Gerard Keen, 81, had gone on one of his regular short walks from his home in Conrad Road yesterday morning, but failed to return home.
'Questions have to be asked' over new homes in Framlingham
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
Campaigners in Framlingham are demanding answers about why a housing scheme for the town has been approved, having been rejected earlier this month by councillors.
Chris Sharpe said questions had to be asked about the process.
"[There was] an extraordinary intervention by the planning officer to say that members needed briefing from legal counsel but that was all going to be 'in camera' [in secret] so we don't actually know what was said," he said.
Suffolk-shot Detectorists returns for a second series
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
The second series of Detectorists, which has been filmed in east Suffolk, begins tonight on BBC Four.
The series follows the lives of two friends, Andy played by Mackenzie Crook (pictured left) and Lance played by Toby Jones, who share a passion for metal-detecting.
Crook, who also writes the comedy, said: "My favourite bits of the first series were when it's just Andy and Lance talking rubbish to each other out in the fields, they just spend their days talking about trivia."
Elderly man taken to hospital after Bury St Edmunds accident
In the news: Moped rider dies in Lowestoft collision... Framlingham set for nearly a hundred new homes
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our top stories this afternoon:
A man has died after a collision between his moped and two cars in Lowestoft
Ninety-five new homes have been approved for Framlingham
Ipswich Town midfielder Kevin Bru says he's enjoying life at Portman Road
'Buy some new trains' says rail pressure group
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
It's time to stop repainting and refurbishing old trains in Suffolk and buy some new ones, according to a campaign group.
Railfuture East Anglia's comments came as it was revealed the average age of rolling stock in the region is almost 28 years old.
Chairman Peter Wakefield says: "Even if they put in an order for new trains now we shall still need these existing trains so they've got to be refurbished, but we really are due for some state-of-the-art comfortable modern rolling stock."
Man dies in Lowestoft collision
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The rider of a moped has died following in a collision with two cars on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft.
The driver of one of the cars was taken to the James Paget Hospital, Gorleston.
The incident took place shortly before 11:00, and police say the road continues to be closed in both directions from the Stradbroke Road to Blackheath Road, while officers continue their investigation.
Framlingham set to expand as 95 new homes get the go-ahead
The application, for land south of Mount Pleasant Farm, had been rejected by councillors earlier this month.
But they were told to think again by planning officers at Suffolk Coastal Council and this morning the go-ahead was given for the development by Persimmon Homes.
Midfielder Bru enjoying life at Ipswich Town
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town midfielder Kevin Bru (pictured) says he's feeling a lot more settled in his second season at Portman Road and plans to have a long career at the club .
The Mauritian international arrived in Suffolk as a free agent in the summer of 2014 and then impressed enough to earn a new long-term deal.
"It's much better for me this year because I've started to understand English and speak it. So now I know how we play and what the gaffer wants when I play," Bru told BBC Suffolk Sport.
Decision on Felixstowe Port expansion delayed
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A planning application to expand a 52-acre (21 hectares) site at the Port of Felixstowe into a logistics park has been deferred because the meeting at Suffolk Coastal Council ran out of time.
The plan includes four storage and distribution buildings on brownfield land off Dock Road.
Suffolk County Council has objected amid concerns over potential surface water flooding, and another objection has come from an existing business, which would be forced to relocate for the development to go ahead.
Travel: Accident blocking B1111 in Barningham
BBC Travel
The B1111 Stanton Road is blocked in Barningham near the Hepworth Road junction because of an accident.
Additional sentence for Soho nail bomber for prison attack
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The London nail bomber David Copeland, whose victims included Felixstowe resident Nik Moore, has been given an extra three years in jail for slashing the face of a fellow inmate.
David Copeland (pictured) was jailed for targeting Brick Lane, Soho and Brixton in 1999 in a 13-day nail bombing campaign that left three people dead and 139 injured.
He has now been sentenced for attacking an inmate at HMP Belmarsh with a toothbrush modified with razor blades.
