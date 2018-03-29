Live: Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich

Former Ipswich Town player Bryan Hamilton says it is a shame Mick McCarthy's reign ended in the way it did.

"I am disappointed that it's ended like this for Mick because I just feel when he came into the club he did a fantastic job," he said.

"It was a club that had lost direction, lost a bit of spirit, lost a lot of qualities. He came in, stabilised the ship, gave it a direction, put a spirit and a belief into it and for 18-two years he did a fantastic job.

"Every club in the Championship wants the Premier League, and I think there was a moment in time after what Mick did [getting the club to the play-offs], they needed to sit down to say 'we believe in Mick, we'll invest, buy players, improve the structure'.

"For two or three years we seem to have been treading water."