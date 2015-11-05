Powell was one of two Championship bosses to be relieved of his duties this week, the other being Chris Ramsey at QPR.
"Chris Powell was a shock because Huddersfield had just got a draw at Reading," McCarthy said. "I don't know what the expectations are there, and it just shows you the pressure that's on all of us."
Weather: Cloudy, wet and windy for Bonfire Night
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
A cloudy, wet and windy Bonfire Night, with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, gradually clearing from the west during the evening.
Moderate or fresh southwesterly winds easing later, with a minimum temperature of 12C (54F).
Friday will be dry and bright at first, but a further band of cloud and rain will spread from the west around the middle of the day, clearing by dusk.
Winds light or moderate southwesterly. Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).
Restored cannons to go back on show in Lowestoft
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Three 19th century cannons, found buried in 1970, will be back on display later today in Belle Vue Park in Lowestoft, after a major restoration.
The work has been carried out by members of the International Boatbuilding Training College in the town.
Laurie Walker says it's been nice to work on something other than boats: "These are all green oak so it's quite soft while it's still green, it's quite easy to work with, it's been really enjoyable, I've enjoyed doing it."
South Suffolk MP Praises Suffolk Police Services
James Cartlidge MP for South Suffolk took the opportunity to praise both the Suffolk Constabulary and Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore in the Policing debate in the House of Commons on 4 November.
In the news: Sudbury man guilty of historic sex offences... Southwold and Halesworth hospitals to close
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our last look at the headlines for the day:
Sudbury man found guilty of a string of historic sex offences, including five charges of rape
Health bosses vote unanimously to close Southwold and Halesworth hospitals
Suffolk's Chief Constable is to retire after nearly 11 months on sick leave
Travel: Slow traffic westbound on A14 at Higham
BBC Travel
The A14 is partially blocked westbound and there's slow traffic at J40 (Higham) because of an accident.
Brett Pitman: Ipswich miss Fraser
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman says Ryan Fraser's absence from the team through injury has not helped the Blues in recent weeks.
Before Tuesday's win over Bolton, Town had collected just three points from five Championship games without the young Scot.
"Anyone would miss a player like Ryan and we definitely have. He's got something our other wingers haven't and makes things happen around him," said Pitman.
Police and crime commissioner thanks retiring chief constable for his contribution to policing
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Suffolk's police and crime commissioner says temporary chief constable Gareth Wilson will continue in place "until a permanent appointment is made".
Tim Passmore (pictured) was speaking after Douglas Paxton, who's been on sick leave since 16 December, announced his decision to retire from the force.
Mr Passmore said the acting chief constable would be supported by Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Steve Jupp and Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Kearton.
Retiring chief constable pays tribute to his colleagues
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Suffolk's Chief Constable, who's announced his retirement after nearly a year on sick leave, says coming back to Suffolk to take up the role was the "highlight" of his career.
Douglas Paxton, whose last day of service will be at the end of this month, took up the role in March 2013 having previously served in the county between 1989 and 2002.
He added: “As I move into retirement I want to wish the Police and Crime Commissioner and my deputy, Gareth Wilson, every success as they take on the challenge of resourcing and shaping the constabulary to meet the challenges of the future.”
BreakingSuffolk's Chief Constable to retire
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Douglas Paxton, who's been on sick leave since the end of last year, has announced his decision to retire.
Further details soon.
Patrick Stead hospital 'won't close until community services are up and running' say health chiefs
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
The governing body of the local commissioning group has voted unanimously to close Southwold and Halesworth hospitals as part of a new system of community-based health care.
Dr John Stammers, chairman of the governing body, said the changes were not about cuts but about having the best clinical practices for patients.
He says the system needs to be locally designed and that the Patrick Stead would not close before community services were up and running.
BreakingBosses vote unanimously to close Southwold and Halesworth hospitals
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Further details shortly.
Maitland-Niles and McGoldrick hope to make Millers trip
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says Ainsley Maitland-Niles (pictured right) and David McGoldrick should both be fit for Saturday's trip to Rotherham.
