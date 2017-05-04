ballot boxes

BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday, 4 May, 2017
  2. Train ticket offices to close
  3. Increase in number of men with eating disorders
  4. Voting is under way in county council elections

By Philippa Taylor

All times stated are UK

Darts: Wright keen to keep up the pressure on van Gerwen

Brenner Woolley

BBC Radio Suffolk sport

After securing a play-off place last week Suffolk's Peter Wright (pictured) is back in action later in round 14 of darts Premier League

Peter Wright
Getty Images

The 47-year-old from Mendham's already qualified for the play-offs, but has his sights set on finishing the regular season top of the table. 

Tonight he's up against Adrian Lewis in Sheffield while current leader Michael van Gerwen - who has a three point lead over Wright - faces Phil Taylor.

Fascinating facts about local elections

If you're wondering why certain things do - and don't - happen on polling day, these fascinating facts may shed some light for you.

How the BBC reports polling day: The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.

Coverage on the day is restricted to uncontroversial factual accounts, such as the appearance of politicians at polling stations or the weather. 

TV studio and production area
BBC

And if you've ever wondered why elections aren't held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays:

Jail term for drug dealers

Caroline Kingdon

BBC Local Live

Two men from London have been jailed for drug dealing offences in Norfolk.

Shortly after 22:00 on 2 March, Norfolk police stopped Curtis Richards and Charlie Achamgpong on the A11 at Wymondham, as they were driving towards Norwich.

Officers searched the car and found crack coaine and diamorphine with a street value of up to £5000. Four mobile phones and cannabis were also seized.

Packets of drugs in vehicle
Norfolk police
A gloved hand holding packets of drugs
Norfolk police

Richards, 25, of Neasden Way, London and Achamgpong, 26, of Church Road, London, had pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply of Class A drugs, and one count of possession of cannabis.

At Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, Richards was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, and Achamgpong was given 30 months in prison.

Video: Police stop drug dealers' vehicle

This video shows the moment police officers pulled over a vehicle being driven by two drugs dealers from London.

Officers followed the car from Suffolk into Norfolk, before stopping it on the A11 near Wymondham.

Earlier this week, two men in the car were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court for being in possession of Class A drugs.

A pictorial trip round the county

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

I thought you might like to see some of the photographs submitted by a few of our BBC Weather Watchers today.

If you've got any photographs of the county you'd like to share, you can send them to us via the "Get involved" link at the top of this page.

Sheep in Stowmarket
BBC
Yachts in Felixstowe
BBC
Bluebells in Kessingland
BBC
Afternoon weather: Mainly dry but feeling cool

This afternoon will continue to be largely cloudy, with a brisk north-easterly wind making it feel rather cool.

Top temperature: 14C (57F).

I suspect it must have been a bit warmer back in early May 1927, when these bathing beauties were photographed on the beach in Aldeburgh:

Bathing beauties at Aldeburgh in 1927
Getty Images
'Safer Neighbourhood Team' garden has its uses

Rail company denies large scale ticket office closures

Greater Anglia says it has "no plans to reduce the number of Greater Anglia ticket offices to seven".

It released the statement after the RMT union said this morning that 57 ticket offices were to close, with only offices at London Liverpool Street, Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Stansted Airport staying open.  

The rail company said it was "reviewing responses to a public consultation about proposals to close seven little-used ticket offices" at Walton-on-the-Naze, Thorpe-le-Soken, Alresford, Great Bentley, Dovercourt, Harwich International and Great Chesterford.

It added it would "continue to consult with our colleagues and the trades unions on any proposed changes to ticket office arrangements".

Greater Anglia train
BBC

Greater Anglia said there would be "no job losses as a result of the current proposals to close seven ticket offices".

The RMT union has responded saying it stands by its statement.

Hedgehog officer spreads the word about helping our prickly friends

Suffolk Wildlife Trust's hedgehog officer, who was brought in with the aim of making Ipswich the most hedgehog-friendly town in the UK, has been talking about her work.

Alexandra North
BBC

Ali North, who's been out and about working with various communities to promote hedgehog habitats, said: "The last seven months have been very busy but very exciting.

"[I've been] getting lots of people on board helping the project, helping hedgehogs in Ipswich, and trying to get the message out there as to what people can be doing in their own gardens to help the species."

This week is Hedgehog Awareness Week, which aims to highlight the problems they face, and how we can help them.

Hedgehogs
BBC
Young anorexic male describes how he developed the condition

A man who spent months at The Priory being treated for anorexia, says when he moved to university at Norwich, he was aware of feeling "down", but didn't realise he was feeling "any more down than anyone else would be".

Michael Maitland
BBC

Michael Maitland, whose father lives in Felixstowe, continued: "It just kind of snowballed into getting worse, and I wouldn't go out, I didn't look after myself.

"It wasn't until two or three years in that I thought, maybe there's something wrong.

"By that point it was pretty bad.

"The eating just became another part of I guess punishing myself for not looking after myself."

