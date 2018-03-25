Latest East of England updates

A1090 Essex both ways severe accident, between A1306 Arterial Road West Thurrock and Purfleet By-Pass.
A1090 Essex - A1090 Stonehouse Lane in Purfleet blocked and heavy traffic in both directions between the A1306 Arterial Road West Thurrock junction and Stonehouse Corner, because of an accident involving two lorries.
M25 Essex clockwise severe accident, between J31 for A1306 and J1A for A206 affecting J29 for A127.
M25 Essex - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 QE2 Bridge clockwise between J31, A1306 (West Thurrock) and J1a, A206 (Swanscombe), because of an accident and a shed load. Travel time is 75 minutes. Congestion to J29, A127 (Romford).
Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, between J28 for A12 and J27 for M11.
M25 Greater London - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout) and J27 M11, because of an accident.
Boy, seven, in litter-picking crusade
Microscope images turned into art
Cessna pilot in near miss with glider
Air safety board concludes a pilot may have been watching a second glider while passing 130ft from one nearer his flight path.Read more
Severe disruption: M11 Cambridgeshire northbound
M11 Cambridgeshire northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A505 and J11 for A10.
M11 Cambridgeshire - Stationary traffic on M11 northbound between J10, A505 (Duxford) and J11, A10 (Cambridge South), because of all traffic being temporarily held and overturned horsebox.
'Interesting' lead in 1993 murder case
Doris Shelley, 82, was attacked with a blunt instrument and kicked and punched at her bungalow.Read more
Storms expose 1940s soldiers' graffiti
The names were discovered after World War Two beach defences were uncovered in recent storms.Read more
Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, after J28 for A12.
M25 Greater London - Stationary traffic on M25 anticlockwise after J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout), because of an accident and all traffic being temporarily held.
Stevenage 0-1 Colchester United
Dino Maamria's first game in charge of Stevenage ends in defeat as Colchester United claim a 1-0 victory at the Lamex.Read more
Murder charge over stabbing death
The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene in Corringham, Essex.Read more
Carlisle United 1-1 Cambridge United
Carlisle extend their unbeaten run to seven games but drop two points in a 1-1 draw with Cambridge to damage their play-off hopes.Read more
Southend United 2-0 Rotherham United
Southend United end a run of three successive draws with a win against play-off chasing Rotherham at Roots Hall.Read more
Peterborough United 1-1 Bristol Rovers
Peterborough come from behind to climb into the League One play-off places following a draw against Bristol Rovers.Read more
Beatles photos fetch £250k at auction
The majority of the 413 photos, capturing moments from two early US shows, were previously unseen.Read more
Couple fight Hemsby insurance decision
Holiday home owner Stephen Chadwick described the events on the Norfolk coast as "like a death".Read more
Aerial footage of seaside homes demolition
Treasure finds add to 'picture of palace'
Experts link items to the site of what they believe could have been a royal palace.Read more
County ins & outs
With the 2018 county season approaching, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours ahead of the new campaign.Read more
Thousands sign Hawking condolence books
Prof Hawking, who had motor neurone disease, died on 14 March, aged 76, at his home in Cambridge.Read more
Academy suspends two executive heads
Local MP Will Quince is seeking answers from the academy leadership after pressure from parents.Read more
Two men and boy held over fatal stabbing
Police appeal for information about black BMW 318 car seen in Corringham and Basildon areas.Read more