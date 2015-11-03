Boats on the River Deben

BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Summary

  1. Updates for Tuesday, 3 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

By Philippa Taylor

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

...is over, but we'll be back again in the morning from 08:00 for another day of news, sport, travel and weather updates for Suffolk.

We hope you'll join us too.

Police release photos to warn drivers of dangers of remaining in broken-down vehicles

Richard Haugh

BBC News

Police have released photos of a crash on social media in an attempt to encourage people to get out of their vehicles in the event of a break down.

"Had there been anyone in the rear of the car we would have been dealing with a much more serious incident," Mr Spinks said.

The female driver of the car was still in her seat, with her seatbelt on, when it was hit by a van on the A11 this morning.

Overnight weather: Fog-free but a chance of rain

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

The weather pattern is changing and tonight, although fog-free, will be cloudy with some occasional rain. Very mild though with lows of 11C (52F).  

Overnight weather map
BBC

Tomorrow will be more unsettled with spells of rain which will ease off during the afternoon, with the chance of some sunny spells. Highs of 14C (57F).

Match facts ahead of Ipswich v Bolton

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Ipswich Town have the first of two successive games against sides currently in the Championship's relegation zone, when they take on Bolton Wanderers tonight.

Here are a few match facts:

  • Ipswich have won their last three home games against Bolton and are unbeaten in six home and away
  • Bolton have failed to score in four of their last five against Ipswich, netting just once in the total
  • The Tractor Boys are winless in their last seven league matches and Bolton have drawn a blank in more games this season than any other Championship side
Managing director of Cambridgeshire haulage firm says receiving lorries from Calais 'too much of a risk'

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The managing director of Turners of Soham, one of Britain's largest haulage firms based close to the Suffolk border, says receiving lorries from Calais has "become too much of a risk".  

Turners depot
BBC

Paul Day says he will "have to think long and hard about receiving inbound lorries" from the French port.

It follows the discovery of 15 suspected illegal immigrants in the back of a lorry at the company's depot in Fordham earlier.

In the news: Thieves thought to have used gas explosion to access cash machine... Site of former police station in Ipswich could become temporary car park

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

The latest news in Suffolk:

  • A gas explosion is thought have taken place at a bank in Bury St Edmunds to break into a cash machine
  • A temporary car park could be created on the site of the former police station in Ipswich, which was demolished earlier this year
  • Drivers have been reminded to leave their vehicles if they break down, after a woman had a lucky escape when her car was hit by a van on the A11
'Gas explosion' thought to have taken place as cash machine broken into

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A "significant" amount of money has been stolen after a cash machine was broken into at a bank in Bury St Edmunds overnight.

It's thought that the front of the machine was subjected to a small gas explosion, as police say they were called to reports of a loud bang and an alarm sounding.

The incident took place at 03:35 this morning, at the premises in Tollgate Road.

Travel: Delays on A146 eastbound in Barnby

BBC Travel

There'squeuing trafficon the A146 Beccles Road eastbound in Barnby, between the New Road junction and the A1145 Castleton Avenue junction.

Demolished Ipswich police station could become £500,000 car park

Vikki Irwin

BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter

A report going before Ipswich Borough Council's executive tonight will ask them to approve £500,000 to create a temporary car park on the demolished site of the former police station.

Ipswich Police Station demolition
BBC

The building in the centre of Ipswich was brought down earlier this year after the borough council said it was too difficult to lease or sell. Police moved out in 2014.

The car park would be a short-term measure to generate income while the neighbouring area is redeveloped. 

Driver 'lucky to be alive' after broken-down vehicle was hit by a van

Richard Haugh

BBC News

The driver of a car which was hit after it had broken down is "very, very lucky" to be alive, Suffolk Police says, adding that it shows why people should leave their vehicles.

Crash car
Suffolk Police

The woman was still in the stationary car, with her seatbelt on, when it was hit by a van on the A11 at Attleborough, Norfolk, at about 09:50.

Ch Insp Chris Spinks, of Suffolk and Norfolk roads policing, said: "Her car flipped over on to its roof and clearly she was very, very lucky to only receive minor bruises."

Array of events planned for communities across Norfolk and Suffolk for remembrance

Diss Express

Communities across the region will come together to pay their respects of remembrance to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice with a series of events later this month.

War memorial
Diss Express
Men found in back of refrigeration lorry believed to be from Iran or Iraq

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Fifteen men who were detained in Fordham, near the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border, after being found in the back of a refrigeration lorry are believed to be from Iran or Iraq, police say.

Turners depot
BBC

A 42-year-old man from Bulgaria has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK.  

Student raises £30,000 for St Nicholas Hospice

A student at the King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds has raised £30,000 for St Nicholas Hospice, in memory of her mother who died 10 years ago.

Fundraisers at King Edward VI
King Edward VI School

Connie Gibbs set herself a range of tasks, including a 10-peak challenge in the Lake District and a 1,000 mile bike ride in 10 weeks, in memory of her mum, Zena.

Headteacher Geoff Barton said: "Connie is an extraordinary inspiration to us, and we are proud of the work she and her team are doing to raise awareness, as well as money, of the brilliant work of St Nicholas Hospice."

