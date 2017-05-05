Getty Images

Kent Spitfires are taking on the Sussex Sharks in a south-eastern derby in the Royal London One-Day Cup this afternoon.

Kent haven’t had the best of starts in this season’s competition, having lost both of their opening games including a four-wicket defeat at Somerset on Tuesday.

Sussex picked up their first win in their One-Day Cup campaign in the week after beating Glamorgan to leave them fourth in the South group after their first two games.

The Spitfires have lost two early wickets in their innings after the Sharks won the toss and chose to bowl.

You can hear the commentary here.