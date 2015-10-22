In focus: What could elected mayors do in the North East?
The elected mayors for the North East and the Tees Valley will be able to raise business rates to pay for infrastructure.
The North East agreement does hold out the possibility of powers over the health service.
One interesting nugget from the detailed North East deal which I've seen a leaked copy of suggests the Government and combined authority will review which powers currently held by ministers could be handed over.
That could mean tougher local penalties for things such as unlicensed charity collectors, or chuggers as they're known.
Devolution deals 'could mean better transport links'
The devolution deals due to be announced tomorrow for the North East and Teesside are also about getting money from central government.
The North East Combined Authority will get control of £30m a year for the next 30 years, while the Tees Valley deal will see them oversee £15m a year.
Both areas will get a chunk of money from the government for their transport budget, and this could potentially mean a more streamlined transport system.
In the North East the combined authority will get responsibility for franchised bus and rail services.
Analysis: What will elected mayors mean for North East?
This is all tied in with the Government's Northern Powerhouse concept.
First Manchester then Sheffield got deals, now North East councils and those on Teesside have struck their agreements with the government.
If it's taken some time, remember these are deals between politicians of different political stripes.
Conservative ministers lead by the Chancellor George Osborne and a group of largely Labour-run councils - seven in the North East and five on Teesside.
Both deals mean the North East and Teesside will get elected mayors, with voters going to the polls in 2017.
North East 'to get elected mayors in announcement tomorrow'
The North East is on its way to devolution with elected mayors and greater powers.
After months of negotiation, councils in the North East and Teesside have hammered out a deal with the government.
That will mean new elected mayors for both areas, although full details are expected to be announced by ministers tomorrow.
Weather: Dry night with patchy cloud
It will be a largely dry night with patchy cloud and clear periods. Winds will continue to ease and it should be a fairly mild night. Thicker cloud may bring the odd spot of rain to the west around dawn.
More on biker left critical with life-threatening injuries
We have more information on a story we brought you earlier about a motorcyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Sunderland.
Northumbria Police is now investigating the crash that happened at about 18:00 yesterday in the Witherwack area of the city.
The collision involved an off-road style motorbike with one rider, who remains in a critical but stable condition. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Book of mugshots to go on show in museum
Meet the Cook family from Middlesbrough.
They were arrested in April 1894 for breaking into two houses and stealing goods including jewellery and boots.
John and Sally Cook and their sons, John, 19, and 16-year-old Frank, are just four of the faces that can be found in a book of mugshots at the new Victorian police station at Preston Park Museum in Stockton.
'Offshore firms have to diversify to cope with oil and gas slump'
'Why Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is like ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti'
Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce probably isn't often compared to Carlo Ancelotti.
But that is exactly what Black Cats striker Fabio Borini has done in today's Sunderland Echo.
He said: "I found out with Ancelotti and the big managers, that they were caring about every single thing from set plays to throw-ins.That’s what the manager has been doing here since day one."
Big Sam has always said he could manager Real Madrid.
McClaren sends derby email to NUFC supporters
Newcastle boss Steve McClaren is doing his best to win the club's fans around.
He has sent an email to supporters, stressing he knows the importance of Sunday's derby with Sunderland.
"Quite simply t is one of the most important days of the season," it reads. "I don't need reminding that we have lost the last five derbies and for everyone associated with the club that is unbearable."
Happy with his efforts Magpies fans?
'If I didn't have the kids with her I would've killed her'
Anne Whyte QC told Newcastle Crown Court that Sunderland chef Abdul Kahar, who denies three counts of support for a proscribed organisation, complained about his wife not supporting his wishes to travel to Syria.
She said during his conversations he contemplated taking his children with him and leaving his wife, saying "if I didn't have the kids with her I would've killed her".
But at the same time he also worried about leaving her while she was pregnant with their sixth child and "he plainly worries about leaving his wife with a mortgage", Ms Whyte said.
Terror accused 'posted gun videos on Facebook'
The court was shown two Islamic State videos that Sunderland takeaway chef Abdul Kahar had posted on Facebook, with one showing child soldiers being trained to fight with assault weapons.
