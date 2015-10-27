Urwin, 56, from East Acres in Barrasford, Northumberland, was jailed for two years at Newcastle Crown Court.
He was also disqualified from driving for three years and must also take an extended test to get his licence back.
Mr Charlton's family released a statement following the case, saying: "Regardless of the verdict we feel strongly as a family that there are no winners in this tragedy.
"Nothing will bring Andy back to our family and not a day goes by that he is not greatly missed."
Ambulance window smashed while picking up patient
An ambulance windscreen was smashed while it was on its way to pick up a patient on Teesside.
The Patient Transport Service (PTS) vehicle had to be taken off the road for repairs when something was thrown or fired at the windscreen near Eston at about 14:30 yesterday, police say.
There were no patients on board the vehicle at the time but the crew was left shaken.
Paul Liversidge from the North East Ambulance Service said: "Our staff dedicate themselves to helping our community and it is not acceptable that they have to experience any kind of abuse whilst at work."
Nine charged after climate protesters occupy coal mine
Nine people have been charged in connection with a protest at Shotton Service Mining near Cramlington.
In overturning the red card, the Football Association says an Independent Regulatory Commission found the referee had made an error in dismissing Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.
The Magpies have until 18:00 on Friday to respond to a charge of failing to control their players in the aftermath.
Six-in-a-row merchandise range sparks heated debate
The Boro boys are back in the North West tomorrow night, taking on Manchester United in the League Cup.
Boss Aitor Karankahas been speaking to the media today - how does he rate his side's chances of a repeat performance?
Everyone's expecting us to play well because we did last season against good teams, but we have players injured. It would be perfect if we beat them but I want to finish the games with no injuries and with a good performance."
Andy Charlton cyclist death: Driver Neil Urwin jailed
More on the two-week knife amnesty which is currently under way in the North East.
Northumbria, Durham and Cleveland police forces have joined together to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and are calling on people to hand in their blades.
Vera Baird, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "While we are fortunate that we don't have the same knife problem here in Northumbria as in some areas of the country; one knife carried is one knife too many."
Bins are being made available at stations across the region for members of the public to drop their knives into. The amnesty runs until 6 November.
Northern Powerhouse Minister in newspaper row
More on the story we've brought you over the last few days: Northern Powerhouse Minister James Wharton has been accused of "bordering on raging paranoia" by the editor of a North East newspaper.
Parrots, diamond doves, zebra finches, canaries, love birds, cockatiels and Jarrow sparrows were among those killed in the fire that was started deliberately at about 21:10 last night in Guildford Street in Hendon.
Superintendent Ged Noble says the owners are "extremely upset".
He added:"We believe this fire was started deliberately and are working closely with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service fire to establish the circumstances."
Greggs eyes new outlets in Northern Ireland
North East bakers Greggs has its eye on up to 50 locations in Northern Ireland, according to reports.
- A knife amnesty led by North East police forces is under way
- A person suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a fire engine and a car in County Durham
Weather: Cloudy with brighter intervals
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It will stay cloudy this afternoon with limited brighter intervals. It should be mainly dry, although the odd spot of light rain is possible, most likely towards the Pennines. It should feel mild despite the breeze.
Mr Wharton is refusing to work with the paper's reporters as he says it "doesn't represent things fairly" and has attacked him.
Mr Barron told BBC Tees the Northern Powerhouse Minister's comments were "bordering on raging paranoia", adding: "He was brought in to bring the region together and he's doing the exact opposite of that.
"He can't cope with criticism. It's part and parcel of politics and it's important, and the Northern Echo reflects that. It's a great, great shame."
About 25 people had blockaded the entrance to the open cast mine and taken control of a digger.
Nine people have been charged with aggravated trespass and are due to appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court on 26 November.
On tonight's BBC Look North: Steel industry in focus
MPs were warned today the steel industry is at "a critical crossroads". That, of course, is old news to those of us who've watched events at Redcar this month.
