Overnight weather: Dense patches of fog in places
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
There's a yellow warning of fog from the Met Office as there'll be further visibility problems tonight with some dense patches of fog in places. Lows of 7C (45F) with a light south-easterly wind.
Mist and fog lingering tomorrow morning making for some tricky travelling conditions.
Many places becoming brighter by the afternoon, although there could be some patchy rain towards the evening. Highs of 14 (57F).
For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.
Bury St Edmunds woman plays a part in programme looking at food waste
Cleah Hetherington
BBC Radio Suffolk
A woman from Bury St Edmunds has been lending her expertise to a BBC One programme dealing with the amount of food that's thrown away, by advising a group of residents from Prestwich in Greater Manchester.
In Hugh's War on Waste, chef Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall says one third of the food produced in this country never gets eaten and the average household bins £700 worth of food a year.
Karen Cannard said: "I would urge people to just get on board and join in the campaign." You can catch the programme at 22:35.
Video: Peregrine falcon released after being nursed back to health
Here's some footage of the shot Suffolk peregrine falcon, found in Long Melford, that has been released back into the wild after a year of rehabilitation.
In the news: Cutting fire cover in Ipswich would be 'dangerous'... Funeral held for man who brought the Beatles to Suffolk
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our last look at the headlines today:
The Fire Brigades Union is "deeply concerned" about proposed cuts to the service
The funeral has been held of David Lowe, the man who brought the Beatles to Ipswich - twice
Burger King applies to sell beer at its premises in Bury St Edmunds
Greater Anglia warn of delays between Ipswich and Felixstowe
Teenagers threatened with a knife in phone robbery
Cleah Hetherington
BBC Radio Suffolk
Two teenagers have been assaulted, robbed and threatened with a knife in an incident on Rushmere Heath near Ipswich, police say.
It happened in Larkhill Rise at about 22:15 on Saturday night when the pair had their phones stolen and were then chased before one of them was assaulted again and a knife was pulled.
Police 'very concerned' about missing Lowestoft man
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A man who failed to return to his Lowestoft home after going for a walk on Wednesday is still missing.
Police say they're "very concerned" about the welfare of Gerard Keen, 81, who was last seen at his home address in Conrad Road at about 11:45 on 28 October.
A number of agencies have helped with the search. Nearby residents have been asked to check sheds, gardens and outbuildings for any trace of the pensioner.
Fire Brigades Union 'deeply concerned' about proposed cuts to service
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Suffolk Fire Brigades Union (FBU) say reducing the fire cover in Ipswich at a time of rising fire call numbers is "nothing but dangerous".
Suffolk County Council announced earlier today a number of proposals aimed at reducing the Fire Brigade's budget by £1.3m.
Andy Vingoe, chair of the Suffolk FBU, said: "If these cuts are allowed to take place we will have to wait for 20 to 30 minutes to have those appliances in place. That is an intolerable delay to somebody in distress needing our help."
Travel: Delays on A1101 at Kenny Hill
BBC Travel
The A1101 Mildenhall Drove in KennyHill is partially blocked in both directions at the Kennyhill Drove junction because of an accident.
Suffolk clubs discover their next FA Trophy opponents
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
The three Suffolk clubs who progressed from this weekend's FA Trophy first qualifying round ties have been finding out who they'll play next.
Leiston have been drawn at home to Corinthian Casuals, AFC Sudbury will head to either Lewes or Hampton & Richmond Borough while Bury Town will host Herne Bay or Walton Casuals.
The matches will be played over the weekend of 14 November.
BBC Weather's Pete Gibbs explains where all the fog has come from, and the fact that winds are picking up over the next couple of days.
Afternoon headlines: £6.6m compensation for girl brain damaged at Ipswich Hospital... 20 full-time firefighter posts at risk
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The stories making the news this Monday afternoon:
Ipswich Hospital has agreed compensation of £6.6m for girl brain damaged at birth
Twenty full-time firefighter posts are at-risk under savings proposals announced today
Jonas Knudsen and Jay Tabb are back in the Ipswich Town squad for the visit by Bolton tomorrow
I'll have a burger, fries and a beer please
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Burger King has applied to sell beer at its premises in Bury St Edmunds - one of just four nationwide to have been selected.
The bottled beer would have to be drunk at the fast food outlet in St Andrews Street South.