The father of six from Sunderland denies five counts of disseminating terrorist publications.
Anne Whyte QC told Newcastle Crown Court: "The defendant also told his young nephew 'to bring honour back to Islam you have to be a terrorist'."
The prosecution did make it clear that the defendant did not intend to commit any acts of violence in the UK. The trial continues.
Sunderland man 'sought to spread extreme views of IS'
A takeaway chef from Sunderland sought to spread the "extreme and intolerant" views of the so-called Islamic State while also planning to join the group himself, Newcastle Crown Court has heard.
Abul Kahar, 37, is accused of trying to further the cause of the terrorist organisation, fund them and encourage others to take up arms.
He denies five counts of disseminating terrorist publications, including one called The Book Of Jihad. He also denies one charge of preparation of terrorist acts, one of funding, collection of information and three counts of support for a proscribed organisation.
Police renew appeal for missing man in Northumberland
The man in his 20s was involved in a crash at about 18:00 yesterday at Witherwack, Sunderland.
He was treated at the scene before being flown to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough by Great North Air Ambulance Service.
Who will do what at Sunderland?
Sunderland have confirmed the appointments of Paul Bracewell as assistant manager to Sam Allardyce, with Robbie Stockdale promoted from the U21s to first team coach.
Bracewell, a former Sunderland and Newcastle player, took on the role under Dick Advcocaat and Stockdale stepped up in the interim between Advocaat’s departure and Allardyce’s arrival.
The club has also appointed former Hartlepool player Mark Taylor as performance director. He will take overall responsibility for the backroom staff and sports science and has worked under Allardyce at Bolton and Newcastle, before moving to work under Roy Hodgson at Fulham.
'He couldn't understand why I'd want to forgive him'
The 25-year-old was riding in Kirkheaton, Northumberland, at about 21:30 yesterday when the horse he was riding stumbled after a jump and then fell on top of him.
He was flown by the Great North Air Ambulance Service to the major trauma centre at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary where his condition is stable.
'At least 20 BME officers' at Durham Police
Durham Constabulary has at least 20 black and ethnic minority officers, the Durham Black and Asian Police Association says.
Chairman Det Con Waheed Mughal says:
Theresa May is incorrect to say that Durham Constabulary does not have a single black officer. I can confirm that the force do have a British Black Caribbean officer who serves in the North of the County as well as at least 19 other Black and Minority Ethnic officers. Both the Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner are fully supportive of the BAPA and are always receptive to ideas from members about how diversity in the workplace can be promoted.
Durham PCC hits back over 'no black officers' claim
Ron Hogg said: "It is factually incorrect to say we have no black officers, as has been reported today.
"The way in which we record ethnicity is via a self-reporting system. It is not a mandatory requirement and, despite requests to complete the information, we have no influence on how an individual may wish to identify themselves and neither would we want to mandate it."
Weather: Winds will ease, dry and bright
Winds will continue to ease somewhat during this afternoon. It will also remain dry and bright with variable cloud and sunny spells.
Allardyce looking to instil 'winning mentality' at SAFC
Sam Allardyce has told BBC 5 Live he needs to keep Sunderland's winning record going against Newcastle.
Sunderland have beaten Newcastle the last five times they've played each other.
Allardyce is looking to instil a "winning mentality" throughout the club as they battle against relegation from the Premier League.
"The feeling in the North East runs passionately as we all know," said the 61-year-old.
"In the last few seasons they've been fighting around the relegation zone, but whenever this game has come around, they've produced a performance that you’d like to see every week. Winning these games means everything to the Sunderland fans."
Travel: Vehicle fire blocks lane on A1 slip road
The A1 in Newcastle has a lane blocked on the exit slip road and queuing traffic southbound between Hexham turn off and Newcastle City because of a vehicle fire.
There's queuing traffic and one lane is closed on the A19 northbound between the Dalton Lodge junction in Elwick and the Bellows Burn Lane junction in Hutton Henry because of overrunning roadworks.
He told BBC Tees: "We haven't won in three games and we want to put it right. We're disappointed.
