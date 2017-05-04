Cemetery abduction attempt, plus more news

Summary

  1. BBC Sussex has discovered just under a thousand motorists from Sussex were caught drink driving in the UK last year.
  2. Police investigating an attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl in Hove have released an e-fit image of a suspect.
  3. The man allegedly tried to drag the girl away as she walked to school through Hove Cemetery last week.
  4. Live updates on Thursday 4 May 2017

Live Reporting

By Bob Dale and Claire Cottingham

All times stated are UK

Big clean-up on Brighton's roads

Cleaning crews have removed tonnes of rubbish from the side of the A27 and A23 in a series of night time clear ups, Brighton and Hove Council have said. 

In the first five nights, more than three tonnes of rubbish was cleared, from litter to bumpers and other car parts. 

The council is responsible for clearing the verges from the Falmer turn off on A27 to almost the Southwick Tunnel, and on the A23 from the roundabout to the Brighton pillars.

Rubbish
BBC
More grotty weather on the way

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

Cloudy and drizzly again this afternoon, and same again tomorrow.

Here's my forecast.

Have you got a story that needs to be investigated?

If so, get in touch with the award-winning BBC South East Today investigations team.

Severe accident: A259 West Sussex westbound

BBC News Travel

A259 West Sussex westbound severe accident, between B2144 Drayton Lane and A27 Chichester Bypass.

A259 West Sussex - A259 in Merston blocked westbound between the B2144 Drayton Lane junction and Bognor Road Roundabout, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - via Drayton.

'Racially aggravated' assault in Chichester

A Bangladeshi man was attacked in Chichester in what police believe may be a racially aggravated assault.

The 56-year-old, from Romford, in Essex, was attacked on the corner of East Street and South Street on Saturday at 00:50 BST.

He was verbally abused and assaulted by two men.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

'It was nearly curtains, but it wasn't'

Hastings artist Danny Pockets was given just six months to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He's now in remission. 

Throughout his illness he kept working, and planning for an art exhibition.  

Duke of Edinburgh to stop public engagements

Kathryn Langley

BBC Live reporter

It's been announced His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. 

The 95-year-old last visited the South East in October.

ICYMI: Does that make them birds of pray?

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

This year's batch of peregrine falcon chicks have hatched at Chichester Cathedral.

You can follow their progress here.

Elderly woman 'may have been struck by car'

Ambulance
Sussex Police

A 90-year-old woman who was found with head injuries in Bognor "may have been struck by a car", police have said. 

The woman was found at 08:45 on Saturday in Rose Green Road.

Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses

PC Jon Bennion-Jones said: "It is not currently clear what happened but we are investigating the possibility that she may have been struck by a car." 

Today's Sussex newspaper headlines

Newspapers
Getty Images

The Argus: John Lewis drop bombshell decision hours before abandoning move to city

Eastbourne Herald: Firefighters called to Hampden Park after lorry collides with garage

Chichester Observer: Police called after car overturns

Brighton and Hove Independent: ‘Imagine there’s no Southern’: Rail protest song goes viral  

Hastings Observer: Dog owners claim Hastings council ‘ignoring’ their views

Sussex Express: Police donation to East Sussex chapel

Meet the seven-year-old avid Addick with a Charlton-themed prosthetic leg

Claire Cottingham

BBC Live reporter

Charlie Hewson, a Charlton Athletic season ticket holder from Lindfield, loves the club so much he has Charlton’s colours painted on his new leg.    

Plug pulled on Brighton's John Lewis

Claire Cottingham

BBC Live reporter

John Lewis
Reuters

After much debate, John Lewis has decided against opening a shop on North Street in Brighton. 

The company say, after exploring all options, they cannot deliver a shop on this site with the extent of demolition and rebuilding required.

The property will remain occupied for the long term though as they've secured a new lease with Boots. 

John Lewis owns the freehold of the site and will be putting 129-133 Queens Road on the market for sale shortly, with all its existing tenants in place. These include Boots, Krispy Kreme and First Choice.

County ins & outs

Ex-West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul is returning to Lancashire as a Kolpak player

With the 2017 county season here, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours ahead of the new campaign.

Read more
The #Southernstrikes one year on...

Can you believe that we've had more than a year of Southern rail strikes? 

Here we take a look at the strike in numbers…

Police seek witnesses after failed robbery

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in a convenience store in North Road, Crawley, on Saturday 29 April.

Crawley armed robbery duo
Sussex Police

At around 18:00 BST a man entered Premier convenience and threatened staff with a suspected firearm, demanding money from the till.

He left the store empty handed and headed in the direction of Hazelwick Avenue.

Police are particularly interested in speaking to two witnesses who entered this store as the offence was being committed.

The suspect is described as white, in his late twenties, 5' 10" - 6' and of stocky build.

He was described as wearing a hooded top and a face covering.

The crime's being linked to recent robberies in Bolnore Village and Cowfold, in which £10,000 was taken. 

ICYMI: 'I love theatre'

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

This 26-year-old theatre technician says he's "living his dream". 

#thisisme

Have you seen this man?

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

Detectives hunting a man who tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl in Hove Cemetery have released an e-fit.

The girl was walking to school around 08:10 BST on 26 April, when the man grabbed her and dragged her a short distance, before she was able to break free and escape.

The attacker was tanned, 6ft tall and aged between 40 and 50.

He had long hair and distinctive red and white scarf.

e-fit of Hove abduction suspect
Sussex Police
Another dreary day

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

A re-run of yesterday's grotty clouds and drizzle, I'm afraid.

Here's my forecast.

BBC South East Today breakfast bulletin

BBC South East Today logo
BBC

Here's the headlines from BBC South East Today's breakfast bulletin:

  • New figures show an average of six motorists a day from Kent and Sussex were caught drink driving last year.
  • Police investigating an attempted abduction of a 13 year old girl in Hove have released an e-fit image of a suspect.The man allegedly tried to drag the girl away as she walked to school through Hove Cemetery last week.
  • A hospice in Kent that has gone from being rated as "requiring improvement" to "outstanding" in less than a year is now asking the public to help raise money to keep it going.Despite its achievement the Heart of Kent Hospice in Maidstone has had to make a dozen staff members redundant in an attempt to cut costs.
Is it really May?

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

It feels more like autumn than spring.

If the chilly temperatures are getting you down then this lovely picture of the South Downs between Steyning and Wiston by Alan Robinson should cheer you up - it's our Sussex #photooftheday

South Downs
Alan Robinson

Is there anything you'd like to tell us about? Or have you got any lovely pictures of Kent to send us?

You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email

