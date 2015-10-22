Our live news coverage has ended for today, but we'll be back again tomorrow from 08:00.
This time yesterday we were looking back over a day dominated by news of a fatal plane crash involving a US Marine Corps jet which had just taken off from RAF Lakenheath.
Today we can report flying has returned to the Suffolk base.
Drug dealer ordered to hand over more than £10,000
Philippa Taylor
A Suffolk drug dealer has been given three months to hand over his entire known assets of £10,320, which a court has ruled was the proceeds of his crimes, or face six months in prison.
Michael Cornelius, of School Road, Kedington, was jailed for 33 months in June after he pleaded guilty to the supply of cocaine and possessing criminal property.
The confiscation order was made at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court earlier this month.
Scheme to cut use of agency staff
Nic Rigby
A new scheme to help cut the use of agency staff and help save millions of pounds at the mental health trust for Suffolk and Norfolk has gone before its board.
Since April this year, the Foundation Trust has spent just over £13m on temporary pay, most of which goes to agency staff.
The trust aims to cut the bill by creating a pool of nurses, working for the trust, for acute hospital trusts in Norfolk and Suffolk and nurses working for the council, who can be called in.
Overnight weather: Dry with some long clear spells
Chris Bell
Tonight will stay dry with patchy cloud, but also some longer clear spells.
A few shallow mist patches are possible. Lows of 3-4C (37-39F) leading to a risk of ground frost in places.
Tomorrow will stay mainly dry with some sunny spells. Highs of 13C (55F).
Car parking charges in Waveney set to rise
Guy Campbell
A consultation is under way as Waveney District Council tries to deal with annual losses of around £135,000 a year from its car parks.
Waveney says it's determined to strike the right balance between generating essential income, and encouraging shoppers.
Among the proposals is to increase tariffs by 30p per hour at the Pier Car Park in Southwold (pictured).
County councillor pledges his support to Women's Institute protesters
Kevin Burch
BBC Look East
A councillor has assured members of the Women's Institute that he'll try to "unblock" the problem of a lack of toilets at an Ipswich bus station, after they handed in a petition with more than 2,000 signatures.
James Finch was speaking to the protesters after they marched from the Old Cattle Market Bus Station to Endeavour House, home of Suffolk County Council.
Ex-AFC Sudbury goalkeeper 'hasn't ruled out' a return to the club
Marcus Garnham says he hasn't ruled out a return to AFC Sudbury as the club look to fill the void left by Ollie Bowles' exit.
£15m project to monitor homes and businesses in Ipswich clears major hurdle
A £15m project to introduce electronic sensors to 50,000 homes, businesses, and public buildings across the Ipswich area is still on track after making the shortlist of a national government competition.
Ipswich receive David McGoldrick fitness boost
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick is fit and ready to return to action and face his former club Nottingham Forest at the weekend.
The 27-year-old missed Tuesday night's loss at Hull with a groin problem, but manager Mick McCarthy says he returned to full training today.
"He came to my office this morning and told me he wants to be considered and is in contention for a place," McCarthy said. "I'm delighted with that."
'The mood on the base is very sombre' says Lakenheath commander
BBC Look East
The commander of RAF Lakenheath has been talking to me about the fatal crash yesterday involving a jet that had taken off minutes earlier from the Suffolk base.
Col Robert Novotny said: "We're standing by at RAF Lakenheath to assist in any way we can in the investigation to make sure we get to the bottom of the facts.
"It's particularly sad it happened on their way home from a combat deployment in the Middle East: To have an accident like this in a more administrative phase of the deployment is a terrible tragedy."
Free parking could end at Halesworth Thoroughfare car park
BBC Radio Suffolk
The end of free parking for the first hour at Halesworth Thoroughfare car park could be in sight, as a consultation begins into parking charges within the Waveney district.
Making drivers pay from the start is just one of the proposals under consideration.
Others include increasing tariffs at Lowestoft seafront car parks by 20p per hour from April to October, and by 10p for November to March.
Mick McCarthy: Ipswich owner will decide when I move on
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says he has spoken to club owner and chairman Marcus Evans this week, but not about any potential threat to his job.