But the Business Select Committee at the House of Commons has been examining what might yet be done to revive UK steel-making.
I'll have the latest on the story onBBC Look North on BBC One at 18:30.
Wear-Tyne derby referee 'made an error'
In overturning the red card, the Football Association says an Independent Regulatory Commission found the referee had made an error in dismissing Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.
The Magpies have until 18:00 on Friday to respond to a charge of failing to control their players in the aftermath.
Six-in-a-row merchandise range sparks heated debate
Merchandise released by Sunderland AFC following their record-breaking sixth derby win over Newcastle United has provoked huge debate online.
Steel industry 'bleeding to death', says trade boss
The steel industry is like a patient on an operating table and is "likely to die" without urgent help, the Government has been told.
Speaking to a committee of MPs, the director of the trade body UK Steel, Gareth Stace, said the industry in Britain risks bleeding to death unless ministers take urgent action within weeks.
He told MPs on the Business Committee that the situation is very grave and that within the last few months, almost a fifth of the work force had lost their jobs, or is under threat of losing them.
Wear-Tyne derby: Coloccini's red card rescinded
Newcastle defender Fabricio Coloccini's red card against Sunderland at the Wear-Tyne derby has been rescinded, the FA has announced.
This means the defender will not serve a one-match suspension after the club appealed against the decision which led to Sunderland's first goal.
Newcastle have, however, been charged with failing to control their players in relation to how they reacted to Coloccini's dismissal.
Karanka hoping for good Boro performance
Remember Middlesbrough's victory at Manchester City in last season's FA Cup?
The Boro boys are back in the North West tomorrow night, taking on Manchester United in the League Cup.
Boss Aitor Karankahas been speaking to the media today - how does he rate his side's chances of a repeat performance?
Andy Charlton cyclist death: Driver Neil Urwin jailed
A man who suffered from a sleep disorder has been jailed for causing the death of a cyclist in Northumberland.
Andy Charlton, 43 and a father-of-three, suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the A6079 near Chollerford in August 2014.
Neil Urwin had admitted causing death by careless driving, but denied causing death by dangerous driving.
The 56-year-old was convicted by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court and jailed for two years.
Taxi driver injured in Gateshead attack
A taxi driver was injured when he was attacked and had liquid squirted in his face by a passenger in Gateshead.
The man, who got into the taxi booked for "William", threatened the driver with a "knife-type weapon" before running off empty-handed, police said.
The driver received a minor injury to his hand and attended hospital to be checked out.
Weather: Cloudy with extensive hill fog
Cloudy and misty with extensive hill fog and some drizzle at times. Outbreaks of heavier rain may start to develop later in the night. Mild.
Minimum temperature: 10C (50F). Check the forecast near you.
PCC: 'One knife carried is one knife too many'
More on the two-week knife amnesty which is currently under way in the North East.
Northumbria, Durham and Cleveland police forces have joined together to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and are calling on people to hand in their blades.
Vera Baird, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "While we are fortunate that we don't have the same knife problem here in Northumbria as in some areas of the country; one knife carried is one knife too many."
Bins are being made available at stations across the region for members of the public to drop their knives into. The amnesty runs until 6 November.
Northern Powerhouse Minister in newspaper row
More on the story we've brought you over the last few days: Northern Powerhouse Minister James Wharton has been accused of "bordering on raging paranoia" by the editor of a North East newspaper.
The Conservative MP for Stockton South has vowed not to speak to the Northern Echo after he accused the paper of being unbalanced and pro-Labour.
The paper recently criticised his absence from an emergency Commons debate on the steel industry crisis.
Editor Peter Barron said Mr Wharton was "unable to cope with criticism".
Boro fans deserve big games - Aitor Karanka
More from Boro boss Aitor Karanka ahead of his side's match against Manchester United tomorrow in the League Cup: "I think the main game last season was against Liverpool (when they lost on penalties at Anfield, in the League Cup) because that was the game that put us on the map.
