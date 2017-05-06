BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday, 8 May 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Severe disruption: A12 Suffolk northbound

BBC News Travel

A12 Suffolk northbound severe disruption, from J32B London Road to J33 A1214.

A12 Suffolk - A12 in Copdock closed and slow traffic northbound from J32b, London (Belstead) to J33, A1214 (Copdock Interchange), because of a lorry fire.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Billy Elliot' dreams for ballet boy, 10

A young boy gets a scholarship to a ballet school
Andreas Cross began ballet dancing because his mother thought it might calm his hyperactivity.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top