Latest East of England updates

Boy, seven, in litter-picking crusade

Boy, seven, in Suffolk litter-picking crusade
Seven-year-old George joined volunteers clearing the River Gipping in Ipswich. Two safes, 30 trolleys and bags full of rubbish were among the items recovered.

Microscope images turned into art

Cambridge science teacher turns microscope images into art
Meet the science teacher who makes art out of objects under his microscope.

Cessna pilot in near miss with glider

Radar image

Air safety board concludes a pilot may have been watching a second glider while passing 130ft from one nearer his flight path.

Read more

Severe disruption: M11 Cambridgeshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M11 Cambridgeshire northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A505 and J11 for A10.

M11 Cambridgeshire - Stationary traffic on M11 northbound between J10, A505 (Duxford) and J11, A10 (Cambridge South), because of all traffic being temporarily held and overturned horsebox.

Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, after J28 for A12.

M25 Greater London - Stationary traffic on M25 anticlockwise after J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout), because of an accident and all traffic being temporarily held.

Stevenage 0-1 Colchester United

Football

Dino Maamria's first game in charge of Stevenage ends in defeat as Colchester United claim a 1-0 victory at the Lamex.

Read more

Murder charge over stabbing death

Queen Elizabeth Drive, Corringham

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene in Corringham, Essex.

Read more

Carlisle United 1-1 Cambridge United

Football

Carlisle extend their unbeaten run to seven games but drop two points in a 1-1 draw with Cambridge to damage their play-off hopes.

Read more

Southend United 2-0 Rotherham United

Simon Cox

Southend United end a run of three successive draws with a win against play-off chasing Rotherham at Roots Hall.

Read more

Peterborough United 1-1 Bristol Rovers

Football

Peterborough come from behind to climb into the League One play-off places following a draw against Bristol Rovers.

Read more

Severe accident: A1090 Essex both ways

BBC News Travel

A1090 Essex both ways severe accident, between A1306 Arterial Road West Thurrock and Purfleet By-Pass.

A1090 Essex - A1090 Stonehouse Lane in Purfleet blocked and heavy traffic in both directions between the A1306 Arterial Road West Thurrock junction and Stonehouse Corner, because of an accident involving two lorries.

Aerial footage of seaside homes demolition

Hemsby cliff-top homes demolition captured in drone footage
Demolition teams have been working to tear down five homes in Hemsby, Norfolk.

Severe accident: M25 Essex clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Essex clockwise severe accident, between J31 for A1306 and J1A for A206 affecting J29 for A127.

M25 Essex - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 QE2 Bridge clockwise between J31, A1306 (West Thurrock) and J1a, A206 (Swanscombe), because of an accident and a shed load. Travel time is 75 minutes. Congestion to J29, A127 (Romford).

Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, between J28 for A12 and J27 for M11.

M25 Greater London - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout) and J27 M11, because of an accident.

County ins & outs

Sam Northeast has left Kent for Hampshire

With the 2018 county season approaching, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours ahead of the new campaign.

Read more

Academy suspends two executive heads

Thrive Partnership Academy

Local MP Will Quince is seeking answers from the academy leadership after pressure from parents.

Read more