"At the time we had been in the Championship for a while and people had forgotten.
"The main thing is the fans deserve these games. It's difficult for them at games like Cardiff so I hope they can enjoy tomorrow like they did at Anfield and the Etihad."
Angels stolen from outside home
Stone angels have been stolen from the garden of a home in Hartlepool.
Fletcher hails impact of Sam Allardyce on SAFC
BBC Sport
Sunderland's new manager Sam Allardyce is a big presence in the dressing room, says striker Steven Fletcher.
Big Sam led the Black Cats to a 3-0 win over rivals Newcastle on Sunday, Sunderland's first league win of the season.
"The boys have got a lot of confidence now with the new manager coming in," Fletcher said. "He's a lot more organised, probably the most organised manager I have worked with.
"Sam is a big man with a big presence and when he walks in the room everyone shuts up and listens to him. So that's a good start."
Birds killed in 'deliberate' aviary fire
About 100 birds have been killed after an aviary was set alight in Sunderland.
Parrots, diamond doves, zebra finches, canaries, love birds, cockatiels and Jarrow sparrows were among those killed in the fire that was started deliberately at about 21:10 last night in Guildford Street in Hendon.
Superintendent Ged Noble says the owners are "extremely upset".
He added:"We believe this fire was started deliberately and are working closely with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service fire to establish the circumstances."
Greggs eyes new outlets in Northern Ireland
North East bakers Greggs has its eye on up to 50 locations in Northern Ireland, according to reports.
The Belfast Telegraph understands plans could include 50 new outlets, with about 10 based in Belfast.
Sunderland midfielder steers England to victory
BBC Sport
Sunderland-born midfielder Jill Scott captained England on her 100th cap as her side bounced back from defeat by hosts China to beat Australia 1-0 in the three-team CFA International Tournament in Yongchuan.
Having lost 2-1 to China on Friday, Mark Sampson's side edged past World Cup quarter-finalists Australia after Izzy Christiansen's second-half goal.
The victory comes before England's friendly against European champions Germany in Duisburg on 26 November.
Sampson's side then host Bosnia-Herzegovina on 29 November in a Euro 2017 qualifier at Bristol City's Ashton Gate.
Missing schoolgirl found by police
Cleveland Police says 14-year-old Marie Buckova has now been located.
Fire engine crashes on emergency call
Here's the latest on the story we brought you earlier: A fire engine answering an emergency call was involved with a collision with a car in Darlington.
The appliance was one of two attending a report of a road accident with a person trapped when it crashed in Yarm Road at about 07:25.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service says it is carrying out an internal investigation.
It wished the driver a speedy recovery.
Alan Davies 'loves the North East' ahead of comedy tour
He's best known for the quiz show QI or as TV detective Jonathan Creek - but what you may not realise is that Alan Davies began his career on the stand-up circuit nearly 30 years ago.
He's returned to his roots and is about to begin his Little Victories tour in Middlesbrough this Friday.
I've been to meet him and you can see my report on BBC Look North on BBC One at 13:30.
Latest headlines: North/South divide 'affects children', knife amnesty under way, and fire engine and car collide
Here are the latest headlines:
- A North-South divide is affecting children aged under five from poor families in the north of England, a new report by a think-tank has found
- A knife amnesty led by North East police forces is under way
- A person suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a fire engine and a car in County Durham
Weather: Cloudy with brighter intervals
It will stay cloudy this afternoon with limited brighter intervals. It should be mainly dry, although the odd spot of light rain is possible, most likely towards the Pennines. It should feel mild despite the breeze.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
Mum of solider killed in Iraq slams apology from Tony Blair
A grieving mother has described former prime minister Tony Blair’s apologies for some aspects of the Iraq war as “too little, too late”.
Appeal for missing 14-year-old girl
Police are trying to trace 14-year-old Marie Buckova who was last seen on Hemlington Road in Middlesbrough at 21:20 yesterday.
