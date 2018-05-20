Latest East of England updates

Posted at 1:23 A stately home's Tudor takeoverKaty PrickettBBC Local LiveA 16th Century moated hall has been hosting immersive Tudor experiences for 40 years.Read more
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
A stately home's Tudor takeover
Katy Prickett
BBC Local Live
A 16th Century moated hall has been hosting immersive Tudor experiences for 40 years.Read more
Animals help relieve uni students' stress
Cambridge University's furry friends prove a hit with students during the exam period.Read more
Police investigate 'vicious' school row
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
The police were called following "unpleasant" allegations made online by some parents.Read more
Comfort boxes helping cancer patients
Fourth murder charge over stabbing
Fabian Kacica died from a single stab wound to the heart after a "disturbance" in Southend.Read more
Anger at police at teen stabbing meeting
Severe disruption: M11 Essex northbound
M11 Essex northbound severe disruption, at J8 for A120.
M11 Essex - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M11 northbound at J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of a vehicle fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A10 Norfolk both ways
A10 Norfolk both ways severe accident, between Chapel Lane and A149 Queen Elizabeth Way.
A10 Norfolk - A10 Main Road in West Winch closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the Chapel Lane junction and Hardwick Roundabout, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
PC is first 'triple Enduro-woman'
The mother-of-two completes a triathlon in 59 hours and 10 minutes.Read more
'Inspirational' cyclist, 86, dies in crash
Leonard Finch was one of the original "skid kids" and helped set up a bike club.Read more
Digging a 20-mile tunnel under Suffolk
I do day: Meet the UK's other nearly-weds
Severe accident: M11 Essex southbound
M11 Essex southbound severe accident, before J7 for A414.
M11 Essex - Stationary traffic on M11 southbound before J7, A414 (Harlow), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hospital staff in Ed Sheeran data breach
The singer's personal details were accessed while he was being treated at Ipswich Hospital.Read more
How a town was bewitched by the magic of the FA Cup
Jon Welch
BBC News
Forty years on the Blues' Wembley win is still inspiring people in the town.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, at J30 for A13 Lakeside.
M25 Essex - M25 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J30, A13 (Lakeside), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M25 Greater London clockwise
M25 Greater London clockwise severe accident, between J25 for A10 and J26 for A121.
M25 Greater London - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M25 clockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time