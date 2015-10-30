Pumpkins

BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday October 30 2015

By Philippa Taylor

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

That's it for another week on Suffolk Live, we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday.

Have a great weekend.

Overnight weather: Becoming drier with some mist and patchy fog

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Some patchy light rain at first, but slowly becoming drier and rather misty with some patchy fog by dawn. Winds light southeasterly with a minimum of 9C (48F).

Overnight weather map
BBC

Saturday will be rather misty at first with any fog patches slow to thin, although it will become a bit brighter as the day progresses, despite a lot of cloud remaining. 

Winds will be light southerly and the maximum up to 16C (61F).

McCarthy looking for return to winning home form against Cardiff

TWTD.co.uk

Town boss Mick McCarthy is looking for his side to get back to winning ways when they face Cardiff City at Portman Road on Saturday and improve on what’s been a disappointing showing on home turf so far this season.

Mick McCarthy
TWTD
In the news: A14 re-opens westbound... Moped rider killed in Lowestoft collision named

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A last look at our top stories:

  • Both lanes of the A14 westbound are now open from J40 after earlier accidents
  • The moped rider who died following a collision in Lowestoft yesterday has been named as Tony Carter, 34, from Low Farm Drive, Carlton Colville
  • Suffolk's Ryman League clubs are in FA Trophy action tomorrow
John Constable painting seen by more than 25,000 at Ipswich museum

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A John Constable painting on show at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich until January 2016, has now been seen by more than 25,000 people, including BBC Suffolk's Stephen Foster.

Foz with Constable painting
BBC

"Salisbury Cathedral from the Meadows 1831" is widely renowned as one of Constable's greatest pieces.

The painting was bought by the Tate in 2013 for £23.1m.

Relief for Rushmere St Andrew resident as matrix sign is moved from outside her house

Steve Blower

BBC Radio Suffolk

A woman from Rushmere St Andrew says she's delighted that an illuminated road sign, erected outside her house, is going to be moved.

View from Margaret's window
BBC

The woman, named only as Margaret, had contacted Mark Murphy asking for his help in persuading the county council to move it, and earlier today, they agreed it will move further down Woodbridge Road.

Margaret told Mark it's a great relief: "It gets brighter as it gets darker, it gets brighter and brighter and shows right in the windows... I open my front door I can see it."

London to Amsterdam Cycle Challenge to Celebrate UEFA Cup Win

#sfklive

TWTD.co.uk

Team ITFC’s 2016 London to Amsterdam Cycle Challenge will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Town’s UEFA Cup win with a visit to the the Olympic Stadium where the final took place and the home of opponents AZ Alkmaar, while Terry Butcher and Russell Osman will be making the trip and there are plans to meet up with fellow legends Arnold Muhren and Frans Thijssen.  

ITFC cycle challenge
TWTD
Carve a fright-fully good pumpkin this Halloween

With Halloween tomorrow, some people have already carved their pumpkins but for those of you who haven't and are thinking about it... You can get some tips here.  

Carved pumpkin
BBC
Travel: One lane westbound on A14 from J40 likely to be closed at least until 17:30

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Lane two of the A14 westbound between junctions 40 and 39 is likely to remain closed until at least 17:30, say Suffolk Police.

It's to allow recovery work to be carried out following earlier accidents.

Moped rider killed in crash involving two cars is named

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

The moped rider who died after a collision involving his bike and two cars in Lowestoft yesterday has been named by police as Tony Carter, 34, of Low Farm Drive in Carlton Colville.

Police were called by the ambulance service to Tom Crisp Way in the town shortly before 11:00.

BreakingVictim of fatal Lowestoft moped collision named

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Police name a moped rider who died in a crash in Lowestoft as Tony Carter, from Low Farm Drive, in Carlton Colville.

More details shortly

Travel: Congestion on A1101 in Icklingham

BBC Travel

There's queuing traffic on the A1101 Mildenhall Road northbound in Icklingham, between the B1112 junction and the Fiveways roundabout.

Traffic chaos on A14 after crashes involving eight vehicles

Bury Free Press

Diversions are in place on the A14 following two accidents involving eight vehicles near Kentford.

First phase of gypsy transit site consultation drawing to a close

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

There are just over two weeks left of a consultation into locations for three transit sites for gypsies and travellers in Suffolk.

Deputy leader of the county council, Christopher Hudson, says further consultation will then follow on the suggested sites and adds "We're looking forward to feedback from members of the public."

