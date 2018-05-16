Latest East of England updates

A teenage girl suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a car on the A141 at March last night.
Snowy Farr Cambridge statue vandalised
Graffiti has been scrawled over a sculpture celebrating the life and charitable work of a Cambridge "eccentric".
The Snowy Farr memorial was created in recognition of the £125,000 Walter Farr raised for charities for the blind as he entertained shoppers by busking, accompanied by mice and a cat which sat on his top hat.
He died penniless in 2007 aged 89 and the statue was erected in 2012.
Shortly after, someone cut the tails off the mice on the sculpture, and now it has been covered in graffiti which appears to be a protest - using offensive language - at both art and financial institutions.
A spokeswoman from the city council's public art team, which erected the sculpture, said: "The council will respond in the
usual way to graffiti of this nature, which is to remove it within 24 hours.
"There are other more appropriate ways to provide the council with feedback on
public art, rather than through damaging and defacing public property."
Severe disruption: A12 Essex northbound
A12 Essex northbound severe disruption, between J29 A120 and J31 B1070.
A12 Essex - A12 Colchester Bypass closed northbound between J29, A120 (Crown Interchange) and J31, B1070 (East Bergholt), because of overrunning roadworks.
Gardener Beth Chatto OBE dies, aged 94
You're welcome to our driveway, ambulance staff told
Lots of ambulance crews are posting photos of notes and gifts left for them by grateful members of the public, and here's the latest one for staff who attended an emergency in Cambridgeshire recently.
A note was left on the windscreen of an ambulance that had blocked someone's driveway.
It told the crew: "Don't worry about our driveway, I'm not planning on going anywhere today."
The writer went on to tell staff they were welcome to use the drive, and he was grateful for "all your work".
It comes after a much-publicised case where a woman wrote an abusive note to ambulance staff attending an emergency in Stoke-on-Trent in February.
She admitted a public order offence and was fined.
Since then, members of the public have taken the time to show ambulance crews how much their vital work is appreciated, posting notes and leaving packets of biscuits on their vehicles' windscreens.
Day of crashes on Norfolk roads
Eastern Daily Press
Drivers were subjected to severe delays through the day yesterday with crashes on the A47 and A11 disrupting journeys.
Severe disruption: M11 Essex southbound
M11 Essex southbound severe disruption, between J9 for A11 Saffron Walden and J8 for A120.
M11 Essex - Queuing traffic and two lanes closed on M11 southbound between J9 A11 Saffron Walden and J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of a broken down car.
'Six weeks' until Ipswich and Colchester hospitals merger
Two NHS hospital trusts will merge in just over six weeks if things go according to plan, their chief executive said.
Plans to integrate Ipswich and Colchester general hospitals have already been approved by the trusts' boards.
Nick Hulme, the chief executive for both sites, said if NHS regulators and health secretary Jeremy Hunt approved, the merger would happen on 1 July.
He said it could tie in with celebrations to mark 70 years of the NHS.
Meanwhile, Mr Hulme admitted he had concerns about Ipswich's accident and emergency department, which has slipped to treating 88.3% of patients within four hours. The target is 95%.
He said improving the unit was a real focus.
Arrest after firearms seen at town park
A man was arrested after firearms were seen in a car at Ipswich's Cardinal Park.
Police were called at about 19:20 last night and the car was stopped 20 minutes later at Felaw Street.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent to cause fear.
Police said he had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Curtis and Boyle's Suffolk film has 'moral message'
Screenwriter Richard Curtis has revealed the plot of a Danny Boyle-directed movie being shot in East Anglia.
Filming of the "Beatles-inspired" movie has been spotted in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk over the past couple of weeks.
The team has put out a call to find 5,000 extras locally for a "brilliant concert on Gorleston beach".
Curtis, whose writing credits include the BBC's Blackadder and Four Weddings and a Funeral, told BBC Radio Suffolk the film would follow a struggling musician's success after a "cosmic event" occurs.
"He suddenly wakes up to find he is the only person in the world to remember the music of The Beatles," he said.
