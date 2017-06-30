Orford Lighthouse

BBC Local Live: Suffolk

  1. Updates for Monday, 3 July 2017

Rob Groves preparing for his handcycilng trip around the coast of England and Wales
Rob Groves

Rob Groves, 61, is getting ready to handcycle 2,500 miles around the coast of England and Wales, starting off in Brighton this Sunday, 2 July and finishing in London on Friday, 28 July.

Read all about Rob's former life as a bodybuilder, his journey into handcycling, his aims for the ride and how you can keep up with it here.

Ipswich sign midfielder Adeyemi

Tom Adeyemi

Championship side Ipswich Town sign former Cardiff City midfielder Tom Adeyemi on a two-year contract.

Read more
