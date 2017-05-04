Cleaning crews have removed tonnes of rubbish from the side of the A27 and A23 in a series of night time clear ups, Brighton and Hove Council have said.

In the first five nights, more than three tonnes of rubbish was cleared, from litter to bumpers and other car parts.

The council is responsible for clearing the verges from the Falmer turn off on A27 to almost the Southwick Tunnel, and on the A23 from the roundabout to the Brighton pillars.