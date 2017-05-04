BBC Local Live: Suffolk

After securing a play-off place last week Suffolk's Peter Wright (pictured) is back in action later in round 14 of darts Premier League .

Getty Images

The 47-year-old from Mendham's already qualified for the play-offs, but has his sights set on finishing the regular season top of the table.

Tonight he's up against Adrian Lewis in Sheffield while current leader Michael van Gerwen - who has a three point lead over Wright - faces Phil Taylor.