Town boss Mick McCarthy is looking for his side to get back to winning ways when they face Cardiff City at Portman Road on Saturday and improve on what’s been a disappointing showing on home turf so far this season.
In the news: A14 re-opens westbound... Moped rider killed in Lowestoft collision named
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A last look at our top stories:
Both lanes of the A14 westbound are now open from J40 after earlier accidents
The moped rider who died following a collision in Lowestoft yesterday has been named as Tony Carter, 34, from Low Farm Drive, Carlton Colville
Suffolk's Ryman League clubs are in FA Trophy action tomorrow
John Constable painting seen by more than 25,000 at Ipswich museum
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A John Constable painting on show at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich until January 2016, has now been seen by more than 25,000 people, including BBC Suffolk's Stephen Foster.
"Salisbury Cathedral from the Meadows 1831" is widely renowned as one of Constable's greatest pieces.
Team ITFC’s 2016 London to Amsterdam Cycle Challenge will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Town’s UEFA Cup win with a visit to the the Olympic Stadium where the final took place and the home of opponents AZ Alkmaar, while Terry Butcher and Russell Osman will be making the trip and there are plans to meet up with fellow legends Arnold Muhren and Frans Thijssen.
Carve a fright-fully good pumpkin this Halloween
With Halloween tomorrow, some people have already carved their pumpkins but for those of you who haven't and are thinking about it... You can get some tips here.
Travel: One lane westbound on A14 from J40 likely to be closed at least until 17:30
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Lane two of the A14 westbound between junctions 40 and 39 is likely to remain closed until at least 17:30, say Suffolk Police.
It's to allow recovery work to be carried out following earlier accidents.
Moped rider killed in crash involving two cars is named
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The moped rider who died after a collision involving his bike and two cars in Lowestoft yesterday has been named by police as Tony Carter, 34, of Low Farm Drive in Carlton Colville.
Police were called by the ambulance service to Tom Crisp Way in the town shortly before 11:00.
BreakingVictim of fatal Lowestoft moped collision named
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Police name a moped rider who died in a crash in Lowestoft as Tony Carter, from Low Farm Drive, in Carlton Colville.
More details shortly
Travel: Congestion on A1101 in Icklingham
BBC Travel
There's queuing traffic on the A1101 Mildenhall Road northbound in Icklingham, between the B1112 junction and the Fiveways roundabout.
Traffic chaos on A14 after crashes involving eight vehicles
Diversions are in place on the A14 following two accidents involving eight vehicles near Kentford.
First phase of gypsy transit site consultation drawing to a close
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
There are just over two weeks left of a consultation into locations for three transit sites for gypsies and travellers in Suffolk.
Deputy leader of the county council, Christopher Hudson, says further consultation will then follow on the suggested sites and adds "We're looking forward to feedback from members of the public."
Consultation Launched into Lawshall Neighbourhood Development Plan Area
About My Area
Babergh District Council has commenced a four week consultation following an application by Lawshall Parish Council to earmark an area they feel should be covered by a future Neighbourhood Development Plan.
Travel: A14 closed westbound at J43
BBC Travel
The A14 is closed westbound and there's queuing traffic between J43 (A143 Bury Central) and J38 (A11) because of a serious accident. A diversion is in operation.
Ipswich Town: Knudsen ruled out of Cardiff City visit
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen (pictured) will miss tomorrow's home game against Cardiff City because of a hamstring strain.
Jonathan Parr - who came on and scored at Nottingham Forest last weekend - is almost certain to take the 23-year-old's place at left back.
Town boss Mick McCarthy told BBC Suffolk: "Jonas has been out training, he's done his rehab but we've got games on Saturday, Tuesday and then Saturday again...so we're not going to risk him."
How long would you last in a horror film?
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
With Halloween tomorrow, I'm sure a fair few of us will be getting into the spooky spirit by baking some scary snacks, taking children trick-or-treating, or simply watching a horror film.
I survived, just. They said I was "seriously maimed" but "relatively sensible"...
Suffolk clubs set for FA Trophy action
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
All four of Suffolk's Ryman League clubs will be playing in the FA Trophy first qualifying round tomorrow...two at home and two away.
Needham Market entertain Canvey Island, Leiston travel to Worthing, Bury Town host Kings Langley while AFC Sudbury head to Hendon.
It's also an FA Vase weekend with home ties for four Suffolk sides: Brantham Athletic, Haverhill Rovers, Ipswich Wanderers and Long Melford.
Another cracking sunset over Lowestoft
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Earlier we mentioned some of the amazing sunrises all around the county, and look what appeared in our inbox - from the other end of the day.
Thanks to Melanie Turner who sent this photo in from Lowestoft - taken two days ago - what a beauty!
Ipswich midfielder has added incentive to beat Cardiff
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town midfielder Kevin Bru (pictured) has told BBC Suffolk Sport how his parents will be making their first visit to Portman Road this weekend.
The 26-year-old Parisian is in line to make his first home appearance of the season against Cardiff City after starting the last two away games.
Bru said "We have some Championship games on TV in France so they watch those but they're now coming to Portman Road for the first time. It would be nice to score or assist, but the win is the most important thing."
