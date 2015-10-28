The woman, 24, was walking along Grainger Street at 04:30 yesterday when she was approached by a man.
Northumbria Police said he walked with her through the city centre before he raped her in Saville Row.
A spokesman said the man pictured below might have information which could help with the investigation.
Coloccini red card reverse: 'Justice' has been done
Fabricio Coloccini says "justice" has been done after his red card in the Wear-Tyne derby was overturned.
The Black Cats went on to win the match 3-0, i the process recording six successive derby wins.
Colocinni told the club's website: "We lost the game, we lost three points and we lost the derby. We cannot get that back, and that is why I cannot be too happy about winning the appeal - it does not change these things."
He added: "I am normally a quiet man but it was a very big injustice in a big game."
The Argentine defender will be available to play in the match against Stoke in the Premier League on Saturday.
Robbery after shop worker threatened with claw hammer
Cash has been stolen from a shop in Gateshed after a member of staff was threatened with a claw hammer, police say.
A man wearing Aviator-style sunglasses, who spoke with a local accent, is being sought in connection with the incident which happened at the One Stop shop on Durham Road in Birtley.
Man left with head injuries after assault in Whitley Bay
A man has been left with head injuries after a "serious assault" in Whitley Bay.
Cancer Research UK found "unacceptable variation" between different areas after reviewing cases in 2012 and 2013.
There is some good news for patients in Durham, Darlington and Teesside when it comes to skin cancer - the region performed the best in the country with just 4% of malignant melanoma cases diagnosed late.
The A696 in Northumberland is closed with queuing traffic in both directions between the B6342 junction in Kirkharle and the B6341 junction in Otterburn because of an accident involving three vehicles.
Lens, 27, reunited with his compatriot on arrival at Sunderland this summer from Dynamo Kiev, after spells together at AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven.
"I didn't only make my choice to join for the boss," he told BBC Newcastle.
"Otherwise I have to follow him everywhere. It was not the way I hoped it would start. But anything can happen in football. If results aren't there the manager is the first person they're going to sack."
Weather: Rain will clear but cloud will remain
Sara Thornton
BBC Weather
Rain will clear away during the evening, but remaining generally cloudy. A few drizzly spells are possible over the Pennines with mist and hill fog.
Winds falling light for a time, but brisk southerly winds arriving later.
Minimum temperature: 8C (46F). Check the forecast near you.
Balloons fill the sky as town says goodbye to Jacob Jenkins
Hundreds of bright balloons were released into the sky as little Jacob Jenkins made his final pass through the town in a horse-drawn carriage.
Takeaway owner fined over food hygiene breaches
A takeaway owner has been fined £1,000 over serious food hygiene breaches found at his Middlesbrough premises.
The 18-year-old was attacked by another man at about 02:00 on Sunday outside Deep nightclub. His condition is serious but stable, police say.
Det Insp Dave English said: "We believe the offender was in the company of another man at the time of the assault. We're keen to trace that person as they may have vital information to help."
Police release CCTV after primary school burglary
Police in Chester-le-Street have released CCTV footage of a man they'd like to speak to in connection with a burglary at Pelton Primary School earlier this month.
Tired owl rescued from North Sea oil rig
An exhausted owl has been given a lift in a helicopter after it was rescued from an oil rig more than 100 miles out in the North Sea.
Crew members found the short-eared owl - which has now been flown back with workers returning to the mainland and taken to a Scottish SPCA wildlife rescue centre.
Vets say it should be ready to fly again in a few weeks' time.
Take a tour of the Garden of Evil
Newton Aycliffe's Garden of Evil will be opened on Saturday.
Brian Nichol, 74, has spent nearly £2,500 on Halloween decorations and horror props to transform his garden into a terrifying display for Halloween.
Brian and his wife ask for a £1 donation with proceeds going to the Great North Air Ambulance Service. Take a tour of the garden here.
Gang ringleader has amount of criminal gains he must pay back almost HALVED
The ringleader of a large-scale drugs gang has seen the amount he must pay back from his criminal gains almost halved.
Union J fan with cerebral palsy meets band
Union J super fan Amy Haddon met her favourite band at a gig in Newcastle last night.
The 18-year-old from Darras Hall has cerebral palsy, and there had been doubts as to whether she could attend, because of a lack of wheelchair access.
But the band's promoters changed the venue with just 24 hours to go, so Amy could see her favourite band.
