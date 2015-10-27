Neil Urwin has been jailed for killing cyclist Andy Charlton while driving against doctor's orders .

Urwin, 56, from East Acres in Barrasford, Northumberland, was jailed for two years at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and must also take an extended test to get his licence back.

Mr Charlton's family released a statement following the case, saying: "Regardless of the verdict we feel strongly as a family that there are no winners in this tragedy.

"Nothing will bring Andy back to our family and not a day goes by that he is not greatly missed."