Shotguns stolen in Bures burglary

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A cabinet containing four shotguns has been stolen during a burglary at a property in Bures.

As well as the cabinet, which contained two Churchill 12 bore shotguns, one Beretta and one Lincoln 20 bore, items of jewellery were also taken.

Police say the break-in took place between 08:05 and 17:45 yesterday.

Travel: One lane closed on A14 westbound at Rougham

BBC Travel

One lane is closed westbound on the A14 between J45 (Rougham) and J44 (A134 Bury east) because of a broken down van.

Paedophile who fled Ipswich Crown Court could remain in Dublin prison for a year

Cleah Hetherington

BBC Radio Suffolk

A man who absconded from Ipswich Crown Court while being tried last month could remain in jail in Ireland for a year, according to authorities there.

Julian Myerscough and Ipswich Crown Court
Suffolk Police/BBC

Julian Myerscough, who was found guilty in his absence of child pornography offences, was arrested in Dublin on 2 October.

The former University of East Anglia academic had previously been sentenced in 2010 for similar indecent images offences, for which he received a 15-month jail term.

In the news: A high street bank is targeted by thieves and a Halesworth GP says she's worried about staff numbers at community hospitals

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Our mid-afternoon headlines:

  • Thieves target a branch of Barclays in Bury St Edmunds
  • A Halesworth GP expresses "grave concern" about staffing levels at community hospitals
  • Bristol Pier in Shotley will go under the hammer later today
A reminder to leave your vehicle if it breaks down

Lower league clubs in action later

Tim Fenton

BBC Radio Suffolk sport

Four of Suffolk's lower league clubs are in action tonight, with Needham Market hoping to bounce back from Saturday's FA Trophy defeat when they host East Thurrock United in the Ryman Premier Division. 

In Division One North second placed AFC Sudbury entertain Brightlingsea Regent. 

Two of our teams are also in FA Vase action: Mildenhall at home to Godmanchester and Newmarket away to Stotfold.

Your photos: Bury St Edmunds sugar factory

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

We're always delighted to receive your photographs of Suffolk so that we can share them with the rest of the county.

Bury Sugar Beet factory
Steve Drury

So a big thanks to Steve Drury for this image of the sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds, which I think many people in the west of the county will be able to relate to.

You can send us your pictures byemail.

Suffolk pier goes under the hammer

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

The sale of Bristol Pier in Shotley is being billed as a chance to own a piece of naval history.

Shotley Pier
Auction House

The pier was built in 1894 as a landing stage for a ferry from Shotley to Harwich and Felixstowe.

The auction, at the Holiday Inn in Ipswich, begins at 18:30, with a guide price of £100,000 on the pier.

Afternoon weather: Best of brightness will be near the coast

BBC Weather

It will be fairly cloudy, with limited brightness, the best of which is likely towards coastal areas. Top temperature: 14C (57F).

Afternoon weather
BBC

Remaining cloudy overnight with further outbreaks of showery rain at times, the showers becoming heavier towards dawn.

Lows of 10C (50F). For the latest forecast, visit BBC Weather.

Thieves target Barclays in Bury St Edmunds

GP expresses 'grave concern' about staffing levels at community hospitals

Richard Daniel

BBC Look East

As plans are announced for the closure of the Southwold and Patrick Stead hospitals, a Halesworth GP has told me she's concerned over whether there will be enough staff to cover the remaining facility in Beccles.

Patrick Stead
BBC

Dr Annette Abbott, from Cutlers Hill Surgery, said they will do their best to try to work with the new plans.

But she added that community hospitals are losing large numbers of staff, because of concerns over the future of their jobs.

Lunchtime headlines: Jail sentence for prison officer who sold stories about George Michael and news of a pedesrian crossing near the Fiveways Roundabout welcomed

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Our latest top stories: 

  • A prison officer has been jailed for 12 months for selling stories abut George Michael's time at Highpoint Prison
  • West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock has welcomed news of a pedestrian crossing near the Fiveways Roundabout
  • Suffolk's longest serving golf professional, Frank Hill, has retired
Judge tells prison officer she 'set a bad example' by selling George Michael stories

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A prison officer from Bury St Edmunds has been told by a judge at the Old Bailey that her job demanded "loyalty and discretion", but she had set a "bad example".

George Michael
Getty Images

Amanda Watts, who was working at Highpoint Prison in 2010, received just over £2,000 for selling information about George Michael to The Sun newspaper.

Her lawyer, Stephen Dyble, said she accepted that she had breached Michael's confidentiality and despite his "fall from grace" he was still entitled to privacy.

Twelve months in prison for £2,100 gain for selling George Michael stories

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A Suffolk prison officer will spend 12 months in jail for selling stories about George Michael while he served time at Highpoint Prison, in Stradishall.

George Michael
Getty Images

Amanda Watts handed over five pieces of information to reporters from The Sun, resulting in five stories, for which she was paid £2,100 by News International.

Watts, who had pleaded guilty to a single charge of misconduct in a public office, had also given The Sun a sketch of the area of the singer's room, indicating a large tree outside the perimeter of the jail, where a photographer was found to be lurking.

