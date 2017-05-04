Summary
- BAE Systems confirms 90 jobs 'at risk' at Cheshire site
- Hospital bosses say visitors will pay less despite hiking parking fees
- Dogs off lead ban and four-dog walking limit set for extension in Stafford
- Port Vale: Danny Pugh signs new one-year contract with relegated club
- Updates from Thursday 4 May 2017
Live Reporting
By Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Large fire 'thought to involve fibreglass and chemicals' on industrial estate
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
People in part of Tamworth are being urged to keep their doors and windows shut as fire crews fight at large fire which may involve chemicals.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service say it was called at around 15:10 to Tame Valley Industrial Estate.
They say it is a large blaze and it's thought there may be fibreglass and chemicals on fire.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J14 for A34 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J14, A34 (Stafford North) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Salt Of The Earth award winners celebrate
Nantwich News
Nine winners of the Nantwich Mayor’s Salt Of The Earth Awards have been recognised at a ceremony.
One man believed to be behind string of indecent exposures
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
A string of indecent exposures in part of Tamworth could be down to just one man, police say.
Staffordshire Police says there have been seven in the Amington area since the start of the year.
They say the latest incident happened on Friday night on Argyle Street when a man exposed himself to a young woman.
The force says no-ones been hurt during the exposures.
Football: Pugh commits to another year at Port Vale
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Danny Pugh has become the first of Port Vale's senior players to sign a new contract since the club's relegation from League One and the confirmation of Michael Brown as manager.
The 34-year-old midfielder has agreed a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.
Pugh signed for the Vale in January and went on to make 13 appearances last season.
Hospital bosses say visitors will pay less despite hiking parking fees
BBC Midlands Today
People in south Staffordshire visiting or needing to use one of their local hospitals are facing a sharp rise in parking charges.
Rates changed this week at the Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield as well as at Solihull and Heartlands, from £5.75 to stay for 24 hours to £10.
Instead of £2.75 for up to one hour and £3.75 for up to two hours, it is now £3 for up to three hours.
The tariff for staying up to four hours has increased from £4.75 to £5 and there is also a new fee for staying up to six hours of £7.
The Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust, which treats patients in south Staffordshire along with Birmingham, says the majority of visitors, who stay for less than two hours, will actually pay slightly less.
BAE Systems confirms 90 jobs 'at risk' at Cheshire site
Lucy King
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
Ninety jobs are at risk a firm that makes ammunition in Cheshire.
Defence contractor BAE Systems has confirmed over a quarter of the workforce at its Radway Green site near Alsager is affected.
It says it's reviewing the side of its operations which produces combat vehicles and munitions to "ensure we have the right skills and capabilities to grow the business".
The firm says 350 people work at the site and it is currently consulting with trade unions.
Why are elections in the UK held on Thursdays?
BBC News England
In case you were wondering why Thursday always seems to be the day we vote on in the UK, here's a BBC explanation:
Pugh signs new deal with relegated Vale
Port Vale midfielder Danny Pugh signs a new one-year contract with the relegated League One club.Read more
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54.
M6 West Midlands - Very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of an accident involving car and lorry earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
On Midlands Today from 13:30: Sudden hospital parking charge rises
Nicola Beckford
Reporter, BBC Midlands Today
On Midlands Today this lunchtime, we'll have more on the news that parking charges at three of the West Midlands' main hospitals have almost doubled.
Rates changed this week - it used to cost £5.75 to stay for 24 hours at Good Hope, Solihull or Heartlands, but it now costs £10.
We'll have more on why this has happened and reaction to the story, all on BBC One from 13:30.
Football: First goal target for Berahino to 'reward' Stoke's fans
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
The Stoke City striker Saido Berahino says he can't wait to repay the faith which fans have shown in him by scoring his first goal for the club.
The £12m striker has yet to find the back of the net despite playing over 690 minutes of football for the Potters.
But Berahino told BBC Radio Stoke he's confident he will soon rediscover his goalscoring form.
Residents suffering nuisance sales calls get help to block them
Staffordshire Newsletter
Residents suffering from nuisance sales calls or cold calls in Stafford, Stone and Rugeley are benefiting from blocking devices fitted to their telephones as part of a national programme.
How the BBC reports polling day
BBC Politics
The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates.
The basic principle behind due impartiality in political coverage is set out in the agreement accompanying the BBC Charter.
This requires the BBC over time to give due weight and prominence to the main strands of argument and main parties.
