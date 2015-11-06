We'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the county.
Overnight weather: Some clear intervals but further rain later
It will be rather cloudy with some patchy rain, then turning drier for a time, before further rain spreads in around daybreak. Lows of 13C (55F).
Mainly cloudy tomorrow with some outbreaks of rain, becoming heavier at lunchtime before drier weather spreads from the west. Winds fresh or strong south westerly.
Top temperature: 17C (63F).
Travel: Broken down digger blocking A134 at Newton
The A134 in Newton, Sudbury, is partially blocked and there's queuing traffic in both directions around Church Road because of a broken down digger. Police are directing traffic.
Five men deny involvement in Bury St Edmunds shooting
Five men have each pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to murder in connection with a shooting in Bury St Edmunds, when they appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today.
The men: Colin Deferia, 59, of Battisford Road, Barking; Simon Webber, 31, of Sydenham Close, Bridgewater; Frank Warren, 51, of Victoria Road, Dorchester; Andrew Seaton, 39, of Frome View, Maiden Newton, and Paul Baker, 34,of Neils View, Maiden Newton, have all been remanded in custody.
Judge John Devaux told the defendants a date for their trial has not yet been decided, but will be in the early part of next year.
Travel: Roads have reopened in Beccles following an earlier fatal accident
Roads in Beccles town centre, which have been closed since a fatal accident at lunchtime, have reopened.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a Ford Transit van and a pedestrian.
Tea-time headlines: Investigations continue following fatal Beccles crash... Man charged following incident with a dumper truck on the A11
Investigations are continuing in Beccles following a fatal collision at lunchtime
A man's been charged following an incident with dumper truck in Brandon
In the Conference North, Lowestoft Town are back at Crown Meadow with second place Solihull Moors the visitors.
Needham Market, who are in the relegation zone with only one league win all season, play host to seventh placed Tonbridge Angels, while Leiston will be confident of three points from the visit by Merstham who are currently in fifteenth place.
In the Ryman North, Sudbury are home to Cheshunt, and Bury Town welcome Barkingside to Ram Meadow.
Man charged following dumper truck incident in Brandon in July
A man from Brandon has been charged with dangerous driving offences, following an incident in July involving a dumper truck on the A11 and A134.
Nicholas Churchill, 40, from Mounts Pit Lane, has been charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking without consent, criminal damage and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
He's due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, 8 January 2016.
Afternoon headlines: Woman dies in Beccles collision... Parents still seeking answers to nursery closures
A woman has died following a collision with a van in Beccles this lunchtime
Parents are still in the dark about why two west Suffolk nurseries closed without warning
Mick McCarthy tells his team he wants "more of the same" at Rotherham
Further details on fatal collision in Beccles
A woman has died following a collision in Beccles.
Police were called to Newgate, close to the Station Road junction, just before 13:25 to reports of a collision between a Ford Transit van and a woman pedestrian.
A number of attempts were made to resuscitate her but she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The man driving the van was uninjured.
'We were expecting a shuffling of the pack' say local council about Lakenheath squadrons relocation
As RAF Lakenheath announce that two of its squadrons will be relocating to Italy in 2017, Forest Heath council say they were expecting a shuffling of the pack, ahead of the arrival at RAF Lakenheath of F-35s and 1,200 additional personnel in 2020.
Leader of the council James Waters said: "The bigger picture to all of this is that the USAF is still committed to expanding its presence at RAF Lakenheath."
He added: "We continue to be in regular liaison with both USAF and the MOD over the changes at both RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, and we will have further talks to understand and minimise the impact of these changes to our local communities.”
Football: Mick tells the boys what he wants tomorrow
A county council has agreed to put a crossing on a dangerously busy road in Mildenhall following pressure from the community and the town’s MP.
Better bus and rail links are still needed, say East Suffolk Travellers Association
The East Suffolk Travellers Association, who successfully campaigned for an hourly service after helping to save the Ipswich to Lowestoft line from closure in the 1960s, say they still need better bus and rail links.
Speaking on the day a train is being named after the group, chairman Trevor Garrod said: "At the moment we have a good example at Halesworth, where the bus links with the trains and there's even through ticketing.
"We want to see something similar at Saxmundham where I'm afraid at the moment the bus/train connections are quite poor."
