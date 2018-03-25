Latest East of England updates

M11 Cambridgeshire northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A505 and J11 for A10.

M11 Cambridgeshire - Stationary traffic on M11 northbound between J10, A505 (Duxford) and J11, A10 (Cambridge South), because of all traffic being temporarily held and overturned horsebox.

