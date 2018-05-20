Latest East of England updates

A stately home's Tudor takeover

Katy Prickett

A 16th Century moated hall has been hosting immersive Tudor experiences for 40 years.

Comfort boxes helping cancer patients

Comfort box gives Norfolk cancer patients a 'little lift'
The kindness in a box that is making a huge difference to women undergoing chemotherapy.

Fourth murder charge over stabbing

Fabian Kacica

Fabian Kacica died from a single stab wound to the heart after a "disturbance" in Southend.

Anger at police at teen stabbing meeting

Fabian Kacica death: Anger at police at stabbing meeting
Police hear the concerns of people in Southend after the fatal stabbing of a teenager on Monday.

Severe disruption: M11 Essex northbound

BBC News Travel

M11 Essex northbound severe disruption, at J8 for A120.

M11 Essex - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M11 northbound at J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of a vehicle fire.

Severe accident: A10 Norfolk both ways

BBC News Travel

A10 Norfolk both ways severe accident, between Chapel Lane and A149 Queen Elizabeth Way.

A10 Norfolk - A10 Main Road in West Winch closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the Chapel Lane junction and Hardwick Roundabout, because of an accident.

Digging a 20-mile tunnel under Suffolk

The 20-mile tunnel being dug under Suffolk countryside
Engineering work to connect cables to hundreds of offshore wind turbines reaches its halfway stage.

I do day: Meet the UK's other nearly-weds

Royal wedding 2018: Meet the other nearly-weds
The BBC meets couples across the UK sharing their big day with Harry and Meghan.

Severe accident: M11 Essex southbound

BBC News Travel

M11 Essex southbound severe accident, before J7 for A414.

M11 Essex - Stationary traffic on M11 southbound before J7, A414 (Harlow), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.

Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, at J30 for A13 Lakeside.

M25 Essex - M25 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J30, A13 (Lakeside), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe accident: M25 Greater London clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Greater London clockwise severe accident, between J25 for A10 and J26 for A121.

M25 Greater London - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M25 clockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey), because of an accident.