It follows calls from some supporters for a change in management after a run of poor form that has seen the Blues slip from top of the Championship to mid table.
"When managers get the sack it is usually down to bonkers owners and chairmen rather than football fans, and fortunately I've got a very supporting one," McCarthy said at this afternoon's press conference.
F-18 US jet crash pilot to be named later
BBC News
The US Marine Corps pilot killed when his F-18 jet crashed in Cambridgeshire is expected to be officially named later today.
A spokesman for the Marine Corps said the pilot would be named 24 hours after the next of kin were informed.
He said: "We stand ready to do all we can for the family of the pilot."
Women's Institute sing for better toilets
BBC Radio Suffolk
Members of the Women's Institute marched to Suffolk County Council's headquarters earlier, and let their feelings be known about the current toilet facilities in Ipswich.
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our latest top stories:
A woman's been taking to hospital with spinal injuries after a crash in Bury St Edmunds
Police and fire service to investigate last night's explosion in Bury St Edmunds
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Mick McCarthy is enduring the toughest time of his reign as Ipswich Town boss, having watched his team win just one Championship game since August, and some fans have called for a change in manager.
However, the Yorkshireman says that subject has not come up in conversation with club owner Marcus Evans since Tuesday's loss at Hull, and he is confident he can turn around the fortunes of his team.
"It doesn't surprise me that some are saying things like that because it's what football fans do," McCarthy said at today's press conference. "That's just the way it is and it doesn't worry me."
UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital with spinal injuries after collision involving a bus and car in Bury St Edmunds
Suffolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called at 12.30pm to the incident involving a silver Ford Fiesta and a bus at the junction of St Andrew’s Street South and Robert Boby Way.
Woman sustains 'serious' head injuries in Newmarket collision
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A woman is in hospital in a critical condition, following a collision on a driveway to the Rowley Mile Racecourse in Newmarket yesterday.
The incident happened at about 18:40 when a VW Caddy collided with the woman, in her 30s, as she was walking along the access road.
She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, with serious head injuries.
UPDATE: Police and fire service to investigate explosion in Bury St Edmunds
More than 100 employers who have failed to pay their workers the National Minimum Wage have been named and shamed, Business Minister Nick Boles announced today.
Council leader comments on fatal plane crash
BBC Radio Suffolk
People in Lakenheath are coming to terms with another fatal accident involving an aircraft taking off from the US air base there.
The pilot of a F18 US Navy jet died in a crash yesterday, although the Hornet wasn't connected to Lakenheath directly.
Suffolk County Council's leader Colin Noble, who lives in the village, said: "I know the care and attention to detail and that these are military planes and things like this will happen. From what I hear the pilot... steered the plane away from housing."
Bonhams’ East Anglian Art Sale to include Masters
Bonhams’ East Anglian Art Sale will be taking place on 17 November at its Knightsbridge salerooms.
Local previews are being held at The Athenaeum, Bury St Edmunds on 11 and 12 November.
Council pledge to protect Lowestoft residents from flooding 'as much as they can'
BBC Radio Suffolk
A spirit of co-operation is being pledged after the first official report into the serious floods which affected homes around Kirkley Stream, Lowestoft in July.
Agencies responsible for protection say they will step up efforts to prevent a repeat.
Matthew Hicks, who is in charge of the environment for Suffolk County Council, said: "We need to get on with it and protect the residents of Lowestoft from further flood risk as much as we can."
Town's U18s exited the Suffolk FA Premier Cup after a 6-2 defeat to Leiston at Victory Road on Wednesday evening.
Goals from Kieron Cathline (pictured) and Sam Ford weren't enough for the Blues, who were up against an almost full-strength Leiston side.
Travel: Car fire causing delays at A1214/A12 roundabout
The A1214 is partially blocked in Martlesham and there's queuing traffic in both directions at the A12 junction because of a car fire.
Police are directing traffic on the roundabout.
Myles Bradbury: Full report available
BBC Local Live
The full report into Myles Bradbury's string of offences can be read here.
