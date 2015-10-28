BBC Local Live: Suffolk
- Police and crime commissioner says force 'needs to adapt to new technology'
- Ipswich Reeves and Mortimer gig cancelled following comedian's triple heart bypass
- More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday
By Kate Williams
Tonight's forecast: Dry with clear spells, but feeling cooler overnight
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
Mostly dry with clear spells and occasional cloud, perhaps a few mist patches forming for a time. Temperatures falling to 7C (45F).
Tomorrow will see a dry and bright start, but thickening cloud will bring patchy outbreaks of rain from the west. Temperatures reaching up to 15C (59F).
Still ‘much to do’ in bid to save at-risk Redlingfield church
Diss Express
A parish council clerk says there is still "much to do" in a community’s bid to restore an Anglo-Saxon church which has stood for nearly a millennium.
Night-time flying operations get under way from RAF Lakenheath
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Night-time flying operations are to take place from RAF Lakenheath this evening.
Officers say the operations are required to "maintain air crew proficiency" and "ensure our pilots remain ready to meet future challenges".
The flights will continue at night until the end of November.
Headlines: Crash blocks carriageway and two admit animal cruelty
BBC Radio Suffolk
In the news this afternoon:
A140 crash near Stoke Ash: Congestion back to Brome
BBC Travel
Congestion on the A140 stretches all the way back to Brome, after an accident between two cars and a lorry.
Traffic is queuing in both directions and the road is partially blocked by the accident near the Major Lane junction, which happened just before 15:00.
Three people have been assessed by the ambulance service, but at this stage are not thought to be seriously injured.
Ipswich music hub would 're-energise' scene
Richard Haugh
BBC News
A new music hub planned for Ipswich would help "re-energise the under-18 music scene", organisers say.
A fundraising campaign has been launched to create South Street Kids Music and Media Hub in the town centre, off Norwich Road, providing a training space for young people.
Joe Bailey, one of the organisers, said: "Acts like Ed Sheeran, Underline the Sky and Rosalita would not have the same access to performing and growing their fan bases if they were to start again in Ipswich today."
Norwich-based air ambulance attending A140 crash
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
The East of England Ambulance NHS Trust has confirmed the air ambulance is attending the accident blocking the A140 near Stoke Ash.
The three-vehicle crash is between two cars and a lorry and happened just before 15:00.
The trust describes two patients as "walking wounded" with a third patient still in his car - his injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Suffolk coastal residents unlikely to face brown bin charges
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
Suffolk Coastal District Council is to be recommended that its residents should not be charged for using a brown bin at a meeting next month.
The authority is set to join Ipswich Borough Council as being the only two in the county not to make people pay for disposing of garden waste.
Councils have been forced into considering changes because of a reduction in subsidy from the county council.
A140: Accident between lorry and two cars
Suffolk Police says it is dealing with an accident between two cars and a lorry on the A140, half a mile away from the White Horse pub near Stoke Ash.
Ambulance and fire crews are attending the scene, and one eyewitness told us the air ambulance was also there shortly after 15:00.
Age UK charity job cuts could be on the way
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
Age UK says job cuts could be in the offing due to a shortfall in funding triggered by a drop in income from charity shops in the county.
Hannah Bloom from the charity said: "It's difficult now to secure funding that is longer-term and is guaranteed.
"We need to review everything that we're doing, review our spending to make sure that the money that we're spending remains in line with what resources we think we've got coming in the future."
Childhood sexual abuse victims 'wait years for support'
Kevin Burch
BBC Look East
A study by academics in Ipswich says victims of childhood sexual abuse need more support.
Burned-down pub to rise from the ashes
Do you remember this sorry day? It's a scene from the summer when the pub and restaurant the Unruly Pig burned down at Bromeswell.
Well there's good news. The owners said at the time that the pub would "rise from the ashes", and that will take place at the end of November.
