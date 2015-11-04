BBC Local Live: Suffolk
- Ipswich Borough Council is spending more than £1,000 a week placing homeless people in temporary bed and breakfast accommodation
- Suffolk Coastal District Council agrees to keep brown bin collections free of charge for residents
- Councillors discuss a bid for devolution at Westminster to give them more independence over decision-making and finances
- We'll be back with more news, travel, sport and weather from 08:00 on Thursday
The weather: More of the same, rain with intermittent dry intervals
Chris Bell
BBC Look East weather
Tonight will be rather cloudy with scattered showers at times, but perhaps a few clear intervals developing after midnight with mist patches. Light southerly winds, with lows of around 9C (48F).
Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with the chance of a few showers. Moderate southerly winds, fresh at times later, with highs around 15C (59F).
New images released of missing 81-year-old Lowestoft man
New images have been released of an 81-year-old man who disappeared a week ago.
Gerard Keen was last seen at his home and is thought to have gone for one of his regular short walks.
Police say they are very concerned for his welfare. Mr Keen is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, and with white hair.
Suffolk and Norfolk delegates positive after devolution meeting
Andrew Sinclair
BBC Look East political correspondent
Councillors and business leaders from Norfolk and Suffolk have emerged from their meeting with Lord Heseltine at Westminster in a very positive mood.
George Nobbs, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: "The meeting went a lot better than I had hoped. Lord Heseltine was very supportive and enthusiastic and we left feeling very optimistic."
Government officials will now examine the plans in detail and a decision on whether to give the two counties more power over spending will be taken in the next six months.
Sexual assault incident in Bury St Edmunds and devolution delegations 'optimistic'
In the news this afternoon:
Wooden cannon carriages going back on display in Lowestoft
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Three cannon will go back on display at Belle Vue Park in Lowestoft tomorrow, following a restoration project.
They were cleaned and repainted by Waveney Norse, while members of the International Boatbuilding Training College built new carriages with reclaimed oak.
We'll have more details on BBC Radio Suffolk tomorrow.
Man robbed on Yellow Brick Road in Newmarket
Police are questioning three men and a boy after a robbery in Newmarket last night.
A 50-year-old man was walking on Yellow Brick Road, near Rayes Lane, at about 18:00 when he was surrounded by four people.
The four arrested are being questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.
Woman 'woke up semi-clothed with man she didn't know'
Police are urging six people to come forward who may have been in the Parkway area of Bury St Edmunds when a "sexual assault incident" took place.
A young woman reported she had woken early on Saturday morning to find herself semi-clothed and with a man she didn't know.
Suffolk Police is asking three men and women who are said to have walked past the pelican crossing and Wilco park area around 04:10 to get in contact.
Current players at ITFC On the Road at The Dove
TWTD.co.uk
A number of current first-team players will be present at the Supporters Club’s first ITFC On The Road event of the season at The Dove Street Inn on Monday 16 November.
The Shrek wedding: And here's the getaway vehicle
Steve Martin
BBC Radio Suffolk
Just one last look at the lovely pictures from the Shrek-themed wedding of Michelle Francis and her new husband, Simon at the Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds.
The Shrek wedding: More pictures
Steve Martin
BBC Radio Suffolk
When Michelle Francis (Princess Fiona) and new hubby Simon (Shrek) turned out for their green-themed wedding at the Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds, her parents were keen to participate in the fancy dress theme...
Father of the bride Frank Warby, a former Bury St Edmunds mayor, made use of his mayoral robes as King Harold and his wife Patsy was dressed as the Queen.
The bride wore green... and so did the groom
Steve Martin
BBC Radio Suffolk
Simon and Michelle Francis chose a Shrek theme for their wedding in Bury St Edmunds at the Athenaeum.
As reported in the East Anglian Daily Times, the couple said they wanted "something different".
Students get ecology lesson at Sizewell
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Students from Alde Valley Academy, Leiston, students have been learning about the evolution of an ecological project at nearby Aldhurst Farm.
The pupils also carried out soil tests before planting reed beds for the new wetland habitat near Sizewell, which EDF Energy is creating to help compensate for taking some land for Sizewell C.
Alde Valley Academy science technician Keith Howard said: “The visit really helped our students see the diverse ways science is used in the real world."
Gritting news part two
Suffolk County Council's got the grit in, ready for winter
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Over 24,000 tonnes of salt mix have been stockpiled to treat almost 1,250 miles (2,000km) of Suffolk's roads this winter, the county council says.
This year, Suffolk Highways has produced a short video to show the work it undertakes each year to keep the county’s roads clear of ice and snow during the winter months.
Councillor James Finch, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Our winter service plan has been carefully developed to ensure that all of our winter operations maximise the resources we have available and the routes we have to treat."
Remember this? Doesn't it make summer seem such a long time ago?
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
I'm still banging on about the misty, murky weather, so I thought I'd show you this, produced by BBC Suffolk's Cleah Hetherington.
Cleah, who's reading the news this afternoon on BBC Radio Suffolk, took the picture at Kyson Point down on the River Deben only a few short weeks ago.
Looking out of the window, it just goes to show you have to treasure every moment of those glorious summer months.
Rain should slowly clear this afternoon
BBC Weather
Rain should slowly clear from the southwest during the afternoon, with some bright or sunny intervals developing.
Tonight will be increasingly cloudy, with further outbreaks of showery rain spreading from the southwest.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
Warehouse and distribution centre could get go ahead
Vikki Irwin
BBC Radio Suffolk political reporter
Plans to build a new warehouse and distribution centre in Newmarket go back to Forest Heath district councillors this evening.
The planning application for St Leger Drive was deferred last month to give the developers time to answer concerns raised by residents, who were worried about the height and look of the buildings.
It's now been recommended to grant planning permission, after changes to the plans have been made.
Ipswich await news on Maitland-Niles injury
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ainsley Maitland-Niles may have scored his first Ipswich goal in last night's win over Bolton, but the 18-year-old was brought off before half-time and is an injury concern ahead of Saturday's trip to Rotherham.
Manager Mick McCarthy will be hoping for good news from the treatment table with regards to a player who is undoubtedly one of his side's key attacking threats.
"I asked him if he'd cracked his foot but he told me it is only bruised," McCarthy said. "If he's not fit for Rotherham then I'm sure he will be OK for the Wolves game after the international break."
Politicians to work together to tackle housing problems
Politicians have promised to work across party lines to tackle problems in the private rented sector, after it emerged that many housing benefit recipients struggle to find accommodation.
Brown bin collection 'still free' for Suffolk Coastal residents
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
Brown bin collection is to remain free for the next year in the Suffolk Coastal district, despite charges being introduced everywhere else in the county apart from Ipswich.
The decision was taken at a Suffolk Coastal District Council meeting last night.
Leader Ray Herring said: "We had a petition, there were 700 signatures, and I think also of the vast majority of our district councillors, very few were keen on charging."
In the news: Bookies held up in Newmarket and devolution talks get under way
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
The news headlines this lunchtime:
Devolution: Councils to thrash out plans for shared powers
Andrew Sinclair
BBC Look East political correspondent
Suffolk and Norfolk councils are beginning talks at Westminster to decide what powers they might share to achieve greater local control over finances and decision-making.
The government is keen to give the regions more of a say, but devolution means different things to different people.
It might see Norfolk and Suffolk combining with a directly-elected mayor, or keeping all our different councils, but have them work more closely together.
Needham Market boss fears the drop
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
It has been far from plain sailing for Needham Market Football Club since they won promotion to the Ryman Premier Division in May.
Mark Morsley's side are in the relegation zone, having won just one league fixture this season, and last night's 3-1 loss at home to East Thurrock has left the manager fearing the worst.
"We've been done over again by naivety and Sunday morning defending, and we're not doing enough in both boxes," Morsley said. "If we continue this way we are going to get relegated."
Attempted robbery at bookies in Newmarket
Police are seeking a masked, knife-wielding man who held up bookmakers Betfred in Newmarket and demanded money.
Three staff members managed to seek refuge in a back office and activate an alarm at the premises at Valley Way, just before 21:00 yesterday.
The man left the shop empty-handed after failing in his attempt to get over the counter.
