's website.
Up to 190 jobs may go after Smiler crash at Alton Towers
Read more on BBC News as up to 190 jobs may be lost at Alton Towers theme park following a rollercoaster crash which seriously injured five people.
Two women needed leg amputations after the Smiler ride crashed into an empty carriage in front of it on 2 June.
Daniel Thorpe, Vicky Balch, Joe Pugh and Leah Washington (pictured left to right) were among those seriously injured. Both women needed leg amputations.
Stoke boss backs Shawcross for England recall
BBC Sport
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes believes captain Ryan Shawcross is good enough to play for England again but is not "holding his breath" over a recall.
"I haven't seen too many centre halves that understand the role of playing at the back like Ryan," Hughes said.
"Maybe international recognition will be forthcoming but we won't hold our breath on that."
Burton woman denies travelling to Syria to join IS
David Lumb
BBC Midlands Today
A 26-year-old woman has denied travelling to Syria to join so-called Islamic State and posting tweets encouraging others to commit terrorist acts.
Tareena Shakil, of Curtis Way, Burton-upon-Trent, will face a 10-day trial next year after pleading not guilty to two charges.
Latest headlines
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
The top stories at the moment include:
- Up to 190 jobs could be cut at Alton Towers as the company says it is looking to restructure its business
- Crowd trouble at the end of Crewe Alex's game on Saturday is being investigated by Cheshire Police
- Staffordshire Police are asking you to have your say on who the next assistant chief constable will be as it holds a public Q&A session with the shortlisted candidates
BreakingUp to 190 Alton Towers jobs to be cut by March 2016
Staffordshire theme park Alton Towers say it is cutting up to 190 salaried jobs by March next year.
In a statement the company says the jobs will go by March next year. The job losses will be a combination of early retirement, non-replacement of existing vacancies, and reployment elsewhere in the company, as well as voluntary redundancies.
Alton Towers closed for four days in June after 16 people were injured in a collision on the Smiler rollercoaster (pictured), four seriously.
In September, Alton Towers owner Merlin Entertainments reported a 11.4% drop in revenue compared with last year at its Resort Theme Parks.
BreakingAlton Towers to cut up to 190 jobs
Up to 190 jobs could be cut at Alton Towers as the company says it is looking to restructure its business across the resort.
The company has announced the proposals as it sees "increasingly rapid change, primarily fuelled by new technologies and ever higher visitor expectations".
Plans to expand Stoke City training ground
BBC Radio Stoke
Denis Smith, ex-Stoke City defender
Stoke City Football Club is planning to expand its Clayton Wood training ground (pictured).
The club wants to build two new grass pitches with undersoil heating.
Stoke has bought nearby land and applied for planning permission and hopes the work will be completed by next September, if approved.
Your photos: Madeley Mill
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
We always love to see your photos of Staffordshire and Cheshire.
Thanks to Ted Oxer who took this of Madeley Mill.
If you've taken a photo that you'd like to share with us then email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke. We also feature a number of our pics on Instagram too (pictured).
Stoke council chief exec: Severance package could be considered
James Bovill
Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke City Council meets on Wednesday to discuss a review of senior management.
Councillors I’ve spoken to say the meeting is to discuss the terms of chiefe executive John van de Laarschot’s departure and agree a severance package.
Council leader Dave Conway has been clear in the past he wants to abolish the chief exec role. So it’s not looking good for the man who’s been in charge for six years and commands a salary of more than £200,000. What Mr Conway puts in his place is another matter altogether.
Wide load warning
Drivers warned to expect delays from 09:30 on the roads between Stafford and Lichfield on Tuesday due to a wide load.
Stoke City Fans Forum: Get your tickets
BBC Radio Stoke is holding a Stoke City Fans Forum at The Britannia Stadium on Wednesday in aid of Children in Need.
Stoke manager Mark Hughes, captain Ryan Shawcross and chief executive Tony Scholes will be on the panel to answer your questions.
Nigel Johnson will be there giving his opinion and the whole evening will be chaired by BBC Radio Stoke's Matt Sandoz, starting from 18:00.