Bendan Padfield told BBC Local Live: "With a fair wind we will reopen on 28 November. We are now taking bookings but only from 5 December, to give us a little leeway."
Diss and District Camera Club to hold free open day next month
Diss Express
Diss and District Camera Club is to hold a free open day next month.
Missing Essex man could be in Suffolk
Geckos were in an 'emaciated and decomposed' state
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
The RSPCA officer in the case where 17 leopard geckos were found dead in Stowmarket has told how the animals were found "in various stages of emaciation and decomposition".
Inspector Chris Nice said: "These geckos were just left in an empty house to die. No provision was made to feed or water them or care for them in any way."
Catherine and Tom Wyvern, from Melford Road, admitted eight charges under the Animal Welfare Act at South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court.
Town players in provisional Ireland squad
TWTD.co.uk
Town strikers David McGoldrick and Daryl Murphy have both been named in a 39-man provisional Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their two-legged Euro 2016 play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina next month.
Two admit animal welfare charges after death of 17 leopard geckos
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Two people will face sentence at Bury Magistrates' Court after 17 dead leopard geckos were found in plastic breeding tanks in Stowmarket.
RSPCA officers were called to Fairfield Hill where Catherine and Tom Wyvern had been evicted from the property but left the animals behind.
The two admitted charges under the Animal Welfare act at Ipswich's magistrates' court, relating to not providing a suitable diet or environment the geckos. An 18th gecko was found alive but in a poor state and has since been re-homed.
Eye Town Council call extraordinary meeting to consider homes plan
Diss Express
Eye Town Council will hold an extraordinary meeting next week to consider their response to an outline planning application for up to 280 homes in the town.
Warning issued after £100,000 fireworks theft
Steve Martin
BBC Radio Suffolk
Trading Standards officers in Suffolk are warning people to only buy fireworks from legitimate traders after £100,000 worth were stolen from a manufacturer in Cambridgeshire.
Sarah Stamp from Suffolk County Council said: "I would urge anyone planning a display to check with Trading Standards to see if you will need a storage license, only buy fireworks from authorised retailers and for large events."
Young drivers admit to 'taking the racing line'
Bad news for Bond fans: Spectre sold out at Woodbridge Riverside
Lunchtime headlines: Childhood sex abuse conference under way... Cancer diagnosis results variable
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
In the news this lunchtime:
Severe disruption after two-car crash in Beccles
BBC Travel
George Westwood Way in Beccles is closed after a crash involving two cars.
The accident is between the A146 Norwich Road junction and the Gosford Road junction.
Disruption is severe.
A143 crash: Motorcyclist taken to hospital with suspected broken leg
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ambulance crews have been treating two patients at the scene of the crash on the A143, between a car a motorcyclist.
A spokesman for the service says the motorcyclist has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital with a suspected broken leg and slight head injuries, following the crash at Stanton at about 09:30.
Lynx heading to Suffolk?
Steve Martin
BBC Radio Suffolk
Farmers and landowners have been asked for their views on a proposal to bring back lynx to parts of Scotland and England.
The Lynx UK Trust has suggested trial reintroductions in Aberdeenshire, Argyll, Northumberland, Cumbria and Norfolk.
This would include Thetford Forest, on the border with Suffolk.
Lowestoft Town: Erkan Okay departs Crown Meadow
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Lowestoft Town have confirmed that midfielder Erkan Okay (pictured) has left the club by mutual consent.
An increase in travel costs from the Cambridge area and the arrival of Okay's new baby have led both parties to agree to the exit.
A statement on the club website said: "Okay has been a great servant to the club over a number of seasons and everyone at Lowestoft Town would like to wish him and his family all the best."
Bobbies on the beat: Force cuts 'should be reversed'
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Cuts to the police force shouldn't just be stopped, but reversed, the Mark Murphy programme has been hearing.
Two of the country's most senior police officers have suggested the era of "bobbies on the beat" has come to an end because of cuts to policing budgets.
