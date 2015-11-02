Suffolk sunrise

BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday, 2 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Philippa Taylor

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

That's it for Monday's Suffolk Live.

We'll be back in the morning from 08:00 to bring you the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for the county.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Overnight weather: Dense patches of fog in places

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

There's a yellow warning of fog from the Met Office as there'll be further visibility problems tonight with some dense patches of fog in places. Lows of 7C (45F) with a light south-easterly wind.

Overnight weather map
BBC

Mist and fog lingering tomorrow morning making for some tricky travelling conditions. 

Many places becoming brighter by the afternoon, although there could be some patchy rain towards the evening. Highs of 14 (57F).

For a more detailed forecast for where you live, head to BBC Weather.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bury St Edmunds woman plays a part in programme looking at food waste

Cleah Hetherington

BBC Radio Suffolk

A woman from Bury St Edmunds has been lending her expertise to a BBC One programme dealing with the amount of food that's thrown away, by advising a group of residents from Prestwich in Greater Manchester.

War on Waste team
BBC

In Hugh's War on Waste, chef Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall says one third of the food produced in this country never gets eaten and the average household bins £700 worth of food a year.

Karen Cannard said: "I would urge people to just get on board and join in the campaign." You can catch the programme at 22:35. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video: Peregrine falcon released after being nursed back to health

Here's some footage of the shot Suffolk peregrine falcon, found in Long Melford, that has been released back into the wild after a year of rehabilitation.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In the news: Cutting fire cover in Ipswich would be 'dangerous'... Funeral held for man who brought the Beatles to Suffolk

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Our last look at the headlines today:

  • The Fire Brigades Union is "deeply concerned" about proposed cuts to the service 
  • The funeral has been held of David Lowe, the man who brought the Beatles to Ipswich - twice
  • Burger King applies to sell beer at its premises in Bury St Edmunds
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Greater Anglia warn of delays between Ipswich and Felixstowe

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teenagers threatened with a knife in phone robbery

Cleah Hetherington

BBC Radio Suffolk

Two teenagers have been assaulted, robbed and threatened with a knife in an incident on Rushmere Heath near Ipswich, police say.

It happened in Larkhill Rise at about 22:15 on Saturday night when the pair had their phones stolen and were then chased before one of them was assaulted again and a knife was pulled.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police 'very concerned' about missing Lowestoft man

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A man who failed to return to his Lowestoft home after going for a walk on Wednesday is still missing.

Gerard Keen
Suffolk Police

Police say they're "very concerned" about the welfare of Gerard Keen, 81, who was last seen at his home address in Conrad Road at about 11:45 on 28 October.

A number of agencies have helped with the search. Nearby residents have been asked to check sheds, gardens and outbuildings for any trace of the pensioner.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire Brigades Union 'deeply concerned' about proposed cuts to service

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Suffolk Fire Brigades Union (FBU) say reducing the fire cover in Ipswich at a time of rising fire call numbers is "nothing but dangerous".

Fire engine
Suffolk County Council

Suffolk County Council announced earlier today a number of proposals aimed at reducing the Fire Brigade's budget by £1.3m.

Andy Vingoe, chair of the Suffolk FBU, said: "If these cuts are allowed to take place we will have to wait for 20 to 30 minutes to have those appliances in place. That is an intolerable delay to somebody in distress needing our help." 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Delays on A1101 at Kenny Hill

BBC Travel

The A1101 Mildenhall Drove in KennyHill is partially blocked in both directions at the Kennyhill Drove junction because of an accident.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suffolk clubs discover their next FA Trophy opponents

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk sport

The three Suffolk clubs who progressed from this weekend's FA Trophy first qualifying round ties have been finding out who they'll play next.

Leiston have been drawn at home to Corinthian Casuals, AFC Sudbury will head to either Lewes or Hampton & Richmond Borough while Bury Town will host Herne Bay or Walton Casuals.

The matches will be played over the weekend of 14 November.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video: Where has all the fog come from?

BBC Weather

BBC Weather's Pete Gibbs explains where all the fog has come from, and the fact that winds are picking up over the next couple of days.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Afternoon headlines: £6.6m compensation for girl brain damaged at Ipswich Hospital... 20 full-time firefighter posts at risk

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

The stories making the news this Monday afternoon:

  • Ipswich Hospital has agreed compensation of £6.6m for girl brain damaged at birth
  • Twenty full-time firefighter posts are at-risk under savings proposals announced today
  • Jonas Knudsen and Jay Tabb are back in the Ipswich Town squad for the visit by Bolton tomorrow
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

I'll have a burger, fries and a beer please

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Burger King has applied to sell beer at its premises in Bury St Edmunds - one of just four nationwide to have been selected.

Burger King
Getty Images

The bottled beer would have to be drunk at the fast food outlet in St Andrews Street South.

