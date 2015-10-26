Mr Passmore says the force is facing significant budget cuts: "We've got the third lowest cost of policing per head of the population in the whole of England and Wales. I think it's time we had a fairer deal for Suffolk and that's what I'm pushing the government for all the time."
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Almost two-thirds of police officers in the county who responded to a Suffolk Police Federation survey say they are suffering from low morale, with one in 10 saying they want to quit within two years.
The force, which has a budget this year of £120m, has to reduce it by £20.5m by the end of March 2020.
Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner,Tim Passmore, says it is a big challenge for everybody: "I quite understand the importance of trying to do whatever we possibly can to keep staff morale as high as possible."
South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge met with trustees of Clare Castle Country Park on Friday afternoon and was delighted to see how well the park is progressing under local management.
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Organisers of a fun day held to raise money to transport support for refugees in Syria say they've already raised £1,000 and there's still money to be counted.
Collections from two groups in Halesworth and Beccles have taken all their donations to a warehouse in Holton (pictured).
Lucie Rogers, from the Halesworth group, says the pallets cost up to £180 each to send out: "So if we can get enough for five of those great - if we can get enough for 10, we'll get a discount."
BBC Travel
One lane is blocked on the A14 westbound between J41 (Risby) and J40 (Higham) because of a broken-down car.
Luke Deal
BBC Radio Suffolk
There's a fear Christmas trade in some shops in Needham Market could be badly affected by Anglian Water repair work.
The B1078, between Needham and Barking Tye, has just re-opened after recent work, but it's rumoured it may start again in the run up to Christmas.
Paul Rowe, who owns the town's hardware shop, says other newer businesses are asking what trade is like: "We've got to say it's pretty poor and hopefully they will hang on and be able to survive and get through Christmas."
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Saturday's dramatic draw at Nottingham Forest was an emotional afternoon for Ipswich Town defender Jonathan Parr.
The 27-year- old's first goal since January looked set to give struggling Town a much needed win at the City Ground, until Forest midfielder Liam Trotter equalised late in added on time.
Parr said "It's a bit strange feeling like this after scoring a goal like that because it's not often I score and it felt like a nice one. I just took it on the half-volley and tried to place it up in the far corner."
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Defender Jonas Knudsen (pictured) and midfielder Cole Skuse are in doubt for Ipswich Town's home game against Cardiff City on Saturday after picking up injuries at the weekend.
Left-back Knudsen hobbled off after just 12 minutes against Nottingham Forest, while Skuse was replaced by Jonathan Douglas in the 68th minute.
Manager Mick McCarthy told BBC Suffolk "Jonas has damaged his hamstring and we'll see the extent of that on Monday... Skusey rocked his ankle and that's an ongoing thing. It's good we haven't got a game until Saturday."
Richard Haugh
BBC News
It looks as if the mystery surrounding Ed Sheeran's filming on the streets of Woodbridge last week has been answered - courtesy of a short film shown at the MTV awards in Milan last night.
In the Straight Outta Framlingham skit, part of which can be seen here, Sheeran is shown throwing his weight around in a coffee shop and using a mobility scooter to escape from police.
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A Conservative Ipswich Borough Councillor, who lives near Bishops Hill in the town, says the introduction of traffic lights at the junction with Duke Street has had a knock-on effect for motorists at peak times.
Liz Harsant told BBC Suffolk: "It did cause a lot of rat-running, it still causes a lot of rat running.
"My personal view is that some of the money that Travel Ipswich has got should have been spent on helping that area with a scheme that would have suited everybody."
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
The MP for Ipswich has said it's "ridiculous" how long it's taken to complete the Travel Ipswich scheme.
It's five years to the day that the project was given government approval and you've been having your say on our Facebook page.
Mr Gummer told us: "It is ridiculous how long it's taken, I cannot believe it was sensible to keep on delaying the implementation just to spread the pain... it's like peeling off a plaster very slowly."
A man who was reported missing from Woodbridge at the weekend, has been found safe and well.
David Stapleton, 86, was last seen at his home address in The Avenue yesterday afternoon.
Suffolk Police say he was found by their colleagues in Norfolk this morning.
