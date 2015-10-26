Investigators said they never gave up on the hunt for Paul Joyce after he fled from Consett to Thailand in 2008.

His gang of illegal cigarette smugglers were actually caught red-handed six times including in May 2008 when three of Joyce's associates were found unloading a shipment of almost six million cigarettes at a Warehouse in Billingham.

HMRC/Bangkok Post

But while the rest of the gang went through the courts, Joyce, who was known to be the leader, was living a life of luxury in Thailand.

Cheryl Burr from HMRC, said: "Paul Joyce thought he could dodge justice by running away to Thailand, leaving his accomplices to serve their time while he soaked up the sunshine, but now he’s swapped the exotic beaches of Thailand for a prison cell."

He was arrested by the Royal Thai Police in the car park of the plush Sea-Cret hotel on 22 April and spent 10 weeks in a Thai jail before being returned to the UK.