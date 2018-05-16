Latest East of England updates

Lots of ambulance crews are posting photos of notes and gifts left for them by grateful members of the public, and here's the latest one for staff who attended an emergency in Cambridgeshire recently.

East of England Ambulance Service

A note was left on the windscreen of an ambulance that had blocked someone's driveway.

It told the crew: "Don't worry about our driveway, I'm not planning on going anywhere today."

The writer went on to tell staff they were welcome to use the drive, and he was grateful for "all your work".

It comes after a much-publicised case where a woman wrote an abusive note to ambulance staff attending an emergency in Stoke-on-Trent in February.

She admitted a public order offence and was fined.

Since then, members of the public have taken the time to show ambulance crews how much their vital work is appreciated, posting notes and leaving packets of biscuits on their vehicles' windscreens.