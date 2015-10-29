Boro held the Premier League team to a 0-0 draw in normal time at Old Trafford. And then, in a nail-biting finish, sealed a memorable victory with a 3-1 victory in the penalty shoot out.
It sparked a night of celebrations for the Teessiders, who earlier in the game had staged their own mass tribute to steelworkers who are losing their jobs.
BBC Tees commentator Alistair Brownlee went wild as Boro keeper Tomas Mejias pulled off the match-winning penalty save - watch the video here.
Weather: Drizzly rain should clear
Drizzly rain should mostly clear for a time this evening and first part of the night, leaving chilly conditions, light winds and broken low cloud. The rain is likely to return by the end of the night to most parts.
A statement on the Greek club's website said: "The Gus Poyet era at AEK FC begins. AEK FC announces the agreement with the Uruguayan manager Gustavo Poyet until the summer 2016. The new manager will sign his contract tomorrow."
District Judge Stephen Nicholls sentenced him to a community order for 12 months and issued a restraining order for two years prohibiting him from contacting Amanda Thomas or posting about her on social media.
He was also fined £100 for the harassment and ordered to pay £1,535 in compensation and court costs, as well as a £60 victims' surcharge.
Man, 27, charged over rape of woman in Newcastle
A man has been charged after a woman was raped in the centre of Newcastle.
The woman, 24, was attacked in Saville Row at 04:30 on Tuesday.
A 27-year-old man from the Arthur's Hill area of the city will appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court tomorrow.
Travel: A181 closed after three-car accident
BBC Travel
The A181 in Sherburn is closed in both directions between the B1198 junction and the Shincliffe Lane junction because of an accident involving three cars and recovery work. Diversion in operation - via Shincliffe Lane.
Government to look at disabled access in Eaglescliffe station
The Government's promising to look at access to Eaglescliffe Station in Stockton after hearing about the "treacherous" journey undertaken by the new Chancellor of Northumbria University, Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson.
Her difficulties were spelt out in the Commons by Newcastle Central Labour MP Chi Onwurah.
Transport Minister Andrew Jones said: "I will look into the case regarding Eaglescliffe Station but the point remains, the Department for Transport is committed to ensuring disabled people have the same access to transport services and opportunities as other members of society."
This afternoon will be rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain moving east across the area. The rain may be heavy at times initially, especially across the North Pennines, but should tend to ease away towards dusk.
The 10,000 travelling fans shone their lights 10 minutes in to the game at Manchester United as a demonstration over the job losses.
Boro boss Karanka proud of 'amazing' performance
Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka hailed the performance of his players in the 3-1 penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United, saying: "I told my players after the game that we were better than them - we were more confident on the pitch, we were fitter than them.
"I have to say how proud I am of my players. Penalties sometimes you lose - last season we lost against Liverpool after 30 penalties - and sometimes you can win like we did.
"The main thing is the performance, and the performance today against Manchester United, a big team, it was amazing."
Boro will play Everton at home in the last eight, with the ties to be played in the week commencing 30 November.
Lee Turner, prosecuting, told the court the relationship between Gascoigne and Amanda Thomas had ended at the end of last year and she had begun a new relationship with a photographer.
On March 17, Gascoigne telephoned Miss Thomas at a Post Office where she works in Bournemouth, Dorset, and told her "I am going to destroy you, I am going to hammer you, I am going to come into the Post Office tomorrow."
Mr Turner said that Gascoigne turned up at her place of work "causing a scene" and started shouting her name.
We leave you with this photo Neil Smith shared of choppy waves in Whitley Bay at St Mary's Lighthouse.
Share your pictures with us on Twitter @BBCNewsNE or email northeast.locallive@bbc.co.uk.
Solider who rebuilt his life looking to help others
Richard Moss
Political Editor, BBC Look North
He's trying to rebuild his own life - while helping others at the same time. Former soldier Jack Lamb from Jarrow in South Tyneside suffered a brain injury after being shot in Afghanistan.
Next week he moves to a new veterans' village in Manchester to re-train for civilian life. But now he's hoping to create similar homes for ex-soldiers on Tyneside.
I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North on One at 18:30.
Minimum temperature: 7C (45F). Check the forecast near you.
The 13-year-old girl sent on a 'day-trip' to Australia
Up until the late 1960s, the UK sent children living in care homes to new lives in Australia and other countries. It was a brutal experience for many, writes Kirstie Brewer.
In the winter of 1949, 13-year-old Pamela Smedley boarded a ship to Australia with 27 other girls. She had been told by the nuns from the Catholic home she lived in that she was going on a day-trip.
In reality, she was being shipped out to an orphanage in Adelaide and wouldn't see England again for more than three decades.
Pamela's unmarried Catholic mother had been pressured to give her up as a baby and so she was sent to live under the care of nuns at Nazareth House in Middlesbrough.
Charity that helps domestic abuse victims receives cash
Almost £60,000 has been given to a Newcastle charity that helps domestic abuse victims from ethnic minorities.
The Angelou Centre in Fenham has secured the cash after bidding for it through the Police and Crime Commissioner's Supporting Victims Fund.
Last week a further cut in funding to women's refuges was announced, with several across the country being forced to close.
Council inquiry over £1.5m tribunal payout
An inquiry is to be held into how an employment tribunal payout of £59,000 to a County Durham school teacher, ended up being £1.5m.
Karen Hall was awarded compensation in 2008 after she was bullied at West Cornforth Primary School.
After a number of appeals by the council, a judge at the Appeal Court found in Ms Hall's favour in July.