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town's goalscorer at the weekend Jonathan Parr believes his side's display at Nottingham Forest was a step in the right direction.
The Norwegian's 74th minute strike looked set to secure Town's first win in seven matches, only for former Blue, Liam Trotter, to equalise deep into injury time.
"I think that was a good away performance. We looked more like our usual selves, working hard for each other... Hopefully we'll get those three points in the next game" Parr said.
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Cuts to tax credits, being debated by opposition peers in the House of Lords today, will be offset by other changes, insists West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock.
Mr Hancock told BBC Suffolk that 80% of people will be better off by next year as a result of the changes if taken as part of an overall package "including the new national living wage... and the extra childcare which makes it easier and more affordable to get out to work."
Opponents say about three million people in work could lose an average of £1,000 a year.
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has defended goalkeeper Dean Gerken from criticism over Nottingham Forest's heart-breaking equaliser on Saturday.
A number of supporters were unhappy with the 30-year-old's part in Liam Trotter's 95th minute goal which denied Town a first win in seven matches.
McCarthy said: "At the time when he comes and gets his hand on it you think he's done great, but of course he collides with Christophe and they're all on the floor... I'm not going to be pointing the blame at him for it."
A sum of £21.5m was made available to re-model key junctions, and two bus stations in the town - but one of the major changes,replacing a roundabout on Civic Drive with traffic lights, has caused problems.
Wayne Callaghan was involved with a collision there: "The lights change, people tend to ignore which way they're supposed to go and it's a bit of a free for all come rush-hour," he said.
Thanks for being with us. We'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the day's news, travel, sport and weather updates.
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Suffolk Wildlife Trust is urging people to get involved in Wild About Gardens Week, to help create more hedgehog-friendly gardens, schools and community spaces.
Hedgehog numbers have dropped alarmingly in the last 10 years and it is feared up to a third of the UK's hedgehogs have been lost, the trust said.
Last year Suffolk Wildlife Trust launched a campaign to record hedgehog sightings in what was one of the largest localised hedgehog surveys in the country – with more than 8,000 records submitted.
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
It will be a rather cloudy night with just a few clear intervals, especially in the west of the county. Winds will be light southeasterly with a minimum temperature of 7C (45F).
Tuesday will start rather cloudy and perhaps a bit misty in places, but the cloud will thin to give some brighter spells by afternoon.
Winds will remain southeasterly, light increasing moderate with a maximum of 17C (63F).
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Low morale within the force is a national problem, the Suffolk Police Federation says.
Matt Gould from the Federation was speaking after a survey they conducted revealed almost two -thirds of respondees are suffering from low morale.
He said: "These officers are being expected to work longer, they've got less colleagues with which to share the workload and they're under a constant attack in the media and from government."
This beautiful photograph of beech trees in their autumn colours was taken in Elveden by Ian Carstairs.
We love to receive your photographs, so if you've taken any when you've been out and about in Suffolk please send them in by email, or post them onour Facebook page.
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
If you're just joining us, these are our top stories:
TWTD.co.uk
A strong Town U21 side fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Playford Road this afternoon, Jake Gray netting the game’s only goal.
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Tackling low staff morale among front line offices is a top priority for Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore as the force faces hefty budget cuts.
A new survey by Suffolk Police Federation shows that just 10% of those who responded feel valued by the police.
Mr Passmore says the force is facing significant budget cuts: "We've got the third lowest cost of policing per head of the population in the whole of England and Wales. I think it's time we had a fairer deal for Suffolk and that's what I'm pushing the government for all the time."
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Almost two-thirds of police officers in the county who responded to a Suffolk Police Federation survey say they are suffering from low morale, with one in 10 saying they want to quit within two years.
The force, which has a budget this year of £120m, has to reduce it by £20.5m by the end of March 2020.
Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner,Tim Passmore, says it is a big challenge for everybody: "I quite understand the importance of trying to do whatever we possibly can to keep staff morale as high as possible."
South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge met with trustees of Clare Castle Country Park on Friday afternoon and was delighted to see how well the park is progressing under local management.
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Organisers of a fun day held to raise money to transport support for refugees in Syria say they've already raised £1,000 and there's still money to be counted.