Sting and Trudie Styler to auction art collection
Musician Sting and wife Trudie Styler are selling more than 200 items from their art collection, previously housed in their former family home in London.
Works by Matisse, Picasso, Gustav Klimt and Ben Nicholson will be offered at auction at Christie's in February, as well as Sting's Steinway piano.
The auction house said the couple had collected the works "with passion and knowledge" over 20 years.One painting, Nicholson's March 55 (amethyst) could fetch up to £500,000.
Manchester United's squad 'amazing' - Karanka
Middlesbrough last won the competition in 2004, when they beat Bolton 2-1 at the Millennium Stadium and boss Aitor Karanka feels his side have a tough task on their hands at Old Trafford.
"In the previous round against Ipswich, they even played David De Gea in goals, so I am expecting them to play with their best players," he said.
"They are better than last season and have a lot of quality players such as Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.
"They can change the game in one second. They are quick in the transitions and we have to be careful. Their squad is amazing."
League Cup: Manchester United v Middlesbrough
Boro face Manchester United tonight in the fourth round of League Cup.
Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing is fit to play despite suffering from a knock to the ribs.
Midfielders Albert Adomah and Adam Forshaw are both major injury doubts, but loan signing from Manchester City, Bruno Zuculini, could make his debut.
Early cancer diagnosis variation 'unacceptable'
Experts are warning that vital opportunities to diagnose cancer patients earlier are being missed - with County Durham one of the worst areas for early diagnosis.
Cancer Research UK found "unacceptable variation" between different areas after reviewing cases in 2012 and 2013.
There is some good news for patients in Durham, Darlington and Teesside when it comes to skin cancer - the region performed the best in the country with just 4% of malignant melanoma cases diagnosed late.
Grape choke toddler funeral held
Two-year-old Jacob Jenkins died in hospital five days after choking on a grape in a Pizza Hut restaurant.
Family and friends were asked to wear a hint of Jacob's favourite colour yellow for the funeral at St Joseph's Church.
Pizza Hut previously said the firm was "devastated to learn of Jacob's tragic death" and had taken grapes off its menu "with immediate effect".
A fundraising appeal to help the family has raised nearly £20,000.
Funeral for toddler who died after choking on grape
The funeral of a Teesside toddler who died after choking on a grape has been held.
Two-year-old Jacob Jenkins stopped breathing after swallowing the fruit at Pizza Hut in Hartlepool on 9 October.
He was taken to hospital and put into an induced coma, but his parents Abigail Wilson and David Jenkins turned off his life support five days later.
Durham residents to be polled on devolution deal
Durham's half-a-million residents are going to be consulted on the North East devolution deal.
It's been announced at a council meeting this morning. The poll is likely to take place in January.
Last week, chancellor George Osborne announced that the north-east of England and the Tees Valley are to each have an elected mayor to preside over regional issues
Government-backed charity launches recruitment drive
A charity backed by the Government has launched a recruitment drive in the North East looking for social workers to help stem a shortage.
Frontline says with high levels of child poverty in the area, it is looking for people to specialise in helping with children. They will need degree-level education.
The Government advisor in social care has told BBC Newcastle it's because the job can involve complex court cases.
Fresh tributes paid to mum-of-one Amy Wright
Fresh tributes have been paid to a Norton woman who died after a house fire - as a fundraising page in her memory tops £5,000.
On the lunchtime BBC Look North
Jonathan Swingler
Could this be Britain's scariest house? A County Durham couple have spent four weeks preparing their home for Halloween.
They're opening it to the public tonight and have spent a small fortune in the process.
I've been to meet them and you can see my report on BBC Look North on BBC One at 13:30.
Steel workers lobby MPs in London
Steel workers from Teesside are lobbying MPs in London as part of growing demands for Government action to tackle the crisis in their industry.
They've travelled to Parliament, along with workers from Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, the West Midlands and south Wales ahead of an opposition day debate on the wave of job losses in the sector.
Thousands of job cuts have been announced in recent weeks with cheap imports and high energy costs being blamed.
Weather: Unsettled afternoon with cloudy skies
It will be an unsettled afternoon with cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain, some heavy. It will be misty, with widespread fog across the North Pennines.
Maximum temperature: 12C (54F). Check the forecast near you.
An American Roman from Germany battling British barbarians
Made in Tyne and Wear
Made in Tyne and Wear's Peter Darrant has been finding out how an American got tangled up with Roman robes in the North East.
