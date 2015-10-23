Newly-weds Derek and Denise Johnston got special permission to land a helicopter on Newcastle's Town Moor so they could get married as close as possible to it.

Derek was born in Gateshead where he lived for 25 years before moving to Nottingham.

He said: "It was just to do something different, to come home and get married.

BBC

"As a child I used to come her for the Hoppings and I remember getting off at the bus station and walking up through the civic centre.

"We used to always go to the Hancock museum and look at the bird eggs and things and then come here, and I just always remember doing that, the Town Moor is a special place really."