Admission is by ticket only, they're available from the main reception at the Britannia Stadium and BBC Radio Stoke reception (9am-5pm) with a £5 donation to charity.
Crewe condemn actions of small minority of fans
The Sentinel
Crewe Alexandra have branded scenes at the end of Saturday's defeat to Eastleigh as "extremely disappointing".
One fan was seen to be wrestled to the ground by a number of stewards after the final whistle before being led away.
It came after a number of fans gathered at the front of the Gresty Road End keen to show their displeasure at the performance after being dumped out of the cup by the non-league side.
Police want help recruiting its next chief constable
Two assistant chief constables have been shortlisted for the role at Staffordshire Police and the force is asking you to be part of the recruitment process.
It's inviting members of the public to "give feedback" to the two candidates and will be holding a 45-minute session later this month.
Leek Town chairman resigns
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
After seven years in the hot seat the Leek Town chairman Andy Wain has resigned from his position at the non-league club.
BBC Radio Stoke understands that the club will promote from within and it's likely that John Eales will take over the role. Wain is expected to remain on the board of directors.
Your photos: Norton sunrise
A gorgeous photo of the sun rising over Norton this morning tweeted to us by Max Penkethman.
If you've taken a fabulous photo in and around Stoke, Staffordshire and Cheshire - email, tweet or share it with us on Instagram.
Stoke council chief exec: Future hanging in the balance
James Bovill
Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
The future of Stoke on Trent City Council’s chief executive hangs in the balance this week. John van de Laarschot (pictured) has been on “extended leave” for four weeks while senior management was reviewed; that came to an end on Friday.
On Wednesday, an extraordinary city council meeting will be held, closed to the press and the public, to discuss the outcome of that review.
Stoke's Arnautovic has sympathy for Mourinho
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
Stoke City's match winner Marko Arnautovic says he has a degree of sympathy for under-pressure Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.
Arnautovic had a short spell playing for Mourinho when he was on loan at Inter Milan.
He says: "I like him as a person and as a coach. I know he's one of the best coaches in the world."
Singer wants to make it through 'hard graft'
Jennie Aitken
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
There's a surge in new singers wanting to be signed in Cheshire, according to a Crewe record label.
The X Factor live shows are encouraging more aspiring musicians to try to get contracts. I went to the Arena Studio in Crewe, where professional singer Louise Green (pictured) was rehearsing.
She says she doesn't fancy the reality show route and she's trying to forge her career through "hard graft".
Latest headlines
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
The top stories in the newsroom at the moment include:
- Police are investigating after crowd trouble at the end of Crewe Alex's FA Cup game at the weekend
- Work's starting tonight to resurface the M6 southbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 14
- Police wants the people of the county to have their say on the two candidates up for the role of assistant chief constable
Rail services disrupted in Chester
checked
Rail services between Wrexham, Chester and Rhyl are disrupted due to engineering works.
Investigation after trouble at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday
An investigation's been launched by Cheshire Police into trouble at Crewe Alexandra's match on Saturday.
Cheshire Police says it's been made aware of an incident which happened towards the end of the FA Cup game against Eastleigh.
The force's football liaison officer is going to study CCTV footage to try to identify any offenders.
The club says it is extremely disappointed by the actions of a small minority of supporters in the Gresty Road End.
A poem 'From the Midlands'
"I thought I should re-introduce myself because you never acknowledge me despite us having been physically attached for many years."
Watch a poem by Toby Campion's brilliant spoken word performance
Toyota pleased with strong sales figures
Burton Mail
Japanese car maker Toyota has reported a rise in profits thanks to strong sales, cost cuts and a favourable exchange rate.
In the three months to the end of September, the firm, which has its UK manufacturing plant at Burnaston, saw profits increase by 13.5% to £3.26bn.
Staffordshire Hoard team win award
The team piecing together the Staffordshire Hoard has won an award for its conservation work.
It's now five years since around 4,000 fragments of Saxon treasure were dug up in the county.
The experts putting it together have now been recognised at the 2015 Icon Conservation Awards.
The prize also came with a £10,000 grant which will go back into the project.
