A woman from Morpeth who was groomed by her former step-father from the age of four and then sexually abused by him has received an apology.

After years of experiencing bulimia, anorexia and self-harming, as well as suffering from alcohol and drug problems, Laura Coel from Morpeth confronted her attacker.

Laura Coel

"It was really important to me to let him know that while he'd affected the first 30 years of my life, I wasn't going to let him ruin the next 30," she said.

"He got very emotional and had to leave the room - he said he couldn't understand why I'd want to forgive him.

"I told him it was because I didn't want to carry around what he'd done to me any more. I'd moved on, and forgiving him was for me, not for him."