Latest East of England updates

Decision deferred on holiday park in Suffolk

Proposals to develop a 59-cabin holiday park on a former quarry in Wenhaston, near Halesworth in Suffolk, have been deferred until council planners have visited the site.

Suffolk Coastal District Council's planning committee was presented with Taylor Bray Ltd's plans to create the cabins, a boating shed, lakes, facilities building and workshop on the site off Heath Road.

The land is considered greenfield since quarrying stopped there three years ago, but concerns have been raised over traces of arsenic on the site.

Thursday's committee opted to request greater clarity from the county council for its position on restoring the site to nature.

The proposals are expected to come back before the planning committee in May or June.

Ipswich bypass plan 'ready by end of year'

Jason Noble

Suffolk Local Democracy Reporter

A full business case for a northern bypass around Ipswich will be tabled by the end of the year, it has been revealed – as transport secretary Chris Grayling said some improvements in the area will "have to happen".

Mr Grayling was in Ipswich to help canvass for the Conservatives in the upcoming local elections, as well as look at the site for the Upper Orwell Crossings.

He hailed the Upper Orwell Crossings as part of a “fantastic vision for the centre of Ipswich”.

The Conservative leader of Suffolk County Council, Colin Noble, said: "We have also talked about the northern relief road and the £650,000 that Suffolk public sector leaders have allocated to the business case, and we hope to have that on his desk towards the back of this year."

Councils in Suffolk are currently discussing a growth plan called Suffolk 2050, which aims to promote economic and housing development in the county.

Essex fight back against Lancashire

Jamie Porter

Champions Essex reduce Lancashire to 141-8 at stumps after being bowled out for just 150 on day one at Chelmsford.

Read more

