Communities across the region will come together to pay their respects of remembrance to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice with a series of events later this month.
Fifteen men who were detained in Fordham, near the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border, after being found in the back of a refrigeration lorry are believed to be from Iran or Iraq, police say.
A 42-year-old man from Bulgaria has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK.
A student at the King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds has raised £30,000 for St Nicholas Hospice, in memory of her mother who died 10 years ago.
Connie Gibbs set herself a range of tasks, including a 10-peak challenge in the Lake District and a 1,000 mile bike ride in 10 weeks, in memory of her mum, Zena.
Headteacher Geoff Barton said: "Connie is an extraordinary inspiration to us, and we are proud of the work she and her team are doing to raise awareness, as well as money, of the brilliant work of St Nicholas Hospice."
A cabinet containing four shotguns has been stolen during a burglary at a property in Bures.
As well as the cabinet, which contained two Churchill 12 bore shotguns, one Beretta and one Lincoln 20 bore, items of jewellery were also taken.
Police say the break-in took place between 08:05 and 17:45 yesterday.
One lane is closed westbound on the A14 between J45 (Rougham) and J44 (A134 Bury east) because of a broken down van.
A man who absconded from Ipswich Crown Court while being tried last month could remain in jail in Ireland for a year, according to authorities there.
Julian Myerscough, who was found guilty in his absence of child pornography offences, was arrested in Dublin on 2 October.
The former University of East Anglia academic had previously been sentenced in 2010 for similar indecent images offences, for which he received a 15-month jail term.
Thieves target a branch of Barclays in Bury St Edmunds
A Halesworth GP expresses "grave concern" about staffing levels at community hospitals
Bristol Pier in Shotley will go under the hammer later today
A reminder to leave your vehicle if it breaks down
Four of Suffolk's lower league clubs are in action tonight, with Needham Market hoping to bounce back from Saturday's FA Trophy defeat when they host East Thurrock United in the Ryman Premier Division.
In Division One North second placed AFC Sudbury entertain Brightlingsea Regent.
Two of our teams are also in FA Vase action: Mildenhall at home to Godmanchester and Newmarket away to Stotfold.
We're always delighted to receive your photographs of Suffolk so that we can share them with the rest of the county.
So a big thanks to Steve Drury for this image of the sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds, which I think many people in the west of the county will be able to relate to.
As plans are announced for the closure of the Southwold and Patrick Stead hospitals, a Halesworth GP has told me she's concerned over whether there will be enough staff to cover the remaining facility in Beccles.
Dr Annette Abbott, from Cutlers Hill Surgery, said they will do their best to try to work with the new plans.
But she added that community hospitals are losing large numbers of staff, because of concerns over the future of their jobs.
A prison officer has been jailed for 12 months for selling stories abut George Michael's time at Highpoint Prison
West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock has welcomed news of a pedestrian crossing near the Fiveways Roundabout
Suffolk's longest serving golf professional, Frank Hill, has retired
A prison officer from Bury St Edmunds has been told by a judge at the Old Bailey that her job demanded "loyalty and discretion", but she had set a "bad example".
Amanda Watts, who was working at Highpoint Prison in 2010, received just over £2,000 for selling information about George Michael to The Sun newspaper.
Her lawyer, Stephen Dyble, said she accepted that she had breached Michael's confidentiality and despite his "fall from grace" he was still entitled to privacy.
A Suffolk prison officer will spend 12 months in jail for selling stories about George Michael while he served time at Highpoint Prison, in Stradishall.
Amanda Watts handed over five pieces of information to reporters from The Sun, resulting in five stories, for which she was paid £2,100 by News International.
Watts, who had pleaded guilty to a single charge of misconduct in a public office, had also given The Sun a sketch of the area of the singer's room, indicating a large tree outside the perimeter of the jail, where a photographer was found to be lurking.
Amanda Watts, who sold stories about George Michael's time behind bars at Suffolk's Highpoint Prison, has been jailed for a year.
Matthew Hancock has welcomed news that Suffolk County Council is to build a pedestrian crossing on Bury Road, off the Fiveways Roundabout, but says there's still a way to go to permanently change the layout of the area.