BreakingFormer prison officer jailed for 12 months for leaking George Michael stories

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Amanda Watts, who sold stories about George Michael's time behind bars at Suffolk's Highpoint Prison, has been jailed for a year.

West Suffolk MP welcomes plans for pedestrian crossing near Fiveways Roundabout

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Matthew Hancock has welcomed news that Suffolk County Council is to build a pedestrian crossing on Bury Road, off the Fiveways Roundabout, but says there's still a way to go to permanently change the layout of the area.

Matthew Hancock with campaigners
Matthew Hancock

The council says it will look to implement the roundabout as soon as possible, and will also carry out a review into safety concerns in the area.

Mr Hancock said: "I am not complacent though. I will continue to do all I can to improve the roundabout for all who use it."

Longest serving golf professional in county retires

Steve Martin

BBC Radio Suffolk

Suffolk’s longest serving golf professional Frank Hill has retired after a career spanning five decades, six golf clubs and four counties.

Frank Hill
Thorpeness Golf Club

Mr Hill, 71, who's played in four Open Championships and on the European Seniors Tour, has been head professional at Thorpeness Golf Club for the past 20 years.

He said: “I’ll stay involved in golf and will keep on playing and hopefully improving, it’s never too late to get better."

Ipswich MP gives assurances on bereavement centres in hospitals

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Health Minister and Ipswich MP Ben Gummer has confirmed bereavement centres in maternity units will be increased, to help parents who've given birth to a stillborn child.

Ben Gummer
BBC

MPs have debated the harrowing experience of losing a child in such circumstances, with several speaking from personal experience:

Mr Gummer said: "Already all new-build maternity units will have a bereavement suite in the right place and I intend to toughen up the guidelines around that... specifically around the proximity to the rest of the maternity unit."

Turners declines to comment over suspected illegal immigrants in lorry

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

We've contacted hauliers Turners about the suspected illegal immigrants being found at its depot near Newmarket this morning, but a spokesman declined to comment.

Turners depot
Google

A Look East reporter is heading to the scene, so we'll bring you more later.

Fire cuts prompt fears for Sudbury's listed buildings

Luke Deal

BBC Radio Suffolk

There are fears for Sudbury's 247 listed buildings, if the town's fire cover is reduced because of budget cuts.

Sudbury fire aftermath
BBC

Lorna Hoey, from the Sudbury Society, told me many of the buildings would go up in flames in seconds.

"You tend to think you can rely on a fire engine, you can phone 999 and they will come," she said. "Imagine being told 'sorry, our engine's out somewhere else'... we would be devastated."

Sudbury Society 'very shocked' at prospect of losing a fire engine

Luke Deal

BBC Radio Suffolk

Sudbury Society says it can't believe plans are in place to cut one of the town's two fire engines, and replace it with a rapid response vehicle.

Sudbury today
BBC

Chairman Lorna Hoey was talking less than two months after a major fire devastated part of the town centre and required 15 fire engines to tackle.

"We're very shocked to be told that we might lose one of our fire engines, we can't believe it," she said.

Warning for drivers as police are out and about

Decisions on fire service spending are 'about morality' says Pakefield councillor

Jon Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk

A Labour councillor from north Suffolk says the proposed cuts to the fire service by the Conservative-led county council are wrong.

Fire engine
Suffolk County Council

In Lowestoft, the number of engines would go down from four to three, with nearby Wrentham fire station closing.

Sonia Barker, who represents Pakefield, said: "People need to start questioning. It's about morality and what is right and wrong - and to me, this is wrong."

Thieves target branch of Barclays Bank in overnight raid in Bury St Edmunds

Thieves have targeted a branch of Barclays Bank in Bury St Edmunds in an overnight raid - causing extensive damage to a cashpoint.

Barclays in Tollgate Lane
Bury Free Press
Latest headlines: Council defends fire service cuts and suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

The stories we're looking at:

  • Suffolk County Council defends proposed cuts to fire service
  • Fifteen suspected illegal immigrants are found in a lorry close to the Suffolk border
  • Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy says Bolton "are no mugs" ahead of tonight's home game
Tommy Smith: 'We know we're not untouchable'

Tim Fenton

BBC Radio Suffolk sport

Tommy Smith says manager Mick McCarthy had some frank words for Ipswich Town's defenders following a run of poor results.

Tommy Smith
Getty Images

The defender said: "Back in that run when we were conceding a lot of goals, the gaffer had all of the defenders in and said 'listen I want you guys to be playing, but if this carries on we're going to have to be making changes'.

"We know we're not untouchable. No one's bigger than the club. Since then, to be fair, we've conceded a lot less goals."

Cuts to fire service 'can be made safely' - Suffolk County Council

Jon Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk

The county councillor with responsibility for the fire service says savings can be made safely.

Speaking the day after plans to axe seven fire engines and 20 full-time firefighters were announced, Matthew Hicks said over the past five years in Suffolk 999 calls have fallen by 26%.

"These recommendations have been put together by the chief fire officer and other senior fire officers... who've looked at the data, analysed each station in detail," he said.

