Mark Bee, the former leader of Suffolk County Council and an active member of St Michael's Church in Beccles, says it was the right decision not to screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

BBC

A screening of the film at the church was cancelled after "eyebrows were raised" and "appalled" members voiced concerns - it will now be shown at a local school.

Mr Bee told Rachel Sloane: "The main contentious issue with a number of people was about the choice of venue and how appropriate it was to have a film like Rocky Horror Picture Show in the parish church."