Your views: What you love about Ipswich as 'turn around' plans discussed
Martin Barber
BBC News
We've been telling you about a conference taking place today that's brought together a number of interested parties, to look at ways of improving Ipswich town centre.
It's always easy to criticise a place, so BBC Suffolk's been highlighting some of the positives of the area and asking people via our Facebook page, what they like about the town.
Becoming breezier with some showers spreading from the west during the rest of the day. Top temperature: 14C (57F).
Feeling mild and cloudy tonight, with further patches of rain or drizzle and lows of 9C (48F).
Ipswich A&E: Target times missed for 11 patients last night
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Target times at Ipswich Hospital's accident and emergency department weren't met last night, with 11 people waiting more than four hours to be seen.
Chief executive Nick Hulme wants the department to be among the top 10 in the country for short waiting times this winter, but accepts that targets won't be met every day.
"I need to have the confidence... that we're doing the best to see patients within four hours... As long as we've done our best then I'm confident that patients will be getting the best care," he said.
Lunchtime headlines: Accident closes Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft... Ipswich town centre conference a 'serious initiative'
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The stories making the news:
The A12 Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft remains closed after a collision between a car and a motorcycle
Today's conference about the future development of Ipswich is "seriously important" say local chamber of commerce
"Lack of confidence" is holding back Lowestoft Town, according to assistant manager
Travel: Drivers advised to avoid A12 Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft
BBC Travel
The A12 Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft remains closed at the A1117 Bloodmoor Road junction, because of an accident on the roundabout involving a car and a motorbike.
An air ambulance has been called to the scene.
Vision for Ipswich is 'seriously important for all of us'
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Today's conference about the future of the town is a "serious initiative" and "seriously important" for everyone, the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce says
Chairman Dave Muller says:"Part of today is to brief people, to make people understand what's happening to enthuse people to recognise that we can deliver and will deliver on this project over the next five to 10 years."
Tributes paid to 'one-off' Reverend David Streeter of Stradbroke
Nearly 200 people have signed a petition asking Babergh District Council to accommodate 10 Syrian refugee families.
Air Ambulance called to Lowestoft collision
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft, where what's been described as a "serious" collision between a motorcyclist and a car has closed the road.
The incident happened just before 11:00.
Football: A lack of confidence the biggest issue at Lowestoft Town
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Confidence is the missing ingredient that's preventing the club from climbing up the National League North table, believes Lowestoft Town's new assistant manager Dale Brooks.
The Trawler Boys - who head to Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday - have won just once in the league since the opening week of the season.
Brooks said: "The mental side of any sport is massive, confidence plays a great part. You can have all of the ability, all of the technical and tactical knowledge - but if you're not right between the ears it's a difficult sport."
Travel: Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft closed in both directions
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
We're getting reports that a serious accident involving a car and a motorcylist has closed Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft.
More details as we get them.
'Age is just a number' say Greater Anglia about their rolling stock
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Trains running on Suffolk's mainline are some of the oldest in the country according to the Office of Rail and Road.
The national average age of rolling stock is 20 years old, but Abellio Greater Anglia stock is on average almost 28 years old.
"As long as that train is reliable, safe and comfortable to travel on, from most passengers' point of view it's actual age doesn't matter a huge amount as long as it's... a very good travel experience," Abellio spokesman Jonathan Denby said.
Home and Away: Ed Sheeran turns up in Summer Bay
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Home and Away fans are in for a treat today, as Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran makes an appearance.
"Teddy", one of the children Marilyn used to nanny in the UK, visits Australia and it turns out to be none other than Ed Sheeran, who treats Summer Bay to a special performance.
Ipswich defender Jonathan Parr believes one victory will have a big impact on kick-starting Town's season.
The 27-year-old was speaking to BBC Suffolk ahead of Cardiff City's visit on Saturday when Town will be aiming to end their run of six league games without a win.
"It's about confidence as well. Two home games are going to be very important. Although we want to get back to winning ways we know it's going to be a long season and sometimes it's not going to go your way... but we just have to start winning games again."