Calls for Shawcross international recognition
Graham McGarry
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has called for his captain Ryan Shawcross (pictured) to get international recognition following his return to the team.
Shawcross, who has a single England cap, is back in the Stoke defence after missing the start of the season.
Hughes told the BBC Radio Stoke: "He's been out injured for a while but even before that I have not seen to many centre backs understand the role of playing at the back like Ryan does. Who knows their maybe international recognition forthcoming but we won't hold our breath on that."
90ft Christmas tree preparations made
Chester Chronicle
Christmas has started to arrive at Cheshire Oaks .
Engineers were yesterday putting the finishing touches to the artificial tree at the shopping centre.
Drivers warned about overnight closure of M6
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Motorists are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys as part of the M6 southbound in Staffordshire is closed overnight.
Resurfacing of the carriageway between junctions 15 and 14 means the road will be closed between 22:00 and 06:00 for the next two weeks and that includes the Yarnfield Turn access.
Highways England warns drivers that their journeys will be affected by the 13-mile diversion in place.
Surge in X Factor wannabes in Crewe
A Cheshire music production company says it's seen a surge in new singers since the start of the X Factor live shows.
Chris Cragg from Arena Studio in Crewe, says he's been inundated with requests - not just to record but for singing lessons as well.
He says: "There is a seasonal trend. The phone does ring a bit more - you tend to find that when the live auditions are on the TV in August the phone rings and then the phone rings a lot during the live shows. You do get all the wannabe pop stars surfacing."
In pictures: Remembrance Day
The Sentinel
See a photo gallery from the Remembrance Day services at Stoke, Newcastle, Leek and Cheadle.
FA Cup: Port Vale 1-1 Maidenhead Utd
BBC Sport
National League South side Maidenhead United scored a 94th-minute equaliser against League One Port Vale to set up an FA Cup first round replay.
The hosts had an early chance to take the lead but midfielder Colin Daniel fired the ball over the crossbar.
Vale broke the deadlock on the half hour when Byron Moore latched on to Louis Dodds' through ball to fire home.
But Maidenhead fought back and forced a replay with an equaliser through James Mulley's injury-time strike. Read a full post match summary on BBC Sport.
Hanley roads could open to private hire cars
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
Several restricted routes in Hanley could be opened up to private hire drivers.
Firms are asking the city council to relax the bans currently in place as part of a trial allowing them to use bus lanes.
The authority hasn't yet made a decision but is expecting opposition from bus companies and black cab drivers.
Latest headlines
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Good morning from the newsroom - the top stories at BBC Radio Stoke include:
- More people in Staffordshire and Cheshire should have a flu jab, according to Stoke on Trent's NHS medical director
- Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M6 southbound overnight as vital roadworks are due to be carried out between junctions 15 and 14
- The Port Vale manager cancels his team's day off today after the 1-1 FA Cup result
Port Vale team day off cancelled after 1-1 FA Cup draw
Graham McGarry
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
Port Vale manager Rob Page (pictured) has cancelled his team's day off today as a result of the 1-1 draw with Maidenhead yesterday in The FA Cup.
Vale went ahead thanks to a first-half Byron Moore goal before Maidenhead grabbed a 94th-minute equaliser.
Page told BBC Radio Stoke that his team don't deserve the reward. "When you see things like that on a football pitch its not acceptable so we will work even harder to put it right."
Woman punched in face as men tries to steal dogs
Burton Mail
A woman who was punched in the face as a man tried to steal her two Rottweilers has issued an urgent warning to dog owners.
Flu jabs for more people than ever before in Staffordshire
Jodie Looker
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
More people than ever can have a free flu jab in Staffordshire and Cheshire this winter.
As well as vulnerable groups getting a free injection about 18,000 children aged between five and six are getting a nasal spray.
It's hoped the scheme to protect school-age children from the virus will prevent it spreading to others.
M6 delays
BBC Travel
- One lane is closed on the M6 northbound after J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of an accident.
- And one lane is blocked on the M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken-down vehicle. Travel time is around 25 minutes.
Keep up to date with the latest disruptions on BBC Travel.