"There's no hiding places. We want to come out fighting and get back to winning ways."
Walking with blind veterans will be 'very emotional'
North East former soldier Brian Gibson will march with other blind veterans to the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.
He said: “It gives me the opportunity to speak out two names to remember; my mother’s brother who served in the First World War and my wife’s father who was rescued at Dunkirk.
“However, it’s very emotional marching with other blind veterans – we’re one big family. Right before we start the march you can see people pushing their shoulders back and march with pride.
“Everyone marching to the Cenotaph has served and we march because we want to remember and never forget.”
Solider 'proud' to march to Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday
A former soldier from County Durham says he's "proud and honoured" to march with more than 100 other representatives of Blind Veterans UK to the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.
Brian Gibson, 75, served in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers from 1958 until 1964.
Brian started receiving help and support from the charity, created for vision impaired ex-service men and women, in 2007 and said it helped changed his life "dramatically - for the better".
Man acting 'inappropriately' on bus, police say
BBC Tees
Police are investigating two separate reports of a man acting inappropriately on a bus in Hartlepool.
During the first incident in September, two 12-year-old girls believed he was trying to look up their skirts.
Two 16-year-old girls also saw a man on the number one bus acting strangely and looking at their legs at 15:40 on Monday.
Officers believe it's the same man in each case. He's described as in his 40s, about 6ft with untidy black hair.
Officer may have been incorrectly registered as 'white British'
As Durham Constabulary contests Home Office figures that it does not have any black African-Caribbean officers, it's understood that an officer, who is black and has been with the force for some years, may have been incorrectly registered on their system as "white British".
The Home Office has been contacted for an explanation.
Police force disputes Home Office figures on diversity
Durham Police is disputing figures from the Home Office which suggest it's one of four forces in the country that doesn't have a single black officer.
It is thought she will highlight the Durham force as being one of the worst in the country when it comes to employing officers from ethnic minorities - but this morning the force has disputed the figures that Theresa May has used.
We're waiting to hear an update from them shortly.
Live updates for the North East have now ended for the day. We'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with news, sport, weather and travel updates.
We hope you can join us then.
First edition Viz magazine sells for almost £300
The first edition of Viz magazine has gone under the hammer in Newcastle.
The first print of the adult comic, created in 1979, sold for £280 at Anderson and Garland auctioneers.
The magazine came complete with ''Free Ice Cream'' printed in red and stapled to the inside rear page.
'Pop in centre' opens and launches poppy appeal
The Royal British Legion is marking the start of its annual poppy appeal in the North East with the opening of a new ''pop in centre'' in Newcastle.
It's one of a network of 16 centres across the country that will offer help and advice to members of the armed forces, veterans and public.
It's hoped the outreach centre will make its front line support more accessible.
I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North at 18:30 on BBC One.
Government 'doing everything it can' to help steel industry
The government is insisting it is "doing everything it can" to help the steel industry after a spate of job losses.
More than 2,000 redundancies have been announced at Redcar - with another 1,200 at Tata steel in Scunthorpe and Lanarkshire.
Leader of the Commons Chris Grayling told MPs that action is being taken to help those affected.
I'll have more on this story on Look North on BBC One at 18:30.
'Offshore firms have to diversify to cope with oil and gas slump'
With billions of pounds of oil and gas projects cancelled, North East supply chain companies are having to look to other offshore markets and beyond.
Police renew appeal for missing man in Northumberland
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a man missing in Kielder, Northumberland.
Officers found clothing and ID belonging to 26-year-old Kilian Wolfgang Ruthlein from Germany on Friday.
Kilian is believed to have spent last Wednesday night at a bed and breakfast in Otterburn before leaving at about 09:30.
Sam Allardyce on the BBC Breakfast sofa
Latest headlines: Durham Police hit back at 'incorrect figures', thousands sign neonatal petition, and SAFC confirm staff
Here are the top stories so far today:
- Durham's Police and Crime Commissioner has said its factually incorrect for the Home Secretary to claim his force doesn't have a single black officer
- A petition to keep neonatal intensive care services at North Tees Hospital has gained more than 6,000 signatures
- Sunderland have confirmed Paul Bracewell will be Sam Allardyce's assistant manager and Robbie Stockdale will be first team coach
New appeal for help over missing man
This is the scene this afternoon as friends and family of missing New Marske man Paul Kerrison appeal for information about his whereabouts.