Les Jolley, secretary of the Suffolk branch of the National Association of Retired Police Officers, said: "If government continues to cut, cut, cut, inevitably there has to be change, and part of that may be less visible policing."
Greater Anglia delays over
A143 crash: 'Motorcycle courier in collision with car' at Stanton
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
We're getting reports that the A143 is closed at Stanton, after a motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a car.
The road is completely closed and westbound traffic is being diverted through Walsham-le-Willows. We'll bring you more as we have it.
Waldringfield flood work creating wildlife habitat
Richard Daniel
BBC Look East
Work is almost complete at Waldringfield to protect homes from River Deben floodwater.
The final part is to create a new wildlife habitat in memory of a popular local vicar.
Childhood sex abuse: 'A poisonous and evil blight on our society'
Kevin Burch
BBC Look East
Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore has opened a conference at University Campus Suffolk on adult survivors of childhood sex abuse, by describing the crime as "a poisonous and evil blight on our society".
It coincides with the publication of a study by UCS and a local charity, which found that most victims didn't feel they were listened to or adequately supported.
Redgrave rockers Walkway to play in the New Year in Diss
Diss Express
Redgrave’s Walkway will ‘rock in’ 2016 in Diss when they return to the Cue Club.
Changes to Greater Anglia timetable tonight
Ipswich Town defender playing 'a big part' at Crawley
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Crawley Town manager Mark Yates has been speaking about his delight at extending Josh Yorweth's loan spell from Ipswich Town.
The 20-year-old (pictured), who has helped the Red Devils climb to 17th place in League Two, will now stay at the Broadfield Stadium until 29 December.
"It's good news because I think Josh has played a big part in the upturn in results we have had in recent weeks," Yates told Crawley's club website.
Childhood sexual abuse victims can take 'years to come forward'
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
Suffolk charity Survivors in Transition, which has identified more than 400 childhood sexual abuse victims in the county, says it can take more than 12 years for survivors to find help and support.
Operations director Fiona Ellis said this figure was "quite conservative", and that it can take "in excess of 20 or 30 years" for victims to come forward.
"It's just appalling that people have not been given the opportunity to disclose that at any point in their life, despite having regular and multiple access to NHS and other services," she said.
Ryman League: Needham Market's woes continue
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Needham Market remain third from bottom of the Ryman Premier Division after last night's 3-1 defeat at home to Billericay Town.
Mark Morsley's (pictured) men have won just two of their 16 league games since last season's promotion.
There was more joy for AFC Sudbury, who are now second in Division North after a 2-1 victory over Dereham Town, but Bury Town suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Brightlingsea Regent.
Early cancer diagnosis: East results variable depending on type
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Cancer Research UK says 20,000 cases of the disease could be diagnosed earlier if all regions matched those that perform the best.
Its study says East Anglia is the best place to be for patients with bowel cancer, but almost the worst for those with melanoma skin cancer.
GP Prof Richard Neal said: "It's important for GPs to be aware of those (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) guidelines and to act on them and to make sure that their local health communities allow people access to tests that they need."
Bobbies on the beat: 'We have to adapt to new technology'
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Suffolk's police and crime commissioner says police have to realise the need for change, as it is suggested that the "bobbies on the beat" era could be ending.
Tim Passmore told Etholle George: "Everybody is concerned about it but I do think there's a realisation that things need to change."
He said 50 years ago people were using horses and carts in farming but people had to "adapt to new technology".
Bobbies on the beat: Police must respond to 'changing pattern of crime'
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Two of the country's senior police officers have suggested that the "bobbies on the beat" erahas come to an end, but Suffolk's police and crime commissioner says he is not in "entire agreement" with the idea.
Sara Thornton, the chairwoman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, and the deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police made the comments ahead of expected cuts to the policing budget next month.
PCC Tim Passmore said he thought Ms Thornton was "talking in the longer term" but went on to say police have to respond to the "changing pattern of crime".