Watch the video here.
Farmers and landowners' views sought on return of lynx
Farmers and landowners have been asked for their views on a proposal to bring back lynx to Northumberland.
The Lynx UK Trust has suggested trial reintroductions in Aberdeenshire, Argyll, Cumbria and Norfolk.
It said the plan has public support and research it commissioned sets out benefits of the big cats' return. The National Farmers Union (NFU) has previously raised concerns.
The wild cats have been extinct in Britain for more than 1,300 years.
North East's largest solar panels installed at Nestle factory
A Newcastle chocolate factory has opened what is believed to be the largest installation of solar panels in the North East.
CCTV appeal after city centre rape
Police investigating a rape in Newcastle city centre have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify.
The woman, 24, was walking along Grainger Street at 04:30 yesterday when she was approached by a man.
Northumbria Police said he walked with her through the city centre before he raped her on Saville Row.
Middlesbrough teenagers tend to injured pensioner at roadside
A gang of teenagers tended to an injured OAP for almost an hour at the roadside.
Widow confronts driver who killed cyclist husband
We have more on the story we brought you yesterday when a widow told the motorist who killed her cyclist husband he should be ashamed of himself.
Doctors told Neil Urwin his sleep apnoea meant he should not drive, but a day later he hit and killed father-of-three Andy Charlton, 43.
"Shame on you, if you had followed that advice and not driven that day Andy would still be alive," Katy Charlton said.
"I like to imagine that you are a decent man who made a foolish decision, a decision you will live with for the rest of your life."
But describing the devastating impact it has had on the entire family, she said: "You will always be the one who suffers least."
Durham athlete helps GB to bronze medal
Great Britain's women gymnasts, including one from the North East, have won their first ever world team final medal by claiming bronze at the World Championships in Glasgow.
Amy Tinkler, 16, from Durham and a World Championships debutant - showed maturity on both floor and vault as she and her team leapfrogged Russia to take third place.
The United States won gold for their third consecutive women's team title, while China took silver.
Off-duty officer wins bravery award
A Northumbria police officer has won a police bravery award for saving a family from a car crash while off-duty.
PC Rob Ford rescued a family and two women from the two-car collision, just before one of the vehicles burst into flames.
The incident happened on 19 April 2014 on the A66 towards the Lake District.
PC Ford was presented with the award last night by Chief Supt Irene Curtis, president of the Police Superintendents’ Association of England and Wales, at the Police Bravery Awards in London.
Durham issues dozens of Osman warnings
Police have warned nearly 2,000 people their lives were under threat in the last four years, according to figures.
There have been at least 1,948 "threat to life" notices issued by 27 police forces in the UK since 2012.
The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said the letters had proven "highly effective" in most cases.
The 41 notices issued between 2012 and 2014 by Durham Constabulary included a boy and a girl under the age of 18 in 2012 and a male aged over 60 in 2013.
Medieval manuscripts get digital treatment
A collection of medieval manuscripts is being brought into the 21st Century with the launch of a project to digitally reproduce them.
Historic documents belonging to Durham Cathedral's Priory Library are being scanned in high resolution in conjunction with Durham University.
The collection has been described as being "of international significance".
Travel: Three-vehicle accident closes A696
The A696 in Northumberland is closed with queuing traffic in both directions between the B6342 junction in Kirkharle and the B6341 junction in Otterburn because of an accident involving three vehicles.
Police are directing traffic.
More travel news can be found here for Tyne and Wear and Teesside.
Newcastle show among those cancelled by Bob Mortimer
A show in Newcastle is among those cancelled after Bob Mortimer underwent a triple heart bypass operation.
We've been digging in the archives and found this classic clip of Vic and Bob presenting the BBC show Shooting Stars.
Mark Lamarr had to battle objects thrown at him in the final round which he would defend himself with the "Shield of Cher".
Jeremain Lens: Dick Advocaat's Sunderland exit no issue for winger
Netherlands winger Jeremain Lens has said coach Dick Advocaat's Sunderland exit has not compromised his commitment to the club.
Lens, 27, reunited with his compatriot on arrival at Sunderland this summer from Dynamo Kiev, after spells together at AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven.
"I didn't only make my choice to join for the boss," he told BBC Newcastle.
"Otherwise I have to follow him everywhere. It was not the way I hoped it would start. But anything can happen in football. If results aren't there the manager is the first person they're going to sack."