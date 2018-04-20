Latest East of England updates

Proposals to develop a 59-cabin holiday park on a former quarry in Wenhaston, near Halesworth in Suffolk, have been deferred until council planners have visited the site.
Ipswich bypass plan 'ready by end of year'
Jason Noble
Suffolk Local Democracy Reporter
A full business case for a northern bypass around Ipswich will be tabled by the end of the year, it has been revealed – as transport
secretary Chris Grayling said some improvements in the area will "have to
happen".
Mr Grayling was in Ipswich to help canvass for the Conservatives in the upcoming local
elections, as well as look at the site for the Upper Orwell Crossings.
He hailed the Upper Orwell Crossings as part of a
“fantastic vision for the centre of Ipswich”.
The Conservative leader of Suffolk County Council, Colin Noble, said: "We have also talked about the northern
relief road and the £650,000 that Suffolk public sector leaders have allocated
to the business case, and we hope to have that on his desk towards the back of
this year."
Councils
in Suffolk are currently discussing a growth plan called Suffolk 2050, which
aims to promote economic and housing development in the county.
Ipswich bypass plan 'ready by end of year'
Jason Noble
Suffolk Local Democracy Reporter
A full business case for a northern bypass around Ipswich will be tabled by the end of the year, it has been revealed – as transport secretary Chris Grayling said some improvements in the area will "have to happen".
Mr Grayling was in Ipswich to help canvass for the Conservatives in the upcoming local elections, as well as look at the site for the Upper Orwell Crossings.
He hailed the Upper Orwell Crossings as part of a “fantastic vision for the centre of Ipswich”.
The Conservative leader of Suffolk County Council, Colin Noble, said: "We have also talked about the northern relief road and the £650,000 that Suffolk public sector leaders have allocated to the business case, and we hope to have that on his desk towards the back of this year."
Councils in Suffolk are currently discussing a growth plan called Suffolk 2050, which aims to promote economic and housing development in the county.
