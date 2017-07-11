BBC Live: Sussex

Send us your comments, pictures and videos

Summary

  1. Live updates on Tuesday 11 July 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Is it raining with you yet?

Georgina Burnett

BBC Weather

You'll be very lucky if you don't get wet today. Here's my latest forecast.

Pop-up velodrome rolls into Worthing

Kathryn Langley

BBC Live reporter

The Tour de France may have got under way this weekend but closer to home people of all ages have been trying out a different form of cycling.

The StreetVelodrome event returned to Beach House Grounds on Worthing seafront.

I went down to take a look.

Happy Tuesday

This great picture was taken by Kristie Heath in Rye - it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.

Rye
Kristie Heath

We'll be here until 22:00 BST with all your news, sport, travel and weather for Sussex.

Is there anything you'd like to tell us about?

You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.

