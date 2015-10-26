Tuddenham Village sign

BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday, 26 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Tuesday

Thanks for being with us. We'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the day's news, travel, sport and weather updates.

Make your garden more 'hedgehog friendly' say Suffolk Wildlife Trust

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Suffolk Wildlife Trust is urging people to get involved in Wild About Gardens Week, to help create more hedgehog-friendly gardens, schools and community spaces.

Hedgehog
Thinkstock

Hedgehog numbers have dropped alarmingly in the last 10 years and it is feared up to a third of the UK's hedgehogs have been lost, the trust said.

Last year Suffolk Wildlife Trust launched a campaign to record hedgehog sightings in what was one of the largest localised hedgehog surveys in the country – with more than 8,000 records submitted.

Overnight weather: Cloudy with a few clear intervals

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

It will be a rather cloudy night with just a few clear intervals, especially in the west of the county. Winds will be light southeasterly with a minimum temperature of 7C (45F).

Overnight weather map
BBC

Tuesday will start rather cloudy and perhaps a bit misty in places, but the cloud will thin to give some brighter spells by afternoon.

Winds will remain southeasterly, light increasing moderate with a maximum of 17C (63F).    

'No reason' to suggest officers in Suffolk are different from the rest of the country

Guy Campbell

BBC Radio Suffolk

Low morale within the force is a national problem, the Suffolk Police Federation says.

Matt Gould from the Federation was speaking after a survey they conducted revealed almost two -thirds of respondees are suffering from low morale.

He said: "These officers are being expected to work longer, they've got less colleagues with which to share the workload and they're under a constant attack in the media and from government."

Your pictures: Autumn leaves in Elveden

This beautiful photograph of beech trees in their autumn colours was taken in Elveden by Ian Carstairs.

Autumn colours in Elveden
Ian Carstairs

We love to receive your photographs, so if you've taken any when you've been out and about in Suffolk please send them in by email, or post them onour Facebook page.

Afternoon headlines: Police officers feel undervalued... Funds raised for refugee support groups

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

If you're just joining us, these are our top stories:

  • A Suffolk Police Federation survey reveals that that just 10% of respondees feel valued by the force
  • At least £1,000 has been raised for refugee support groups in north Suffolk in a family fun day
  • Ipswich Town U21s lose 1-0 to Crystal Palace
Town U21s lose to Palace

TWTD.co.uk

A strong Town U21 side fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Playford Road this afternoon, Jake Gray netting the game’s only goal.

Officers feel undervalued by force Suffolk Police Federation survey reveals

Guy Campbell

BBC Radio Suffolk

Tackling low staff morale among front line offices is a top priority for Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore as the force faces hefty budget cuts.

Police officer with speed gun
PA

A new survey by Suffolk Police Federation shows that just 10% of those who responded feel valued by the police.

Mr Passmore says the force is facing significant budget cuts: "We've got the third lowest cost of policing per head of the population in the whole of England and Wales. I think it's time we had a fairer deal for Suffolk and that's what I'm pushing the government for all the time."

Force faces low morale with 10% of officers looking to quit within two years

Guy Campbell

BBC Radio Suffolk

Almost two-thirds of police officers in the county who responded to a Suffolk Police Federation survey say they are suffering from low morale, with one in 10 saying they want to quit within two years.

Police officers from behind
PA

The force, which has a budget this year of £120m, has to reduce it by £20.5m by the end of March 2020.

Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner,Tim Passmore, says it is a big challenge for everybody: "I quite understand the importance of trying to do whatever we possibly can to keep staff morale as high as possible."

Clare Park in safe hands under local management

About My Area

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge met with trustees of Clare Castle Country Park on Friday afternoon and was delighted to see how well the park is progressing under local management.

James Cartlidge and Geoffrey Bray
Clare Castle Country Park/Geoffrey Bray
'Fun day' raises £1,000 and counting for refugee support groups

Guy Campbell

BBC Radio Suffolk

Organisers of a fun day held to raise money to transport support for refugees in Syria say they've already raised £1,000 and there's still money to be counted.