McCarthy, Connor and Milne at tonight's Supporters Club AGM
This season's Supporters Club AGM takes place this evening in Legends Bar and will once again take the form of an open evening with fans having a chance to meet and question management representing many areas of the club's activities.
Car parking a priority for Ipswich shopping centre manager
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Car parking is one of the topics the manager of the Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre would like to hear being discussed at today's event looking at ways of improving the town centre.
Work began earlier this year on a multi-million pound revamp for the centre, to be renamed Sailmakers.
Mike Sorhaindo told BBC Suffolk he'd also like to see "how can we make it easier for people to come out for a leisure day at the waterfront, but also taking in a bit of shopping."
Live Reporting
By Philippa Taylor
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Thanks for being with us during the day, don't forget you can catch up with what's been happening across the county by reading through our updates below.
We'll be back at 08:00 tomorrow - we hope you will be too. Have a good evening.
Catch a glimpse of Suffolk as the Detectorists returns for another series
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The award-winning comedy the Detectorists, which was partly filmed in Suffolk over the summer, returns to our screens tonight for its second season.
You can catch it tonight on BBC Four at 22:00, but here's a preview:
The programme won a Bafta Television Craft Award for Comedy Writing and another Bafta Television Award for Best Scripted Comedy for its first season.
Overnight weather: Some patchy light rain or drizzle
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
Rather cloudy and misty tonight with some patchy light rain or drizzle. The south easterly breeze will freshen, but it'll be relatively mild with lows of 12C (54F).
Tomorrow starts cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain, heaviest in the west of the county, but it will gradually become drier into the afternoon with some hazy sunshine developing.
Mild with a blustery south easterly breeze, temperatures reaching up to 15C (59F). For more information, visit BBC Weather.
Suffolk Coastal Council explain background to Framlingham housing applications
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
We've been telling you how campaigners in Framlingham are demanding answers from Suffolk Coastal Council about housing applications in the town.
They've sent a long and detailed statement to BBC Suffolk, which while it doesn't comment on today's decision, does refer to the rejection of two earlier planning applications.
The council says it's now been advised that one of the reasons it gave for turning down those applications - basically that they're too big - may not be valid.
Latest headlines: 81-year-old Lowestoft man still missing... Man dies after moped collision
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our final look at our top stories today:
Search continues for missing Lowestoft man
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A search for a missing Lowestoft man today has involved the police, coastguard, fire service and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.
Gerard Keen, 81, had gone on one of his regular short walks from his home in Conrad Road yesterday morning, but failed to return home.
'Questions have to be asked' over new homes in Framlingham
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
Campaigners in Framlingham are demanding answers about why a housing scheme for the town has been approved, having been rejected earlier this month by councillors.
Chris Sharpe said questions had to be asked about the process.
"[There was] an extraordinary intervention by the planning officer to say that members needed briefing from legal counsel but that was all going to be 'in camera' [in secret] so we don't actually know what was said," he said.
Suffolk-shot Detectorists returns for a second series
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
The second series of Detectorists, which has been filmed in east Suffolk, begins tonight on BBC Four.
The series follows the lives of two friends, Andy played by Mackenzie Crook (pictured left) and Lance played by Toby Jones, who share a passion for metal-detecting.
Crook, who also writes the comedy, said: "My favourite bits of the first series were when it's just Andy and Lance talking rubbish to each other out in the fields, they just spend their days talking about trivia."
Elderly man taken to hospital after Bury St Edmunds accident
Greater Anglia warns of rail delays
In the news: Moped rider dies in Lowestoft collision... Framlingham set for nearly a hundred new homes
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our top stories this afternoon:
'Buy some new trains' says rail pressure group
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
It's time to stop repainting and refurbishing old trains in Suffolk and buy some new ones, according to a campaign group.
Railfuture East Anglia's comments came as it was revealed the average age of rolling stock in the region is almost 28 years old.
Chairman Peter Wakefield says: "Even if they put in an order for new trains now we shall still need these existing trains so they've got to be refurbished, but we really are due for some state-of-the-art comfortable modern rolling stock."
Man dies in Lowestoft collision
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The rider of a moped has died following in a collision with two cars on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft.