The 'nail in the coffin' for Hadleigh market was the opening of Morrisons, says trader
A trader on Hadleigh market,who's been working there for 35 years, says "We stood here and did nothing for months, just wondering if it was going to be worth carrying on," when the Morrisons supermarket opened in the town.
Butch Murton, who's retiring at the end of the month, says the job is getting harder: "It's been [very quiet] for a few years now, four or five years, it's really gone downhill."
While admitting that competition is good, he added that having a supermarket one end of the town, with the market the other end, is "too big of a gap". Morrisons have declined to comment.
Relocation will bring USAF squadrons 'closer to regional hot spots'
The United States Air Force say moving their 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons from RAF Lakenheath to Italy in 2017 will "improve training opportunities and bring the squadrons closer to regional hot spots".
57th Rescue Squadron commander Lt Col Jose Cabrera says: "Saving lives is at the heat of our mission.
"Moving to Italy, where we're better postured to provide rescue capabilities quickly and effectively, just makes sense."
'We need a firm hand on the tiller' say Suffolk Police Federation
It was revealed yesterday that Douglas Paxton (pictured) is to retire, after being on sick leave for almost a year.
Matt Gould from the Federation told BBC Suffolk: "..with more cuts on the horizon we do need a firm hand on the tiller and we're very confident that Tim Passmore will succeed in his objective of appointing a new chief."
Football: Will Murphy break Ipswich goal drought at Rotherham?
Brett Pitman and Daryl Murphy (pictured) are likely to continue up front for Ipswich Town tomorrow when the Blues face Rotherham at the New York Stadium.
While the former has four goals for Town this season last season's leading marksman is yet to get off the mark, but Pitman says there is no need to feel sorry for his team mate.
"We all want Daryl to score, but his contribution still stands out regardless. When he does get a goal, hopefully they will start flowing," Pitman told us.
Latest headlines: Two squadrons from Lakenheath to relocate... Travellers Association anniversary marked with the naming of a train
Two rescue squadrons from RAF Lakenheath will relocate to Italy in 2017
Songs of Praise is going to be recorded at St Mary le Tower church in Ipswich
Lakenheath-based USAF rescue squadrons to relocate to Italy
Two rescue squadrons, currently based at RAF Lakenheath, are relocating to Italy, the United States Air Force says.
The 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons,which comprise five HH-60 Pave Hawk Helicopters and approximately 350 airmen, will make the move in 2017.
Lt Col Bernard Smith from 56th Squadron says: "“From a geographic standpoint, this movement will enable us to be more agile in our support to personnel recovery requirements across Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia."
Local people invited to be part of congregation for Songs of Praise recording
Philippa Taylor
Philippa Taylor
Philippa Taylor
Philippa Taylor
Bury Free Press
Football: Match facts ahead of Rotherham v Ipswich
Ipswich will be hoping to avoid a repeat of this fixture in February, when Rotherham's win ended a run of five consecutive defeats against the Blues.
Here are a few more match facts:
Remembrance Sunday: Christchurch Park Ipswich
A parade through Ipswich town centre on Sunday will be led by 4 Regiment Army Air Corps, before a service which is being held in Christchurch Park at 10:55 on Sunday.
The congregation will include a delegation from the French town of Arras.
On Armistice Day, more than 200 primary school children will lay poppy crosses in the World War One and World War Two Fields of Honour in the Old Cemetery during a Service of Remembrance.
Greater Anglia pay tribute to East Suffolk Travellers Association
Greater Anglia have praised the achievements of the East Suffolk Travellers Association, unveiling a plaque and naming a train in their honour.
Spokesman Jonathan Denby (pictured left) said when they were building the case for putting the loop in at Beccles, which allowed trains to pass on an otherwise single track, the group were there offering support:
"They've done a fantastic amount to build the success of the East Suffolk line over all those years," he said.
Man charged following dumper truck incident in Brandon in July
A man from Brandon has been charged with dangerous driving offences, following an incident in July involving a dumper truck on the A11 and A134.
Nicholas Churchill, 40, from Mounts Pit Lane, has been charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking without consent, criminal damage and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
He's due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, 8 January 2016.
Afternoon headlines: Woman dies in Beccles collision... Parents still seeking answers to nursery closures
Further details on fatal collision in Beccles
A woman has died following a collision in Beccles.
