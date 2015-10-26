Suffolk Wildlife Trust is urging people to get involved in Wild About Gardens Week , to help create more hedgehog-friendly gardens, schools and community spaces.

Thinkstock

Hedgehog numbers have dropped alarmingly in the last 10 years and it is feared up to a third of the UK's hedgehogs have been lost, the trust said.

Last year Suffolk Wildlife Trust launched a campaign to record hedgehog sightings in what was one of the largest localised hedgehog surveys in the country – with more than 8,000 records submitted.