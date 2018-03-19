Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

The Met Office is still warning of snow for the West Midlands on Saturday and Sunday, and it has an amber weather warning in place for parts of Staffordshire and Shropshire.
Other areas of those counties, along with Warwickshire, Birmingham and parts of Cheshire are subject to a yellow warning.
The warnings cover the weekend from 16:00 on Saturday, with up to 10cm (4 inches) of snow forecast in places.
House badly damaged by tea light fire
A fire that caused "significant damage" at a house in Burton was started by tea lights on the window sill, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
An investigation found they had set fire to curtains at the property on Blenheim Close.
A woman in the house was uninjured, but was taken to Queens Hospital for precautionary checks.
Another marathon called off... but antarctic runner keeps on going
Stafford half marathon is the latest race to be called off this weekend after forecasts of snow and ice.
The organisers said they consulted with local authorities and emergency services and decided it was in the best interests of spectators, competitors and volunteers that it didn't go ahead on Sunday. It is due to be held on 15 April instead.
Sunday's Coventry half marathon has also been called off because of the weather.
Video: Is the cold weather set to continue?
Mel Coles
BBC Weather presenter
After a cold start temperatures will rise and we should see some sunshine with highs of 5C (41F).
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J14 for A34 and J15 for A500.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J14, A34 (Stafford North) and J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J11 for A460 and J10A for M54.
M6 Staffordshire - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J10a M54, because of an earlier incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of an incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A54 Derbyshire both ways
A54 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, between A537 Cat and Fiddle Route and A523.
A54 Derbyshire - A54 closed between the A537 Cat and Fiddle Route junction in Buxton and Bosley Crossroads in Bosley, because of snow.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Woman charged with murder over stab death
Severe accident: A38 Staffordshire eastbound
A38 Staffordshire eastbound severe accident, between A5192 Cappers Lane and A513 Alrewas.
A38 Staffordshire - A38 blocked eastbound between Lichfield and Alrewas, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A519 Staffordshire both ways
A519 Staffordshire both ways severe accident, between A5182 Trentham Road and A51.
A519 Staffordshire - A519 Newcastle Road closed in both directions between Hanchurch Traffic Lights in Hanchurch and Cliffords Wood Crossroads in Swynnerton, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A500 Staffordshire northbound
A500 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, between A527 Porthill Road and Reginald Mitchell Way Kidsgrove.
A500 Staffordshire - A500 D Road in Porthill closed and queuing traffic northbound between Porthill Bank and Kidsgrove, because of a multi-vehicle accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Wolves 3-1 Burton Albion
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J11 for A460 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 northbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Port Vale 2-2 Stevenage
Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Coventry City
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe.
M6 Cheshire - Very slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J14 for A34 and J15 for A500.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J14, A34 (Stafford North) and J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of an incident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Murder arrest after woman dies
But 69-year-old Doug Richards from Redditch (pictured below) wasn't going to be put off by a bit of cold weather - he's completed a half marathon in Antarctica today, in temperatures of -3C (27F).
It means he's run a half marathon in all seven continents.
Weather: Turning cold with snow showers
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
Turning increasingly windy and cold through tonight.
Cloud will thicken and showery rain is expected to push south-westwards, potentially turning to snow down to low levels during the early hours.
Lows of 2C.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Can we expect snow?
A wet and windy night ahead with lows of 0C (32F) to be followed by a bitterly cold and windy day tomorrow with chances of snow.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather site.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, before J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound before J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Canal collapse: Boat owners left high and dry
Hannah Quinn
BBC Radio Stoke
I've been to the collapsed section of the Shropshire Union Canal in Cheshire and what I've seen is boats lying on top of the silt.
Most of them are tilted inwards, pulling against their mooring ropes.
Some people live on these boats and they're facing a long wait to get out of this situation.
Murder arrest after woman found dead at house
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a house in Cheadle, Staffordshire.
The Staffordshire force said it was called to the property on Sun Street this morning and a woman, aged 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Severe disruption: M6 Toll Warwickshire northbound
M6 Toll Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between JT3 A38 Tamworth and JT4 A5.
M6 Toll Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 Toll northbound between JT3, Tamworth and JT4, Weeford Island, because of a bumper on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
In pictures: Canal collapse leaves boats stranded
Allen Cook
BBC News
These photos show the section of the Shropshire Union Canal which has collapsed.
It's affecting part of the canal which leads to an aqueduct over the river near Nantwich Road in Middlewich, Cheshire.
The canal and towpath have been closed for repair work and to allow the cause of the breach to be investigated.
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe.
M6 Cheshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Coach driver cut free after three-vehicle crash
A coach driver who had to be cut free from from his vehicle after a crash involving a lorry this morning suffered suspected leg and pelvic injuries, the ambulance service said.
The man, in his 30s, was airlifted to hospital after fire crews managed to pull him free from the crash on the A38 near Barton-under-Needwood.
The driver of a car, thought to be in his 50s, managed to get himself out and was treated for a chest injury.
Met Office weather warning issued for Saturday
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of the North West
The warning between 00:05 and 23:05 is for central and eastern parts of Lancashire and Greater Manchester.
A separate warning for very strong winds is also in place for most of the region between 00:05 and 11:00 on Saturday.
More details here.
'Gun' found in canal after collapse
Hannah Quinn
BBC Radio Stoke
What appears to be a gun has been found at the bottom of a canal in Cheshire after water drained following the collapse of an embankment overnight.
A section of the Shropshire Union Canal's given way, causing water to drain into the River Wheelock.
Cheshire Police says the firearm was spotted lying on the bottom this afternoon and handed to them.
They say they haven't yet been able to work out if it's real or fake as it's "rusty and silted up".
In photos: Canal 'empty' after embankment collapse
Allen Cook
BBC News
The collapse of part of the Shropshire Union Canal in Cheshire's left most of the surrounding waterway empty of water.
Twitter user @Canal_Network has been tweeting photos from the Middlewich area today, showing a man trying to rescue fish and an old bike, revealed at the bottom of the canal after it emptied:
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Van with no brakes or MOT stopped on M6
Severe congestion: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe congestion, between J16 for A500 Crewe and J17 for A534 Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - Queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J16, A500 (Crewe) and J17, A534 (Sandbach).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J16 for A500 Crewe and J17 for A534 Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M6 northbound between J16, A500 (Crewe) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down van. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man released from crashed coach
A man, thought to be the driver, has been released from a coach after a three-car crash on the A38 in Staffordshire which also involved a lorry.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said he had been taken to University Hospital North Midlands and that traffic would remain slow for some time.
The collision happened at Barton-under-Needwood and Highways England earlier warned there were four-mile queues in the area.
In photos: Canal empties after embankment collapses
Allen Cook
BBC News
These are some of the scenes near the part of the Shropshire Union Canal which has collapsed in Cheshire.
It was spotted in the early hours of this morning and Cheshire Police says it looks to be a huge sink hole.
Twitter user @Canal_Network has been to the site today and tweeted these photos:
Wheelchair user asked to prove disability