Burger King said: "Alcohol has long been served in several Burger King restaurants that are located in airports and other transit locations in the UK... we have no current plans to roll it out nationally."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Funeral of man who brought the Beatles to the Regent Theatre

Stephen Foster

BBC Radio Suffolk

The funeral has taken place this afternoon of David Lowe, former manager of the Regent Theatre in Ipswich, whose main claim to fame is booking the Beatles to appear at the venue twice.

Scenes from funeral
BBC

Mr Lowe, who died last month at the age of 91, was the theatre's longest serving manager, running the venue through the 1960s, '70s and '80s.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mid-Suffolk Council starts work on first new council homes for nearly three decades

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cut in funding forces Theatre Royal to re-focus on their audiences

Jon Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk

In the light of cuts to funding from the Arts Council regional theatre's need to offer a varied programme to survive, the director of the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds says.

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds
Google

Karen Simpson's comments come as audience data shows theatres are relying on pantos, dance and comedy to bring in ticket revenue.

She says it's been really tough since they lost their £120,000 Arts Council funding, but they've refocused on their audience: "Last year we had a 30% increase in our audiences which is massive. We need to continue that growth."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire cuts will halve Ipswich's fire crews

IpswichSpy.com

Three fire appliances in Ipswich will be slashed by Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service as cuts of £1.3m are made by 2017.

Fire engine
Ipswich Spy
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ipswich Town: Knudsen and Tabb back for Bolton

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy's confirmed that Jonas Knudsen (pictured) and Jay Tabb are both available for tomorrow's home game against Bolton.

Jonas Knudsen
Getty Images

The pair both missed Saturday's draw with Cardiff City because of hamstring injuries.

McCarthy told BBC Suffolk "Jonas joined in training today and is fit to go. Tabby's also back in the squad and everyone who was fit for the weekend is fit again."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scheme aims to reduce number of Suffolk cold weather deaths

Jon Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk

A campaign that raised more than £80,000 last year to help elderly people who struggle to pay for their heating, says hundreds of people die in the county each year from the effects of cold weather.

Surviving Winter banner
Suffolk Community Foundation

Suffolk Community Foundation's Surviving Winter Campaign asks people who don't need their Winter Fuel Allowance to donate the money to someone who does.

Spokesman Tim Holder said it's a simple way to help people really effectively: "450 vulnerable people in Suffolk die as a result of cold weather in the winter months. In 2015 that's a really shocking statistic."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suffolk singer Barns Countney makes BBC Radio One playlist

Richard Haugh

BBC News

Congratulations to Ipswich singer Barns Courtney, who is this week on the BBC Radio One playlist courtesy of BBC Introducing.

Barns Courtney
Barns Courtney

It's been a busy period for Barns. Last week he attended the premiere of the new Bradley Cooper film, Burnt, which features one of his songs.

And later this month he will fly out to Abu Dhabi to share the bill with Blur, as part of a concert linked to the Grand Prix.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Compensation from Ipswich Hospital will provide for brain-damaged girl's future care needs

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A judge at the High Court has praised the family of a girl who was left brain-damaged after her birth at Ipswich Hospital.

High Court
Getty Images

Mr Graham Platts, who described the youngster as a "happy little girl" said much of her progress and quality of life were due to the tireless love and support given by her mother and wider family.

The 11-year-old, who can't be named, has been awarded £6.6m compensation from the Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust. Mr Platts added: "This doesn't turn the clock back, but it does give you the security of knowing your child will be secure in the future".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Afternoon weather: Warm spells where the fog lifts

BBC Weather

Where low cloud and fog clears this afternoon, there'll be some warm sunny spells. Highs of 13C (55F).

Afternoon weather map
BBC

This evening will be mild with widespread mist, low cloud or fog. Lows overnight of 8C (46F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire service deny proposed changes will affect their ability to respond

Vikki Irwin

BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter

Suffolk Fire Service have revealed further details of how they propose making savings of £1.3m to their £22m budget.

Bury Fire Station
Google

In a report to go before councillors next week, it's been revealed that 20 full-time posts are at risk, as well as 60 retained fire fighter positions.

The Fire Service, who say there's been a reduction of more than 30% in 999 call demand over the last 10 years, claim it won't affect their ability to respond. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Animal rescue service describes 'evil' of people who shoot birds of prey

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

An organisation that's rehabilitated a peregrine falcon shot in Suffolk, says they'll do all they can to combat the "evil" of people that are shooting birds of prey.

Simon Dudhill and Liz Blows
BBC

The falcon was found in Long Melford and has been treated at the Raptor Foundation in Cambridgeshire. 

