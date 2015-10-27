Traffic light failure causes delays on Hardwick Lane in Bury St Edmunds
BBC Travel
There's very slow traffic on Hardwick Lane in Bury St Edmunds, near the junction with Home Farm Lane, because of a traffic light failure in the roadworks area.
Rocky Horror Picture Show cancellation 'the right decision'
Mark Bee, the former leader of Suffolk County Council and an active member of St Michael's Church in Beccles, says it was the right decision not to screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
A screening of the film at the church was cancelled after "eyebrows were raised" and "appalled" members voiced concerns - it will now be shown at a local school.
Mr Bee told Rachel Sloane: "The main contentious issue with a number of people was about the choice of venue and how appropriate it was to have a film like Rocky Horror Picture Show in the parish church."
Overnight weather: Patchy rain later, and becoming rather misty
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Some clear periods at first, but turning cloudier later with patchy rain spreading from the west. It will become rather misty generally. Minimum temperature 9C (48F).
Wednesday will start cloudy, damp and misty with patchy rain, but it will slowly become brighter and drier from the west during the latter part of the afternoon.
Maximum temperature of 14C (57F).
Members of original archaeological team for Anglo-Saxon house return as it's dismantled
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Work has begun this afternoon to dismantle an Anglo-Saxon style house at West Stow, which was built in 1974 to test building theories.
Two of the original archaeological team (pictured), Dr Richard Hoggett and Pippa Smith have returned to the site today.
On her blog, Pippa said: "By the end of the week the house should be gone and the pit ready for excavation."
Evening headlines: MEP helps change phone rules and councils look to set up property company
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
These are the stories we're looking at this afternoon:
Three councils are hoping to set up an independent property company to buy land and assets
Vicky Ford MEP has helped with a successful campaign to have costs of mobile phone charges in Europe cut
A screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show film in a church in Beccles has been cancelled after members raised concerns
Travel: Traffic lights stop working in Ipswich
Richard Haugh
BBC News
There were lots of confused and cautious looking drivers in Ipswich town centre about 20 minutes ago, as the traffic lights on the corner of Crown Street and High Street stopped working.
The pictured lights have since been brought back into service.
Beccles church cancels showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
The organisers of a Rocky Horror Picture show film night, due to be screened at a Beccles church, say they're surprised it's been cancelled.
St Michael's Church was to be the venue of the 12A certificate film screening, but permission was withdrawn after complaints from some church members.
David Crowthers, from the store Kulture Shock, which was organising the night, said: "I don't understand their reasoning even after meeting with them."
Man jailed after being caught with 25,000 indecent images of children
A man from Bury St Edmunds caught with more than 25,000 indecent images of children has been jailed.
Train passed less than a metre away police dragged man to safety
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
The police officer, who along with her colleague, dragged a man off the track as a train went by, says colleagues standing nearby thought they'd all gone underneath the train.
PC Emma Stacey told BBC Suffolk: "We were only probably a meter away from the train, but I didn't hear it go past - I was just too busy concentrating on making sure he was safe."
PC Stacey and PC Rob Farrow will receive bravery awards from the Police Federation tonight.
Your pictures: The autumn colours at West Stow
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Yesterday we brought you a stunning photograph taken by Ian Carstairs of beech trees at Elveden. Ian also sent us this image taken at West Stow:
He says "a wet Saturday afternoon and grey sky, perfect for the trees". We've got to agree with you Ian, thanks again.
Have you got a photo you'd like to share with the rest of the county? You can email it to us, or post it on our Facebook page.
Police officer up for bravery award says 'it could have gone differently'
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
A Suffolk police officer who'll receive a bravery award tonight for saving a man who wanted to throw himself under a train, says it wasn't until afterwards that he realised it could have gone differently.
PC Rob Farrow told BBC Suffolk it didn't dawn on them immediately how lucky they'd been they didn't get injured.
"You get back... you start to relax, your colleagues... give you a pat on the back, the Chief Inspector came down and had a word with us, it's then you start to realise 'we did a good job there'," he said.