The driver of one of the cars was taken to the James Paget Hospital, Gorleston.
The incident took place shortly before 11:00, and police say the road continues to be closed in both directions from the Stradbroke Road to Blackheath Road, while officers continue their investigation.
Framlingham set to expand as 95 new homes get the go-ahead
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
Plans for 95 new homes in Framlingham have been approved.
The application, for land south of Mount Pleasant Farm, had been rejected by councillors earlier this month.
But they were told to think again by planning officers at Suffolk Coastal Council and this morning the go-ahead was given for the development by Persimmon Homes.
Midfielder Bru enjoying life at Ipswich Town
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town midfielder Kevin Bru (pictured) says he's feeling a lot more settled in his second season at Portman Road and plans to have a long career at the club .
The Mauritian international arrived in Suffolk as a free agent in the summer of 2014 and then impressed enough to earn a new long-term deal.
"It's much better for me this year because I've started to understand English and speak it. So now I know how we play and what the gaffer wants when I play," Bru told BBC Suffolk Sport.
Decision on Felixstowe Port expansion delayed
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A planning application to expand a 52-acre (21 hectares) site at the Port of Felixstowe into a logistics park has been deferred because the meeting at Suffolk Coastal Council ran out of time.
The plan includes four storage and distribution buildings on brownfield land off Dock Road.
Suffolk County Council has objected amid concerns over potential surface water flooding, and another objection has come from an existing business, which would be forced to relocate for the development to go ahead.
Travel: Accident blocking B1111 in Barningham
BBC Travel
The B1111 Stanton Road is blocked in Barningham near the Hepworth Road junction because of an accident.
Additional sentence for Soho nail bomber for prison attack
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The London nail bomber David Copeland, whose victims included Felixstowe resident Nik Moore, has been given an extra three years in jail for slashing the face of a fellow inmate.
David Copeland (pictured) was jailed for targeting Brick Lane, Soho and Brixton in 1999 in a 13-day nail bombing campaign that left three people dead and 139 injured.
He has now been sentenced for attacking an inmate at HMP Belmarsh with a toothbrush modified with razor blades.
Your views: What you love about Ipswich as 'turn around' plans discussed
Martin Barber
BBC News
We've been telling you about a conference taking place today that's brought together a number of interested parties, to look at ways of improving Ipswich town centre.
It's always easy to criticise a place, so BBC Suffolk's been highlighting some of the positives of the area and asking people via our Facebook page, what they like about the town.
Kelly Chamberlain said: "I love living in Ipswich, raising a family here and having a business in the town centre... The park is wonderful and I love the independent shops." Thanks to Hamish Griffin for the picture.
Anglo-Saxon house de-construction well under way
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
I visited the West Stow Anglo-Saxon village and the de-construction of the grubenhaus, orginally built in 1974, is nearly complete.
The team is trying to work out what their 1970s predecessors' building techniques tell us about how the 5th-7th Century Anglo-Saxons built their houses.
A new grubenhaus has already been built next to it (on the left of the picture) at the site near Bury St Edmunds.
Debenham teen appears in court charged with child pornography offence
Diss Express
A teenager from Debenham has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court charged with a child pornography offence.
Afternoon weather: Occasional showers spreading from the west
BBC Weather
Becoming breezier with some showers spreading from the west during the rest of the day. Top temperature: 14C (57F).
Feeling mild and cloudy tonight, with further patches of rain or drizzle and lows of 9C (48F).
Ipswich A&E: Target times missed for 11 patients last night
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Target times at Ipswich Hospital's accident and emergency department weren't met last night, with 11 people waiting more than four hours to be seen.
Chief executive Nick Hulme wants the department to be among the top 10 in the country for short waiting times this winter, but accepts that targets won't be met every day.
"I need to have the confidence... that we're doing the best to see patients within four hours... As long as we've done our best then I'm confident that patients will be getting the best care," he said.
