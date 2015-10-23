Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Labour MP Tom Blenkinsop said: “It has to be remembered that councils over the past five years and for the foreseeable future will have faced an unprecedented level of cuts by the Tories.
McClaren urges Mitrovic to be aggressive but 'smart'
Most places will have a dry afternoon with some sunny spells. There will be quite a lot of cloud around at times and it could be thick enough to produce a few spot of light rain over higher ground such as the North Pennines.
Meet businessman Dave Roberts form Middlesbrough - the first candidate to declare he'll run for the Tees Valley elected mayor.
He got 5,803 votes in the 2015 Middlesbrough mayoral election, and came third.
£7m of allocated £150m spent on mobile masts project
Acting chief executive John Craggs said: “The unfortunate reality is that our sector is facing a huge period of change and a range of financial pressures and we have to act now to ensure the group remains fit for the future.
“We pride ourselves on being a responsible business and this starts with treating our people well and fairly. This is a very difficult time, however we will work with staff and our union colleagues to mitigate the impact of this as much as possible and keep compulsory redundancies to a minimum.
“Continuing to deliver a quality service for our customers remains our priority.”
The cattle at Chillingham Castle in Northumberland can be said to be truly wild - the association that looks after the animals claims they have never been treated by a vet nor even touched by human hand.
They fend for themselves in the castle grounds and, as no outside animal has been introduced to the herd for more than 300 years, the cattle themselves and Mother Nature are responsible for their population levels.
Disabled group failed to pay workers thousands
Tyne & Wear Riding for the Disabled Association, trading as Washington Riding Centre, Washington, neglected to pay £27,151.79 to six workers, according to the Government.
In response, it said its method of taking payment for additional training packages was "not the correct procedure" and "fell foul of the national minimum wage legislation".
It added it "paid all of the monies back to each employee and did so at the earliest opportunity".
Couple 'fly home' to get married near Town Moor
Newly-weds Derek and Denise Johnston got special permission to land a helicopter on Newcastle's Town Moor so they could get married as close as possible to it.
Derek was born in Gateshead where he lived for 25 years before moving to Nottingham.
He said: "It was just to do something different, to come home and get married.
"As a child I used to come her for the Hoppings and I remember getting off at the bus station and walking up through the civic centre.
"We used to always go to the Hancock museum and look at the bird eggs and things and then come here, and I just always remember doing that, the Town Moor is a special place really."
Weather: Cloudy and breezy overnight
BBC Weather

It will remain cloudy and breezy overnight. Some outbreaks of rain will edge in from the west, perhaps turning heavy over the Pennines by dawn.
Minimum temperature: 8C (46F). Check the forecast near you.
Preview: Sunderland v Newcastle
Sunderland pair Jeremain Lens and Sebastian Coates return after suspension for Sunday's Wear-Tyne derby at the Stadium of Light.
Ola Toivonen is back in training after he also missed last weekend's defeat by West Brom because of a groin injury.
Newcastle United pair Kevin Mbabu and Rolando Aarons are available after recovering from respective hamstring and calf injuries.
Head coach Steve McClaren has no fresh injury problems ahead of the game.
Labour MP welcomes devolution 'in principle'
The north-east of England and the Tees Valley are to each have an elected mayor to preside over regional issues, George Osborne has announced.
Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Labour MP Tom Blenkinsop said: “It has to be remembered that councils over the past five years and for the foreseeable future will have faced an unprecedented level of cuts by the Tories.
“Obviously I have concerns around the Government’s insistence that a Mayor has to be part of any deal.
“With a lot of reservations I do welcome the deal in principle. I recognise that, for the area to have any clout on the national stage, it requires local authorities working together on key projects."
McClaren urges Mitrovic to be aggressive but 'smart'
BBC Sport
Here's a snippet from today's Gossip Column:
Newcastle head coach Steve McClaren will encourage Aleksandar Mitrovic to play "on the edge" against Sunderland, urging the 21-year-old striker to be aggressive but "smart".(Newcastle Chronicle)
UK phone signal scheme 'failing', say critics
Fergus Hewison
BBC Newcastle political reporter
A £150m project to bring mobile phone reception to some of the most remote parts of the UK currently without a signal is failing, say critics.
Under the Mobile Infrastructure Project, 600 sites where new masts could be built were identified.
But just nine have been constructed across the whole of the UK since the scheme began in 2013.
The Department for Culture Media and Sport says providing services for remote areas can be "complex".
Why are so many asylum seekers in Middlesbrough?
This summer has seen one of the biggest movements of people across Europe since World War Two.
The number of people seeking asylum in the UK has risen by more than a fifth this year and those high levels are expected to continue.
No more than one in every 200 of the local population should be an asylum seeker according to government guidance.
I've been to Middlesbrough, the only place in the UK that breaks that limit, with one in 186. Watch the video above and read the full story here.
Preview: Wolves v Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have a doubt over striker Christian Stuani, who returned from Uruguay duty with a hamstring problem.
Other than that, Boro have no new injury problems, but Daniel Ayala, Grant Leadbitter and Adam Clayton are all one booking away from a ban.
Work out how much your paying to fill up
Filling up for a trip abroad during half-term? Find out if you're paying more than average for fuel with our calculator.
Woman armed with knife jailed after robbery bid
BBC Tees
A shoplifter who threatened staff at a Darlington shop with a large kitchen knife has been jailed for 14 months.
Teesside Crown Court heard how Andrea Blakeburn terrified staff at the Matalan store on Neasham Road last month.
The 49-year-old from Pateley Moor Crescent in Darlington pleaded guilty to attempted theft, possession of a bladed article and affray.
Arrest after woman raped in Sunderland
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in Sunderland.
The 20-year-old was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday after she left the Port of Call pub on Park Lane and walked along Derwent Street.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and bailed.
'Sunderland sign Chinedu Obasi on trial'
BBC Sport
Sky Sports are reporting that Sunderland have taken Nigerian international striker Chinedu Obasi on trial.
The 29-year-old is a free agent having left Schalke, where he scored four goals in 35 games over two spells.
He arrives at a club that captain Lee Cattermole admitted to the Guardian had become "a bit embarrassing" in the way it burned through five managers in four seasons.
Newcastle will travel to Wearside on Sunday for the Wear-Tyne derby.
House burglar steals car in Gateshead
A burglar who was confronted by a homeowner then stole their car and fled the scene, police say.
The break-in happened in Longbank in Birtley, Gateshead, in the early hours of this morning.
The burglar took a silver VW Touran registration SG64 MLU. Police are still searching for it.
Take a step back in time in County Durham
BBC News
BBC News
Families are being offered the chance to take a tram ride through time as Beamish Museum unveils its half-term events.
There's also Suffragette rallies, Victorian lessons and the chance to meet animals in the 1940s farmhouse.
Stuani getting better but still unavailable - Karanka
Middlesbrough will have to do without Christian Stuani for a third successive game this weekend.
Boro play Wolves at Molineux tomorrow looking for a first win in four matches, but Aitor Karanka says the Uruguayan striker isn't ready to rejoin the squad yet.
He said: "He's getting better, but it's a muscle problem and I never want to take risks. We need to be careful with him and we have other players who can play."
Durham officer up for award over machete arrest
An officer is up for a bravery award after risking his life by disarming a woman who was on a rampage with a machete.
Durham Police Sgt Chris Davis was leaving another job when he heard a commotion, and spotted the lady with the knife in Consett town centre.
Putting others' safety before his own, he ran towards her and arrested her in the incident last November.
The award ceremony will take place in London on Tuesday.
NE firms named for not paying minimum wage
Four companies in the North East have been named on a government list for not paying the minimum wage.
The 115 companies on the list, topped by Monsoon Accessorize, neglected to pay more than £389,000 to workers between them, the government said.
The ones in the North East include:
- Tyne & Wear Riding for the Disabled Association, trading as Washington Riding Centre, Washington, neglected to pay £27,151.79 to six workers
- North Tyneside Learning Trust, trading as Woodlawn Special School, West Monkseaton, neglected to pay £4,312.19 to one worker
- SEM Electrical Ltd, Darlington, neglected to pay £2,666.09 to one worker
- AutoPanels North East Ltd, Chester-le-Street, neglected to pay £2,101.59 to one worker
Redcar MP attacks devolution deal after SSI collapse
The Tees Valley devolution deal is an insult after the government presided over the collapse of the Redcar SSI plant, the town's Labour MP says.
Anna Turley criticised ministers' failure to support the steel industry and their "ever decreasing support package for the workforce which has still not materialised".
She added: "More powers and funding to allow Teesside to drive forward the local economy is a good thing but this is drop in the ocean.
"The support we really needed was intervention to save the steel industry and the thousands of jobs and businesses dependent on it."
Sir Bobby Robson auction prizes unveiled
The Sir Bobby Robson online auction is back after raising more than £700,000 over the last four years.
So far more than 70 prizes have been donated, including tickets to Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, getting up close with the Red Arrows and a week in a luxury Northumberland cottage.
It's not too late to donate prizes and bidding starts on 14 November.
Chancellor hails 'unstoppable momentum'
And now it's a done deal - the North East will get its own elected mayor in 2017.
The Chancellor says there is an "unstoppable momentum" with the northern powerhouse project.
Osborne signs North East devolution deal
The Chancellor George Osborne has now hot-footed it to Gateshead:
Hairy Sunderland fan hopes for derby win
Sunderland Echo
Black Cats fanatic Alan Strand has an extra reason than most to hope his beloved Sunderland keep up their derby winning run this Sunday.
Weather: Dry afternoon with sunny spells
Kay Crewdson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Most places will have a dry afternoon with some sunny spells. There will be quite a lot of cloud around at times and it could be thick enough to produce a few spot of light rain over higher ground such as the North Pennines.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F). Check the forecast near you.
Minister hails Tees Valley devolution deal
Chancellor signs devolution deal
BBC Tees
BBC Tees
Here's Chancellor George Osborne in Stockton signing the devolution deal for the Tees Valley.
First person declares Tees mayor interest
Richard Moss
Political Editor, BBC Look North
Meet businessman Dave Roberts form Middlesbrough - the first candidate to declare he'll run for the Tees Valley elected mayor.
He got 5,803 votes in the 2015 Middlesbrough mayoral election, and came third.
Fergus Hewison
Nick's notes ready ahead of Wear-Tyne derby
Nick Barnes
BBC Newcastle's Sunderland commentator
I'm just about ready for the Wear-Tyne derby on Sunday as Sunderland hope to extend their run of five derby wins in a row.
Here are the notes I'll be using during the match.
Gentoo cuts: Firm 'tries to do the best for Sunderland'
As Gentoo announces it is to cut 330 jobs, a union says the company is trying to do "the best" for Sunderland.
Peter De-Vere, assistant secretary of the Sunderland branch of Unison, said: "Because we're now in the private sector we have to take the highs with the lows.
"It just shows that budget cuts and austerity is affecting not just local government but the companies around that.
"It's unfortunate because they're a progressive company trying to do the best for Sunderland."
Stockton woman dies in house fire
BBC Tees
A Stockton woman has died after being rescued from a house fire.
Firefighters pulled the 30-year-old from the property in Shearwater Lane in Norton on Saturday morning.
She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and has since died from her injuries.
Cleveland Fire Brigade has opened a joint investigation with police into the cause of the fire.
Officers say the exact circumstances are still being investigated but they are not treating it as suspicious.
Travel: Fallen tree closes road in Hexham
BBC Travel
The B6305 Allendale Road in Hexham is closed at the Hextol Terrace junction because of a fallen tree. A diversion is in operation through the nearby estate.
And one lane is closed and there's queuing traffic on the A1018 Newcastle Road in Sunderland at the A1290 Keir Hardie Way junction.
More traffic information on the BBC Travel website for Teesside and Tyne & Wear.
Hartlepool gran, 36, has record of 240 offences
Hartlepool Mail
A 36-year-old grandmother who has 240 offences on her record stole clothes to give to her children and grandchildren.
BBC Local Live
Gentoo to cut 18% of its workforce
BBC Newcastle
BBC Newcastle
Gentoo has released a statement on its website after it announced it would be making 330 people redundant.
Acting chief executive John Craggs said: “The unfortunate reality is that our sector is facing a huge period of change and a range of financial pressures and we have to act now to ensure the group remains fit for the future.
“We pride ourselves on being a responsible business and this starts with treating our people well and fairly. This is a very difficult time, however we will work with staff and our union colleagues to mitigate the impact of this as much as possible and keep compulsory redundancies to a minimum.
“Continuing to deliver a quality service for our customers remains our priority.”
More than 300 jobs to go at Gentoo
BBC Newcastle
BBC Newcastle
The Sunderland housing company Gentoo has announced it will need to make 330 redundancies - 18% of its workforce.
The social housing provider says it needs to cut costs by more than £18m by March 2018.
Staff have been told today, but they've been reassured that there will be no compulsory redundancies before April.
Protecting England's historic herds
BBC News Online
BBC News Online
I've been looking at what is being done to protect some of England's historic herds.
The cattle at Chillingham Castle in Northumberland can be said to be truly wild - the association that looks after the animals claims they have never been treated by a vet nor even touched by human hand.
They fend for themselves in the castle grounds and, as no outside animal has been introduced to the herd for more than 300 years, the cattle themselves and Mother Nature are responsible for their population levels.
Disabled group failed to pay workers thousands
Tyne & Wear Riding for the Disabled Association, trading as Washington Riding Centre, Washington, neglected to pay £27,151.79 to six workers, according to the Government.
In response, it said its method of taking payment for additional training packages was "not the correct procedure" and "fell foul of the national minimum wage legislation".
It added it "paid all of the monies back to each employee and did so at the earliest opportunity".
Devolution dominates North East front pages
The story dominating many of the region's newspapers is that the north-east of England and the Tees Valley are to each have an elected mayor to preside over regional issues.
The Journal: Chancellor George Osborne announces 'revolutionary' £1.3bn devolution deal for North East
The Gazette: Teesside devolution deal paving way for elected mayor to be signed today
Musician Sting sells guitar for charity
BBC News
BBC News
Wallsend-born superstar Sting is doing his bit for charity and selling one of his own signed guitars.
The guitar is also signed by two other members of The Police, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers.
Three other guitars by members of some of the world’s most famous bands including Queen and Take That will also be auctioned.
Some of the proceeds will go to A Star Foundation.