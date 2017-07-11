Is it raining with you yet?Georgina BurnettBBC WeatherPosted at 6:38 You'll be very lucky if you don't get wet today. Here's my latest forecast.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Is it raining with you yet?
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
You'll be very lucky if you don't get wet today. Here's my latest forecast.
Pop-up velodrome rolls into Worthing
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
The Tour de France may have got under way this weekend but closer to home people of all ages have been trying out a different form of cycling.
The StreetVelodrome event returned to Beach House Grounds on Worthing seafront.
I went down to take a look.
Happy Tuesday
This great picture was taken by Kristie Heath in Rye - it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.
We'll be here until 22:00 BST with all your news, sport, travel and weather for Sussex.
Is there anything you'd like to tell us about?
You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.