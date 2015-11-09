Ipswich war memorial

BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Summary

  Updates for Monday, 09 November 2015
  More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Tuesday

By Andrew Woodger

Our live coverage through the day

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

Another day ends on Suffolk Live.

We'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the county.

Have a great evening.

Weather forecast: Windy but mainly dry

BBC Weather

A windy night across the east of England, but aside from the odd patch of light rain it will be largely dry and mild with lows of 12C (54F).

Weather
BBC Weather

More of the same on Tuesday with highs of 16C (61F).  

For a full forecast, visit BBC Weather.

Dyer will be kept under wraps, says Jimmy Bullard

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

Kieron Dyer will be kept under wraps if speculation about his appearance in ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is true, says former contestant Jimmy Bullard.

Kieron Dyer (left)
Getty Images

Ipswich-born Dyer has reportedly been spotted in Australia where the show takes place.

Jimmy Bullard, a fellow ex-Ipswich Town midfielder, said: "He'll be chaperoned in a hotel, no phone on him, away from the rest of the world and he'll be counting down the days waiting to get going."

News headlines: Bingo addict jailed for murder

Jon Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk

The news headlines on Monday evening:

  • A 41-year-old bingo addict is jailed for robbing a pensioner and then killing him in Leiston
  • A care home in Ipswich is closed after being branded inadequate by inspectors
  • The jury is sworn in at the trial of a Haverhill priest who denies defrauding his church to the tune of £13,000
Care home closes with 14 residents moved out

Jon Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk

An Ipswich care home has closed after it was branded "inadequate" by inspectors.

Kent Lodge, on Woodbridge Road, was inspected in five categories by the Care Quality Commission and ranked as inadequate in two and requiring improvement in three.

The BBC understands the residents, one of whom is 111-years-old, have found or been found new homes.

Jimmy Bullard says 'be yourself' to Dyer

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

Ex-Ipswich Town player Jimmy Bullard says his top tip for Kieron Dyer is to "be yourself, enjoy yourself" in the Australian jungle.

Kieron Dyer, Ipswich Town
Getty Images

If speculation is correct, we can expect to see Dyer in ITV's I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here which starts on Sunday.

Bullard, who was in the show last year, said he was "struggling for direction" after quitting football but now has a burgeoning media career.

Jimmy Bullard: Dyer needs to be 'tough' for the jungle

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

Former Ipswich Town player and ITV jungle celebrity Jimmy Bullard is issuing Kieron Dyer with a warning.

Jimmy Bullard, Hull City
Getty Images

Dyer has reportedly been spotted in Australia, fuelling speculation he's going to be a contestant in ITV's I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Bullard, a contestant last year, said: "I found it a lot tougher than I thought it would be, but when you come out you've achieved something great and it's such a laugh."

John Proctor murder: Gambling a 'taboo subject'

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

A family who fostered murderer Susan Warne have said more awareness is needed about the "taboo subject" of gambling.

The 41-year-old, from Leiston, killed family member John Proctor, 80, after she stole £300 from him to fund her online bingo habit, Ipswich Crown Court heard. She's been jailed for life.

A family statement said: "We believe gambling is a taboo subject and needs more awareness and help for those whose gambling may be affecting their lives."

Bullard says Ipswich player will love I'm A Celeb

Kieron Dyer would enjoy a stint on ITV's I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, says fellow ex-Ipswich Town player Jimmy Bullard.

Jimmy Bullard
Getty Images

Dyer, who grew up in Ipswich and had two spells at Portman Road, has reportedly been spotted in Australia where the jungle survival programme is set.

Jimmy Bullard, a contestant last year, told Mark Murphy: "I hope he lasts longer than me because I was the first one voted out, but I'm sure he'll enjoy it."

Bar, with alcohol, opens in public library

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

One of the county's libraries opened up a bar in the children's books area (pictured) on Saturday night.

Ipswich Library
BBC

It was a temporary service as Ipswich Library held its first ever gig.

Police Dog Hogan, with support from local duo Honey & The Bear, played to a sold-out audience of 200 music fans.

