Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

Stoke-on-Trent lorry driver David Wagstaff was jailed for three years and four months for his role in the crash on the M1 that killed eight people on a minibus last August.

He was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving, but had previously admitted eight counts of the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Thames Valley Police

In sentencing, Judge Francis Sheridan said Wagstaff had "between nine and 11 seconds to see the vehicles ahead" and had been "distracted" by using his phone, despite it being on bluetooth.

"You took no action whatsoever because you weren't concentrating on what was in front of you, they were there to be seen and you didn't see them," the judge said.

However, he acknowledged his good driving record, remorse and guilty plea.