Collections from two groups in Halesworth and Beccles have taken all their donations to a warehouse in Holton (pictured).
Lucie Rogers, from the Halesworth group, says the pallets cost up to £180 each to send out: "So if we can get enough for five of those great - if we can get enough for 10, we'll get a discount."
Nikki Fox
BBC Look East
A Suffolk farmer says he doesn't think Jamie Oliver's proposed tax on sugary foods would work.
James Forrest thinks educating people on how much sugar is in food is the most important thing.
He farms 250 acres (101 hectares) of sugar beet near Stowmarket, but because of over-production across the world he's not getting as much money for his crop as he used to.
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Some of the wolf statues that have comprised an art trail in Bury St Edmunds this summer will be auctioned off on St Edmund's Day next month.
The 26 wolves, created by local artists, have been on display to celebrate the legend of St Edmund's wolf.
Sealed bids from prospective purchasers will be invited at the auction on 20 November, with all the money raised being donated to several different charities.
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our latest headlines:
BBC Travel
One lane is blocked on the A14 westbound between J41 (Risby) and J40 (Higham) because of a broken-down car.
Luke Deal
BBC Radio Suffolk
There's a fear Christmas trade in some shops in Needham Market could be badly affected by Anglian Water repair work.
The B1078, between Needham and Barking Tye, has just re-opened after recent work, but it's rumoured it may start again in the run up to Christmas.
Paul Rowe, who owns the town's hardware shop, says other newer businesses are asking what trade is like: "We've got to say it's pretty poor and hopefully they will hang on and be able to survive and get through Christmas."
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Jamie Lawson, the first act signed to Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man label, has topped the UK album chart with his new record.
Lawson, who released his first album 12 years ago, said it was "amazing" to see his self-titled disc in pole position.
The 39-year-old said he was "over the moon... and very grateful, obviously, to Ed Sheeran for signing me".
Suffolk Free Press
Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham celebrated his return to the club bysaving a first half penalty.
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
The man in charge of transport for Suffolk County Council when the £21.5m Travel Ipswich scheme was announced, has been defending the project.
Guy McGregor told BBC Suffolk: "It's not all about enabling people in their cars to get around the town much much quicker, that is an impossible ask."
Two years after the scheme should have been completed, it's still not finished. You've been having your say on our Facebook page.
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Saturday's dramatic draw at Nottingham Forest was an emotional afternoon for Ipswich Town defender Jonathan Parr.
The 27-year- old's first goal since January looked set to give struggling Town a much needed win at the City Ground, until Forest midfielder Liam Trotter equalised late in added on time.
Parr said "It's a bit strange feeling like this after scoring a goal like that because it's not often I score and it felt like a nice one. I just took it on the half-volley and tried to place it up in the far corner."
TWTD.co.uk
Following the success of last year's event, this season's supporters' club AGM, which takes place on Thursday in Legends Bar, will once again take the form of an open evening.
Fans will have a chance to meet and question management representing many areas of the club's activities including boss Mick McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor.
Ipswich Star
Parents fighting to re-open a valued club that supported autistic children in Suffolk have been given new hope for its future.
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
A decision by two groups in north Suffolk organising collections for refugees to join forces, has made a huge difference to their operation, according to one of the organisers.
Volunteers in Beccles and Halesworth will now work together to send aid overseas.
Lucie Rogers, organiser of the Halesworth collections, says: "We joined forces and have tripled in size almost overnight with the volunteers,with people who can help and with aid coming in."
BBC Weather
It will be a dry and bright afternoon with occasional sunny spells, feeling generally a little warmer than yesterday with a top temperature of 14C (57F).
This evening should remain dry with some clear spells, however areas of low cloud will develop through the night.13
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our main stories so far:
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Defender Jonas Knudsen (pictured) and midfielder Cole Skuse are in doubt for Ipswich Town's home game against Cardiff City on Saturday after picking up injuries at the weekend.
Left-back Knudsen hobbled off after just 12 minutes against Nottingham Forest, while Skuse was replaced by Jonathan Douglas in the 68th minute.