Burger King said: "Alcohol has long been served in several Burger King restaurants that are located in airports and other transit locations in the UK... we have no current plans to roll it out nationally."
Funeral of man who brought the Beatles to the Regent Theatre
Stephen Foster
BBC Radio Suffolk
The funeral has taken place this afternoon of David Lowe, former manager of the Regent Theatre in Ipswich, whose main claim to fame is booking the Beatles to appear at the venue twice.
Mr Lowe, who died last month at the age of 91, was the theatre's longest serving manager, running the venue through the 1960s, '70s and '80s.
Mid-Suffolk Council starts work on first new council homes for nearly three decades
Cut in funding forces Theatre Royal to re-focus on their audiences
Jon Wright
BBC Radio Suffolk
In the light of cuts to funding from the Arts Council regional theatre's need to offer a varied programme to survive, the director of the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds says.
Karen Simpson's comments come as audience data shows theatres are relying on pantos, dance and comedy to bring in ticket revenue.
She says it's been really tough since they lost their £120,000 Arts Council funding, but they've refocused on their audience: "Last year we had a 30% increase in our audiences which is massive. We need to continue that growth."
Three fire appliances in Ipswich will be slashed by Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service as cuts of £1.3m are made by 2017.
Ipswich Town: Knudsen and Tabb back for Bolton
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy's confirmed that Jonas Knudsen (pictured) and Jay Tabb are both available for tomorrow's home game against Bolton.
The pair both missed Saturday's draw with Cardiff City because of hamstring injuries.
McCarthy told BBC Suffolk "Jonas joined in training today and is fit to go. Tabby's also back in the squad and everyone who was fit for the weekend is fit again."
Scheme aims to reduce number of Suffolk cold weather deaths
Jon Wright
BBC Radio Suffolk
A campaign that raised more than £80,000 last year to help elderly people who struggle to pay for their heating, says hundreds of people die in the county each year from the effects of cold weather.
Suffolk Community Foundation's Surviving Winter Campaign asks people who don't need their Winter Fuel Allowance to donate the money to someone who does.
Spokesman Tim Holder said it's a simple way to help people really effectively: "450 vulnerable people in Suffolk die as a result of cold weather in the winter months. In 2015 that's a really shocking statistic."
Suffolk singer Barns Countney makes BBC Radio One playlist
Richard Haugh
BBC News
Congratulations to Ipswich singer Barns Courtney, who is this week on the BBC Radio One playlist courtesy of BBC Introducing.
It's been a busy period for Barns. Last week he attended the premiere of the new Bradley Cooper film, Burnt, which features one of his songs.
And later this month he will fly out to Abu Dhabi to share the bill with Blur, as part of a concert linked to the Grand Prix.
Compensation from Ipswich Hospital will provide for brain-damaged girl's future care needs
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A judge at the High Court has praised the family of a girl who was left brain-damaged after her birth at Ipswich Hospital.
Mr Graham Platts, who described the youngster as a "happy little girl" said much of her progress and quality of life were due to the tireless love and support given by her mother and wider family.
The 11-year-old, who can't be named, has been awarded £6.6m compensation from the Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust. Mr Platts added: "This doesn't turn the clock back, but it does give you the security of knowing your child will be secure in the future".
Afternoon weather: Warm spells where the fog lifts
Where low cloud and fog clears this afternoon, there'll be some warm sunny spells. Highs of 13C (55F).
This evening will be mild with widespread mist, low cloud or fog. Lows overnight of 8C (46F).
Fire service deny proposed changes will affect their ability to respond
Vikki Irwin
BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter
Suffolk Fire Service have revealed further details of how they propose making savings of £1.3m to their £22m budget.
In a report to go before councillors next week, it's been revealed that 20 full-time posts are at risk, as well as 60 retained fire fighter positions.
The Fire Service, who say there's been a reduction of more than 30% in 999 call demand over the last 10 years, claim it won't affect their ability to respond.
Animal rescue service describes 'evil' of people who shoot birds of prey
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
An organisation that's rehabilitated a peregrine falcon shot in Suffolk, says they'll do all they can to combat the "evil" of people that are shooting birds of prey.
The falcon was found in Long Melford and has been treated at the Raptor Foundation in Cambridgeshire.
Simon Dudhill, the foundation's hospital manager (pictured with Liz Blows), says hunting peregrines is illegal, but still happens: "Somebody, at some point, pointed a shotgun at that bird and they shot it. It has taken us over 12 months to get that bird back, but we will not stop."
