Kieron Dyer will be kept under wraps if speculation about his appearance in ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is true, says former contestant Jimmy Bullard.

Getty Images

Ipswich-born Dyer has reportedly been spotted in Australia where the show takes place.

Jimmy Bullard, a fellow ex-Ipswich Town midfielder, said: "He'll be chaperoned in a hotel, no phone on him, away from the rest of the world and he'll be counting down the days waiting to get going."