Your favourite Ipswich hat-tricks recalled

TWTD.co.uk

Ipswich Town fans respond to our call for their favourite goalscoring triumphs after Daryl Murphy's hat-trick on Saturday.

Jury sworn in for priest's fraud trial

The jury has been sworn in for the trial of a Haverhill priest accused of defrauding his church of more than £13,000.

St Mary the Virgin church, Haverhill
Rodney Burton

Canon Ian Finn, 55, of Hopton Rise denies the charge of fraud by abuse of position at St Mary the Virgin Church in the town centre.

The trial at Ipswich Crown Court is due to last for up to a week.

County library holds its first gig... and it sells out

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

I was one of 200 people attending Ipswich Library's first ever concert.

Police Dog Hogan
Daniel Harvey

Police Dog Hogan, who are regulars at Easton Farm Park's Maverick Americana music festival, played a lively, well-received set among the bookshelves on Saturday.

"Shhhh..." jokes abounded and the band said they enjoyed the experience on their Facebook page.

Ipswich have one in and one out of Irish squad

TWTD.co.uk

Town have confirmed that hat-trick hero Daryl Murphy will join up with the final Republic of Ireland squad today ahead of their two-legged Euro 2016 play-off against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but that as expected David McGoldrick has been withdrawn, due to the groin injury which saw him miss the 5-2 win at Rotherham.

Line-up for Christmas Carol concert announced

Kate Arkell

BBC Radio Suffolk

We're presenting a star-studded line-up the annual BBC Suffolk Carol Concert in aid of Children In Need.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral boys choir
BBC

Acts at St Edmundsbury Cathedral include the cathedral's choir, The Seckford Ensemble brass quintet, the VIPs acapella chorus and Honey & The Bear.

Tickets for the concert on Sunday, 13 December are available via the Theatre Royal box office.

Trains 'running normally'

'Pudsey' carol concert tickets on sale

Kate Arkell

BBC Radio Suffolk

Tickets have gone on sale for this year's BBC Radio Suffolk Carol Concert, in aid of Children In Need.

Pudsey at Snape
BBC

We're back at the beautiful setting of St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Sunday, 13 December.

Tickets are available through the Theatre Royal box office.

Murder victim's family talk of 'tragic result' of gambling addiction

The family of 80-year-old Leiston murder victim John Proctor are blaming a gambling addiction for the "devastating" killing.

Susan Warne, 41, has been jailed for life for strangling her uncle-by-fostering at his home, after she stole £300 from him to fund her habit.

A family statement read: "It has been difficult for our family to hear rumours that he was in some way responsible for what happened to him. John’s death was a tragic result of what a gambling addiction can do to a person and the devastation it causes the people around them."

Murder victim, 80, still worked at holiday camp

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

Murder victim John Proctor, 80, was a well-known figure in Leiston and worked in a local holiday park.

Susan Warne and John Proctor
Suffolk Police

Susan Warne, 41, of Valley Road, has been jailed for life at Ipswich Crown Court for killing him after stealing £300 to fund her gambling addiction.

Det Insp Kevin Hayward said: "John was a fit and active 80-year-old who still worked part-time at a local holiday park maintaining the grounds ... and clearly had a lot of life left to live."

John Proctor murder: Family's 'unbearable situation'

The family of 80-year-old murder victim John Proctor have been reacting to the life sentence given to the fostered relative who killed him.

Susan Warne, 41, of Valley Road in Leiston, must serve at least 20 years in jail for strangling Mr Proctor at his home in the town.

A family statement issued through Suffolk Police said: "Finding out a member of your family has been murdered is something you never think you will have to cope with, but then finding out it is a close member of your own family that is responsible is an unbearable situation to deal with."

An honour fit for a hero

Diss Express

A proud north Suffolk Second World War veteran of the D-Day landings is to receive France’s top honour for his service during the conflict at a ceremony in London.

Alan King with a medal
Diss Express
Ipswich Town: McCarthy delighted with midfield duo

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk sport

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has praised midfielders Jonathan Douglas (pictured) and Kevin Bru for the part they played in Saturday's 5-2 victory at Rotherham.