The council says it will look to implement the roundabout as soon as possible, and will also carry out a review into safety concerns in the area.
Mr Hancock said: "I am not complacent though. I will continue to do all I can to improve the roundabout for all who use it."
Suffolk’s longest serving golf professional Frank Hill has retired after a career spanning five decades, six golf clubs and four counties.
Mr Hill, 71, who's played in four Open Championships and on the European Seniors Tour, has been head professional at Thorpeness Golf Club for the past 20 years.
He said: “I’ll stay involved in golf and will keep on playing and hopefully improving, it’s never too late to get better."
Health Minister and Ipswich MP Ben Gummer has confirmed bereavement centres in maternity units will be increased, to help parents who've given birth to a stillborn child.
MPs have debated the harrowing experience of losing a child in such circumstances, with several speaking from personal experience:
Mr Gummer said: "Already all new-build maternity units will have a bereavement suite in the right place and I intend to toughen up the guidelines around that... specifically around the proximity to the rest of the maternity unit."
We've contacted hauliers Turners about the suspected illegal immigrants being found at its depot near Newmarket this morning, but a spokesman declined to comment.
A Look East reporter is heading to the scene, so we'll bring you more later.
There are fears for Sudbury's 247 listed buildings, if the town's fire cover is reduced because of budget cuts.
Lorna Hoey, from the Sudbury Society, told me many of the buildings would go up in flames in seconds.
"You tend to think you can rely on a fire engine, you can phone 999 and they will come," she said. "Imagine being told 'sorry, our engine's out somewhere else'... we would be devastated."
Sudbury Society says it can't believe plans are in place to cut one of the town's two fire engines, and replace it with a rapid response vehicle.
Chairman Lorna Hoey was talking less than two months after a major fire devastated part of the town centre and required 15 fire engines to tackle.
"We're very shocked to be told that we might lose one of our fire engines, we can't believe it," she said.
Tommy Smith says manager Mick McCarthy had some frank words for Ipswich Town's defenders following a run of poor results.
The defender said: "Back in that run when we were conceding a lot of goals, the gaffer had all of the defenders in and said 'listen I want you guys to be playing, but if this carries on we're going to have to be making changes'.
"We know we're not untouchable. No one's bigger than the club. Since then, to be fair, we've conceded a lot less goals."
The county councillor with responsibility for the fire service says savings can be made safely.
Speaking the day after plans to axe seven fire engines and 20 full-time firefighters were announced, Matthew Hicks said over the past five years in Suffolk 999 calls have fallen by 26%.
"These recommendations have been put together by the chief fire officer and other senior fire officers... who've looked at the data, analysed each station in detail," he said.
Police have released photos of a crash on social media in an attempt to encourage people to get out of their vehicles in the event of a break down.
"Had there been anyone in the rear of the car we would have been dealing with a much more serious incident," Mr Spinks said.
The female driver of the car was still in her seat, with her seatbelt on, when it was hit by a van on the A11 this morning.
The weather pattern is changing and tonight, although fog-free, will be cloudy with some occasional rain. Very mild though with lows of 11C (52F).
Tomorrow will be more unsettled with spells of rain which will ease off during the afternoon, with the chance of some sunny spells. Highs of 14C (57F).
Ipswich Town have the first of two successive games against sides currently in the Championship's relegation zone, when they take on Bolton Wanderers tonight.
The managing director of Turners of Soham, one of Britain's largest haulage firms based close to the Suffolk border, says receiving lorries from Calais has "become too much of a risk".
Paul Day says he will "have to think long and hard about receiving inbound lorries" from the French port.
It follows the discovery of 15 suspected illegal immigrants in the back of a lorry at the company's depot in Fordham earlier.
A "significant" amount of money has been stolen after a cash machine was broken into at a bank in Bury St Edmunds overnight.
It's thought that the front of the machine was subjected to a small gas explosion, as police say they were called to reports of a loud bang and an alarm sounding.
The incident took place at 03:35 this morning, at the premises in Tollgate Road.
There'squeuing trafficon the A146 Beccles Road eastbound in Barnby, between the New Road junction and the A1145 Castleton Avenue junction.