Boxes in a warehouse
Lucie Rogers

Collections from two groups in Halesworth and Beccles have taken all their donations to a warehouse in Holton (pictured).

Lucie Rogers, from the Halesworth group, says the pallets cost up to £180 each to send out: "So if we can get enough for five of those great - if we can get enough for 10, we'll get a discount."

Beet farmer questions effectiveness of sugar tax

Nikki Fox

BBC Look East

A Suffolk farmer says he doesn't think Jamie Oliver's proposed tax on sugary foods would work.

James Forrest
BBC

James Forrest thinks educating people on how much sugar is in food is the most important thing.

He farms 250 acres (101 hectares) of sugar beet near Stowmarket, but because of over-production across the world he's not getting as much money for his crop as he used to.

Chance to own sculptures from the Bury St Edmunds wolf trail

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Some of the wolf statues that have comprised an art trail in Bury St Edmunds this summer will be  auctioned off on St Edmund's Day next month.

Wolf near St Edmund statue
Our Bury St Edmunds

The 26 wolves, created by local artists, have been on display to celebrate the legend of St Edmund's wolf. 

Sealed bids from prospective purchasers will be invited at the auction on 20 November, with all the money raised being donated to several different charities. 

In the news: Needham Market traders fear roadworks will affect Christmas trade... Two groups who support Syrian refugees join force

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Our latest headlines:

  • Traders in Needham Market are concerned about how roadworks could affect their Christmas trade
  • Two north Suffolk groups who organise collections for Syrian refugees have joined forces
  • Jamie Lawson, the first signing for Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man label, tops the UK album chart
Travel: Broken-down car blocks A14 westbound near Risby

BBC Travel

One lane is blocked on the A14 westbound between J41 (Risby) and J40 (Higham) because of a broken-down car.

Roadworks causing concern for Christmas trade in Needham Market

Luke Deal

BBC Radio Suffolk

There's a fear Christmas trade in some shops in Needham Market could be badly affected by Anglian Water repair work.

Needham Market High Street
Google

The B1078, between Needham and Barking Tye, has just re-opened after recent work, but it's rumoured it may start again in the run up to Christmas.

Paul Rowe, who owns the town's hardware shop, says other newer businesses are asking what trade is like: "We've got to say it's pretty poor and hopefully they will hang on and be able to survive and get through Christmas."

Jamie Lawson: Ed Sheeran signing tops UK album chart

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Jamie Lawson, the first act signed to Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man label, has topped the UK album chart with his new record.

Jamie Lawson
PA

Lawson, who released his first album 12 years ago, said it was "amazing" to see his self-titled disc in pole position.

The 39-year-old said he was "over the moon... and very grateful, obviously, to Ed Sheeran for signing me".

Football: Garnham saves penalty in a winning AFC Sudbury return

Suffolk Free Press

Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham celebrated his return to the club bysaving a first half penalty.  

Travel Ipswich scheme isn't all about improving journey times for motorists

Kelly McCormack

BBC Radio Suffolk

The man in charge of transport for Suffolk County Council when the £21.5m Travel Ipswich scheme was announced, has been defending the project.

Major's Corner
Google

Guy McGregor told BBC Suffolk: "It's not all about enabling people in their cars to get around the town much much quicker, that is an impossible ask."

Two years after the scheme should have been completed, it's still not finished. You've been having your say on our Facebook page.  

Football: First goal of the season bittersweet for Town's Parr

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk

Saturday's dramatic draw at Nottingham Forest was an emotional afternoon for Ipswich Town defender Jonathan Parr.

Jonathan Parr
BBC

The 27-year- old's first goal since January looked set to give struggling Town a much needed win at the City Ground, until Forest midfielder Liam Trotter equalised late in added on time.

Parr said "It's a bit strange feeling like this after scoring a goal like that because it's not often I score and it felt like a nice one. I just took it on the half-volley and tried to place it up in the far corner."