Simon Dudhill, the foundation's hospital manager (pictured with Liz Blows), says hunting peregrines is illegal, but still happens: "Somebody, at some point, pointed a shotgun at that bird and they shot it. It has taken us over 12 months to get that bird back, but we will not stop."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suffolk Fire Service: Twenty full time posts at risk under savings plan

Vikki Irwin

BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter

A report going before councillors next week outlines how the fire service could save £1.3m. 

The plans would see Ipswich fire provision halved from six engines to just three, with one full time and two on-call engines going. 

Key points in the proposals include: 

  • Stations in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds would also lose an on-call engine
  • Wrentham fire station would close completely and Sudbury would lose an on-call engine to be replaced by a rapid response vehicle
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: A14 reopens westbound over border in Cambridgeshire

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Our colleagues at BBC Cambridgeshire say the A14 has reopened following an overnight accident westbound at Histon.

The delays caused major disruption to traffic in and around Newmarket. Get the latest from BBC Travel.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingSuffolk Fire Service cuts: Seven fire engines and 20 full-time jobs at risk

Vikki Irwin

BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter

It's been revealed that seven fire engines and 20 full-time fire fighter jobs could go as Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service looks to save more than £1m from its budget.

I'll bring you more details shortly...

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hospital's £6.6m pay-out for girl left brain damaged at birth

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A girl who suffered oxygen starvation in the womb after a delay in her caesarean delivery at Ipswich Hospital has been awarded a £6.6m pay-out.

Ipswich Hospital
BBC

The 11-year-old, who can't be named, was born with acute cerebral palsy, affecting her mobility and speech.

The barrister representing the Ipswich Hospital Trust said he wished to extend a "sincere apology" to the girl and her family on the Trust's behalf. "Nothing I can say or do will give back to her or her family that which was taken away." 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sales of tickets for Suffolk's theatres boosted by dance shows on TV

Jon Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk

Dance shows on television are creating a real interest in live performances at Suffolk's theatres, according to the chief executive of Dance East in Ipswich.

Jerwood Dance House
Richard Bryant

Brendan Kearney's comments come as analysis of sales data by industry body UK Theatre, shows approximately five in every six panto seats available in our region are sold, the highest anywhere in the UK.

He says: "We have here in Ipswich one of the finest dance houses in the country so I think it's natural that people will come here because it's a great facility... the studios are world class."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ipswich U21s face Charlton today

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Public opinion sought at Lowestoft conference for ways to improve the area

Jon Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk

People in the Lowestoft area are being urged to attend a conference at the Riverside building today, looking at ways of improving the town and the seafront.

Riverside building
BBC

Phil Aves, the Lowestoft Rising Change Manager, says one issue that may come up is the prospect of a road train for the seafront.

"We’re making some enquiries now to see the kind of cost... to see if it's something we could pilot during next summer... they're the kind of things we can ask the public about," he said.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Further images of A14 crash causing congestion around Newmarket

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your photos: Christchurch Park fireworks

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

I don't know if you were among the thousands of people who visited Christchurch Park in Ipswich on Saturday night, but here's a photograph from the event thanks to Kev Handley.

Christchurch Park fireworks
Kev Handley

Have you got an image from the weekend you'd like to share with the rest of the county?

You can email it to us, or post it on our Facebook page.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Racing: Clive Brittain tips his successor for greatness

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk

Recently retired Newmarket race horse trainer Clive Brittain believes Philip Robinson will go on to become "a bigger success than I was" after taking over his yard.

Philip Robinson
Getty Images

That's quite some statement from a man who trained the winner of every British Classic, bar The Derby, in a career that started as an apprentice in 1949.

"He's been a very dedicated jockey, well known for his brain and he puts that kind of thinking and enthusiasm into his training... He has so much knowledge that I think he'll be a hit," Brittain told BBC Suffolk.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Winter Fuel Payment Don’t Need It? Donate It!

About My Area

The message from Suffolk Community Foundation and legendary East Anglian broadcasters Christine Webber and Stuart Jarrold is absolutely clear:  ‘‘If you received a Winter Fuel Payment and you don’t need it, please donate it to someone in Suffolk who does!’’  

Tim Holder and Christine Webber
Nick Moore
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Something else to think about when you're driving in the fog

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A14 to remain shut until midday after two lorry crash traps driver

Bury Free Press

There are major delays on the A14 today after a very serious collision last night (Sunday).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New Wolsey Theatre says pantomime sets them up financially for the year

Jon Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk

Theatres in the East of England sell more tickets for pantomimes than anywhere else in the UK, according to research from the industry body UK Theatre.

New Wolsey theatre
Google

Around five in every six seats available are sold, although at the New Wolsey in Ipswich, the figures are even higher.

Spokesman Stephen Skrypec says most shows don't pay for themselves but "pantomime is the one show where we can make sure that that income contributes to the artistic output and also the work that we do in the community over the year."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Greater Anglia warn of delays to Liverpool Street

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top