A report going before Ipswich Borough Council's executive tonight will ask them to approve £500,000 to create a temporary car park on the demolished site of the former police station.
The building in the centre of Ipswich was brought down earlier this year after the borough council said it was too difficult to lease or sell. Police moved out in 2014.
The car park would be a short-term measure to generate income while the neighbouring area is redeveloped.
The driver of a car which was hit after it had broken down is "very, very lucky" to be alive, Suffolk Police says, adding that it shows why people should leave their vehicles.
The woman was still in the stationary car, with her seatbelt on, when it was hit by a van on the A11 at Attleborough, Norfolk, at about 09:50.
Ch Insp Chris Spinks, of Suffolk and Norfolk roads policing, said: "Her car flipped over on to its roof and clearly she was very, very lucky to only receive minor bruises."
Communities across the region will come together to pay their respects of remembrance to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice with a series of events later this month.
Fifteen men who were detained in Fordham, near the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border, after being found in the back of a refrigeration lorry are believed to be from Iran or Iraq, police say.
A 42-year-old man from Bulgaria has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK.
A student at the King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds has raised £30,000 for St Nicholas Hospice, in memory of her mother who died 10 years ago.
Connie Gibbs set herself a range of tasks, including a 10-peak challenge in the Lake District and a 1,000 mile bike ride in 10 weeks, in memory of her mum, Zena.
Headteacher Geoff Barton said: "Connie is an extraordinary inspiration to us, and we are proud of the work she and her team are doing to raise awareness, as well as money, of the brilliant work of St Nicholas Hospice."
A cabinet containing four shotguns has been stolen during a burglary at a property in Bures.
As well as the cabinet, which contained two Churchill 12 bore shotguns, one Beretta and one Lincoln 20 bore, items of jewellery were also taken.
Police say the break-in took place between 08:05 and 17:45 yesterday.
One lane is closed westbound on the A14 between J45 (Rougham) and J44 (A134 Bury east) because of a broken down van.
A man who absconded from Ipswich Crown Court while being tried last month could remain in jail in Ireland for a year, according to authorities there.
Julian Myerscough, who was found guilty in his absence of child pornography offences, was arrested in Dublin on 2 October.
The former University of East Anglia academic had previously been sentenced in 2010 for similar indecent images offences, for which he received a 15-month jail term.
Four of Suffolk's lower league clubs are in action tonight, with Needham Market hoping to bounce back from Saturday's FA Trophy defeat when they host East Thurrock United in the Ryman Premier Division.
In Division One North second placed AFC Sudbury entertain Brightlingsea Regent.
Two of our teams are also in FA Vase action: Mildenhall at home to Godmanchester and Newmarket away to Stotfold.
We're always delighted to receive your photographs of Suffolk so that we can share them with the rest of the county.
So a big thanks to Steve Drury for this image of the sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds, which I think many people in the west of the county will be able to relate to.
You can send us your pictures by
The sale of Bristol Pier in Shotley is being billed as a chance to own a piece of naval history.
The pier was built in 1894 as a landing stage for a ferry from Shotley to Harwich and Felixstowe.
The auction, at the Holiday Inn in Ipswich, begins at 18:30, with a guide price of £100,000 on the pier.
It will be fairly cloudy, with limited brightness, the best of which is likely towards coastal areas. Top temperature: 14C (57F).
Remaining cloudy overnight with further outbreaks of showery rain at times, the showers becoming heavier towards dawn.
Lows of 10C (50F). For the latest forecast, visit BBC Weather.
As plans are announced for the closure of the Southwold and Patrick Stead hospitals, a Halesworth GP has told me she's concerned over whether there will be enough staff to cover the remaining facility in Beccles.
Dr Annette Abbott, from Cutlers Hill Surgery, said they will do their best to try to work with the new plans.
But she added that community hospitals are losing large numbers of staff, because of concerns over the future of their jobs.
A prison officer from Bury St Edmunds has been told by a judge at the Old Bailey that her job demanded "loyalty and discretion", but she had set a "bad example".
