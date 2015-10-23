Cloudy but dry tonight as the temperature dips to 9C (48F). Tomorrow will have outbreaks of rain arriving from the west through the afternoon and evening.
Lorry driver 'opened doors' for suspected illegal immigrants
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
A lorry depot boss says a trucker should not have opened his trailer doors when he heard suspected illegal immigrants banging on the inside in Ipswich.
Thirteen men are being held by the UK Border Force after being arrested on Ransomes Europark yesterday afternoon.
Bee Kemball, from Debach Enterprises based on the industrial estate, said: "Possibly a more experienced driver would not have opened the door - they would have made sure the police were on site first."
Myles Bradbury: Hospital 'could do more'
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
A lawyer representing child victims of Suffolk paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury says the hospital's safeguarding report could go further.
Addenbrooke's in Cambridge has published its findings after Bradbury was jailed for a string of sexual abuse offences carried out against young patients.
Siobhan Crawford, from the victims' legal team, said: "There should have been some sort of register kept centrally within the hospital where concerns are logged, and once it gets to a certain amount, a red flag is raised and an investigation is triggered."
News headlines: Jail decision welcomed and Bent admits coke charge
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
The news headlines for Suffolk:
The Suffolk parents of the man killed in a M25 road rage attack are welcoming the news his killer cannot move to an open prison
Former Ipswich Town player Marcus Bent has admitted a charge of possession of cocaine
A transport company says the driver of a lorry should not have opened his trailer doors, allowing suspected illegal immigrants to jump out in Ipswich
Ex-Ipswich striker Marcus Bent admits cocaine charge
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
Former Ipswich Town player Marcus Bent has admitted possession of cocaine.
Bent, 37, of Esher in Surrey, admitted a drugs charge at Guildford Crown Court, but denied affray and possessing a meat cleaver and a kitchen knife.
Bent (pictured left in 2002), who also played for Everton and Charlton, is due back in court in January.
Man who held suspected illegal immigrants sympathetic of their cause
Kevin Burch
BBC Look East
A member of the public who held onto suspected illegal immigrants in Ipswich and asked them to sit down until police arrived says he went from being angry to showing sympathy towards them.
Des Kefford, who spotted the 13 people at Ransomes Europark yesterday afternoon, said: "At first I was a little bit angry, which I was surprised about, and it wasn't until afterwards that I was pretty sympathetic.
"To be in their situation where your only option is to hop in the back of a lorry, and travel halfway around Europe - you've got to feel for them."
Kenneth Noye jail decision means he 'can't harm anybody else'
Kim Riley
BBC Look East
The mother of M25 murder victim Stephen Cameron says a decision to keep his killer Kenneth Noye in a secure jail makes her "really pleased".
Noye was jailed for life in 2000 for the 1996 attack on Stephen Cameron.
Ken Cameron, his father who lives in Suffolk, said: "Kenneth Noye's never very far from my thoughts. I hate the man and I hope he comes out of prison in a wooden box."
Driving tests should include rural road sections, PCC says
Suffolk's police and crime commissioner says his experiences in the county have convinced him the driving test should include sections on rural roads.
Tim Passmore told BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy Show: "It's not just agricultural vehicles you need to be aware of, as I can remember going past Helmingham Hall on the B1077 and on a dangerous blind bend there was the dustcart waiting to get filled up.
"Fortunately I was going slow enough so that it didn't matter."
Hospital food 'a little bit special' for Children In Need
Luke Deal
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Hospital's cafe will be joining others across the county for a Big Suffolk Breakfast on BBC Children In Need Day on Friday, 13 November.
The Courtyard Restaurant will be encouraging staff, visitors and patients to bring their teddy bears and donate to the charity.
Nick Hulme, hospital chief executive, said: "The physios are having an exercise class for teddies and we'll be trying to make the breakfast menu a little bit special - although we're still working on the detail."
Police to focus on drivers' lights as clocks go back
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
As the number of reported accidents involved cyclists in Suffolk has risen 10% from 2013 to 2014, police have begun a campaign focusing on cars which are un-roadworthy.
It is timed to coincide with the clocks going back on Sunday morning.
Ch Insp Chris Spinks said: "These may seem minor issues to some drivers, but if you drive a car with one headlight out you are effectively reducing your visibility by half and the chances of being seen."
Parish council likely to be dissolved after troubles
A dry afternoon with cloud and sunny spells in Suffolk as the temperature peaks at 13C (55F).
It will drop to 10C (50F) overnight, possibly lower around the River Lark.
Tomorrow will have a bright start, but outbreaks of rain coming in from the west - visit BBC Weather for more detail.
Motorists 'need to look harder' for cyclists
Drivers need to accept not all cyclists will be wearing high-visibility clothing as the nights draw in, Suffolk County Council says.