He disappeared a year ago and police have been extensively searching by Errington Wood near Redcar.
Ashington schoolgirl saved mum's life
Northumberland schoolgirl receives praise after calling 999 when her mum suffered a life-threatening attack at their home.
Missing man's family appeal for answers
One year on from the disappearance of Teesside man Paul Kerrison, his family are asking for the public's help to find him.
The 31-year-old, who suffers from epilepsy and requires regular medication, was last seen in the New Marske area after becoming separated from a friend.
He was last spotted near to the junction of Longbeck Lane and Grewgrass Lane and today family and friends gathered to renew appeals for help.
Winter is coming to St James' Park
Biker critical with life-threatening injuries after crash
A biker is in a critical condition after sustaining life-threatening head injuries in a crash on Wearside.
The man in his 20s was involved in a crash at about 18:00 yesterday at Witherwack, Sunderland.
He was treated at the scene before being flown to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough by Great North Air Ambulance Service.
Who will do what at Sunderland?
Sunderland have confirmed the appointments of Paul Bracewell as assistant manager to Sam Allardyce, with Robbie Stockdale promoted from the U21s to first team coach.
Bracewell, a former Sunderland and Newcastle player, took on the role under Dick Advcocaat and Stockdale stepped up in the interim between Advocaat’s departure and Allardyce’s arrival.
The club has also appointed former Hartlepool player Mark Taylor as performance director. He will take overall responsibility for the backroom staff and sports science and has worked under Allardyce at Bolton and Newcastle, before moving to work under Roy Hodgson at Fulham.
'He couldn't understand why I'd want to forgive him'
A woman from Morpeth who was groomed by her former step-father from the age of four and then sexually abused by him has received an apology.
After years of experiencing bulimia, anorexia and self-harming, as well as suffering from alcohol and drug problems, Laura Coel from Morpeth confronted her attacker.
"It was really important to me to let him know that while he'd affected the first 30 years of my life, I wasn't going to let him ruin the next 30," she said.
"He got very emotional and had to leave the room - he said he couldn't understand why I'd want to forgive him.
"I told him it was because I didn't want to carry around what he'd done to me any more. I'd moved on, and forgiving him was for me, not for him."
Man left with serious injuries after horse falls on him
A man sustained a serious chest and back injury after his horse fell on him.
The 25-year-old was riding in Kirkheaton, Northumberland, at about 21:30 yesterday when the horse he was riding stumbled after a jump and then fell on top of him.
He was flown by the Great North Air Ambulance Service to the major trauma centre at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary where his condition is stable.
Durham Constabulary's Police and Crime Commissioner has angrily hit back at the Home Office after it claimed the force had no black officers.
Ron Hogg said: "It is factually incorrect to say we have no black officers, as has been reported today.
"The way in which we record ethnicity is via a self-reporting system. It is not a mandatory requirement and, despite requests to complete the information, we have no influence on how an individual may wish to identify themselves and neither would we want to mandate it."
Restorative justice: 'How I got an apology from my abuser'
A woman from Northumberland has waived her anonymity to speak to the BBC about how restorative justice helped her get an apology from the man who sexually abused her as child.
Mother-of-two Laura Coel, from Morpeth, said that she chose to meet - and forgive - her abuser so that she could explain to him face-to-face the impact his crimes had on her life.
Read the full story here.
Boro want to 'come out fighting' after three games without win
Middlesbrough captain Grant Leadbitter says the players are desperate to get back to winning ways in the Championship.
Boro haven't won in three games and lost 1-0 at Cardiff in mid-week.
He told BBC Tees: "We haven't won in three games and we want to put it right. We're disappointed.
"There's no hiding places. We want to come out fighting and get back to winning ways."
The Home secretary is set to make a speech later about a lack of diversity among the police.