Police were called to Newgate, close to the Station Road junction, just before 13:25 to reports of a collision between a Ford Transit van and a woman pedestrian.
A number of attempts were made to resuscitate her but she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The man driving the van was uninjured.
Woman dies in Beccles collision
Parents still seeking answers on why Bury and Red Lodge nurseries closed without warning
Bury Free Press
Angry parents are still trying to find out why two nurseries closed without notice on Thursday morning.
Travel: Accident closes Newgate in Beccles
BBC Travel
Newgate in Beccles is closed between Ravensmere and the A145 Station Road because of an accident.
'We were expecting a shuffling of the pack' say local council about Lakenheath squadrons relocation
As RAF Lakenheath announce that two of its squadrons will be relocating to Italy in 2017, Forest Heath council say they were expecting a shuffling of the pack, ahead of the arrival at RAF Lakenheath of F-35s and 1,200 additional personnel in 2020.
Leader of the council James Waters said: "The bigger picture to all of this is that the USAF is still committed to expanding its presence at RAF Lakenheath."
He added: "We continue to be in regular liaison with both USAF and the MOD over the changes at both RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, and we will have further talks to understand and minimise the impact of these changes to our local communities.”
Football: Mick tells the boys what he wants tomorrow
Remembrance Sunday: Haverhill
The Royal British Legion parade will leave the Arts Centre Car Park at 14:15, with a civic procession to the cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony.
A Remembrance Service will take place at St Mary's Church starting at 15:15 concluding an hour later.
Afternoon weather: Starting wet but rain will ease later
BBC Weather
The afternoon will start cloudy and wet. The rain will ease and become more patchy, and we could even see some drier and brighter intervals later too.
Despite the rain and a freshening wind it will be unusually mild for the time of year. Top temperature: 16C (61F).
Any rain will soon clear leaving a largely dry night with patchy cloud and clear spells. The odd mist or fog patch may form around sheltered spots. Minimum: 10C (50F).
Lunchtime headlines: Hadleigh supermarket opening 'was nail in coffin of market'... Members of the RAF Police will march at Bury St Edmunds Remembrance Day parade
Train naming ceremony takes place
We've been telling you this morning how a train is going to be named after the East Suffolk Travellers Association which is marking its 50th anniversary this year.
Here's a photograph of Waveney MP Peter Aldous performing the unveiling ceremony.
Cornhill Walk in Bury St Edmunds battles on as places fill for Christmas Fayre
Pop-up shops, a bike park and café are on the cards in the Cornhill Walk for this year’s Christmas Fayre.
Remembrance Sunday: Bury St Edmunds parade
Sunday's Remembrance Day parade in Bury St Edmunds will include members of Number 3 Police Wing - pictured here when they arrived at RAF Honington in June.
The parade will leave the Abbey Gardens at 10:40 for a wreath laying ceremony on Angel Hill, then march on Angel Hill before a Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church.
Angel Hill parking will be suspended from 18:00 on Saturday. The road between Mustow Street and Honey Hill closed between 10:00 and 14:00 on Sunday.
Football: Mick not the only McCarthy pleased with Bolton win
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy (pictured) has admitted his wife was almost as relieved as he was to see Town beat Bolton on Tuesday night.
Both McCarthy and striker Brett Pitman have been telling BBC Suffolk how the club's first victory in eight league matches has lifted spirits at Portman Road.
The win also worked wonders in the McCarthy household "[My wife] Fiona said to me yesterday 'it's nice to have Mick back' and I take her point... It's put a spring in everybody's step again."
MP’s letter helps to secure crossing on dangerous Mildenhall road
Bury Free Press
A county council has agreed to put a crossing on a dangerously busy road in Mildenhall following pressure from the community and the town’s MP.
Better bus and rail links are still needed, say East Suffolk Travellers Association
The East Suffolk Travellers Association, who successfully campaigned for an hourly service after helping to save the Ipswich to Lowestoft line from closure in the 1960s, say they still need better bus and rail links.
Speaking on the day a train is being named after the group, chairman Trevor Garrod said: "At the moment we have a good example at Halesworth, where the bus links with the trains and there's even through ticketing.
"We want to see something similar at Saxmundham where I'm afraid at the moment the bus/train connections are quite poor."