Its figures show there has been a 10% rise in reported accidents from 209 (2013) to 230 (2014).
Mike Mottram, council road safety officer, said: "As a motorist you've got to accept that not everybody will wear appropriate clothes and reflectors and you've got to do the appropriate thing and look harder."
Victim's father 'overjoyed' about killer's open prison rejection
Kim Riley
BBC Look East
The father of a man who was murdered in a road rage attack in 1996 says he is "absolutely overjoyed" that his son's killer has been refused a move to an open prison.
Kenneth Noye, 68, was jailed for life in 2000 for murdering 21-year-old Stephen Cameron during a fight on an M25 slip road, and will have to remain in Wayland Prison in Norfolk.
Ken Cameron, who lives in Suffolk, said: "We've got justice again for Stephen. He's an evil man and he should stay in prison for the rest of his life."
Cycling accidents are probably being under-reported, according to Suffolk County Council.
Council figures show there has been a 10% increase in incidents the police hear about (209 in 2013 rising to 230 in 2014).
Mike Mottram, council road safety officer, said: "There is quite a lot of under-reporting - even in collisions with other vehicles cyclists go straight to hospital, rather than waiting for the police to report it."
News Headlines: Thirteen suspected illegal immigrants found and debris appeal from USAF
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
The headlines for Suffolk:
The UK Border Force is holding 13 suspected illegal immigrants found on an industrial estate in Ipswich
Police are requesting people do not move any debris from the crash site of a USAF jet which took off from RAF Lakenheath
The number of cycling accidents reported to police has risen by 10% year-on-year in Suffolk
Children In Need's Big Suffolk Breakfast
Luke Deal
BBC Radio Suffolk
I've been out to visit one of the cafes taking part in the Big Suffolk Breakfast fundraiser for BBC Children In Need on 13 November.
The Farm Cafe at Marlesford on the A12 will be asking for donations from anyone who has breakfast there, including their special Pudsey French toast.
Another theme for the day is dressing up as your childhood hero, so we could see Peter Pan partaking in porridge or Superman eating some scrambled eggs.
McCarthy surprised by Ipswich Town's lack of goals
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town head to Nottingham Forest tomorrow having failed to score in their last three games - their longest run without a goal for eight years.
With a quartet of senior strikers that would be the envy of most Championship managers, Town boss Mick McCarthy admits he couldn't have predicted the drought.
"I can't do anything about the chances that have gone, we just have to keep working towards the Forest game and hopefully test their keeper more," he said.
Cyclists report 10% more accidents across Suffolk
There has been a 10% rise in cyclists reporting accidents year-on-year, according to Suffolk County Council road safety officers.
In 2013, there were 209 incidents, while in 2014 the number had risen to 230.
The council is reminding cyclists to check their lights and wear high-visibility clothing ahead of the clocks going back an hour this weekend.
Bradbury, who lived at Herringswell near Mildenhall, was jailed for 25 sexual offences against boys.
Dr Keith McNeil, former boss at the Cambridge hospital, said: "From a management point of view, it was devastating to think it had happened on our watch."
Man 'gave chase' to suspected illegal migrants in Ipswich
BBC Radio Suffolk
An eye-witness has described how he saw a group of about a dozen suspected illegal immigrants at an industrial estate in Ipswich yesterday.
The group were arrested at Ransomes Europark by police who believed they had stowed away on a lorry and they are now with the UK Border Force.
Des Kefford, who initially spoke to theIpswich Star about his experience, told Etholle George: "We saw them coming round the corner and something just didn't seem right. Two had been collared and the others ran off - and I just gave chase."
While the Home Nations' interest in the Rugby World Cup has come to an end, one Royal Navy sailor with a link to Ipswich will be following with interest, after he was picked to lead South Africa out onto the pitch for their semi-final game tomorrow.
Suspected illegal immigrants found at Ransomes Europark
BBC Radio Suffolk
Thirteen suspected illegal immigrants were arrested by police on an industrial estate in Ipswich yesterday.
The men are thought to have stowed away under a lorry and were found at Ransomes Europark, Suffolk Police said.
They're now with the UK Border Force.
Ed Sheeran takes shot at promoters ahead of film premiere
Parish council likely to be dissolved after troubles
Suffolk Free Press
A parish council is looking to step down after a recommendation by frustrated members of the public.
Man 'held on to' suspected illegal immigrants
Kevin Burch
BBC Look East
A property maintenance business manager has been telling BBC Look East that he held on to some of a group of 13 suspected illegal immigrants in Ipswich until the police arrived.
Des Kefford spotted the men at the Ransomes Europark industrial estate yesterday afternoon and they are now being held by the UK Border Force.