Consultation Launched into Lawshall Neighbourhood Development Plan Area

About My Area

Babergh District Council has commenced a four week consultation following an application by Lawshall Parish Council to earmark an area they feel should be covered by a future Neighbourhood Development Plan.   

Travel: A14 closed westbound at J43

BBC Travel

The A14 is closed westbound and there's queuing traffic between J43 (A143 Bury Central) and J38 (A11) because of a serious accident. A diversion is in operation.

Ipswich Town: Knudsen ruled out of Cardiff City visit

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk

Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen (pictured) will miss tomorrow's home game against Cardiff City because of a hamstring strain.

Jonas Knudsen
Getty Images

Jonathan Parr - who came on and scored at Nottingham Forest last weekend - is almost certain to take the 23-year-old's place at left back. 

Town boss Mick McCarthy told BBC Suffolk: "Jonas has been out training, he's done his rehab but we've got games on Saturday, Tuesday and then Saturday again...so we're not going to risk him."

How long would you last in a horror film?

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

With Halloween tomorrow, I'm sure a fair few of us will be getting into the spooky spirit by baking some scary snacks, taking children trick-or-treating, or simply watching a horror film.

If you're a fan of scary movies, you might be interested in this short quiz: How long would you last in a horror film?

I survived, just. They said I was "seriously maimed" but "relatively sensible"...

A lit pumpkin in the dark
BBC
Suffolk clubs set for FA Trophy action

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk

All four of Suffolk's Ryman League clubs will be playing in the FA Trophy first qualifying round tomorrow...two at home and two away.

Needham Market entertain Canvey Island, Leiston travel to Worthing, Bury Town host Kings Langley while AFC Sudbury head to Hendon.

It's also an FA Vase weekend with home ties for four Suffolk sides: Brantham Athletic, Haverhill Rovers, Ipswich Wanderers and Long Melford.

Another cracking sunset over Lowestoft

Kate Williams

BBC Local Live

Earlier we mentioned some of the amazing sunrises all around the county, and look what appeared in our inbox - from the other end of the day.

Sunrise over Lowestoft
Melanie Turner

Thanks to Melanie Turner who sent this photo in from Lowestoft - taken two days ago - what a beauty!

Ipswich midfielder has added incentive to beat Cardiff

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk

Ipswich Town midfielder Kevin Bru (pictured) has told BBC Suffolk Sport how his parents will be making their first visit to Portman Road this weekend.

Kevin Bru
BBC

The 26-year-old Parisian is in line to make his first home appearance of the season against Cardiff City after starting the last two away games.

Bru said "We have some Championship games on TV in France so they watch those but they're now coming to Portman Road for the first time. It would be nice to score or assist, but the win is the most important thing."

WW1 At Home: Ebook released today

The BBC's World War One At Home ebook is released today - a collection of stories about the home front brought to life in film, recordings and photographs.

Throughout the day we will bring you updates and snippets of stories from across Suffolk. You can download the ebook here.

Walton Burrell: the Suffolk man who spent the war years photographing life at home
Murderer of Suffolk teenager can apply for parole

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A man who kicked to death a Suffolk teenager should be allowed to apply for early parole, a High Court judge has ruled.  

High Court
BBC

Stuart Foote, 39, was jailed for life in 1999 for murdering 17-year-old Shane Champion at a flat in Hadleigh.

Mr Justice Collins cut his tariff by 10 months, saying Foote had expressed genuine remorse, adding it was one of those rare cases where a cut in a killer's minimum jail term was justified. 

WW1 At Home: Mystery Coins in Hartest

If you look up as you sit in front of the fireplace in The Crown in Hartest, near Bury St Edmunds, you’ll see a series of 26 coins nailed on to the beams.

They were left there as the men of the village departed for war. 

Kate Arkell’s been finding out how a group of local historians are trying to match the coins with the men whose stories they represent.

Discovering why men heading to war left these coins behind
Kevin Bru: 'Why I love Ipswich more than Paris'

Ipswich Town midfielder Kevin Bru, whose home city is Paris, has been telling us why he's loving life in Suffolk.

"It's more quiet, you have time to do what you want. In Paris everyone speeds about, the mentality is not the same. I have places to walk with my dog, in Paris it's difficult with buildings and cars...but here it's good, " Bru told BBC Suffolk Sport.  

Kevin Bru
Getty Images
US news anchor pays tribute to crash pilot

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A news anchor in America has paid tribute to the US pilot who died when his jet crashed in a field in Cambridgeshire last week.