"Suddenly it's become easier for him to succeed, as he has access to the greatest band catalogue in history.
"So it's the story of his meteoric rise to success but also what he's leaving behind - there's the girl he loves and the temptations of America.
"It's meant to be as funny as I can make it, as romantic as I can make and almost with a moral message," said Walberswick-based Curtis.
Ed Sheeran's praise for town's hot dog seller
A hot dog seller says he has "welcomed with open arms" the praise given to him by pop star Ed Sheeran.
The Castle on the Hill singer recommended the hot dog stand on the Corn Hill in Ipswich in a new Instagram post.
The video shows a puppet of Sheeran talking about his preference between pizza and hot dogs.
"If you go to Ipswich on a Saturday, on the main high street there's a hot dog man that grills these huge frankfurters – now that's a hot dog," he said.
Andrew Bavington-Barber, who has run The Hot Sausage Company in Ipswich for 30 years, said: "It's really rare for people as big as Ed Sheeran to give us a shout out."
Dead Risso's dolphin to undergo tests in London
A post-mortem examination on a Risso's dolphin found washed up on a Norfolk beach will take place later this week in London, the Natural History Museum has confirmed.
The carcass of the young male (pictured) was discovered on Great Yarmouth's South Beach on Saturday by a member of the public, who alerted the Gorleston Coastguard.
The species is normally found in deep water and it is the first time such a stranding of a Risso's dolphin has been recorded in the area since the 1960s.
A spokesperson for the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP) said it was an "unusual" stranding.
"The dolphin appeared to be in a thin condition, which may be linked to its presence in an out-of-habitat location," they said.
The autopsy will be carried out at the Institute of Zoology in London, with the data passed on to the Natural History Museum.
Boy charged over city centre stabbings
Severe accident: M25 Greater London clockwise
M25 Greater London clockwise severe accident, between J29 for A127 and J30 for A13 Lakeside.
M25 Greater London - M25 partially blocked and very slow traffic clockwise between J29, A127 (Romford) and J30, A13 (Lakeside), because of an accident.
Paedophile had cheerleader outfit in car
Police officers hurt in 999 call crash
Two police officers have been hurt after their marked car was involved in a crash while on a 999 call.
A Toyota Corolla was also involved in the collision at the junction of Farrow Road and Bowthorpe Road, in Norwich, at 02:45 on Sunday.
The officers suffered minor injuries, while the Toyota driver escaped unhurt.
Norfolk police has appealed for any witnesses to the crash to contact them.
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10.
M25 Essex - Heavy traffic and one lane blocked on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down car.
Severe disruption: A127 Greater London eastbound
A127 Greater London eastbound severe disruption, between M25 J29 and Childerditch Hall Drive.
A127 Greater London - A127 in Great Warley blocked and stationary traffic eastbound between Romford and the Childerditch Hall Drive junction, because of a car fire.
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J28 for A12 and J27 for M11.
M25 Greater London - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout) and J27 M11, because of a broken down lorry.
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J30 for A13 Lakeside and J29 for A127.
M25 Essex - One lane closed and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J30, A13 (Lakeside) and J29, A127 (Romford), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Severe disruption: M11 Essex northbound
M11 Essex northbound severe disruption, between J8 for A120 and J9 for A11 Saffron Walden.
M11 Essex - One lane closed on M11 northbound between J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford) and J9 A11 Saffron Walden, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J27 for M11 and J26 for A121.
M25 Essex - Queuing traffic on M25 (Bell Common Tunnel) anticlockwise between J27 M11 and J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey), because of a broken down lorry and all traffic being temporarily held.
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J30 for A13 Lakeside and J29 for A127.
M25 Essex - Heavy traffic and two lanes closed on M25 anticlockwise between J30, A13 (Lakeside) and J29, A127 (Romford), because of a broken down lorry and tyre on the road.
Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, between J27 for M11 and J28 for A12.
M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J27 M11 and J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle.
'Extreme danger' driver jailed for chase
Trials detect 'rogue' drone operators