Mr Kefford said: "One of them, I think he must have been like the spokesman, just said 'don't hurt us'."
Police boss calls for a more vigorous driving test
Suffolk's police and crime commissioner says the current driving test needs to be overhauled to make sure people know how to use rural roads.
Tim Passmore told Mark Murphy: "I'm not convinced the driving test is fit for purpose.
"It needs to be upgraded so it takes account of night driving and driving on rural roads, as well as dual carriageways."
John Wark backs Ipswich boss ahead of Forest trip
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Town legend John Wark has backed Mick McCarthy in the wake of the manager's most difficult spell in charge of the club.
Ahead of tomorrow's trip to Nottingham Forest, the Blues have recorded just six points from their last eight league games, and some supporters have called for a change in the dugout.
"No way!" Wark told BBC Suffolk Sport. "We're going through a tough spell but Mick is the man for me - he has changed the spirit at this club since he came in three years ago."
Remember, remember: Spare our fire services
Suffolk Free Press
The Suffolk Free Press is backing calls to keep two fire engines at Sudbury fire station.
Memorial fund set up after fatal F-18 jet crash
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A memorial fund set up after the death of a pilot of an F-18 jet which crashed near RAF Lakenheath has already raised $18,000 (£11,600).
Maj Taj Sareen, 34, of the Marine Corp, was killed when his jet came down on farmland at Redmere, near RAF Mildenhall, on Wednesday.
The memorial fund has been set up for his daughter Jade.
Pedestrian hit by car in Newmarket
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian in her 30s was left with critical injuries after being hit by a car.
A VW Caddy van was involved in the collision on an access road from Hamilton Road to the Rowley Mile Racecourse in Newmarket, on Wednesday at 18:40.
Police have also issued the appeal in Polish.
Haverhill fighter strikes gold despite losing dad
Haverhill Echo
Marie Kicks has overcome a family tragedy to become a gold medallist at the World Karate Championships at the first time of asking.
Father praises crash pilot son for avoiding houses
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
The father of the United States Air Force pilot killed in a crash near RAF Lakenheath has been reacting to reports his son manoeuvred to avoid houses.
Maj Taj Sareen's jet came down in a field at Redmere in Cambridgeshire not long after taking off from the US base in Suffolk.
KB Sareen said of his son's apparent act to protect civilians: "That's the kind of person he was."
Lowestoft man's naked rollercoaster record bid
Lowestoft Journal
David Green, 49, is hoping to break the world naked rollercoaster riding record in Southend on Sunday - it currently stands at 102 clothes-free enthusiasts.
Suspected stowaways looked 'haggard'
BBC Radio Suffolk
A man who saw a group of 13 suspected illegal immigrants on an industrial estate in Ipswich says they "knew the game was up".
The men were arrested on Ransomes Europark by police yesterday and are now in the hands of the UK Border Force.
Des Kefford said: "They'd obviously been on a long journey having probably been on the back of a lorry for a couple of days - they looked very haggard and down in the dumps."
Father was due to see crash pilot son 'in two days'
The father of the United States Air Force pilot killed in a crash just after taking off from RAF Lakenheath said he was due to seen him in California today.
Maj Taj Sareen's F-18 jet came down in a field at Redmere in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday.
Speaking to ABC News, his father KB Sareen said: "I spoke to my son two hours before he took off and he said 'see you in two days, dad'."
Sir Bobby's online auction ready for November bidding
East Anglian Daily Times
David Walliams is among those offering items for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation's annual online auction in aid of cancer research.
People asked not to scavenge for jet crash debris
Police are asking the public to leave any debris from Wednesday's United States Air Force jet crash where they find it.
The 34-year-old pilot Maj Taj Sareen was killed when his F-18 came down in a field in Cambridgeshire, not long after taking off from RAF Lakenheath.
Cambridgeshire Police tweeted on behalf of US military crash investigators, who said they did not believe any debris had been removed so far.
Report into paedophile hospital doctor is 'accurate'
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
The former chief executive of Addenbrooke's Hospital says a report into how Dr Myles Bradbury carried out sexual offences against child patients is "accurate".
Bradbury, who lived at Herringswell near Mildenhall, was jailed for 25 sexual offences against boys.
Dr Keith McNeil, former boss at the Cambridge hospital, said: "From a management point of view, it was devastating to think it had happened on our watch."
Ed Sheeran takes shot at promoters ahead of film premiere
Richard Haugh
BBC News
It's been a busy week for Ed Sheeran.
Having picked up hishonorary doctorate in Ipswich, been spotted filming in Woodbridge and opening a suite at acare home in Framlingham- last night he was in London for the premiere of his new film, Jumpers For Goalposts.
In aninterview with the BBC's Brenda Emmanus he took a shot at promoters who charge acts to play.