Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

David Wagstaff, 54, from Stoke-on-Trent, admitted eight counts of causing death by careless driving and four counts of careless driving, but was cleared of more serious charges of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
Ryszard Masierak, from Evesham, Worcestershire, was found guilty of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
They are both set to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court later.
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J14 for A34 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J14, A34 (Stafford North) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
MPs' calls to rethink sexual abuse centre closure
Health chiefs in Staffordshire are being urged to rethink plans to close a dedicated centre in Stoke-on-Trent to deal with children who've suffered sexual abuse.
The Grange Park Centre in Cobridge will continue to deal with cases involving adults.
But young people will have to travel to Walsall where the NHS is promising a greater range of services round-the-clock.
Labour MP for Stoke North, Ruth Smeeth (pictured centre), told the Commons it wasn't good enough.
NHS England and Staffordshire Police have decided to relocate the Children's Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Cobridge in my constituency to Walsall. Mr Speaker – that is a 2 hour 17 minute journey on public transport. Instead of a matter of a few miles it will be over 40 for my constituents."
What's the weather got in store?
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
It will be mostly dry overnight with lows of 4C (39F).
Tomorrow looks set to be a generally cloudy day with some light rain at times and highs of 9C (48F).
Driver 'distracted' by mobile phone
Stoke-on-Trent lorry driver David Wagstaff was jailed for three years and four months for his role in the crash on the M1 that killed eight people on a minibus last August.
He was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving, but had previously admitted eight counts of the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.
In sentencing, Judge Francis Sheridan said Wagstaff had "between nine and 11 seconds to see the vehicles ahead" and had been "distracted" by using his phone, despite it being on bluetooth.
"You took no action whatsoever because you weren't concentrating on what was in front of you, they were there to be seen and you didn't see them," the judge said.
However, he acknowledged his good driving record, remorse and guilty plea.
Man dies four days after crash
A man killed following a crash in Lichfield has been named by police as Matthew Dittmer, from Burton-upon-Trent.
The 29-year-old was seriously injured in the collision on the A38 northbound on Saturday and died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday.
Minibus forced into back of stationary lorry
The eight people killed on the M1 near Newport Pagnell in August 2017 were all travelling in a minibus.
In all, 11 Indian tourists were on board travelling from Nottingham to London, ahead of a trip to Disneyland Paris.
The court heard Ryszard Masierak, who was twice the drink-drive limit, had stopped in the inside lane of the motorway.
Fellow HGV driver Wagstaff was on a hands-free call when his lorry forced the minibus under Masierak's stationary lorry, the trial heard.
BreakingLorry driver jailed for 14 years for fatal M1 crash
A lorry driver has been jailed for 14 years for causing a crash that killed eight people on the M1 last year.
Ryszard Masierak, 31, from Evesham, was convicted of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Aylesbury Crown Court last month.
Lorry driver David Wagstaff, 54, of Derwent Street, Stoke-on-Trent was jailed for three years and four months after admitting eight counts of the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.
Darren McKie guilty of murdering wife Leanne
A police inspector has been found guilty of murdering his wife and dumping her body in a lake.
Darren McKie, 43, always denied murdering his wife Leanne but admitted manslaughter towards the end of his trial at Chester Crown Court.
Mrs McKie, 39, a detective constable, was found strangled in Poynton Lake in Cheshire on 29 September.
The couple, who both worked for Greater Manchester Police, had financial problems and owed more than £100,000, this trial heard.
He was convicted by majority verdict and will be sentenced on Tuesday.
Weather: Sunny spells with scattered showers
BBC Weather
A mixture of sunny intervals, variable amounts of cloud and just a few scattered showers. The south-westerly wind will ease. Highs of 9C.
In the papers: Nightmare tenant kicked out of house
The Sentinel
Here are some of the stories appearing on The Sentinel website this afternoon:
Absconded prisoner returned to jail
Liam Barnes
BBC News
A prisoner who absconded from jail earlier this week has been caught by police.
Adrian McNeish, who was given a nine-year sentence in 2015 for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, went missing from HMP Sudbury on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Police confirmed today he has been re-arrested and returned to prison.
Toy warehouse damaged in fire
A toy warehouse in Newcastle-under-Lyme has been damaged in a fire this morning.
It broke out in a lift at the Smyths Toys depot on Ore Close shortly before 08:00.
Crews were on the scene for more than two hours, but no one is believed to have been injured, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
A largely dry day with bright or sunny spells is forecast once the early morning rain clears, with highs of 12C (54F).
Latest weather for the West Midlands
BBC Weather
A dry evening followed by overnight rain, lows of 5C (41F).
Wooden bollards built to stop travellers
BBC Radio Stoke
Hundreds of wooden bollards are to be installed on Wolstanton Marsh in Newcastle-under-Lyme from today.
The Borough Council says the work could take three weeks and the aim is stop travellers getting their vehicles on to the land.
It says a number of local people have put money towards the scheme.
'Radical change' needed on countryside
BBC Science and Environment
The UK government is failing rural communities and the natural environment, a report says.
The Lords Select Committee document says there should be radical change in how the countryside is looked after.
It recommends stripping the environment department Defra of its power to regulate on rural affairs, and reforming the Countryside Code.
The Lords said Defra had focused too much on farming and agriculture, rather than other aspects of rural life.
Your pictures: Lovely Leek and woody Warwick
BBC Weather Watchers
Here's a couple of lovely pictures sent in by our BBC Weather Watchers.
The first was taken in Leek by Videoman of some really low lying cloud.
SteveC sent us this tree-lined snap taken in Warwick, with blue skies and it's nice to see the sun is out.
Send us your weather pictures here.
Pottery firm manufactures Royal Wedding range
Matt Lee
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A Stoke-on-Trent pottery firm hopes this spring's royal wedding boosts Staffordshire's economy.
Halcyon Days is manufacturing a range of mugs, plates and teapots to commemorate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage.
The firm is one of only 14 to hold royal warrants, a certificate for providing goods and services to the royal households.
They've produced luxury merchandise for more than 70 years from their factory in Fenton.