Maitland-Niles was substituted before half time during Tuesday's win over Bolton, while McGoldrick pulled up in training with a recurrence of his groin problem earlier today.
"Ainsley's foot injury has settled down and he'll be ok. We'll wait and see with Didzy but I hope to have him available," McCarthy said.
Public ask questions at hospitals meeting before vote is taken
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Here at Beccles House, home to the Gt Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), one member of the governing body has asked if there'll be any guarantees about access to care home beds if two local community hospitals close.
Chief executive of the CCG Andy Evans said there were "considerable knock-on benefits" for care home owners to have beds with care on their site.
New care homes are being planned for Halesworth, Southwold and Gorleston.
Announcement expected shortly about closure of north Suffolk hospitals
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
I'm at the meeting of NHS bosses in Beccles where the local commissioning group will vote shortly on proposals to shut Southwold and Halesworth Hospitals
Andy Evans, chief executive of the group, told the governing body a majority of the 1,181 respondents said they support community-based care.
"Where people have experienced this new model of care they almost universally think it is great. I remain confident that we will prove that the fears of those concerned will be unfounded."
Ipswich diver doesn't think there's a problem with security at Sharm El Sheikh airport
Cleah Hetherington
BBC Radio Suffolk
An Ipswich diving company which has had to cancel a trip to Sharm El Sheikh due to depart today says it'll be badly affected by the ban on flights to and from the resort.
Dive Line have already had several trips to Egypt, with further excursions planned for next year.
Owner Jeff Errington (pictured at the resort earlier this year) doesn't think security is a problem at the airport: "They check your bags, everything seems to the same as if I was going through Stansted or anywhere."
International call up for Ipswich's Josh Yorwerth
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Town defender Josh Yorwerth has been named in the Wales U21 squad to face Armenia on Friday week, and Romania the following Tuesday.
The 20 year old, who has three caps at under 21 level, is currently on loan at Crawley Town.
Yorwerth has made six appearances for the League Two side since joining them at the end of September.
New port extension opens at Felixstowe
Cleah Hetherington
BBC Radio Suffolk
The new Berth 9 Extension at the Port of Felixstowe has been opened by Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey.
The extended quay will now be able to handle two of the world's largest container ships at the same time.
Port bosses say this will keep the facility ahead of the competition in Southampton and London Thamesport.
Travel: Delays on Norwich Road in Ipswich near Dales Road
BBC Travel
There's slow traffic on the A1156 Norwich Road in Ipswich in both directions, in the roadworks at Dales Road.
Man convicted of rape and sexual assaults told police he suffered from 'memory problems'
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A Sudbury man who's been found guilty of a number of rapes and sexual offences between 1977 and 1989 told police he had been a heavy drinker and suffered from memory problems.
Ipswich Crown Court heard that one of the rapes committed by Trevor Wright had taken place in a car belonging to a customer at his garage in Ballingdon Street.
Other offences were alleged to have taken place at a stables where he kept a horse, and one sexual assault in a swimming pool in Devon while Wright was on holiday.
Man found guilty of five counts of rape given conditional bail
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A Sudbury man has been convicted at Ipswich Crown Court of a string of rape and sexual assault offences committed more than 25 years ago.
Trevor Wright, 67, of Ballingdon Street, was found guilty of five offences of rape and seven of sexual assault. He had already admitted six further offences of sexual assault involving the same three victims.
Wright, who's been granted conditional bail, will be sentenced later this month.
BreakingSudbury garage owner found guilty of five offences of rape
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A jury at Ipswich Crown Court has found Sudbury garage owner Trevor Wright guilty of five offences of rape and seven of sexual assault.
The offences date back more than 25 years.
More details shortly.
Parents whose children's nurseries have closed being assisted by county council
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Suffolk County Council says it's working closely with the parents of children whose day care nursery has closed without warning "to help them find suitable childcare elsewhere".
As reported this morning by the Bury Free Press, the Jumpin Beans Day Nursery, based at the Millennium Centre in Red Lodge (pictured), and the Jumpin Beans Pre-school based at Grove Road in Bury St Edmunds, are both shut.