Mobile phone roaming: Interim cap on charges
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
We reported earlier how additional charges for using a mobile phone in EU countries are to be scrapped from June 2017.
An interim cap on charges will take effect from 30 April next year, prior to the full ban across the EU.
This means telecoms operators will be able to add a surcharge of no more than:
€0.05 (3.5p) extra per minute for calls
€0.02 extra per SMS sent
€0.05 extra per megabyte of data used
Latest headlines: Extra costs for using mobile phones in the EU to be scrapped and three councils plan to set up private property company
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
In the news:
Mobile phone roaming charges to be phased out in EU
Three Suffolk councils looking to establish a private property company
Bungay woman calls for more recognition of the eating disorder diabulimia
The Smiths Row art gallery in Bury St Edmunds is hoping to leave its town centre location (pictured), and relocate to a building adjacent to the railway station.
Director Alison Plumridge told Lesley Dolphin that they're hoping to take over the former stationmaster's house, which has been derelict for some time.
"We’ve been working on it for about a year but it's all tied in with the rail franchise," she said. "We would hear in June who the successful bidder is, and then we're hoping to start our work next October."
Call for recognition of eating disorder
Rebecca Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
A young woman who suffered from the eating disorder diabulimia - where people with diabetes deliberately skip insulin injections to lose weight - has called for more recognition of the illness.
Teacher Lucy Travers, 26, from Bungay, is involved in a project to highlight the disorder but says it does not have its own formal medical term.
Dr Jeremy Turner, a consultant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: "Perhaps getting this formally recognised could be an important first step to improving awareness and ultimately improving management of this problem."
Further detail on council property proposals
Vikki Irwin
BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter
If proposals get the go-ahead in west Suffolk this evening, three councils will set up an independent property company to buy land and assets from the councils involved, at market rates.
St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath Councils would take 25% each of shares in the new company, with Suffolk County Council taking the remaining 50%.
The company would then develop the land as homes for sale, for the private rental market, or affordable housing.
Councils set to become private property developers
Vikki Irwin
BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter
Councillors in west Suffolk are being asked to approve funding of £125,000 to set up a private property company.
The move being put before councillors later this evening in West Suffolk would establish an independent company owned in shares by Forest Heath, St Edmundsbury and Suffolk County Council.
Victory for Suffolk MEP over roaming phone charges across the EU
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Vicky Ford, Conservative MEP for Suffolk, has welcomed news that extra costs of using a mobile phone in countries across the EU are to be scrapped.
Ms Ford, who was involved in the campaign to change the rules, said: "Ending mobile roaming fees from 2017 will be welcomed by millions of people, as they will be able to use their apps, make calls and send a text just as if they were at home."
The law will come into force from 15 June 2017.
Ipswich Museum makes us aware of the hashtag #taxidermytuesday
Cat missing for seven months 'unusual', but no record breaker
BBC Radio Suffolk
A vet in Debenham says Samson the cat's seven-month absence was "unusual", but by no means was the longest an animal has gone missing.
Sarah Cooper, who works in Debenham, told Mark Murphy: "Sometimes it may even be five or six years, for some dogs."
She said it was important to take any found animals to the vets to see if they're microchipped: "If they've checked, they can usually be reunited quickly."
Travel: Broken down car blocks one lane on A14 sliproad at Copdock
BBC Travel
There's a lane blocked on the westbound exit slip road to the roundabout at J55 (A1214 Copdock) on the A14 because of a broken down car.
'Stop, drop and roll' advice if Halloween costumes catch fire
Richard Haugh
BBC News
Children in Suffolk need to learn to 'stop, drop and roll' if their Halloween costume catches fire, Suffolk Fire and Rescue says.
It has issued the warning after the flammable nature of some fancy dress outfits was highlighted.
Watch commander Dave Edwards said: "By rolling, children will stop the air getting to the fire and that will put it out. If you stand upright in a dress that is on fire, the flames are going to go up and get to your face and head."
Many fans seem to think there is little to choose between our goalkeepers, I disagree.
Copper coin withdraw 'would damage charities'
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
An organisation in Ipswich believes it could suffer financially if copper coins are dropped from circulation.