Amanda Watts, who was working at Highpoint Prison in 2010, received just over £2,000 for selling information about George Michael to The Sun newspaper.
Her lawyer, Stephen Dyble, said she accepted that she had breached Michael's confidentiality and despite his "fall from grace" he was still entitled to privacy.
A Suffolk prison officer will spend 12 months in jail for selling stories about George Michael while he served time at Highpoint Prison, in Stradishall.
Amanda Watts handed over five pieces of information to reporters from The Sun, resulting in five stories, for which she was paid £2,100 by News International.
Watts, who had pleaded guilty to a single charge of misconduct in a public office, had also given The Sun a sketch of the area of the singer's room, indicating a large tree outside the perimeter of the jail, where a photographer was found to be lurking.
Amanda Watts, who sold stories about George Michael's time behind bars at Suffolk's Highpoint Prison, has been jailed for a year.
Matthew Hancock has welcomed news that Suffolk County Council is to build a pedestrian crossing on Bury Road, off the Fiveways Roundabout, but says there's still a way to go to permanently change the layout of the area.
The council says it will look to implement the roundabout as soon as possible, and will also carry out a review into safety concerns in the area.
Mr Hancock said: "I am not complacent though. I will continue to do all I can to improve the roundabout for all who use it."
Suffolk’s longest serving golf professional Frank Hill has retired after a career spanning five decades, six golf clubs and four counties.
Mr Hill, 71, who's played in four Open Championships and on the European Seniors Tour, has been head professional at Thorpeness Golf Club for the past 20 years.
He said: “I’ll stay involved in golf and will keep on playing and hopefully improving, it’s never too late to get better."
Health Minister and Ipswich MP Ben Gummer has confirmed bereavement centres in maternity units will be increased, to help parents who've given birth to a stillborn child.
MPs have debated the harrowing experience of losing a child in such circumstances, with several speaking from personal experience:
Mr Gummer said: "Already all new-build maternity units will have a bereavement suite in the right place and I intend to toughen up the guidelines around that... specifically around the proximity to the rest of the maternity unit."
We've contacted hauliers Turners about the suspected illegal immigrants being found at its depot near Newmarket this morning, but a spokesman declined to comment.
A Look East reporter is heading to the scene, so we'll bring you more later.
There are fears for Sudbury's 247 listed buildings, if the town's fire cover is reduced because of budget cuts.
Lorna Hoey, from the Sudbury Society, told me many of the buildings would go up in flames in seconds.
"You tend to think you can rely on a fire engine, you can phone 999 and they will come," she said. "Imagine being told 'sorry, our engine's out somewhere else'... we would be devastated."
Sudbury Society says it can't believe plans are in place to cut one of the town's two fire engines, and replace it with a rapid response vehicle.
Chairman Lorna Hoey was talking less than two months after a major fire devastated part of the town centre and required 15 fire engines to tackle.
"We're very shocked to be told that we might lose one of our fire engines, we can't believe it," she said.
A Labour councillor from north Suffolk says the proposed cuts to the fire service by the Conservative-led county council are wrong.
In Lowestoft, the number of engines would go down from four to three, with nearby Wrentham fire station closing.
Sonia Barker, who represents Pakefield, said: "People need to start questioning. It's about morality and what is right and wrong - and to me, this is wrong."
Thieves have targeted a branch of Barclays Bank in Bury St Edmunds in an overnight raid - causing extensive damage to a cashpoint.
Tommy Smith says manager Mick McCarthy had some frank words for Ipswich Town's defenders following a run of poor results.
The defender said: "Back in that run when we were conceding a lot of goals, the gaffer had all of the defenders in and said 'listen I want you guys to be playing, but if this carries on we're going to have to be making changes'.
"We know we're not untouchable. No one's bigger than the club. Since then, to be fair, we've conceded a lot less goals."
The county councillor with responsibility for the fire service says savings can be made safely.
Speaking the day after plans to axe seven fire engines and 20 full-time firefighters were announced, Matthew Hicks said over the past five years in Suffolk 999 calls have fallen by 26%.
"These recommendations have been put together by the chief fire officer and other senior fire officers... who've looked at the data, analysed each station in detail," he said.