Manager Mick McCarthy told BBC Suffolk "Jonas has damaged his hamstring and we'll see the extent of that on Monday... Skusey rocked his ankle and that's an ongoing thing. It's good we haven't got a game until Saturday."
Richard Haugh
BBC News
It looks as if the mystery surrounding Ed Sheeran's filming on the streets of Woodbridge last week has been answered - courtesy of a short film shown at the MTV awards in Milan last night.
The singer, who was co-presenting the event, was shown paying homage to Straight Outta Compton, the film which charts the story of rap group NWA.
In the Straight Outta Framlingham skit, part of which can be seen here, Sheeran is shown throwing his weight around in a coffee shop and using a mobility scooter to escape from police.
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A Conservative Ipswich Borough Councillor, who lives near Bishops Hill in the town, says the introduction of traffic lights at the junction with Duke Street has had a knock-on effect for motorists at peak times.
Liz Harsant told BBC Suffolk: "It did cause a lot of rat-running, it still causes a lot of rat running.
"My personal view is that some of the money that Travel Ipswich has got should have been spent on helping that area with a scheme that would have suited everybody."
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
The MP for Ipswich has said it's "ridiculous" how long it's taken to complete the Travel Ipswich scheme.
It's five years to the day that the project was given government approval and you've been having your say on our Facebook page.
Mr Gummer told us: "It is ridiculous how long it's taken, I cannot believe it was sensible to keep on delaying the implementation just to spread the pain... it's like peeling off a plaster very slowly."
About My Area
Sudbury men’s first XI travelled up to Peterborough on a wet Saturday to looking to extend their winning streak to six games.
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A man who was reported missing from Woodbridge at the weekend, has been found safe and well.
David Stapleton, 86, was last seen at his home address in The Avenue yesterday afternoon.
Suffolk Police say he was found by their colleagues in Norfolk this morning.
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town's goalscorer at the weekend Jonathan Parr believes his side's display at Nottingham Forest was a step in the right direction.
The Norwegian's 74th minute strike looked set to secure Town's first win in seven matches, only for former Blue, Liam Trotter, to equalise deep into injury time.
"I think that was a good away performance. We looked more like our usual selves, working hard for each other... Hopefully we'll get those three points in the next game" Parr said.
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Cuts to tax credits, being debated by opposition peers in the House of Lords today, will be offset by other changes, insists West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock.
Mr Hancock told BBC Suffolk that 80% of people will be better off by next year as a result of the changes if taken as part of an overall package "including the new national living wage... and the extra childcare which makes it easier and more affordable to get out to work."
Opponents say about three million people in work could lose an average of £1,000 a year.
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has defended goalkeeper Dean Gerken from criticism over Nottingham Forest's heart-breaking equaliser on Saturday.
A number of supporters were unhappy with the 30-year-old's part in Liam Trotter's 95th minute goal which denied Town a first win in seven matches.
McCarthy said: "At the time when he comes and gets his hand on it you think he's done great, but of course he collides with Christophe and they're all on the floor... I'm not going to be pointing the blame at him for it."
Lowestoft Journal
It is every holidaymaker’s worst nightmare – crashing into a bridge while on a relaxing river trip and watching on with a red face as the craft is rescued.
About My Area
Sudbury travelled to near neighbour Ipswich on Saturday and maintained their unbeaten record and move into second place in the league.
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Four people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing near Ipswich town centre yesterday morning, Suffolk Police say.
A man suffered stab wounds to the back of his leg after a fight near the Orford Street junction on Norwich Road at about 10:00.
The male group, including a 15-year-old, have been released on bail until December.
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Listeners to Etholle George's breakfast programme this morning on BBC Radio Suffolk have been sharing their thoughts about the Travel Ipswich scheme on our Facebook page.
Here's a selection of the comments posted so far:
Add your comments on Facebook too.
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
It's five years since a multi-million pound travel scheme for Ipswich got the go ahead.
A sum of £21.5m was made available to re-model key junctions, and two bus stations in the town - but one of the major changes,replacing a roundabout on Civic Drive with traffic lights, has caused problems.
Wayne Callaghan was involved with a collision there: "The lights change, people tend to ignore which way they're supposed to go and it's a bit of a free for all come rush-hour," he said.