'Major implications for jobs' if ticket offices close

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

At the moment we don't know what impact the reported closure of 57 ticket offices across the Greater Anglia route would have on jobs, but the RMT union believes it's significant.

It says the 64 ticket offices that currently operate have 358 staff. The offices are being reduced to just seven, it added.

According to the RMT "Greater Anglia have revealed that they intend to introduce revenue staff and place ticket vending machines at all stations with major implications for jobs and services".

We've contacted Greater Anglia to find out more.

Father thought his son would die after developing anorexia

The father of a man who spent months receiving treatment after being diagnosed with the eating disorder anorexia, says he thought his son was going to die.

Iain and Michael Maitland
BBC

Iain Maitland, who lives in Felixstowe, said: "Michael was in The Priory for five months, and I think we were always waiting for the call.

"The thing with anorexia and other eating disorders is that it's often a 'symptom' if you like, rather than the cause, of the issue itself."

Correspondence between father and son while Michael was away at university in Norwich, was the basis of a book called Dear Michael, Love Dad, published last summer.

Train ticket offices to close, says union

Alex Pope

BBC Local Live

A number of railway ticket offices on the Greater Anglia network are set to close, according to the RMT union.

It says the train operator is planning on closing 57 ticket offices, leaving just seven operating.

They are expected to stay open in London Liverpool Street, Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Stansted Airport.

Great Anglia station map
Greater Anglia

The union's general secretary, Mick Cash, said he was "appalled at this planned attack on ticket offices and station staff across the Greater Anglia franchise, which would wipe out the vast bulk of these vital passenger services over the next year".

He added it would "fight" to "halt these disastrous plans". 

We have contacted Greater Anglia for comment.

Charity treating males 'between 7 and 74' for eating disorders

Eating Matters, a charity based in Norwich, is an early intervention service.

It works closely with GPs, and offers counselling and support for those with eating disorders.

Its chief executive, Yolande Russell, says the charity has seen an 82% increase in referrals for men in the last two years, and 10% of its current client base are boys and men aged between seven and 74.

It can come out of nowhere, there can be triggers, trauma, that affect any gender or age group... stress of school, university work, it often goes hand in hand with anxiety and depression."

Yolande RussellEating Matters
Rise in men with eating disorders may be down to more seeking help

A leading eating disorder charity says the increase in the number of males seeking help for eating disorders doesn't necessarily mean more are developing the condition.

Tom Quin, from "Beat" (Beating Eating Disorders), which is based in Norwich, said: "It may be that simply more are seeking help.

"It still appears there are a smaller proportion of males seeking help for their eating disorder than females. 

"This is likely to do with more stigma around eating disorders amongst males, less understanding."

Seventy one men treated for eating disorders in Norfolk and Suffolk

Norfolk and Suffolk are seeing more cases of eating disorders in men than in many other areas of Britain, according to figures obtained by the BBC.

Seventy one men were treated by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust - only south London, Manchester and Hertfordshire saw more cases. 

A man standing on a pair of bathroom scales
BBC

Dr Kiran Chitale, a consultant in eating disorders in Norfolk, says there's a lot of work being done around why young men and young boys seem to dislike their bodies in terms of shape.

More men are realising it's an illness, not a choice, and that they need to seek help. 

"In the past, there was a gender-bias in that men weren't able to express emotions as such... men are now feeling they can open up and speak about things, go to their GP if things are difficult, if they're really struggling with body images or self esteem."

Dr Kiran ChitaleNorfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
Rise in number of males being treated for eating disorders

The number of men and boys receiving treatment for an eating disorder in the eastern region grew twice as fast as women in the past three years, according to a BBC investigation. 

Man standing on scales
Thinkstock

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has seen a rise of almost 40% between 2015 and 2016 in the number of men they've worked with, rising from 51 to 71, making them the fourth busiest trust in the country when it comes to male patients, although male patients still remain a small minority.

Dr Kiran Chitale, who treats under-18s with eating disorders from across the region, says: "We are being fed a daily diet of controversy around what constitutes good food and bad food, what a 'perfect' body means."

Thursday's weather: Cloudy and breezy with a few spots of rain

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

It will be largely cloudy with the chance of a few outbreaks of light patchy rain. 

A brisk north-easterly wind will also persist through the day, suppressing temperatures and making it feel rather cool - with highs of 14C (57F).

Thursday's weather map
BBC

Winds will ease a little overnight, and there may be some further patchy rain in places.

Lows of 6C (43F).

Get more on the forecast where you live, from BBC Weather.

Welcome to Thursday's live coverage

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Good morning, thanks for joining us.

Polling stations opened an hour ago for all 75 county council seats, as well as a couple of by-elections at district level, and Lowestoft Town council is holding its first parish council elections.

Elsewhere, there's been a rise in the number of men and boys receiving treatment for an eating disorder in the region, and we'll be catching up with the county's hedgehog officer.

But first, we'll take a closer look at the weather prospects for the day, and it doesn't look as if we're going to be shedding our coats yet. 

