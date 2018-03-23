Latest East of England updates

Part of a mortar rocket has been removed from the beach at Dunwich in Suffolk for "safe disposal", the Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team has said.
The team was contacted by two members of the public and, after investigation, photos were sent to an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, based at Colchester.
The EOD visited the site and confirmed it was a tail end of a mortar rocket and was "possibly still live".
Severe disruption: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
BBC News Travel
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J1A for A282 to J31 for A1306 affecting J3 for M20.
M25 Kent - Queuing traffic on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise from J1a, A282 (Swanscombe) to J31, A1306 (West Thurrock), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J3, M20 (Swanley Interchange).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
BBC News Travel
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J1A for A282 to J31 for A1306.
M25 Kent - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise from J1a, A282 (Swanscombe) to J31, A1306 (West Thurrock), because of roadworks.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A12 Essex northbound
BBC News Travel
A12 Essex northbound severe disruption, between J21 B1389 Hatfield Road and J22 B1389.
A12 Essex - A12 Witham Bypass in Witham closed northbound between J21, B1389 (Witham South) and J22, B1389 (Witham North), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M11 Essex northbound
BBC News Travel
M11 Essex northbound severe disruption, at J6 for M25.
M11 Essex - M11 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic northbound at J6 M25, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Demolition of cliff-top homes begins
The five chalets were at risk of collapsing after sand dunes were washed away during storms.Read more
Demolition of seafront homes begins
The Boat Race's only Cambridge-born blue
Video: Flower-made in rural Cambridgeshire
Meet the man who is custodian of a national collection of one species of flower.
He looks after some 250 varieties of hyacinth.
'Dog-bite' man had mental health issues
Clive Beeson's outburst was probably caused by a severe mental health breakdown, an inquest hears.Read more
'Disgust' in Suffolk over Brexit fishing deal
People in Bury St Edmunds have said they are "disgusted and disappointed" at the government's deal with the European Union.
The UK will leave the EU in March but agreed to stick to its rules on fishing during a 21-month transitional period.
You can see more from our Brexit panel on Sunday Politics at 11:00 this Sunday on BBC One.
'Safe standing at football' call by MPs
A letter urges the home secretary to discuss a review of post-Hillsborough legislation.Read more
Severe accident: A1159 Essex eastbound
A1159 Essex eastbound severe accident, around Lewes Road affecting Sutton Road.
A1159 Essex - A1159 Eastern Avenue in Southend-On-Sea blocked and queuing traffic eastbound around the Lewes Road junction, because of an accident. Congestion to the Sutton Road junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A176 Essex northbound
A176 Essex northbound severe accident, between Church Road and Wash Road.
A176 Essex - A176 Noak Hill Road in Basildon closed and queuing traffic northbound between the Church Road junction and the Wash Road junction, because of an accident involving car on its roof.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Government to help pay Corrie search bill
RAF serviceman Corrie Mckeague vanished after a night out in September 2016.Read more
Disgruntled residents hold first birthday party for pothole
Essex
Basildon Echo
Disgruntled residents ironically threw a first birthday party for a pothole which has remained unrepaired for a year.
Southwold brewer's profits down 45%
Southwold-based brewer Adnams has said its annual profits for 2017 were down by almost £1.8m.
It put it down to investing more than £9m in its brewing process and renovating its flagship hotel, The Swan in Southwold.
Chairman Jonathan Adnams said: "2017 was a year of huge investment. We saw some inevitable disruption, but we delivered substantial change.
"We continue to focus on what matters most - to deliver a service and product which allows us to stand out from the crowd."
Police probed over man 'set on fire'
Police force refer themselves to conduct watchdog over contact with man before he set himself on fire.Read more
University's stolen drugs 'could kill'
Police say thieves may have thought they were stealing ketamine.Read more
New look Trimley store's grand unveiling after ram-raid
A convenience store near Felixstowe in Suffolk is unveiling its £80,000 new look following a ram-raid in January.
McColl's in Trimley St Martin was hit by thieves who failed to remove the cash machine.
On Saturday from 10:00, the store is putting on clowns and other promotional activities to celebrate. The front of the shop has been replaced, with more refurbishments within.
Tumour survivor breaks Atlantic record
Kiko Matthews traversed the ocean in 50 days - shaving almost a week off the previous record.Read more
Spot the difference - Damien Hirst's new vision
Rebecca Jones
Arts correspondent, BBC News
Damien Hirst returns to a familiar theme - but this time, the leopard has changed his spots.Read more
Crews deal with 'hazardous substance'
The fire service and waste contractors are called to a village on the coast.Read more
Mortar rocket removed from Dunwich beach
Part of a mortar rocket has been removed from the beach at Dunwich in Suffolk for "safe disposal", the Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team has said.
The team was contacted by two members of the public and, after investigation, photos were sent to an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, based at Colchester.
The EOD visited the site and confirmed it was a tail end of a mortar rocket and was "possibly still live".
Severe disruption: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J1A for A282 to J31 for A1306 affecting J3 for M20.
