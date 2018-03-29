Live: Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich

Former Ipswich Town player Bryan Hamilton says it is a shame Mick McCarthy's reign ended in the way it did.
"I am disappointed that it's ended like this for Mick because I just feel when he came into the club he did a fantastic job," he said.
"It was a club that had lost direction, lost a bit of spirit, lost a lot of qualities. He came in, stabilised the ship, gave it a direction, put a spirit and a belief into it and for 18-two years he did a fantastic job.
"Every club in the Championship wants the Premier League, and I think there was a moment in time after what Mick did [getting the club to the play-offs], they needed to sit down to say 'we believe in Mick, we'll invest, buy players, improve the structure'.
"For two or three years we seem to have been treading water."
And who would Simon Milton like to succeed Mick McCarthy?
"I've absolutely no idea," the former midfielder, who also worked at the club after his playing career, said.
Whoever it is, though, will inherit a club "in a decent position", he said.
Who'll be the new manager?
So who might be next through the door at Portman Road?
The early favourite for the job is former England manager Steve McClaren, who has been out of work since 2017 when he left Derby County.
Also in the mix are current Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray - a former Ipswich Town player - and ex-Rangers and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton.
But it's early days yet...
Simon Milton: Mick McCarthy 'lifted the club'
Former Ipswich Town midfielder Simon Milton says Mick McCarthy's departure has not come as a surprise, but praised the manager's work.
"I truly believe Mick McCarthy should be commended for what he's done," he said.
"From the minute he walked into the door he lifted the club.
"We were in turmoil."
'No regrets' for McCarthy
This season things have turned sour for McCarthy.
The Ipswich boss had to apologise for his language in the aftermath of their goal at East Anglian rivals Norwich City, but denied it was aimed at the travelling fans.
Earlier this month, McCarthy insisted he would not leave before the summer, despite supporter criticism.
He says now he leaves the club with no "regrets".
"I have given everything for Ipswich Town and I will see out my contract in the same way," he said.
Remembering the highs
It’s safe to say the highlight of Mick McCarthy’s time in
charge of Ipswich was undoubtedly the 2014-15 season, when he guided the club
to the Championship play-off places.
Despite Paul Anderson's goal helping them to a first-leg draw, the Tractor Boys lost in the semi-finals against fierce
rivals Norwich City 4-2 on aggregate. Norwich eventually went on to win promotion
to the top flight.
The following season Ipswich finished just outside the
play-off places, in seventh, but last season saw a drop down the table, ending
the campaign in 16th place.
'Difficult atmosphere' at club
Mick McCarthy has come under criticism from some fans this season, who he claimed were creating a "difficult atmosphere" for his players.
The Tractor Boys had got off to a flying start to this campaign, winning their first five games in all competitions.
But form has dipped and they have only won four games in 2018 - so today's news won't surprise many.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Bryan Hamilton: Ipswich 'treading water'
Former Ipswich Town player Bryan Hamilton says it is a shame Mick McCarthy's reign ended in the way it did.
"I am disappointed that it's ended like this for Mick because I just feel when he came into the club he did a fantastic job," he said.
"It was a club that had lost direction, lost a bit of spirit, lost a lot of qualities. He came in, stabilised the ship, gave it a direction, put a spirit and a belief into it and for 18-two years he did a fantastic job.
"Every club in the Championship wants the Premier League, and I think there was a moment in time after what Mick did [getting the club to the play-offs], they needed to sit down to say 'we believe in Mick, we'll invest, buy players, improve the structure'.
"For two or three years we seem to have been treading water."
And who would Simon Milton like to succeed Mick McCarthy?
"I've absolutely no idea," the former midfielder, who also worked at the club after his playing career, said.
Whoever it is, though, will inherit a club "in a decent position", he said.
Who'll be the new manager?
So who might be next through the door at Portman Road?
The early favourite for the job is former England manager Steve McClaren, who has been out of work since 2017 when he left Derby County.
Also in the mix are current Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray - a former Ipswich Town player - and ex-Rangers and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton.
But it's early days yet...
Simon Milton: Mick McCarthy 'lifted the club'
Former Ipswich Town midfielder Simon Milton says Mick McCarthy's departure has not come as a surprise, but praised the manager's work.
"I truly believe Mick McCarthy should be commended for what he's done," he said.
"From the minute he walked into the door he lifted the club.
"We were in turmoil."
'No regrets' for McCarthy
This season things have turned sour for McCarthy.
The Ipswich boss had to apologise for his language in the aftermath of their goal at East Anglian rivals Norwich City, but denied it was aimed at the travelling fans.
Earlier this month, McCarthy insisted he would not leave before the summer, despite supporter criticism.
He says now he leaves the club with no "regrets".
"I have given everything for Ipswich Town and I will see out my contract in the same way," he said.
Remembering the highs
It’s safe to say the highlight of Mick McCarthy’s time in charge of Ipswich was undoubtedly the 2014-15 season, when he guided the club to the Championship play-off places.
Despite Paul Anderson's goal helping them to a first-leg draw, the Tractor Boys lost in the semi-finals against fierce rivals Norwich City 4-2 on aggregate. Norwich eventually went on to win promotion to the top flight.
The following season Ipswich finished just outside the play-off places, in seventh, but last season saw a drop down the table, ending the campaign in 16th place.
'Difficult atmosphere' at club
Mick McCarthy has come under criticism from some fans this season, who he claimed were creating a "difficult atmosphere" for his players.
The Tractor Boys had got off to a flying start to this campaign, winning their first five games in all competitions.
But form has dipped and they have only won four games in 2018 - so today's news won't surprise many.
Norfolk newspaper taking an interest...
Ipswich Town break the news...
This was the club's tweet from earlier:
BreakingMcCarthy to leave Ipswich in summer
Manager Mick McCarthy will leave Ipswich Town when his contract expires at the end of the season, the club confirms.Read more
McCarthy to leave Ipswich
The news brings to an end the longest reign of any manager in the Championship - the 59-year-old having been in charge of the Tractor Boys since 2012.
This season the club are 12th in the table and after a meeting with owner Marcus Evans on Wednesday it was decided a change was "in the best interest for all parties".
Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich
Ipswich Town has announced that manager Mick McCarthy is leaving the club at the end of the season.
We'll have live updates throughout the day.