WW1 At Home: Ebook released today
The BBC's World War One At Home ebook is released today - a collection of stories about the home front brought to life in film, recordings and photographs.
Throughout the day we will bring you updates and snippets of stories from across Suffolk. You can download the ebook here.
Murderer of Suffolk teenager can apply for parole
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A man who kicked to death a Suffolk teenager should be allowed to apply for early parole, a High Court judge has ruled.
Stuart Foote, 39, was jailed for life in 1999 for murdering 17-year-old Shane Champion at a flat in Hadleigh.
Mr Justice Collins cut his tariff by 10 months, saying Foote had expressed genuine remorse, adding it was one of those rare cases where a cut in a killer's minimum jail term was justified.
WW1 At Home: Mystery Coins in Hartest
If you look up as you sit in front of the fireplace in The Crown in Hartest, near Bury St Edmunds, you’ll see a series of 26 coins nailed on to the beams.
They were left there as the men of the village departed for war.
Kate Arkell’s been finding out how a group of local historians are trying to match the coins with the men whose stories they represent.
Kevin Bru: 'Why I love Ipswich more than Paris'
Ipswich Town midfielder Kevin Bru, whose home city is Paris, has been telling us why he's loving life in Suffolk.
"It's more quiet, you have time to do what you want. In Paris everyone speeds about, the mentality is not the same. I have places to walk with my dog, in Paris it's difficult with buildings and cars...but here it's good, " Bru told BBC Suffolk Sport.
Overnight weather: Becoming drier with some mist and patchy fog
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Some patchy light rain at first, but slowly becoming drier and rather misty with some patchy fog by dawn. Winds light southeasterly with a minimum of 9C (48F).
Saturday will be rather misty at first with any fog patches slow to thin, although it will become a bit brighter as the day progresses, despite a lot of cloud remaining.
Winds will be light southerly and the maximum up to 16C (61F).
Relief for Rushmere St Andrew resident as matrix sign is moved from outside her house
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
A woman from Rushmere St Andrew says she's delighted that an illuminated road sign, erected outside her house, is going to be moved.
The woman, named only as Margaret, had contacted Mark Murphy asking for his help in persuading the county council to move it, and earlier today, they agreed it will move further down Woodbridge Road.
Margaret told Mark it's a great relief: "It gets brighter as it gets darker, it gets brighter and brighter and shows right in the windows... I open my front door I can see it."
US news anchor pays tribute to crash pilot
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A news anchor in America has paid tribute to the US pilot who died when his jet crashed in a field in Cambridgeshire last week.
Maj Taj Sareen was killed when his jet came down at Temple farm in Redmere
Burglary yesterday in Kedington
Jewellery has been stolen from a home in Kedington after entry was forced into the property in Kings Meadow.
The incident happened at some point between 08:00 and 17:35 yesterday.
This morning's stunning sunrise
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
One of our colleagues here at BBC Suffolk has been sufficiently moved by this morning's amazing sunrise, to go out on the steps of Broadcasting House and take this photograph.
We'd love to see your photographs too, so don't forget you can send us an email, or put them on our Facebook page.
Investigations into Sudbury fire and crew’s pager failure
Bury Free Press
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has released the latest findings from investigations into the cause of the fire in Sudbury town centre on September 6.
Council Tax rise for Suffolk Coastal could be a policy option
Vikki Irwin
BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter
Suffolk Coastal District council is considering increasing council tax for the first time in six years.
A 1.99% rise could raise an extra £150,000.
In papers on the council's finances going before its cabinet next week, it's suggested as a policy option.
The council has a forecast budget deficit of just under £3m by 2019.
Ipswich Vision latest makes the front page on the Ipswich Star
Ipswich Star
McCarthy Reflects on three years of progress at supporters club AGM
TWTD.co.uk
Town boss Mick McCarthy reflected on the progress made during his three years in charge at tonight’s Supporters Club AGM at Legends in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand on Thursday evening.
East Anglian Daily Times front page
East Anglian Daily Times
Success behind the wheel for Ed Sheeran
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Next time you're stuck in traffic, check out the car next to you, as you might see Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran at the wheel.
Stowmarket driving school Total Driving say on their Facebook page that he passed his driving test yesterday, on his second attempt,
Sadly though, they say they can't tell us any more.
Galloper windfarm will create hundreds of jobs
Steve Martin
BBC Radio Suffolk
Work will start soon on a new 56-turbine windfarm off the Suffolk coast.
The Galloper development, which was put on hold while finances were sorted out, will generate enough power for more than 300,000 homes.
It'll create 700 construction jobs and employ around 100 when it's up and running.
McCarthy set to give an update on his walking wounded
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy will be quizzed on the fitness of left-back Jonas Knudsen (pictured) at today's pre-match press conference.
The 23-year-old's a doubt for tomorrow's game against Cardiff after suffering a suspected hamstring injury at Nottingham Forest last weekend.
Midfielder Cole Skuse also limped off at the City Ground with what looked like a recurrence of his recent ankle problem.
Early headlines: Galloper windfarm back on track... Praise for Suffolk Family Carers mobile centre
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Here are the top stories we've woken up to: