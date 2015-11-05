Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says he sent Chris Powell (pictured) a text yesterday after his friend lost his job at Huddersfield.

Powell was one of two Championship bosses to be relieved of his duties this week, the other being Chris Ramsey at QPR.

"Chris Powell was a shock because Huddersfield had just got a draw at Reading," McCarthy said. "I don't know what the expectations are there, and it just shows you the pressure that's on all of us."