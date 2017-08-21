BBC Local Live: Suffolk

A warden working at a church in Ipswich, which has been vandalised four times in the past 10 days, says she's at her wits' end.

Windows, including a stained glass one, have been broken (photo shows previous vandalism) and damage caused to a memorial area of Holy Trinity, which is between Back Hamlet and Fore Hamlet near the Waterfront.

BBC

Church warden Lorna Hammett said: "I don't know what to do about it.

"I think we're going to have to try and think about fitting CCTV cameras. That won't stop the vandalism but at least you'll see who's who.

"Unfortunately they cost a lot of money and we haven't got the money."