Lunchtime headlines: Accident closes Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft... Ipswich town centre conference a 'serious initiative'
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The stories making the news:
Travel: Drivers advised to avoid A12 Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft
BBC Travel
The A12 Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft remains closed at the A1117 Bloodmoor Road junction, because of an accident on the roundabout involving a car and a motorbike.
An air ambulance has been called to the scene.
Vision for Ipswich is 'seriously important for all of us'
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Today's conference about the future of the town is a "serious initiative" and "seriously important" for everyone, the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce says
Chairman Dave Muller says:"Part of today is to brief people, to make people understand what's happening to enthuse people to recognise that we can deliver and will deliver on this project over the next five to 10 years."
Tributes paid to 'one-off' Reverend David Streeter of Stradbroke
Diss Express
Tributes have been paid to the Reverend David Streeter, who has died aged 73.
Football: 'No-one is panicking' say Ipswich Town
Petition for refugees to settle in Babergh
Suffolk Free Press
Nearly 200 people have signed a petition asking Babergh District Council to accommodate 10 Syrian refugee families.
Air Ambulance called to Lowestoft collision
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft, where what's been described as a "serious" collision between a motorcyclist and a car has closed the road.
The incident happened just before 11:00.
Football: A lack of confidence the biggest issue at Lowestoft Town
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Confidence is the missing ingredient that's preventing the club from climbing up the National League North table, believes Lowestoft Town's new assistant manager Dale Brooks.
The Trawler Boys - who head to Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday - have won just once in the league since the opening week of the season.
Brooks said: "The mental side of any sport is massive, confidence plays a great part. You can have all of the ability, all of the technical and tactical knowledge - but if you're not right between the ears it's a difficult sport."
Travel: Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft closed in both directions
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
We're getting reports that a serious accident involving a car and a motorcylist has closed Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft.
More details as we get them.
'Age is just a number' say Greater Anglia about their rolling stock
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Trains running on Suffolk's mainline are some of the oldest in the country according to the Office of Rail and Road.
The national average age of rolling stock is 20 years old, but Abellio Greater Anglia stock is on average almost 28 years old.
"As long as that train is reliable, safe and comfortable to travel on, from most passengers' point of view it's actual age doesn't matter a huge amount as long as it's... a very good travel experience," Abellio spokesman Jonathan Denby said.
Home and Away: Ed Sheeran turns up in Summer Bay
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Home and Away fans are in for a treat today, as Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran makes an appearance.
"Teddy", one of the children Marilyn used to nanny in the UK, visits Australia and it turns out to be none other than Ed Sheeran, who treats Summer Bay to a special performance.
Vitec announces redundancies in Bury St Edmunds
Bury Free Press
The engineering company Vitec Videocom has announced redundancies at its Bury St Edmunds site as part of a group-wide ‘efficiency drive’.
Latest headlines: Event looks at ways to improve Ipswich town centre... Felixstowe Port expansion could create hundreds of new jobs
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our main stories so far:
Soldiers from Wattsham help with the Poppy Appeal
Football: Next win will be 'massive' - Parr
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich defender Jonathan Parr believes one victory will have a big impact on kick-starting Town's season.
The 27-year-old was speaking to BBC Suffolk ahead of Cardiff City's visit on Saturday when Town will be aiming to end their run of six league games without a win.
"It's about confidence as well. Two home games are going to be very important. Although we want to get back to winning ways we know it's going to be a long season and sometimes it's not going to go your way... but we just have to start winning games again."
McCarthy, Connor and Milne at tonight's Supporters Club AGM
TWTD.co.uk
This season's Supporters Club AGM takes place this evening in Legends Bar and will once again take the form of an open evening with fans having a chance to meet and question management representing many areas of the club's activities.
Car parking a priority for Ipswich shopping centre manager
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Car parking is one of the topics the manager of the Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre would like to hear being discussed at today's event looking at ways of improving the town centre.
Work began earlier this year on a multi-million pound revamp for the centre, to be renamed Sailmakers.
Mike Sorhaindo told BBC Suffolk he'd also like to see "how can we make it easier for people to come out for a leisure day at the waterfront, but also taking in a bit of shopping."