Latest East of England updates

HoC

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Peter Dowd intervenes on Tory Clacton MP Giles Watling whilst he is making a series of points about how the Brexit "dividend" should be spent.

If he were to travel to France, he asks, should he be able to take with him his "new blue passport that is made in Britain, or made in France?".

Removing his own passport from a jacket pocket, Mr Watling replies that he is "proud of my passport, which I carry here today".

"If it's blue, let's make sure we get the best value for money in printing the things", he adds.

In response to a follow-up from Peter Dowd, he replies that "we have to get the best deal possible".