The paedophile doctor, who lived in Herringswell and worked at Addenbrooke's Hospital, was arrested in December 2013. He admitted 25 offences dating between 2009 and 2013, including sexual assault, voyeurism and possessing more than 16,000 indecent images.
Bradbury was initially jailed for 22 years, but that was reduced to 16 years on appeal.
Background to Women's Institute 'spend a penny' protest
BBC Radio Suffolk
It was over two years ago when the newly revamped Old Cattle Market bus station opened in Ipswich.
Unfortunately for bus users, the authorities decided not to install general toilet facilities when refurbishment plans were drawn up.
In August it was announced that the disabled toilet, the only one there, had been fitted with a coin operated lock allowing access to all users, but as you can see, that's out of order at the moment.
US Air Force takes over control of crash site
The site where a US F-18 jet crashed yesterday morning has been handed over to the US Air Force by Cambridgeshire Police.
The Hornet aircraft, which had taken off from RAF Lakenheath but was not connected to the base, crashed four miles from RAF Mildenhall.
Women's Institute protest at lack of bus station toilets in Ipswich
BBC Radio Suffolk
I'm with the Women's Institute, which is marching through Ipswich today in protest at the lack of toilets at the Old Cattle Market bus station.
I'll bring you more details of march during the morning.
Latest headlines: 'Clues were missed' in case of paedophile doctor and a gas explosion causes a fire in a Bury St Edmunds flat
BBC Local Live
The top stories so far:
An investigation into paedophile Suffolk doctor Myles Bradbury says "clues were missed"
A man received hospital treatment after a gas explosion at a flat in Bury St Edmunds last night
Myles Bradbury 'manipulated the system'
BBC Local Live
Myles Bradbury, who used a "spy pen" to secretly capture pictures of his partially-clothed victims, told families it was "essential for him to see their child alone", an independent investigation has found.
Addenbrooke's Hospital had a rule that a chaperone should be present for these examinations, but it was often ignored.
A doctor confronted Bradbury, from Herringswell, when she noticed that he was seeing a boy on his own, but he said it was on the patient's request.
Myles Bradbury: What fellow doctors told the investigation
BBC Local Live
Doctors interviewed as part of an investigation intopaedophile doctor Myles Bradburysaid he spent a lot of time "ingratiating himself" into families' affections, and his office wall was covered in letters from children.
Dr Jag Ahluwalia, medical director of the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, told the investigation his staff were also "duped" by Bradbury.
"To a degree I have beaten myself up over it, and so have his paediatric oncology colleagues, but I think they were all groomed along the way," he said.
Myles Bradbury: Key points from investigation
BBC Local Live
Myles Bradbury was observed seeing patients out-of-hours, but staff presumed he was doing it to help them out, according to a report published today.
Other key points about Bradbury, who is from Herringswell:
He refused to allow medical students to observe his appointments
He went on holiday with the mother of one of his patients
A registrar noticed he seemed to be "awfully focused on puberty", but failed to raise the alarm
Myles Bradbury 'failed to record consultations'
BBC Local Live
Suffolk doctor Myles Bradbury, who worked as a blood cancer specialist at Addenbrooke's Hospital for five years, phoned families on his personal number to make appointments, an investigation has found.
Bradbury, who is from Herringswell, saw some children more often than necessary but failed to record these consultations, according to the report by Verity.
Verita, a consultancy which specialises in public sector investigations, was commissioned to produce the report by Addenbrooke's.
Breaking'Clues missed' over Myles Bradbury offending
BBC Local Live
Paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury, from Herringswell in Suffolk, was able to go undetected after clues to his offending were missed, an investigation by Addenbrooke's Hospital has found.
Gas explosion at Bury St Edmunds flats
BBC Radio Suffolk
A man was taken to hospital with minor burns last night after a gas explosion in Bury St Edmunds.
Ten firefighters were sent to the ground floor flat on Eastgate Street just after 21:00, and National Grid was called to isolate the gas supply.
Other homes nearby were evacuated, but residents were allowed back inside within an hour.
Suffolk Free Press
Bury Free Press
Bury Free Press
Suffolk Free Press
About My Area
Bury Free Press
TWTD.co.uk