Paul Bewley, from Ipswich Round Table, told BBC Suffolk its annual Rudolph Run wouldn't be as successful if that happened.
"Probably a very large percentage of the change is one and two ps," he said. "We have a lot of people saving money up over the year and when we go to the door it'll be like there's a carrier bag full of pennies."
Samson the cat found after seven months missing
A cat has been found safe and well, seven months after he went missing from his home in Ipswich.
He was seen "wandering lost" on Britannia Road in Ipswich, a couple of miles from his home.
His owner, Lisa, told Mark Murphy: "We're very thankful he seems to have been looked after."
Cat returns after seven months missing
Richard Haugh
BBC News
A story to warm the heart of cat lovers is coming up on the Mark Murphy show in a few minutes' time.
Samson the cat went missing from his home in Ipswich seven months ago, but has been found safe and well.
Two accused of leopard gecko cruelty
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
A man and woman from Stowmarket are due in court in Ipswich this afternoon, charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a group of pet lizards.
Among the offences the pair are accused of under the Animal Welfare Act are not feeding the 18 leopard geckos properly.
They are also accused of not providing them with a suitable living environment.
Ipswich skatepark to open on Saturday
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
In the news:
Bravery awards for police officers
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Two police officers will receive bravery awards this evening, for saving a man who was threatening to throw himself under a train in Bury St Edmunds.
A woman had called police saying her boyfriend was on the track, and PCs Rob Farrow and Emma Stacey attended, thinking trains had been stopped.
However, they heard one approaching and had to drag the man away from danger as the train drove past at high speed. He was later detained under the Mental Health Act.
Why cat clips rule the internet
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
This morning we were telling the story of Samson the cat, who's been found safe and well seven months after he went missing from his home in Ipswich.
It got the cat lovers at BBC Suffolk talking, and looking on the internet, where there are more than two million videos of the animals on YouTube.
There's even an exhibition called How Cats Took Over The Internet at the Museum of Moving Images in New York, which runs until the end of January.
Ryman League action tonight
Tim Fenton
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
In the Premier Division, Needham Market, with just two wins so far this season, entertain Billericay.
AFC Sudbury host Dereham, while Bury Town welcome Brightingsea Regent in the Division North.
And elsewhere, Cornard United are at home to AFC Sudbury's Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn First Division.
Newmarket man above legal limit for cannabis who moved car few hundred feet banned from driving
Newmarket Journal
A Newmarket man who was above the legal limit for cannabis was caught by police when he drove his car just a few hundred feet down the street.
Afternoon weather: Dry with some warm sunshine
BBC Weather
It should stay dry throughout the rest of the day, with some warm sunshine for the time of year, giving a top temperature of 16C (61F).
It will remain fine this evening, but cloud will thicken overnight and there will be extensive low cloud and fog, particularly across Lowestoft and other coastal areas.
Lows of 11C (52F).
Lunchtime headlines: 'Stop, drop and roll' advice to children at Halloween and withdrawing copper coins 'could affect fundraising'
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
If you're just joining us, these are our top stories:
Woman 'blinded' by eating disorder
Rebecca Turner
BBC Radio Norfolk
A young woman, who has diabetes, has described how she went temporarily blind in a bid to lose weight while suffering from a little understood eating disorder.
Teacher Lucy Travers, 26, of Bungay, suffered from diabulimia - where people with diabetes deliberately skip insulin injections to lose weight - and is trying to raise awareness of the condition.
"I fully believe that more awareness, personally, would have stopped me suffering for as long as I did," she said.
Chimney blaze in Stradbroke battled for nearly an hour
Diss Express
A crew from Stradbroke was called to a chimney blaze in the village this morning.
A brief history of missing cats
Richard Haugh
BBC News
This is Malcolm, and if he could, he'd probably be laughing about the news of Samson the cat returning home after a seven-month absence.
That's because in February, he returned to his Devon home after eight years missing.
We'll leave the missing cats for now, but if you want more - read about Sheen (two years), Sophie (five years), or George, who was found 128 miles from his home.