Ballast train will change Greater Anglia timetable tonight
Devolution for Norfolk and Suffolk talks get under way
Andrew Sinclair
BBC Look East political correspondent
The campaign to give Norfolk and Suffolk more local control over spending and decision-making is being taken to London today.
Representatives of local business groups and 16 local authorities will discuss how devolution for East Anglia might work at a meeting being held at Westminster.
There are no firm proposals yet, but they would like more of a say over issues including transport, infrastructure and local health services.
Butterfly invasion in Suffolk, well almost
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
A beautiful continental butterfly has descended on Suffolk for the second time in three years, the Butterfly Conservation says.
More than 60 long-tailed blue butterflies have been seen along the coast from Suffolk to Dorset since August.
Butterfly Conservation's Neil Hulme said: "I can’t stress how exciting this is – we have seen one of the largest ever migrations of this butterfly into the UK, only exceeded by the record numbers of 2013."
East Suffolk mobile library in for repairs
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
The Saxmundham/East Suffolk mobile library is undergoing urgent repairs, so won't be visiting stops today, says Suffolk Libraries.
Today's hero image: Bury St Edmunds
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
We like to call the large picture you can see at top of your screen the "hero image", and today's shows the bustling town centre of Bury St Edmunds.
Grants of £20k available to help council tenants buy their own homes
Council tenants who want to buy their own homes are being urged to apply for £20k grants to help them onto the property ladder.
Higher shopper numbers could mean more car parks for Bury St Edmunds
Bury St Edmunds needs 500 new car parking spaces over the next 10 years, a report says, after a boom in shopper and tourist numbers to the town.
A report to St Edmundsbury’s overview and scrutiny committee next week will say there is a 100-space shortfall in car parking spaces either side of Parkway at weekends.
Councillor Diane Hind, chairman of the scrutiny committee, said: “It is very important to find the right balance between car parking capacity and charges to maintain the vitality of the town. A lot of work has gone into this already."
Councillors to consider building fourth homeless unit
IpswichSpy.com
Councillors have ordered Ipswich Borough Council to build a business case for developing a new homeless unit in the town to tackle homelessness, which has risen by one third in the last two years.
Hollesley Bay prisoner hands himself back into police
Hollesley Bay prisoner Philip Willis, who breached the terms of a temporary release licence, has handed himself into police.
The 64-year-old, who is serving an indeterminate sentence for arson and making off without payment, was reported missing yesterday after he failed to report to "an approved premises in Peterborough".
What's the weather like for you?
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Our weather forecasters say things are going to improve later, but this is the kind of thing you can expect this morning.

I took this picture on my way in to work this morning.
I took this picture on my way in to work this morning, just as I was hearing about the BBC's new Weather Watchers initiative which launches today.
It's a new system to "nowcast" what the weather is where you are - check it out.
Homelessness 'up by a third' in Ipswich in last two years
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Ipswich Borough Council is considering building a centre for homeless people after it was revealed numbers in Ipswich are increasing - and so is the authority's bed and breakfast accommodation bill.
The council currently spends £1,000 a week on temporary accommodation in the form of B&B for homeless families.
Councillor John Mowles, the borough councillor for housing, told Etholle George: "The number of acceptances of people who have presented themselves as homeless, and these are families, has gone up by a third over the last two years."
A14 reopened
Maitland-Niles inspires much needed Ipswich win
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy was quick to praise the impact of winger Ainsley Maitland-Niles after his side's 2-0 win over Bolton last night.
The 18-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, scored his first goal for Town in his 15th appearance for the club, as the Blues earned a first win in nearly two months.
"In terms of his ability he is an Arsenal player, and I am certain he will go on to play for them," McCarthy said.
Councillors discuss devolution plans for Suffolk and Norfolk at Westminster
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
Suffolk and Norfolk council leaders are going to Westminster to make a bid for devolution, which would give them greater control over local finances.
Former Suffolk County Council leader Mark Bee said: "I'm very much urging the public sector leaders in their meetings to be very bold about what they want to do, not to be narrow about the political angles they come from.
"Let's rise above party politics here and let's instead think about what's going to be good for Suffolk and for Norfolk."