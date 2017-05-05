I am satisfied that the action my officers took was completely appropriate when the threat level is at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. If the man had identified himself, then the matter could have been resolved in minutes."
Local election: 'It's been a brilliant night for us'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
The Conservatives in Hastings are celebrating this morning, after gaining three seats.
Today's Sussex newspaper headlines
The Argus: Six fire crews called to flat fire in Worthing
The Labour leader of Hastings Borough Council, Peter Chowney, says votes for his party in the East Sussex County Council election were "in the wrong places".
The Conservatives have taken three seats from Labour in Hastings.
Labour held four seats and the Tories also held one seat.
The Conservatives need to win five seats to take overall control of East Sussex County Council.
Could there be a summer drought?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
With winter rainfall in the South East at its lowest for two decades, one water company has already had to top up a major reservoir.
BBC South East Today breakfast bulletin
Here's the morning headlines from BBC South East Today's breakfast bulletin:
The Conservatives have taken three seats from Labour on East Sussex County Council in Hastings.
A man from Kent who threatened to kill a woman after pointing an imitation gun to her head has been jailed. Michael Collett from Broadstairs forced his way into the home of a former partner in June last year - demanding that she speak to him.
Parents of children with severe special needs in East Surrey - who are fighting plans to close a local respite care centre - have lodged a formal complaint to the health watchdog. The Beeches centre in Redhill provides short breaks for children and their families.
ICYMI: ‘Wheelchair rugby changed my life’
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Ben, who has cerebral palsy, says Wheelchair Rugby League changed his life.
There's going to be more sunshine about today, and it's looking better for the weekend.
Here's my forecast.
Conservatives gain three seats from Labour in Hastings
Sussex has so far followed the national trend with the Conservatives winning three new seats on East Sussex County Council.
Counting has only taken place in Hastings - with all other areas of East and West Sussex beginning counts later this morning.
The Tories increased their vote share by over 14% and gained three seats from Labour.
'Business as usual' in Hastings
Ben Weisz
Political reporter, BBC Sussex
In some ways, last night's result was a return to
business as usual for Hastings politics - a straight fight between Labour and
the Tories.
UKIP got 22% of the vote in 2013 but didn't bother to
field any candidates in Hastings this time around. That meant all the other
parties increased their share of the vote - but make no mistake, tonight's
winners were the Tories.
They increased their vote share by over 14%. They gained three seats from Labour - and their new councillors were ebullient.
"Jeremy Corbyn speaks of standing up for the
many, not the few. Well, the many have spoken, and they've voted
Conservative." Many had indeed voted Tory - though new Councillor Laurie Loe failed to mention over 1,000 more had voted Labour in Hastings this time
round.
The Tories need a net gain of five seats to regain overall
control of County Hall.
This result sets them well on their way.
The sun's setting on another week
Just like this gorgeous sunset shot taken at Birling Gap by Jamie Evans, it's our #PhotoOfTheDay
Is there anything you'd like to tell us about? Or have you got any lovely pictures of Sussex to send us?
Conservatives regain control of Surrey County Council
#ICYMI: 'It was nearly curtains, but it wasn't'
Hastings artist Danny Pockets was given just six months to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
He's now in remission.
Throughout his illness he kept working, and planning for an art exhibition.
BreakingMan dies after falling from pier
A man has died after falling from Eastbourne Pier.
Emergency services were called to the pier in Grand Parade just after 12:00 BST today after getting reports that a man had fallen into the sea.
The man was pulled from the water but died at the scene.
The coroner has been informed.
BreakingConservatives regain East Sussex County Council
Man held after 'gunman' seen near schools
A woman reports a man showing her a gun in his bag.Read more
'I'm very disappointed with the information coming from head office'
Ben Weisz
Political reporter, BBC Sussex
UKIP is counting the cost of a bad night at the polls, and one local leader told me he's blaming those at the top.
Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks
Oliver Turner
Sports reporter, BBC Radio Kent
Kent Spitfires are taking on the Sussex Sharks in a south-eastern derby in the Royal London One-Day Cup this afternoon.
Kent haven’t had the best of starts in this season’s competition, having lost both of their opening games including a four-wicket defeat at Somerset on Tuesday.
Sussex picked up their first win in their One-Day Cup campaign in the week after beating Glamorgan to leave them fourth in the South group after their first two games.
The Spitfires have lost two early wickets in their innings after the Sharks won the toss and chose to bowl.
You can hear the commentary here.
#ICYMI: Meet Charlie, the seven-year-old cancer survivor
Peter Whittlesea
BBC South East Today reporter
When Charlie Hewson from Lindfield, near Haywards Heath, was just a baby his parents noticed a swelling on his left leg.
It turned out to be a rare form of cancer - and ultimately he had to have it amputated.
But that hasn't stopped him from doing anything - especially playing football.
Peacehaven falls to Tories
It's not looking good for UKIP in Sussex.
ICYMI: Duke of Edinburgh to stop public engagements
It's been announced His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year.
The 95-year-old last visited the South East in October.
Counting is underway in Chichester
Voters 'confused' by multiple election campaigns, says candidate
Rolls-Royce workers down tools
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Production of luxury cars is halted in Sussex today, in a row over pensions.
Snapper held under terror laws
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Police in Brighton say they acted correctly, when anti-terrorism laws were used to detain a professional photographer and seize his kit, because he was taking pictures of Hove Town Hall.
Eddie Mitchell, who has worked for several media groups including the BBC, was covering an inquest being held in the building, when officers approached him and asked him what he was doing.
He refused to give them his name and they detained him.
He was released after an hour, and his cameras returned, when police were satisfied what he was doing wasn't suspicious.