Marie has a Hartlepool accent and was last seen wearing a grey/blue hoodie, blue ripped jeans and a white short-sleeved polo shirt and white Nike trainers.
It is believed she spends a lot of time in the Middlesbrough and Thornaby areas. Anyone with information should call police on 101.
Raccoon caught on camera in Sunderland
A raccoon's been spotted in Sunderland. Watch the video here.The Durham Wildlife Trust - which managed to capture it on camera in a garden - doesn't want to reveal exactly where it was seen.
County Durham beauty queen reveals her 'OCD hell'
A former beauty queen who bleaches the toilet six times a day and even vacuums her own clothes while cleaning has spoken out about the obsessive compulsive disorder which has taken over her life.
Kelly Waite, 35, from Trimdon Village in County Durham, spends up to 30 hours a week cleaning her home and can't bear to have food in the house.
She describes coping with her condition as "a full-time job". Watch the video here.
One Direction fan sleeps through gig she waited a year for
A young fan waited more than a year to see One Direction but fell asleep due to a medical condition.
Hartlepool to play at home for FA Cup first round
If you missed the draw for the first round of the FA Cup yesterday, Hartlepool will face either Havant and Waterlooville or Cheltenham.
Pools were also drawn at home, so will play the match at Victoria Park.
Here's the list of fixtures for the first round.
Travel: Grass cutting closes A1018
The A1018 Stockton Road in Sunderland is closed in both directions between the B1286 Ryhope Street South junction and Seaham Grange Roundabout because of grass cutting.
More travel news can be found here for Tyne and Wear and Teesside.
Calls to improve Durham Tees Valley Airport
There's further calls for more to be done to make better use of Durham Tees Valley Airport.
Local businessman Andy Preston, who also ran for Mayor of Middlesbrough, is urging MPs to make sure the site has a viable future.
Northern Powerhouse Minister and Stockton South Conservative MP James Wharton agrees urgent action is needed to make sure its future is secured as an airport.
Charity launches fundraising appeal
A North East-based charity which supports life-saving work of babies and children suffering from some of the most severe immune conditions launches its fundraising appeal today.
The Bubble Foundation UK works in partnership with the Children's Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at its base at the Great North Children's Hospital at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
It needs to raise £500,000 to fund more research into genetic disorders.
Who would you want in your testimonial?
BBC Sport
With Wayne Rooney set for a testimonial at Man United, BBC Sport is asking: Which one player would you want to appear in your testimonial and why?
Anthony Lowe says: Ronaldinho for being the greatest entertainer the game has known or Juninho for being a Boro legend
Investigation under way after fire at warehouse
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a large fire at a warehouse in South Tyneside.
Durham and Cleveland knife amnesty under way
A two-week knife amnesty is under way across the Northumbria, Cleveland and Durham police force areas.
People are being urged to hand in items that could be used as weapons so they can be disposed of.
About 250 people were caught with knives last year, giving Cleveland Police's area the highest rate of knife crime in the country.
Latest headlines: North/South divide 'affects children', knife amnesty under way, and fire engine and car collide
Here are the latest headlines so far today:
- A North-South divide is affecting children aged under five from poor families in the north of England, a new report by a think-tank has found
- A knife amnesty led by three North East police forces is under way
- Minor injuries were sustained in a crash involving a fire engine and a car in County Durham
MP's newspaper ban 'bordering on raging paranoia'
Northern Echo editor Peter Barron has responded to claims his paper is biased against Stockton South Conservative MP James Wharton.
Mr Wharton is refusing to work with the paper's reporters as he says it "doesn't represent things fairly" and has attacked him.
Mr Barron told BBC Tees the Northern Powerhouse Minister's comments were "bordering on raging paranoia", adding: "He was brought in to bring the region together and he's doing the exact opposite of that.
"He can't cope with criticism. It's part and parcel of politics and it's important, and the Northern Echo reflects that. It's a great, great shame."