Jonathan Douglas
Getty Images

Douglas scored his first Town goal at the New York Stadium while Bru created the opener for Brett Pitman - his fifth of the season.

"Kevin's made us that little bit more solid but he has that creativity," McCarthy said. "I'm delighted for Dougie because he's been great... he's low maintenance and everything he does is good." 

Man jailed for life after travellers site murder near Newmarket

A 43-year-old man has been jailed for life after being found guilty of killing another traveller at a site near Newmarket.

Mark Mosley
Cambridgeshire Police/BBC

Mark Mosley (pictured) shot Jessie Smith, 36, at Burwell in Cambridgeshire on New Year's Day.

He has been told he must serve at least 30 years in jail.

News headlines: Woman jailed for life for Leiston murder... Man jailed for 30 years for killing traveller

Kelly McCormack

BBC Radio Suffolk

  • A Leiston woman is jailed for life for murdering an 80-year-old member of her fostering family
  • A 43-year-old man is told he must serve at least 30 years in jail for killing another man at a travellers' site near Newmarket
  • Ex-Ipswich Town player Kieron Dyer is reported to have landed in Australia, fueling speculation he is about to star in ITV's I'm A Celebrity... jungle challenge
Murder victim should have been able to trust 'neice'

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

John Proctor, an 80-year-old murder victim from Leiston, let his "neice" Susan Warne into his home and then she stole £300 and strangled him.

Det Insp Kevin Hayward
BBC

Warne, a member or Mr Proctor's family via a fostering link, has been jailed for life for his murder at Ipswich Crown Court.

Det Insp Kevin Hayward (pictured) said: "[She] should have been someone her uncle could trust to come into his home and look after him at his stage of life, however she used this position of trust to ruthlessly kill him so she could steal money to feed her gambling habit."

Gambling murderer's 'despicable and cowardly' crime

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

Police investigating the murder of an 80-year-old man in Leiston have described his death as a "family tragedy".

Susan Warne, 41, of Valley Road, has been jailed for life for killing John Proctor, who Ipswich Crown Court heard had been her "uncle" in a fostering family.

Det Insp Kevin Hayward said: "This was a despicable and cowardly crime... John’s relatives have also had to cope with and comprehend the fact that it was another member of the family who killed him."

Money was behind murderer's decision to kill

Charlie Jones

BBC Local Live

Gamblilng addiction and money problems were behind a woman's decision to kill an 80-year-old man in Leiston, a court has heard.

John Proctor
Suffolk Police

Susan Warne, 41, of Valley Road in the town, has been jailed for life for murder after she stole £300 from family member John Proctor (pictured), then pushed him down the stairs and strangled him.

Judge David Goodin, at Ipswich Crown Court, said: "Money was the objective when you went into John Proctor's home... he offered you his hospitality."

Racing: 'Dedication to detail' makes a good trainer

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk sport

Retired Newmarket trainer Clive Brittain believes being thorough in everything you do is the key to becoming a successful race horse trainer.

Clive Brittain
Getty Images

The 81-year-old - who won every British Classic bar The Derby during his 66 year career - has now passed his yard onto former assistant Philip Robinson. 

"Look at everything, miss nothing. You don't have an answer for everything but you make things work and I think Philip is well capable of doing that," Brittain told BBC Suffolk sport.

Football: Needham Market v Ipswich Town's U21s cancelled

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk sport

Needham Market have confirmed that Wednesday's friendly against Ipswich Town's Under-21s has been called off.

The Marketmen will now return to action at Hendon in the Ryman Premier Division on Saturday.

Ipswich's next Professional Development League Two South game is at home Brentford on Monday 16 November.

Murderer will be in sixties before she has any chance of release

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

A 41-year-old murderer has been told she must serve at least 20 years in jail before she will be considered for release.

Susan Warne
Suffolk Police

Susan Warne has been given a life sentence for killing 80-year-old John Proctor at his home in Leiston in August.

Ipswich Crown Court heard she had gambling problems and had stolen money from him before pushing him down the stairs and strangling him.

Murderer, jailed for life, had gambling addiction and stole from dead man

Charlie Jones

BBC Local Live

A woman has been jailed for life for murdering her 80-year-old "uncle" in Leiston.