Suffolk Fire Service: Twenty full time posts at risk under savings plan
Vikki Irwin
BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter
A report going before councillors next week outlines how the fire service could save £1.3m.
The plans would see Ipswich fire provision halved from six engines to just three, with one full time and two on-call engines going.
Key points in the proposals include:
Stations in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds would also lose an on-call engine
Wrentham fire station would close completely and Sudbury would lose an on-call engine to be replaced by a rapid response vehicle
Travel: A14 reopens westbound over border in Cambridgeshire
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our colleagues at BBC Cambridgeshire say the A14 has reopened following an overnight accident westbound at Histon.
The delays caused major disruption to traffic in and around Newmarket. Get the latest from BBC Travel.
BreakingSuffolk Fire Service cuts: Seven fire engines and 20 full-time jobs at risk
Vikki Irwin
BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter
It's been revealed that seven fire engines and 20 full-time fire fighter jobs could go as Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service looks to save more than £1m from its budget.
I'll bring you more details shortly...
Hospital's £6.6m pay-out for girl left brain damaged at birth
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A girl who suffered oxygen starvation in the womb after a delay in her caesarean delivery at Ipswich Hospital has been awarded a £6.6m pay-out.
The 11-year-old, who can't be named, was born with acute cerebral palsy, affecting her mobility and speech.
The barrister representing the Ipswich Hospital Trust said he wished to extend a "sincere apology" to the girl and her family on the Trust's behalf. "Nothing I can say or do will give back to her or her family that which was taken away."
Sales of tickets for Suffolk's theatres boosted by dance shows on TV
Jon Wright
BBC Radio Suffolk
Dance shows on television are creating a real interest in live performances at Suffolk's theatres, according to the chief executive of Dance East in Ipswich.
Brendan Kearney's comments come as analysis of sales data by industry body UK Theatre, shows approximately five in every six panto seats available in our region are sold, the highest anywhere in the UK.
He says: "We have here in Ipswich one of the finest dance houses in the country so I think it's natural that people will come here because it's a great facility... the studios are world class."
Racing: Clive Brittain tips his successor for greatness
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Recently retired Newmarket race horse trainer Clive Brittain believes Philip Robinson will go on to become "a bigger success than I was" after taking over his yard.
That's quite some statement from a man who trained the winner of every British Classic, bar The Derby, in a career that started as an apprentice in 1949.
"He's been a very dedicated jockey, well known for his brain and he puts that kind of thinking and enthusiasm into his training... He has so much knowledge that I think he'll be a hit," Brittain told BBC Suffolk.
Winter Fuel Payment Don’t Need It? Donate It!
The message from Suffolk Community Foundation and legendary East Anglian broadcasters Christine Webber and Stuart Jarrold is absolutely clear: ‘‘If you received a Winter Fuel Payment and you don’t need it, please donate it to someone in Suffolk who does!’’
Something else to think about when you're driving in the fog
There are major delays on the A14 today after a very serious collision last night (Sunday).
New Wolsey Theatre says pantomime sets them up financially for the year
Jon Wright
BBC Radio Suffolk
Theatres in the East of England sell more tickets for pantomimes than anywhere else in the UK, according to research from the industry body UK Theatre.
Around five in every six seats available are sold, although at the New Wolsey in Ipswich, the figures are even higher.
Spokesman Stephen Skrypec says most shows don't pay for themselves but "pantomime is the one show where we can make sure that that income contributes to the artistic output and also the work that we do in the community over the year."
Public opinion sought at Lowestoft conference for ways to improve the area
Jon Wright
BBC Radio Suffolk
People in the Lowestoft area are being urged to attend a conference at the Riverside building today, looking at ways of improving the town and the seafront.
Phil Aves, the Lowestoft Rising Change Manager, says one issue that may come up is the prospect of a road train for the seafront.
"We’re making some enquiries now to see the kind of cost... to see if it's something we could pilot during next summer... they're the kind of things we can ask the public about," he said.
Your photos: Christchurch Park fireworks
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
I don't know if you were among the thousands of people who visited Christchurch Park in Ipswich on Saturday night, but here's a photograph from the event thanks to Kev Handley.
Have you got an image from the weekend you'd like to share with the rest of the county?
You can email it to us, or post it on our Facebook page.