McCarthy, Connor and Milne among guests at supporters' club AGM

TWTD.co.uk

Following the success of last year's event, this season's supporters' club AGM, which takes place on Thursday in Legends Bar, will once again take the form of an open evening.

Fans will have a chance to meet and question management representing many areas of the club's activities including boss Mick McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor.  

Three organisations offer to take on club for autistic children after parents’ campaign

Ipswich Star

Parents fighting to re-open a valued club that supported autistic children in Suffolk have been given new hope for its future.  

Refugees support service: Groups join forces to improve efficiency

Guy Campbell

BBC Radio Suffolk

A decision by two groups in north Suffolk organising collections for refugees to join forces, has made a huge difference to their operation, according to one of the organisers.

Lucie Rogers
BBC

Volunteers in Beccles and Halesworth will now work together to send aid overseas.

Lucie Rogers, organiser of the Halesworth collections, says: "We joined forces and have tripled in size almost overnight with the volunteers,with people who can help and with aid coming in."

Afternoon weather: Dry with occasional sunny spells

BBC Weather

It will be a dry and bright afternoon with occasional sunny spells, feeling generally a little warmer than yesterday with a top temperature of 14C (57F).  

Afternoon weather map
BBC

This evening should remain dry with some clear spells, however areas of low cloud will develop through the night.13

Lunchtime headlines: Travel Ipswich scheme is criticised... Suffolk MP defends cuts to tax credits

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Our main stories so far:

  • There's criticism of the Travel Ipswich scheme, five years after it received government approval 
  • West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock defends cuts to tax credits
  • Mick McCarthy refuses to blame goalkeeper Dean Gerken for Nottingham Forest's equaliser
Ipswich Town: Knudsen and Skuse in doubt for Cardiff City match

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk

Defender Jonas Knudsen (pictured) and midfielder Cole Skuse are in doubt for Ipswich Town's home game against Cardiff City on Saturday after picking up injuries at the weekend.

Jonas Knudsen
Getty Images

Left-back Knudsen hobbled off after just 12 minutes against Nottingham Forest, while Skuse was replaced by Jonathan Douglas in the 68th minute.

Manager Mick McCarthy told BBC Suffolk "Jonas has damaged his hamstring and we'll see the extent of that on Monday... Skusey rocked his ankle and that's an ongoing thing. It's good we haven't got a game until Saturday."

Ed Sheeran: 'Straight outta Framlingham'

Richard Haugh

BBC News

It looks as if the mystery surrounding Ed Sheeran's filming on the streets of Woodbridge last week has been answered - courtesy of a short film shown at the MTV awards in Milan last night. 

Ed Sheeran
Getty Images

The singer, who was co-presenting the event, was shown paying homage to Straight Outta Compton, the film which charts the story of rap group NWA.

In the Straight Outta Framlingham skit, part of which can be seen here, Sheeran is shown throwing his weight around in a coffee shop and using a mobility scooter to escape from police.

Travel Ipswich: Removal of Duke Street roundabout has increased rat-runs

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A Conservative Ipswich Borough Councillor, who lives near Bishops Hill in the town, says the introduction of traffic lights at the junction with Duke Street has had a knock-on effect for motorists at peak times.

Liz Harsant told BBC Suffolk: "It did cause a lot of rat-running, it still causes a lot of rat running.

"My personal view is that some of the money that Travel Ipswich has got should have been spent on helping that area with a scheme that would have suited everybody."

Delays to Travel Ipswich 'like peeling off a plaster slowly' says local MP

Kelly McCormack

BBC Radio Suffolk

The MP for Ipswich has said it's "ridiculous" how long it's taken to complete the Travel Ipswich scheme.

Ben Gummer
BBC

It's five years to the day that the project was given government approval and you've been having your say on our Facebook page. 

Mr Gummer told us: "It is ridiculous how long it's taken, I cannot believe it was sensible to keep on delaying the implementation just to spread the pain... it's like peeling off a plaster very slowly."

Sudbury men's hockey have a tough game

About My Area

Sudbury men’s first XI travelled up to Peterborough on a wet Saturday to looking to extend their winning streak to six games.  

