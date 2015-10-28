Fabricio Coloccini says "justice" has been done after his red card in the Wear-Tyne derby was overturned.

The Black Cats went on to win the match 3-0, i the process recording six successive derby wins.

Colocinni told the club's website : "We lost the game, we lost three points and we lost the derby. We cannot get that back, and that is why I cannot be too happy about winning the appeal - it does not change these things."

Getty Images

He added: "I am normally a quiet man but it was a very big injustice in a big game."

The Argentine defender will be available to play in the match against Stoke in the Premier League on Saturday.