A spokesman for the county council added: "Parents who need assistance finding alternative childcare should call the Suffolk Family Information Service helpline."
Afternoon weather: Heavy rain on its way from the west
Residents of Newmarket's Studlands Park will be celebrating this weekend after people power saw them successfully convince district planners to throw out plans for a massive warehouse building close to their homes.
Lunchtime headlines: Hospital closure campaigners take their fight to the streets of Beccles... Ipswich residents play their part in reducing drug dealing in the town
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
In the news:
Campaigners in Beccles have been handing out leaflets opposing closures of the Patrick Stead and Halesworth hospitals
The contribution made by Ipswich residents to an anti-drug dealing operation has been praised by police
Two childcare facilities in Bury and Red Lodge have closed without warning
Find out how Ipswich Town made history during the Second World War
Parents and children arrived at the Jumpin Beans nursery in Grove Road, Bury St Edmunds, and its sister nursery in Red Lodge to be handed letters by staff saying that it was closed due to ‘issues’ between them and Suffolk County Council.
Travel: A1120 closed in both directions in Pettaugh
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
We're getting reports that the A1120 is closed both ways in Pettaugh because of an accident involving a tanker which has left the road.
We understand it needs to be drained before it can be recovered.
Campaigners hand out leaflets opposing hospital closures
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
A campaign group opposed to the closure of the Patrick Stead and Southwold Hospitals is handing out leaflets in Beccles today, ahead of a meeting which is expected to confirm the changes.
That's it for Suffolk's live coverage for Thursday.
We'll be back in the morning from 08:00 to bring you news, sport, travel and weather updates as they happen.
If you're going to a fireworks event tonight, we hope you don't get too wet.
Further changes for rail travellers in the county
Haverhill drugs busts delight town’s police chief
Haverhill Echo
The public’s role in the arrest of two suspected drug dealers in Haverhill and the capture of what is believed to be 89 wraps of crack and heroin has been praised by the town’s police chief.
Prison sentences following Ipswich drugs campaign
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Among the sentencings which followed a major anti-drug dealing campaign in Ipswich was a 22-year-old man from Luther Road in the town, who was jailed for five years.
He'd been found with more than 200 wraps of crack and heroin, and was charged with possession with intent to supply and for intent to supply while on remand in Norwich Prison.
Det Ch Insp Barry Byford said: "We do not tolerate drug dealing in Ipswich... we need the local community to come forward with information that they may have."
Ipswich residents play their part in tackling drug dealing
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A Crimestoppers campaign encouraging Ipswich residents to speak up about drug dealing gangs is being hailed a success by Suffolk Police.
The campaign saw a series of advertisements on billboards, bus shelters and phone boxes across Ipswich town centre and on platforms at Ipswich train station.
It led to an increase of 16% in the amount of "actionable information" received, up to 86 pieces, from the previous year.
Problems continue on Felixstowe/Ipswich railway line
Breath tests for revellers before they enter Newmarket premises
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Breathalysers have been handed out to two venues in Newmarket to enable them to see if clubbers are sober enough to enter their premises.
Tests were carried out at the Innocence nightclub (pictured) and the Unique Bar in Newmarket.
Donna Woollard from Unique said: "It's a fantastic idea and a great tool to have. People are less inclined to argue if they blow a high reading and are refused entry or service”
Latest headlines: Anti-drug dealing campaign 'a success'... Suffolk woman says Sharm airport security is 'tight'
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The main stories we're looking at:
Successful fight against drugs in Ipswich
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
More than £120,000 of Class A drugs and over £20,000 in cash have been seized from the streets of Ipswich by police since June 2014.
Supt Kerry Cutler (pictured) said: "This operation has been targeting drug dealers who have been travelling down from London and selling drugs in Ipswich."
Officers also made nearly 200 arrests and conducted over 100 searches following community concerns.
Local rugby club celebrates its new building
#sfklive
Thurston Rugby Union Football Club raised more than £100,000 to have the work done.