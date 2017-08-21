BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Church considers installing CCTV following latest vandalism
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
A warden working at a church in Ipswich, which has been vandalised four times in the past 10 days, says she's at her wits' end.
Windows, including a stained glass one, have been broken (photo shows previous vandalism) and damage caused to a memorial area of Holy Trinity, which is between Back Hamlet and Fore Hamlet near the Waterfront.
Church warden Lorna Hammett said: "I don't know what to do about it.
"I think we're going to have to try and think about fitting CCTV cameras. That won't stop the vandalism but at least you'll see who's who.
"Unfortunately they cost a lot of money and we haven't got the money."
Optometrist continues to be suspended from practising
An optometrist who had her conviction for gross negligence manslaughter quashed last month, continues to be suspended by the General Optical Council (GOC).
At a private meeting last week, the Fitness to Practise Committee ruled the interim order made against Honey Rose in March 2013 for a period of 18 months (subsequently extended by the High Court in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017) and changed to an interim suspension order on 19 August 2015, be continued.
The GOC said the order will be reviewed within six months of the latest hearing, unless all matters are resolved within that time, or earlier if new evidence is made available.
Ms Rose, of Newham in east London, can also request an early review at any time from 15 November.
Vinnie Barker, eight and from Ipswich, died in July 2012 after fluid built up on his brain, five months after he had had an eye test with Ms Rose when she was working at Boots in the town centre.
His condition had not been spotted during the eye test and Ms Rose was charged, and later cleared, of the criminal offence following the incident.
Lowestoft withdraw from the Suffolk Premier Cup
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Suffolk FA is investigating following Lowestoft Town's announcement that they will not take part in this season's Premier Cup.
The Trawler Boys released a statement shortly after the draw was confirmed on BBC Radio Suffolk on Saturday, but it did not say why they did not want to enter the competition this year.
Lowestoft had been drawn to face Kirkley and Pakefield, who could now receive a bye.
Hockey: A mixed day for Suffolk internationals in Amsterdam
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Three of the county's hockey players were in action at the Eurohockey Championships in Holland yesterday.
George Pinner and Harry Martin played for England's men in their 6-0 victory over Poland, while Harry's sister Hannah (pictured right) was part of the England women's side that lost 1-0 to Germany.
The men are back in action this afternoon against Germany, while the women have a rest day before facing Scotland tomorrow.
A perfect weekend for Suffolk speedway
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
There were wins for both Ipswich Witches and Mildenhall Fen Tigers at the weekend as their seasons head towards the final lap.
The Witches won 51-39 at Workington Comets on Saturday night to make it four victories in a row, keeping them second in the Championship League table.
Yesterday, Mildenhall number one Connor Mountain scored a 15-point maximum as his side thumped Lakeside Hammers 55-34 at West Row in the National League.
McCarthy praises 'magnificent' Ipswich Town
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Town's 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday means they've won their first four league games of a season for the first time since 1974.
Ex-Rangers pair Martyn Waghorn (pictured) and Joe Garner got the goals as the Blues recorded their fifth successive victory in all competitions, leaving them joint-top of the Championship table.
"It was a magnificent win," said manager Mick McCarthy.
"It was a very solid, disciplined, hard-working professional performance against a very good side who really made us work for it."
Monday's weather: Humid with the chance of a spot of rain
Lucy Martin
BBC Weather
It's a cloudy and humid start to the week, with the best of the brightness the further north-east in the BBC East region you are.
Cloud will tend to increase there as well during the course of the day.
The cloud may be thick enough to produce the odd spot of rain or drizzle.
The top temperature will be about 21C (70F).
Watch my full forecast here:
Good morning Suffolk
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Hello and thanks for joining us as we start a new week of regular updates from across the county.
If there's anything we're not mentioning which you think the rest of the county would be interested in, we'd love to hear from you - contact us via the "Get involved" button at the top of the page.
The Aldeburgh Festival takes place later on, so if you're going, send us a photograph and we can share it with the wider Suffolk world.
What's the weather going to be like? Lucy Martin will be along next to tell us all.