There are detailed guidelines on how the BBC covers elections, including on polling day, here.
Dogs off lead ban and four-dog walking limit set for extension in Stafford
BBC Radio Stoke
A ban on people letting their dogs off leads in some parks in and near Stafford looks set to be extended.
The borough council says it also wants to limit the number of dogs that walkers can take out to four.
At the moment the authority has several Dog Control Orders in place but it says, under law, they'll need to be replaced by a Public Spaces Protection Order.
The orders would see owners fined up to £75 for breaching the restrictions including dogs being off a lead and fouling.
The council's plans would cover parks including Victoria Park in Stafford and Stonefield Park in Stone as well as cemeteries and church yards.
This week councillors decided there'll be a consultation on the measures and the earliest they could come into force is October.
Local elections 2017: Full result expected tomorrow
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
We told you earlier that polling stations have opened for voting in Staffordshire in the local council elections.
All 62 seats at Staffordshire County Council and two by-elections in Stafford are being contested.
In terms of when we expect to get results, some areas in the county will start counting ballots as soon as polls close at 22:00.
However the majority of results are expected all through the day on Friday and there'll be coverage on our live page tomorrow.
In case you wondered, not all places are voting today - for instance in Stoke-on-Trent - as not all councils hold elections at the same time.
Men jailed after £20k cannabis factory uncovered in former potbank
The Sentinel
Two men have been sent to prison after cannabis plants worth up to £20,000 were uncovered – in a former potbank.
Football: Burton Albion boss reflects on Championship survival
John Bray
BBC Midlands Today
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has praised his players for their "incredible work rate" after securing Championship survival.
The Brewers were pre-season favourites for relegation back to League One in August, but they head into their final game on Sunday against Reading four points above the drop zone.
Clough's side currently sit 19th - ahead of five clubs including Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn.
That is despite a stadium with a capacity of less than 7,000 and one of the smallest playing squad budgets in the division.
Councillor faces hearing over alleged chief exec pay-off details leak
Emma Thomas
Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A councillor is facing a Stoke-on-Trent City Council standards committee this morning after being accused of breaking the authority's code of conduct.
A complaint's been made by one of the authority's managers saying Joy Garner leaked details of a private report on a total £380,000 pay-off to the former chief executive John van de Laarschot in 2015.
Details were subsequently leaked to the media, leading to allegations that Ms Garner broke the authority's code of conduct.
She denies the claims and faces a hearing panel from 10:00.
Travel: Traffic 'slow moving' on M6 in Cheshire despite lanes reopening
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
The M6 northbound through Cheshire is still "slow moving" police say, despite all lanes being reopened between junctions 18 and 19 after an earlier crash.
One of Cheshire Police's officers tweeted this picture at 09:00 of traffic between junctions 16 and 17.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe.
M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Travel: Delays of up to 90 minutes on M6 in Cheshire as lanes reopen
BBC News Travel
All lanes have reopened on the M6 in Cheshire this morning, after a crash earlier shut two of them between junctions 18 and 19.
But Highways England says there are delays of up to 90 minutes with tailbacks stretching back to junction 16 near Crewe.
Video: Your 50-second weather update
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
After a cloudy start, there should be some sunny spells today, but feeling breezy with highs of 15C (59F).
Elections 2017: Polling stations open across England
Emma Thomas
Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Polling stations have opened for voting in England's local council and mayoral elections.
There are nearly 2,400 positions being elected, including the first votes for six new combined authority mayors created under devolution deals.
All 62 seats at Staffordshire County Council are up for election and there are also two borough council by-elections in Stafford.
Registered voters are able to cast their ballots from 07:00-22:00.
Travel: Long delays on M6 in Cheshire after crash
BBC News Travel
Drivers are being warned of long delays this morning on the M6 northbound in Cheshire after an earlier crash.
Highways England says a fuel spillage has also been treated and two lanes remain shut between junctions 18 and 19 for barrier repairs.
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage for Staffordshire and Cheshire
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Morning everyone, another sunny start in Stoke-on-Trent and that looks to be the case in other parts of Staffordshire and Cheshire.
BBC Weather Watcher Sky Watcher took this photo today in Wybunbury:
The full weather update will be along shortly for today and we'll have the area's latest news, sport, travel and other updates through the day.
Keep sending in your pictures of Staffordshire and Cheshire - do that on email or, if you use Instagram, put them there with the tag #bbcstoke if you agree to share.