The 'nail in the coffin' for Hadleigh market was the opening of Morrisons, says trader
A trader on Hadleigh market,who's been working there for 35 years, says "We stood here and did nothing for months, just wondering if it was going to be worth carrying on," when the Morrisons supermarket opened in the town.
Butch Murton, who's retiring at the end of the month, says the job is getting harder: "It's been [very quiet] for a few years now, four or five years, it's really gone downhill."
While admitting that competition is good, he added that having a supermarket one end of the town, with the market the other end, is "too big of a gap". Morrisons have declined to comment.
Relocation will bring USAF squadrons 'closer to regional hot spots'
The United States Air Force say moving their 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons from RAF Lakenheath to Italy in 2017 will "improve training opportunities and bring the squadrons closer to regional hot spots".
57th Rescue Squadron commander Lt Col Jose Cabrera says: "Saving lives is at the heat of our mission.
"Moving to Italy, where we're better postured to provide rescue capabilities quickly and effectively, just makes sense."
'We need a firm hand on the tiller' say Suffolk Police Federation
Time is of the essence in appointing a new chief constable, according to the Suffolk Police Federation.
It was revealed yesterday that Douglas Paxton (pictured) is to retire, after being on sick leave for almost a year.
Matt Gould from the Federation told BBC Suffolk: "..with more cuts on the horizon we do need a firm hand on the tiller and we're very confident that Tim Passmore will succeed in his objective of appointing a new chief."
Football: Will Murphy break Ipswich goal drought at Rotherham?
Brett Pitman and Daryl Murphy (pictured) are likely to continue up front for Ipswich Town tomorrow when the Blues face Rotherham at the New York Stadium.
While the former has four goals for Town this season last season's leading marksman is yet to get off the mark, but Pitman says there is no need to feel sorry for his team mate.
"We all want Daryl to score, but his contribution still stands out regardless. When he does get a goal, hopefully they will start flowing," Pitman told us.
Latest headlines: Two squadrons from Lakenheath to relocate... Travellers Association anniversary marked with the naming of a train
Lakenheath-based USAF rescue squadrons to relocate to Italy
Two rescue squadrons, currently based at RAF Lakenheath, are relocating to Italy, the United States Air Force says.
The 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons,which comprise five HH-60 Pave Hawk Helicopters and approximately 350 airmen, will make the move in 2017.
Lt Col Bernard Smith from 56th Squadron says: "“From a geographic standpoint, this movement will enable us to be more agile in our support to personnel recovery requirements across Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia."
Local people invited to be part of congregation for Songs of Praise recording
Songs of Praise are keen to hear from local people who'd like to be part of the congregation atSt Mary le Tower churchin Ipswich, when the programme is recorded at the end of the month.
Television producer John Kirby says: "St Mary le Tower is a real gem of a church. I am so looking forward to working with the local community’’.
The recording will be broadcast in future editions of Songs of Praise.
Football: Loanees in FA Cup action
Town’s loanees will be in Emirates FA Cup first round action on Saturday.
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy: It's tough for Redfearn at Rotherham
Ahead of tomorrow's trip to Rotherham, the Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has been offering some words of advice to Millers boss Neil Redfearn.
Redfearn has taken on a team that are bottom of the table and struggling for form, just as McCarthy did when he arrived at Portman Road a little over 3 years ago.
"Neil's got his work cut out and he's quickly got to find out what his players are good at. They'll have to work hard to make sure they stay in the league," McCarthy said.
Songs of Praise to be recorded at Ipswich church
St Mary le Tower in Ipswich has been chosen for the BBC's flagship faith programme Songs of Praise.
Recording will take place on the evenings of Thursday 26 and Friday 27, with London-based conductor and composer Noel Tredinnick conducting and arranging the hymns.
Songs of Praise producer John Kirby said: "It's a pleasure for Songs of Praise to come to Ipswich and in particular for us to work with Noel Tredinnick."
Train naming marks 50th anniversary of travellers association
A train is being named today after the East Suffolk Travellers Association, who are marking their 50th anniversary this year.
The group helped to save the East Suffolk line when it was threatened with closure in the 1960s.
Chairman Trevor Garrod said there's still work to do: "One of the campaigns to be fought now is for more capacity on the trains... longer trains ideally, also we want better bus/rail co-ordination."
On our front page: That's not petrol in the pump... it's water
Four cars "comically" break down as they leave Ipswich filling station: