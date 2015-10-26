The Durham Miners Hall, known locally as the Pitman's Parliament, has been at the heart of miners' welfare in Durham for the last 100 years.
Now there are plans to use lottery money to transform the grade II listed mansion into a heritage and education centre.
Dr Stuart Howard from Sunderland University believes the hall and the way union leaders worked within it shows how important it was as a democratic institution.
Community sports facilities to get £2m boost
Sporting facilities in Bedlington will get £2m boost.
The cash will improve facilities at the new Bedlingtonshire Community High School, which is currently under construction.
These will include a new studio for fitness classes and a sports hall for activities including badminton, basketball, volleyball, netball and five-a-side football.
The money has come from Northumberland County Council and sports organisations.
Councillor Val Tyler said: “The modernisation of Gallagher Park will provide a much needed community resource – a hub for existing activities and a base to attract new sport and recreational events and activities throughout the year.”
A horse has again been attacked following a Sunderland v Newcastle derby match - although this time it was a fibreglass statue.
Two years ago, Newcastle fan Barry Rogerson punched a police horse in the face after his side lost to Sunderland at St James' Park.
And yesterday an equine statue outside the Herb Garden restaurant in Westgate Road in Newcastle was vandalised.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At 3pm on Sunday October 26, police received a report that three men had damaged the horse statue outside of the Herb Garden restaurant in Westgate Road in Newcastle city centre.
"The men then fled the scene towards the High Level Bridge and the Quayside."
Investigators said they never gave up on the hunt for Paul Joyce after he fled from Consett to Thailand in 2008.
His gang of illegal cigarette smugglers were actually caught red-handed six times including in May 2008 when three of Joyce's associates were found unloading a shipment of almost six million cigarettes at a Warehouse in Billingham.
But while the rest of the gang went through the courts, Joyce, who was known to be the leader, was living a life of luxury in Thailand.
Cheryl Burr from HMRC, said: "Paul Joyce thought he could dodge justice by running away to Thailand, leaving his accomplices to serve their time while he soaked up the sunshine, but now he’s swapped the exotic beaches of Thailand for a prison cell."
He was arrested by the Royal Thai Police in the car park of the plush Sea-Cret hotel on 22 April and spent 10 weeks in a Thai jail before being returned to the UK.
Five years ago today: Mowbray named Boro boss
On this day in sport:
2009: Middlesbrough confirmed Gordon Strachan as their new manager.
2010: Tony Mowbray was appointed as Strachan's successor at the Riverside Stadium.
The draw, hosted by Thackley Juniors, will be shown on BBC Two from 19:00 and on Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Pools are number 42 in the draw.
Firefighters attacked in Newcastle skate park
Youths threw bottles at firefighters tackling a wheelie bin blaze at a skate park in Blakelaw, Newcastle, the service has said.
One firefighter was struck five times and suffered a minor injury in the attack on Saturday.
Now Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police are warning people that such attacks are "unacceptable".
Assistant chief fire officer Chris Lowther said: "Attacks on crews not only hinder them from fulfilling their role to make our communities safe but also risk putting emergency equipment out of action which could be needed to save a life at any time. "
Chief inspector Steve Hails said: "Firefighters are there to save lives and it's appalling that they should face being attacked while doing their job and trying to help the public."
Teenager sexually assaulted in South Shields
A teenager has been left "incredibly shaken" after a man grabbed at her top in South Shields yesterday evening.
Northumbria Police said the sexual assault happened at about 20:20 in John Reid Road.
The teenager managed to run away and suffered no injury.
The attacker is described as white, 25 to 30-years-old, stocky build, 5ft 8in (177cm) tall with short dark hair with a fringe and he spoke with a local accent.
Coal still essential, mine protesters told
The open cast mine which closed after protesters formed a blockade is a key employer and the coal it provides is vital to produce electricity, the company which runs it says.
Protesters formed a human chain and seized one of the diggers at the Shotton surface mine in Cramlington in campaign to stop the mining of coal.
Mark Dowdall, environment and community director at the Banks Group said: "The fact remains that around 30% of the electricity that we all used during 2014 to power our homes, businesses, schools and hospitals was produced through coal, and over 85% of this coal came from overseas.
"Coal is and will remain a central part of the UK's energy mix for the foreseeable future, and it makes far greater sense from an economic, environmental, employment and energy security point of view to mine our own indigenous coal reserves rather than relying on imports of coal and gas from potentially-unstable overseas markets."
Nine arrests as mine protest ends
Nine people have been arrested in connection with a protest at Shotton Service Mining near Cramlington today.
Sam Allardyce's side have scored their last 18 penalties but, more importantly, they drew on their 1-0 lead at half-time while Newcastle’s players shrunk. In the time it took them to respond, they were 2-0 down and chasing the game.
It was an emphatic scoreline but far from an emphatic display and Allardyce was mindful, as all Sunderland fans will be, that there is still a lot of work to be done if they are to escape the relegation zone.
Milkman behind 10 million illegal cigarette fraud is jailed
A former County Durham milkman who masterminded a plot to smuggle 10 million illicit cigarettes into the UK has been jailed seven years after going on the run to Thailand.
Paul Joyce, 41, originally from Consett, fled to the Far East in 2008, hours before the other members of his gang answered bail for the £1.7m excise duty evasion.
In April this year, Joyce was captured at a luxury hotel in the coastal resort of Hua Hin in a joint operation between HMRC and Thai police and extradited back to the UK.
He admitted the fraudulent evasion of excise duty when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today and was jailed for two years and 11 months.
Boro sign Zuculini on loan from Manchester City.
Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has strengthened his midfield with the loan signing of Bruno Zuculini from Manchester City.
Zuculini, an Argentina Under-20 international, has signed a month-long deal.
The 22-year-old began his career in his homeland with Racing Club before moving to City last year.
He said: "I do not buy the Echo, do not consider their reporting balanced and I know that they are not actually very widely bought in Stockton South.
"I would ask that any constituent with a concern about anything they read in the Echo please feel free to contact me directly.
"Or even better, don’t read it. There are other ways to get more balanced local news."
While some are supporting him on Facebook, one commenter said: "This entitled attitude that they (the Northern Echo) should blindly accept what politicians say without challenge is embarrassing. To attempt to put people off buying a local paper is immoral. This could cost jobs."
Miller bidding for gold at Doha World Championships
Elizabeth Hudson
BBC Sport at IPC Athletics Championships, Doha
Geordie Paralympian Stephen Miller is one of the veterans of the British team here in Doha and will be bidding for gold this afternoon in the F32 club throw event which gets under way shortly as the sun starts to set here.
The 35-year-old is appearing in his sixth World Championship and started his career by winning gold in the 1996 Atlanta Paralympics - before some of his current team-mates, including world medallists Sophie Hahn and Maria Lyle, were even born.
Miller, who is a big Newcastle United fan, has a form of cerebral palsy which affects his balance and co-ordination but this year has thrown the club (which looks a bit like a baseball bat but has a weight at the bottom) a distance 32.63m.
He goes into the 13-man field, which also includes fellow Briton Thomas Green, with the third farthest throw this season and will be hoping to use all of his experience to add to his list of honours.
Man suffers serious head injuries in Newcastle assault
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted in the centre of Newcastle yesterday afternoon.
The 22-year-old victim was found unconscious in Mosley Street at about 16:30 and suffering from serious head injuries.
Northumbria Police say he is still in the Royal Victoria Infirmary.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Hannah thanks surgeons with lead screen for x-rays
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News Online
A teenager from Darlington has raised funds for a new lead screen to help protect hospital staff during x-rays as a thank you to those who operated on her.
Hannah Wintle, 16, underwent surgery for scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine which occurs in children.
Scoliosis surgery involves numerous x-rays during which time surgeons and theatre staff must wear heavy lead aprons to protect against radiation.
The new screen will protect their full bodies and be more comfortable than the aprons.
Cleveland Police issue Halloween crime and mischief warning
Youngsters celebrating Halloween must make sure their mischief does not become criminal, Cleveland Police has warned.
The time around Halloween, which sees people going trick or treating or playing pranks on each other, usually results in more calls to police with 750 additional calls received last year, the force said.
Supt Ian Coates said: “Those who commit acts of crime and criminal damage are not being mischievous, they are being criminals and it won’t be tolerated.
“My message to parents is ‘do you know where your children are and what they are doing?’"
The fire service is also warning people about the risk of unofficial bonfires.
Organiser Kieran Martin said: "There is a lot of prejudice and hatred for people from sub-cultures so we wanted to create something that would celebrate the different lives we have, we are proud of what we are achieving."
Was it a Sunderland penalty?
The big turning point in yesterday's Wear-Tyne derby was the penalty awarded to Sunderland shortly before half time and subsequent red card for Newcastle's Fabricio Coloccini.
Newcastle manager Steve McLaren said: "It was never a penalty. The penalty and red card was a double whammy."
Sunderland fans will be too busy celebrating to care.
Editor: 'No evidence of weekly Wharton attacks'
Northern Echo editor Peter Barron says Stockton South MP James Wharton's claim that the paper attacks him on a weekly basis is unfounded.
When asked for evidence of the attacks, Mr Wharton sent a link to just one story in which he was criticised for calling a parliamentary meeting on the Redcar steelworks closure "showboatting", Mr Barron claims.
Mr Barron said: "What the MP didn’t send me were the links to The Northern Echo’s previous editorial, welcoming his appointment as Northern Powerhouse minister as a positive move, nor did he mention the full page of editorial we’d given him to write in glowing terms about the benefits of the Northern Powerhouse initiative."
He added: "None of this is intended as one of our “weekly attacks” on Mr Wharton, but there is only so long you can go on trying to engage with someone while keeping quiet about a prominent politician’s official position of non co-operation."
Durham Miners Hall to be made into visitor attraction
Plans have been unveiled to transform a historic union headquarters into a visitor attraction.
The Durham Miners Hall, known locally as the Pitman's Parliament, has been at the heart of miners' welfare in Durham for the last 100 years.
Now there are plans to use lottery money to transform the grade II listed mansion into a heritage and education centre.
Dr Stuart Howard from Sunderland University believes the hall and the way union leaders worked within it shows how important it was as a democratic institution.
Community sports facilities to get £2m boost
Sporting facilities in Bedlington will get £2m boost.
The cash will improve facilities at the new Bedlingtonshire Community High School, which is currently under construction.
These will include a new studio for fitness classes and a sports hall for activities including badminton, basketball, volleyball, netball and five-a-side football.
The money has come from Northumberland County Council and sports organisations.
Councillor Val Tyler said: “The modernisation of Gallagher Park will provide a much needed community resource – a hub for existing activities and a base to attract new sport and recreational events and activities throughout the year.”
On the Look North tonight: Last chance to see poppies
Almost 100,000 people have been to see the "weeping window" poppy sculpture at the Woodhorn Museum in Ashington.
Made of thousands of ceramic poppies - each representing the death of a soldier in World War One - it's been hugely popular.
But there are only a few days left to see it. Jonathan Swingler has the latest.
Catch look North at 18:30 on BBC One.
Knife amnesty starts in North East
BBC Tees
Special bins have been placed in a number locations in our region where the public can dispose of knives without any fear of prosecution, during a two-week campaign.
As well as giving the opportunity to hand in knives, the campaign will also focus on education and awareness within the community.
Horse attacked yet again after derby match
A horse has again been attacked following a Sunderland v Newcastle derby match - although this time it was a fibreglass statue.
Two years ago, Newcastle fan Barry Rogerson punched a police horse in the face after his side lost to Sunderland at St James' Park.
And yesterday an equine statue outside the Herb Garden restaurant in Westgate Road in Newcastle was vandalised.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At 3pm on Sunday October 26, police received a report that three men had damaged the horse statue outside of the Herb Garden restaurant in Westgate Road in Newcastle city centre.
"The men then fled the scene towards the High Level Bridge and the Quayside."
Man in hospital after Wear-Tyne derby attack
Paul Joyce swaps 'exotic beaches for prison cell'
Investigators said they never gave up on the hunt for Paul Joyce after he fled from Consett to Thailand in 2008.
His gang of illegal cigarette smugglers were actually caught red-handed six times including in May 2008 when three of Joyce's associates were found unloading a shipment of almost six million cigarettes at a Warehouse in Billingham.
But while the rest of the gang went through the courts, Joyce, who was known to be the leader, was living a life of luxury in Thailand.
Cheryl Burr from HMRC, said: "Paul Joyce thought he could dodge justice by running away to Thailand, leaving his accomplices to serve their time while he soaked up the sunshine, but now he’s swapped the exotic beaches of Thailand for a prison cell."
He was arrested by the Royal Thai Police in the car park of the plush Sea-Cret hotel on 22 April and spent 10 weeks in a Thai jail before being returned to the UK.
Five years ago today: Mowbray named Boro boss
On this day in sport:
2009: Middlesbrough confirmed Gordon Strachan as their new manager.
2010: Tony Mowbray was appointed as Strachan's successor at the Riverside Stadium.
But current boss Aitor Karanka is unlikely to be moving on today after Boro beat Wolves 3-1 to sit fourth in the Championship table.
Hartlepool to find out FA Cup fate
Hartlepool United will discover their FA Cup opponents later as the first-round draw is broadcast live across the BBC.
The draw, hosted by Thackley Juniors, will be shown on BBC Two from 19:00 and on Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Pools are number 42 in the draw.
Firefighters attacked in Newcastle skate park
Youths threw bottles at firefighters tackling a wheelie bin blaze at a skate park in Blakelaw, Newcastle, the service has said.
One firefighter was struck five times and suffered a minor injury in the attack on Saturday.
Now Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police are warning people that such attacks are "unacceptable".
Assistant chief fire officer Chris Lowther said: "Attacks on crews not only hinder them from fulfilling their role to make our communities safe but also risk putting emergency equipment out of action which could be needed to save a life at any time. "
Chief inspector Steve Hails said: "Firefighters are there to save lives and it's appalling that they should face being attacked while doing their job and trying to help the public."
Teenager sexually assaulted in South Shields
A teenager has been left "incredibly shaken" after a man grabbed at her top in South Shields yesterday evening.
Northumbria Police said the sexual assault happened at about 20:20 in John Reid Road.
The teenager managed to run away and suffered no injury.
The attacker is described as white, 25 to 30-years-old, stocky build, 5ft 8in (177cm) tall with short dark hair with a fringe and he spoke with a local accent.
Coal still essential, mine protesters told
The open cast mine which closed after protesters formed a blockade is a key employer and the coal it provides is vital to produce electricity, the company which runs it says.
Protesters formed a human chain and seized one of the diggers at the Shotton surface mine in Cramlington in campaign to stop the mining of coal.
Mark Dowdall, environment and community director at the Banks Group said: "The fact remains that around 30% of the electricity that we all used during 2014 to power our homes, businesses, schools and hospitals was produced through coal, and over 85% of this coal came from overseas.
"Coal is and will remain a central part of the UK's energy mix for the foreseeable future, and it makes far greater sense from an economic, environmental, employment and energy security point of view to mine our own indigenous coal reserves rather than relying on imports of coal and gas from potentially-unstable overseas markets."
Nine arrests as mine protest ends
Nine people have been arrested in connection with a protest at Shotton Service Mining near Cramlington today.
About 25 people had blockaded the entrance to the open cast mine and taken control of a digger.
Northumbria Police said the campaigners have now finished their protest.
A spokesman said: "Officers have been in attendance to engage with Shotton Mining staff, the local community and the protest group to minimise any disruption and try and keep those involved safe.
"Nine people have been arrested in connection with this incident."
Watch new Boro signing score wonder goal
Exmoor ponies returning to Cleadon Hills reserve
Exmoor ponies will return to a South Tyneside nature reserve as part of a grass-cutting conservation scheme.
The ponies will graze at Cleadon Hills Local Nature Reserve from November.
A three-month trial was held between February and April this year with three ponies allowed to graze in the reserve.
South Tyneside Council said using ponies rather than grass cutters is better for the environment and also attracts visitors.
SAFC win over NUFC 'down to mental strength'
Nick Barnes
BBC Newcastle's Sunderland commentator
The debate will rage for a few days yet on whether Sunderland should have been awarded a penalty and Fabricio Coloccini sent off in the Wear-Tyne derby but ultimately Sunderland won because they took their chances and demonstrated a greater mental strength.
Sam Allardyce's side have scored their last 18 penalties but, more importantly, they drew on their 1-0 lead at half-time while Newcastle’s players shrunk. In the time it took them to respond, they were 2-0 down and chasing the game.
It was an emphatic scoreline but far from an emphatic display and Allardyce was mindful, as all Sunderland fans will be, that there is still a lot of work to be done if they are to escape the relegation zone.
Milkman behind 10 million illegal cigarette fraud is jailed
A former County Durham milkman who masterminded a plot to smuggle 10 million illicit cigarettes into the UK has been jailed seven years after going on the run to Thailand.
Paul Joyce, 41, originally from Consett, fled to the Far East in 2008, hours before the other members of his gang answered bail for the £1.7m excise duty evasion.
In April this year, Joyce was captured at a luxury hotel in the coastal resort of Hua Hin in a joint operation between HMRC and Thai police and extradited back to the UK.
He admitted the fraudulent evasion of excise duty when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today and was jailed for two years and 11 months.
Boro sign Zuculini on loan from Manchester City.
Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has strengthened his midfield with the loan signing of Bruno Zuculini from Manchester City.
Zuculini, an Argentina Under-20 international, has signed a month-long deal.
The 22-year-old began his career in his homeland with Racing Club before moving to City last year.
Wharton: 'Don't read the Northern Echo'
Stockton South MP James Wharton has urged people not to read the Northern Echo after accusing the paper of being biased against him.
He said: "I do not buy the Echo, do not consider their reporting balanced and I know that they are not actually very widely bought in Stockton South.
"I would ask that any constituent with a concern about anything they read in the Echo please feel free to contact me directly.
"Or even better, don’t read it. There are other ways to get more balanced local news."
While some are supporting him on Facebook, one commenter said: "This entitled attitude that they (the Northern Echo) should blindly accept what politicians say without challenge is embarrassing. To attempt to put people off buying a local paper is immoral. This could cost jobs."
Miller bidding for gold at Doha World Championships
Elizabeth Hudson
BBC Sport at IPC Athletics Championships, Doha
Geordie Paralympian Stephen Miller is one of the veterans of the British team here in Doha and will be bidding for gold this afternoon in the F32 club throw event which gets under way shortly as the sun starts to set here.
The 35-year-old is appearing in his sixth World Championship and started his career by winning gold in the 1996 Atlanta Paralympics - before some of his current team-mates, including world medallists Sophie Hahn and Maria Lyle, were even born.
Miller, who is a big Newcastle United fan, has a form of cerebral palsy which affects his balance and co-ordination but this year has thrown the club (which looks a bit like a baseball bat but has a weight at the bottom) a distance 32.63m.
He goes into the 13-man field, which also includes fellow Briton Thomas Green, with the third farthest throw this season and will be hoping to use all of his experience to add to his list of honours.
Man suffers serious head injuries in Newcastle assault
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted in the centre of Newcastle yesterday afternoon.
The 22-year-old victim was found unconscious in Mosley Street at about 16:30 and suffering from serious head injuries.
Northumbria Police say he is still in the Royal Victoria Infirmary.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Hannah thanks surgeons with lead screen for x-rays
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News Online
A teenager from Darlington has raised funds for a new lead screen to help protect hospital staff during x-rays as a thank you to those who operated on her.
Hannah Wintle, 16, underwent surgery for scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine which occurs in children.
Scoliosis surgery involves numerous x-rays during which time surgeons and theatre staff must wear heavy lead aprons to protect against radiation.
The new screen will protect their full bodies and be more comfortable than the aprons.
Cleveland Police issue Halloween crime and mischief warning
Youngsters celebrating Halloween must make sure their mischief does not become criminal, Cleveland Police has warned.
The time around Halloween, which sees people going trick or treating or playing pranks on each other, usually results in more calls to police with 750 additional calls received last year, the force said.
Supt Ian Coates said: “Those who commit acts of crime and criminal damage are not being mischievous, they are being criminals and it won’t be tolerated.
“My message to parents is ‘do you know where your children are and what they are doing?’"
The fire service is also warning people about the risk of unofficial bonfires.
Trucker shortage 'could hit Christmas stock'
Consumers could see empty shelves this Christmas because of a lack of lorry drivers, industry chiefs have warned.
Hartlepool's winless streak at home reaches six
Hartlepool's winless run at home stretched to six games on Saturday after they lost 2-1 to Crawley.
Scott Harrison was sent off after blocking a Rhys Murphy shot on the line with his arm midway through the second half.
Simon Walton, a former Pools player, stepped up to send Trevor Carson the wrong way from the resulting penalty.
Murphy then turned in a pass from Gwion Edwards to double the lead before Billy Paynter headed in a Pools consolation.
Alternative models take to the catwalk
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News Online
Here are some more pictures from theAlternative Model of the Year contest which was held at Northumbria University in Newcastle.
Organiser Kieran Martin said: "There is a lot of prejudice and hatred for people from sub-cultures so we wanted to create something that would celebrate the different lives we have, we are proud of what we are achieving."
Was it a Sunderland penalty?
The big turning point in yesterday's Wear-Tyne derby was the penalty awarded to Sunderland shortly before half time and subsequent red card for Newcastle's Fabricio Coloccini.
Referee Robert Madley sent off the Magpies defender for a push on Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher and Adam Johnson converted the penalty to give the Black Cats the lead.
Newcastle manager Steve McLaren said: "It was never a penalty. The penalty and red card was a double whammy."
Sunderland fans will be too busy celebrating to care.
Editor: 'No evidence of weekly Wharton attacks'
Northern Echo editor Peter Barron says Stockton South MP James Wharton's claim that the paper attacks him on a weekly basis is unfounded.
When asked for evidence of the attacks, Mr Wharton sent a link to just one story in which he was criticised for calling a parliamentary meeting on the Redcar steelworks closure "showboatting", Mr Barron claims.
Mr Barron said: "What the MP didn’t send me were the links to The Northern Echo’s previous editorial, welcoming his appointment as Northern Powerhouse minister as a positive move, nor did he mention the full page of editorial we’d given him to write in glowing terms about the benefits of the Northern Powerhouse initiative."
He added: "None of this is intended as one of our “weekly attacks” on Mr Wharton, but there is only so long you can go on trying to engage with someone while keeping quiet about a prominent politician’s official position of non co-operation."
Minister: 'Newspaper cut me out of picture'
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News Online
One of the accusations Stockton South MP James Wharton has made against the Northern Echo is that they cut him out of a picture.
But the story on the Northern Echo website appears to have the photo in full.
James Wharton 'refuses to speak to Northern Echo'
The Northern Echo has revealed Stockton South MP James Wharton is refusing to speak to the paper's reporters.
In an editorial piece, Echo editor Peter Barron said Mr Wharton claimed the paper's coverage of him was "unbalanced and unfair".
Mr Barron said the Conservative Northern Powerhouse Minister is held to account as all MPs are.
In a Facebook post, Mr Wharton has accused the Echo of "unduly pro-Labour reporting" and giving him a harder time than other MPs.
Protesters 'stop' surface mine operations
Protesters say they have shut down an opencast coal mine on land belonging to Conservative peer and climate sceptic Viscount Ridley.
About 20 campaigners calling themselves Matt Ridley's Conscience have occupied one of the diggers at Shotton surface mine, in Cramlington, and blocked the road with a human chain.
Activist Ellen Gibson, said opencast mines "destroy the landscape" while fossil fuels "cook the planet".
The mine, operated by Banks Mining, has about six million tonnes of coal to be recovered and supports 150 jobs, according to the company.
Match report: Middlesbrough win at Wolves
Middlesbrough came from a goal behind to beat Wolves and end a run of three Championship games without a win.
Wolves took the lead through a Dave Edwards header but Diego Fabbrini beat Emiliano Martinez with a low drive from the edge of the box to equalise.
The visitors went 2-1 up when Nathan Byrne fouled George Friend and Grant Leadbitter placed the resulting penalty into the corner.
Substitute Stewart Downing completed the turnaround with a late free-kick.
Mining museum reveals expansion plans
A Teesside mining museum has revealed plans for a new £1m visitor centre.
The Cleveland Ironstone Mining Museum in Skinningrove wants to replace four old buildings to create the new complex.
Museum manager John Moore said a new education centre, meeting room and improved artefact storage would attract more visitors.
Plans have been submitted to Redcar and Cleveland Council and Loftus Town Council has offered its support.
Newcastle to appeal against Coloccini red card
Newcastle United are appealing against the red card shown to Fabricio Coloccini during Sunday's Wear-Tyne derby.
The defender was given straight red by referee Robert Madley for a challenge on Steven Fletcher which also saw Sunderland awarded a penalty.
Sunderland went on to win the game 3-0.
Newcastle say their appeal will be heard by the FA tomorrow afternoon.
Report: Sunderland 3 - 0 Newcastle United
In case you missed the big game yesterday - Sunderland moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a record sixth consecutive win over fellow strugglers Newcastle, who had Fabricio Coloccini sent off.
Adam Johnson's penalty before half-time gave the hosts an undeserved lead, after Coloccini was penalised for a push on Steven Fletcher and dismissed.
The furious visitors saw Aleksandar Mitrovic denied by Costel Pantilimon.
But Billy Jones' close-range finish and Fletcher's volley sealed the win.
We will bring you more reaction throughout the day.
Parling injury set to be assessed by Exeter
Exeter are waiting to find out the extent of the groin injury suffered by England second row Geoff Parling.
The Stockton-born 31-year-old lasted four minutes after making his debut as a replacement in Saturday's win over London Irish.
"We'll take assessment over the next few days and see where he's at," Exeter coach Ali Hepher told BBC Sport.
"It was important that we didn't push it too far and make it even worse, so we'll look at it, but the extent of it we don't really know at this stage."
Heseltine to talk to BBC Tees
Following his controversial comments on the Sky News Murnaghan show, Mike Parr will be speaking to Lord Heseltine after 11:30 on BBC Tees.
He will be putting your thoughts to the former deputy prime minister and ask him to explain his comments about the closure of the Redcar steelworks.
Teesside MPs respond to Heseltine steel comments
Two Teesside MPs have called Lord Heseltine's comments "idiotic" after he said now is "good time" to lose a job.
Speaking to the Northern Echo, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP Tom Blenkinsop (Labour) said: "It is just an idiotic thing to say."
Redcar Labour MP Anna Turley told the Echo: "It is never a good time to lose your job. How can anyone actually say that and believe it?"