M25 Kent - Queuing traffic on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise from J1a, A282 (Swanscombe) to J31, A1306 (West Thurrock), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J3, M20 (Swanley Interchange).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J1A for A282 to J31 for A1306.
M25 Kent - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise from J1a, A282 (Swanscombe) to J31, A1306 (West Thurrock), because of roadworks.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A12 Essex northbound
A12 Essex northbound severe disruption, between J21 B1389 Hatfield Road and J22 B1389.
A12 Essex - A12 Witham Bypass in Witham closed northbound between J21, B1389 (Witham South) and J22, B1389 (Witham North), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M11 Essex northbound
M11 Essex northbound severe disruption, at J6 for M25.
M11 Essex - M11 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic northbound at J6 M25, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Demolition of cliff-top homes to start
Five chalets overhanging the dunes at Hemsby will be demolished on Friday, the borough council says.Read more
Man on horse tries McDonald's drive-thru
The man was captured at the McDonald's restaurant in Beccles, Suffolk, on Thursday.Read more
Hemsby clifftop homes demolition due to begin on Friday
We've heard that the homes teetering on the edge of the eroding clifftop in Hemsby in Norfolk are due to begin to be demolished from 08:30 on Friday.
Cambridge Analytica chief recalled by MPs
Alexander Nix is asked to explain "inconsistencies" in his answers to a parliamentary committee.Read more
Plans to close Patrick Stead Hospital in Halesworth approved
Plans to close the Patrick Stead Hospital in Halesworth have been approved by the Great Yarmouth & Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).
It said the hospital was surplus to its requirements and the move would save £200,000 a year in running costs.
Services including eye screening will be relocated to the nearby Rayner Green building.
A condition was imposed that the CCG carries out future negotiations with patients, local people and the county council to ensure a "seemless transition of care".
Campaigners, whoopposed an initial decision designate the hospital for closer in 2015, said today's decision was "expected" and "all to do with money".
New chief executive for Suffolk County Council
Suffolk County Council has appointed a new chief executive.
Nicola Beach, who is currently executive director of infrastructure and environment at Essex County Council, will arrive at Endeavour House this summer.
Her £170,000-a-year appointment comes after the full council backed a unanimous recommendation by the authority’s staff appointments committee.
Ms Beach, who has lived in Ipswich since 2005, said she was "delighted" to be appointed as the county council's chief executive.
She replaces Sue Cook, who has acted as interim chief executive since September 2017 when Deborah Cadman left Suffolk County Council.
Norman ruins of original church discovered in Norwich
Footings of the original Norman church have been discovered on the site where one of Norwich's landmark places of worship was later built.
St Peter Mancroft on Millennium Plain is being renovated to include a larger area for performances as well as worship.
Workers renovating the floor found two Norman stone pillars in the basement where they expected to find more recent medieval ones.
It's the first glimpse of the original church, which was built c.1075, which was demolished to make way for St Peter Mancroft which dates from 1430.
Anna Moskvina, church verger, said it was "very lucky that we've seen this bit of the church", but she ruled out a full excavation.
Hospital merger 'will save services'
The boards of Ipswich and Colchester's main hospitals will decide later this month whether to merge.Read more
M25 fatal crash family 'devastated'
Two women were killed and a 10-year-old girl was seriously injured in the crash on Monday.Read more
Severe accident: A140 Norfolk northbound
A140 Norfolk northbound severe accident, around Stony Lane.
A140 Norfolk - A140 Norwich Road in Pulham Market blocked and slow traffic northbound around the Stony Lane junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man 'bites dog' minutes before shop death
Clive Beeston smashed wine bottles in a Cambridge shop before he was restrained, an inquest hears.Read more
Perfume stolen from Ramsey shop
Thirty two bottles of perfume have been stolen from a shop in Ramsey.
Police say thieves smashed the window of the Original Factory Shop in Great Whyte, and took the perfume from a glass display cabinet. Witness say they made off on foot.
It happened at about 03:00 on Sunday.
Deadline looms on Greater Norwich housing plan
A consultation into where thousands of homes will be built around Norwich and surrounding areas closes at 17:00 today.
The Greater Norwich Local Plan looks at where more than 7,000 homes should be built in South Norfolk, Broadland and Norwich over the next 18 years.
Hancock: Data breach is 'creepy'
The culture secretary says the actions of Cambridge Analytica are totally unacceptable and "creepy".Read more
Advice on how to become, and stay, PM
Grenfell victim's art in new £5m gallery
A new exhibition will include work from photographer Khadija Saye, who died in the tower block fire.Read more
Tory MP defends tendering of blue passport
Economy debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Peter Dowd intervenes on Tory Clacton MP Giles Watling whilst he is making a series of points about how the Brexit "dividend" should be spent.
If he were to travel to France, he asks, should he be able to take with him his "new blue passport that is made in Britain, or made in France?".
Removing his own passport from a jacket pocket, Mr Watling replies that he is "proud of my passport, which I carry here today".
"If it's blue, let's make sure we get the best value for money in printing the things", he adds.
In response to a follow-up from Peter Dowd, he replies that "we have to get the best deal possible".