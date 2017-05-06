BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Posted at 8:35 Severe disruption: A12 Suffolk northboundBBC News TravelA12 Suffolk northbound severe disruption, from J32B London Road to J33 A1214.A12 Suffolk - A12 in Copdock closed and slow traffic northbound from J32b, London (Belstead) to J33, A1214 (Copdock Interchange), because of a lorry fire.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