Sudbury Hockey Club sweatshirt
Nick Moore
Missing man from Woodbridge found in Norfolk

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A man who was reported missing from Woodbridge at the weekend, has been found safe and well.

David Stapleton, 86, was last seen at his home address in The Avenue yesterday afternoon.

Suffolk Police say he was found by their colleagues in Norfolk this morning.

Jonathan Parr: Forest performance something to build on

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk

Ipswich Town's goalscorer at the weekend Jonathan Parr believes his side's display at Nottingham Forest was a step in the right direction.

Jonathan Parr
BBC

The Norwegian's 74th minute strike looked set to secure Town's first win in seven matches, only for former Blue, Liam Trotter, to equalise deep into injury time.

"I think that was a good away performance. We looked more like our usual selves, working hard for each other... Hopefully we'll get those three points in the next game" Parr said.

West Suffolk MP defends cuts to tax credits

Kelly McCormack

BBC Radio Suffolk

Cuts to tax credits, being debated by opposition peers in the House of Lords today, will be offset by other changes, insists West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock. 

Tax credits
Getty Images

Mr Hancock told BBC Suffolk that 80% of people will be better off by next year as a result of the changes if taken as part of an overall package "including the new national living wage... and the extra childcare which makes it easier and more affordable to get out to work."

Opponents say about three million people in work could lose an average of £1,000 a year.

Football: McCarthy refuses to blame Gerken for Forest equaliser

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has defended goalkeeper Dean Gerken from criticism over Nottingham Forest's heart-breaking equaliser on Saturday.

Dean Gerken
Getty Images

A number of supporters were unhappy with the 30-year-old's part in Liam Trotter's 95th minute goal which denied Town a first win in seven matches. 

McCarthy said: "At the time when he comes and gets his hand on it you think he's done great, but of course he collides with Christophe and they're all on the floor... I'm not going to be pointing the blame at him for it."

Sharp rise in bridge crashes on the Broads

Lowestoft Journal

It is every holidaymaker’s worst nightmare – crashing into a bridge while on a relaxing river trip and watching on with a red face as the craft is rescued.  

Suffolk Police want help in search for missing Woodbridge man

View more on twitter
Sudbury RUFC remain unbeaten with five wins

About My Area

Sudbury travelled to near neighbour Ipswich on Saturday and maintained their unbeaten record and move into second place in the league. 

Graham Richards
Nick Moore
Ipswich stabbing: Four arrests over Orford Street attack

Kelly McCormack

BBC Radio Suffolk

Four people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing near Ipswich town centre yesterday morning, Suffolk Police say.

A man suffered stab wounds to the back of his leg after a fight near the Orford Street junction on Norwich Road at about 10:00.

The male group, including a 15-year-old, have been released on bail until December.

Travel lpswich: Some of your Facebook comments

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Listeners to Etholle George's breakfast programme this morning on BBC Radio Suffolk have been sharing their thoughts about the Travel Ipswich scheme on our Facebook page. 

Here's a selection of the comments posted so far:

  • David Jay:  A total shambles! Does anyone actually monitor traffic flow ( or lack of) on site?
  • Ruth Longhurst: It now takes nearly twenty five minutes just to get down Museum street as people are now channelled into a bottleneck!
  • Tim Walker: On a bad day you can drive to London in the time it takes to cross Ipswich. I avoid the place now due to the traffic nightmare.  

Add your comments on Facebook too.

Travel Ipswich: Replacing roundabout with traffic lights makes area 'very stagnated'

Kelly McCormack

BBC Radio Suffolk

It's five years since a multi-million pound travel scheme for Ipswich got the go ahead.

Civic Drive traffic lights
BBC

A sum of £21.5m was made available to re-model key junctions, and two bus stations in the town - but one of the major changes,replacing a roundabout on Civic Drive with traffic lights, has caused problems.

Wayne Callaghan was involved with a collision there: "The lights change, people tend to ignore which way they're supposed to go and it's a bit of a free for all come rush-hour," he said.

