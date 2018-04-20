Latest East of England updates

Proposals to develop a 59-cabin holiday park on a former quarry in Wenhaston, near Halesworth in Suffolk, have been deferred until council planners have visited the site.

Suffolk Coastal District Council's planning committee was presented with Taylor Bray Ltd's plans to create the cabins, a boating shed, lakes, facilities building and workshop on the site off Heath Road.

The land is considered greenfield since quarrying stopped there three years ago, but concerns have been raised over traces of arsenic on the site.

Thursday's committee opted to request greater clarity from the county council for its position on restoring the site to nature.

The proposals are expected to come back before the planning committee in May or June.