Ipswich Crown Court
BBC

Ipswich Crown Court heard Susan Warne, 41, of Valley Road, had gambling problems and had stolen £300 from John Proctor, 80, before pushing him down his stairs and strangling him.

Judge David Goodin said they were members of the same fostering family: "You had known him all your life - he was to all intents and purposes your uncle."

BreakingWoman jailed for life for murder of 80-year-old 'uncle'

Susan Warne, 41, has been jailed for life for the murder of John Proctor in Leiston.

Organisers pledge to prevent future fireworks mud problems

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

Organisers of a fireworks display at a stately home are promising to sort things out for next year, after visitors' cars got stuck in the mud.

Muddy boots
Nicola Pursey

Nicola Pursey, who managed to get into Heveningham Hall (her family's boots pictured), said lots of two-wheel drive cars "had to be pushed".

Lois Hunt, hall owner, apologised and said: "We'll be looking at the organisation of parking to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Murderer awaiting sentencing for killing 80-year-old

Charlie Jones

BBC Local Live

I'm at Ipswich Crown Court waiting for the appearance of Susan Warne, who is due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to murdering John Proctor, 80, in Leiston.

Grimsey Road, Leiston
BBC

He was found at his home on Grimsey Road on 15 June.

Warne, 41, of Valley Road in the town, and Mr Proctor were not directly related but they were members of the same fostering family.

McCarthy's cheeky response to hat-trick hero Murphy revealed

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk sport

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has told BBC Suffolk Sport how he congratulated Daryl Murphy on his three goals at Rotherham on Saturday. 

Mick McCarthy
Getty Images

The striker was left with a huge grin on his face after a handshake from his boss when he was substituted in the 89th minute at the New York Stadium. 

"I said 'welcome back Murph'," McCarthy told us. "I don't want to see your sister playing again who's been playing in recent weeks."

Fireworks display organisers 'at mercy of weather' after cars got stuck in mud

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

Organisers of a fireworks display say they are "terribly sorry" that cars got stuck in the mud trying to get in.

Heveningham Hall, Suffolk
Adrian S Pye

Visitors to Heveningham Hall, near Halesworth, were sat waiting in their vehicles for more than two hours, and some had to be turned away on Saturday.

Lois Hunt, the hall's owner, said: "We've been running the event for 10 years and we've never experienced problems like that - we were at the mercy of the weather."

Dyer 'cryptic' over availability for next couple of weeks

Mark Murphy

BBC Radio Suffolk

I tried to book ex-Ipswich Town player Kieron Dyer to appear on my Saturday Life's A Pitch show on BBC Radio Suffolk.

Kieron Dyer
Getty Images

However, he was very cryptic and said he wouldn't be available for a "few weeks".

It seems the speculation that he could be a competitor in this year's I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here on ITV could be correct.

Would Dyer stay in the jungle longer than Bullard?

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

If Kieron Dyer is one of this year's participants in I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, as rumoured, he couldn't do any worse than another ex-Ipswich Town star who appeared last series.

Nadia Forde, Michael Buerk, Jimmy Bullard, Jake Quckenden
Getty Images

Jimmy Bullard (pictured second from right) appeared to be an early favourite with 2014 viewers, but ended up being the first celeb voted out of the Australian jungle by the public.

It may have been something to do with his "banter" directed at fellow contestant Jake Quickenden (pictured far right).

Railway line reopens after earlier disruption

Greater Anglia is reporting that the Ipswich to Cambridge and Peterborough line is open again.

Greater Anglia train
Abellio Greater Anglia

Bus replacement services were brought in after the line was closed following "an incident" between Bury St Edmunds and Kennett this morning.

However, the train company says there could still be delays or cancellations, so check its website.

Ex-Ipswich star bound for Celeb jungle?

There's speculation that former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer could be one of the participants in this year's I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Kieron Dyer
Getty Images

The Telegraph is one of several newspapers reporting that Dyer had been spotted in Australia, where the ITV jungle challenge is set.

The programme begins on Sunday evening.