Maj Taj Sareen was killed when his jet came down at Temple farm in Redmere

VIDEO: Such a tribute to my friend, Maj. Taj Sareen. F-18s form "missing man" on return to @MCASMiramarCA. #SanDiego

Preston Phillips

10NewsPhillips

VIDEO: Such a tribute to my friend, Maj. Taj Sareen. F-18s form "missing man" on return to @MCASMiramarCA. #SanDiego

Burglary yesterday in Kedington

Jewellery has been stolen from a home in Kedington after entry was forced into the property in Kings Meadow.

The incident happened at some point between 08:00 and 17:35 yesterday.

  • Share this post
Ipswich Town midfielder: 'I prefer Ipswich to Paris'

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk

Ipswich midfielder Kevin Bru (pictured) has given Suffolk's county town a ringing endorsement...saying he'd rather live in this part of the world than his home city of Paris. 

Kevin Bru
BBC

The Mauritian international - who's been at Portman Road for 15 months - is in line to make his first home appearance of the season against Cardiff City tomorrow. 

This morning's stunning sunrise

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

One of our colleagues here at BBC Suffolk has been sufficiently moved by this morning's amazing sunrise, to go out on the steps of Broadcasting House and take this photograph.

Ipswich sunrise
BBC

We'd love to see your photographs too, so don't forget you can send us an email, or put them on our Facebook page.

Investigations into Sudbury fire and crew’s pager failure

Bury Free Press

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has released the latest findings from investigations into the cause of the fire in Sudbury town centre on September 6.

Council Tax rise for Suffolk Coastal could be a policy option

Vikki Irwin

BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter

Suffolk Coastal District council is considering increasing council tax for the first time in six years. 

 A 1.99% rise could raise an extra £150,000.

In papers on the council's finances going before its cabinet next week, it's suggested as a policy option.

The council has a forecast budget deficit of just under £3m by 2019. 

Ipswich Vision latest makes the front page on the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Star

Ipswich Star front page
Ipswich Star
McCarthy Reflects on three years of progress at supporters club AGM

TWTD.co.uk

Town boss Mick McCarthy reflected on the progress made during his three years in charge at tonight’s Supporters Club AGM at Legends in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand on Thursday evening.  

Mick McCarthy at supporters AGM
TWTD
East Anglian Daily Times front page

East Anglian Daily Times

East Anglian front page
East Anglian Daily Times
Success behind the wheel for Ed Sheeran

Kelly McCormack

BBC Radio Suffolk

Next time you're stuck in traffic, check out the car next to you, as you might see Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran at the wheel.

Ed Sheeran
BBC

Stowmarket driving school Total Driving say on their Facebook page that he passed his driving test yesterday, on his second attempt, 

Sadly though, they say they can't tell us any more.

Galloper windfarm will create hundreds of jobs

Steve Martin

BBC Radio Suffolk

Work will start soon on a new 56-turbine windfarm off the Suffolk coast. 

The Galloper development, which was put on hold while finances were sorted out, will generate enough power for more than 300,000 homes.

It'll create 700 construction jobs and employ around 100 when it's up and running.

McCarthy set to give an update on his walking wounded

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy will be quizzed on the fitness of left-back Jonas Knudsen (pictured) at today's pre-match press conference.

Jonas Knudsen
Getty Images

The 23-year-old's a doubt for tomorrow's game against Cardiff after suffering a suspected hamstring injury at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Midfielder Cole Skuse also limped off at the City Ground with what looked like a recurrence of his recent ankle problem.

Stowmarket school of driving guides Ed Sheeran through his test

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Ed Sheeran passed his driving test yesterday in Ipswich, says Stowmarket-based Total Driving on its Facebook page.

Ed Sheeran
PA

Congratulations Ed from everyone here at BBC Suffolk.

Suffolk pictures: What a sunrise

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

There's been a beautiful sunrise in Suffolk this morning, so much so that I had to stop in Beyton on my way in to take this photograph to share with you.

Beyton sunrise
BBC

If you've captured an image you'd like the rest of the county to see, then email it to us, or post it on our Facebook page.

Early headlines: Galloper windfarm back on track... Praise for Suffolk Family Carers mobile centre

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Here are the top stories we've woken up to:

  • The Galloper windfarm off the Suffolk coast is back on track as three new project partners are identified
  • Suffolk Family Carers mobile centre has made a "big difference" says a Stowmarket mum on the first anniversary of its delivery
  • Suffolk MP tells the Commons there must be substantial help for workers facing cuts to tax credits
