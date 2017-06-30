BBC Local Live: Suffolk

How far could you go in one of these?#GetInspiredPosted at 21:09 Rob GrovesRob Groves, 61, is getting ready to handcycle 2,500 miles around the coast of England and Wales, starting off in Brighton this Sunday, 2 July and finishing in London on Friday, 28 July.Read all about Rob's former life as a bodybuilder, his journey into handcycling, his aims for the ride and how you can keep up with it here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
How far could you go in one of these?
#GetInspired
Rob Groves, 61, is getting ready to handcycle 2,500 miles around the coast of England and Wales, starting off in Brighton this Sunday, 2 July and finishing in London on Friday, 28 July.
Read all about Rob's former life as a bodybuilder, his journey into handcycling, his aims for the ride and how you can keep up with it here.
Ipswich sign midfielder Adeyemi
Championship side Ipswich Town sign former Cardiff City midfielder Tom Adeyemi on a two-year contract.Read more
Carving knife killer gets 17 years
Nelson Smith stabbed two men to death at a travellers' site in a row over a caravan pitch.Read more
Ex-detective jailed for coaching suspect
A former police officer is jailed for 28 days for intending to pervert the course of justice.Read more