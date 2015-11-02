There's a yellow warning of fog from the Met Office as there'll be further visibility problems tonight with some dense patches of fog in places. Lows of 7C (45F) with a light south-easterly wind.

Mist and fog lingering tomorrow morning making for some tricky travelling conditions.

Many places becoming brighter by the afternoon, although there could be some patchy rain towards the evening. Highs of 14 (57F).