The compensation was substantially increased. The council wants to find out what lessons have been learned.
River Tyne salmon given helping hand
Some of the 40,000 salmon trying to make their way up the River Tyne this year will soon be getting a helping hand in the shape of a new man-made fish pass at Hexham Bridge.
A number of steep concrete drops at Hexham weir have long been a bottleneck for the migratory salmon heading upstream to spawn.
And although the pass has been eight years in the planning and construction, Susan Mackirdy the director of the Tyne River Trust, is convinced it will soon prove extremely popular with the salmon.
Watch the video here.
More travel news can be found here for Tyne and Wear and Teesside.
CCTV released after attempted rape in Middlesbrough
CCTV footage of a man police want to speak with in connection with an attempted rape in Middlesbrough has been released.
Latest headlines: Money for steel task force imminent, police appeal for missing man, and Boro celebrate League Cup win
Here are the latest headlines so far today:
- Labour MP Anna Turley has told BBC Tees she's been assured that the Steel Task Force should receive the money the Government promised to help steel workers in Redcar in the next few days
- Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a Northumberland man last seen yesterday morning.
- Teesside has been celebrating Middlesbrough's win over Manchester United in the League Cup
£80m steel workers rescue package should arrive 'within days' - MP
MP Anna Turley has told BBC Tees she's been assured by Steel Minister Anna Soubry that the money the government promised to help those who lost their jobs at SSI should arrive in the next few days.
The government promised an £80m rescue package to help pay the redundancy of those who lost their jobs at SSI in Redcar, and to cover the cost of helping them retrain.
The Labour MP for Redcar also says the money will be used by the Steel Task Force to support apprentices who have lost out because of the situation at SSI.
Police appeal for missing Northumberland man
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a Northumberland man last seen yesterday morning.
Jason Creighton, 35, was last seen at his home address on Longridge Way in Cramlington.
Police say his disappearance is out of character and both his family and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Travel: Lane closed on A1058 for grass cutting
There's one lane closed on the A1058 Coast Road westbound in North Shields between the A192 Preston Road junction and Billy Mill roundabout because of grass cutting.
More travel news can be found here for Tyne and Wear and Teesside.
Boro to face Everton on 1 December in League Cup
As a reward (?) for knocking out Manchester United in the League Cup, Middlesbrough have been drawn at home against Everton.
The quarter-final will take place on Tuesday 1 December at the Riverside Stadium, it has been announced.
BBC Tees commentator gets VERY excited at Boro win
Mike Williamson makes Wolves move from NUFC
Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson has joined Championship side Wolves on a one-month loan deal.
The 31-year-old has not played for the Magpies since September's League Cup defeat by Sheffield Wednesday and is set to make his Wolves debut in Saturday's game at Birmingham City.
Probe after 'laser shone at Man Utd striker'
The Football Association is investigating a laser being shone at Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the League Cup defeat by Middlesbrough.
Television footage showed a green light appearing on Rooney's face as he prepared to take his penalty.
The striker's effort was saved by Boro goalkeeper Tomas Mejias and United were beaten 3-1 in the shoot-out after the game finished 0-0 following extra-time.
The FA said it is aware of reports of the incident and is looking into it.
Boro boys hailed for helping hurt pensioner
Woman punched in stomach in Newcastle
A woman has been punched in the stomach in Newcastle.
A 19-year-old woman was walking along Osborne Road in Jesmond when she was assaulted at about 19:10 on Monday. The man then made off.
Drink and drug driver asked to be locked up
A distraught man has been banned from the roads after he turned up at a police station and confessed to having driven there drunk.
Weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain
Kay Crewdson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
This afternoon will be rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain moving east across the area. The rain may be heavy at times initially, especially across the North Pennines, but should tend to ease away towards dusk.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F). Check the forecast near you.
More photos of Boro fans showing solidarity for steelworkers
There's some great photos here of Middlesbrough supporters holding up mobile phones in a show of support for steel workers as Boro made it through to the Capital One Cup quarter-finals.
SSI's Redcar plant was mothballed with the loss of 2,200 jobs after its Thai-based owner went into liquidation.
The closure of the coke ovens and blast furnace ended 98 years of production.
The 10,000 travelling fans shone their lights 10 minutes in to the game at Manchester United as a demonstration over the job losses.
Boro will play Everton at home in the last eight, with the ties to be played in the week commencing 30 November.
Woman glassed in Newcastle city centre bar
A woman was glassed by a man in a bar in Newcastle city centre, police say.
The woman was hit over the head with the glass in Gotham Town on Friday 16 October.
Detectives are releasing these CCTV images of a man they want to speak to over the attack.
Gascoigne admits harassment and assault
Former Newcastle and Middlesbrough footballer Paul Gascoigne has pleaded guilty to harassing his former girlfriend and assaulting a photographer.
The 48-year-old entered guilty pleas at Bournemouth Magistrates' Court to the charges of harassment of Amanda Thomas, assault by beating of the photographer and damaging his glasses worth £200.
The court heard Gascoigne posted a series of abusive Twitter messages about Miss Thomas.
'Angel of the North' beaten on Antiques Roadshow
Remember when a model of the Angel of the North was valued at £1m in 2008, becoming the most expensive object ever to appear on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow TV programme?
Well it seems the producers have found a more expensive item while filming at Harrogate's Royal Hall this week.
The identity of the item, described as "a world famous piece owned by a sporting institution", is a closely guarded secret.
You'll have to wait until the show is screened in April.
New app to prevent addiciton to social media
A North East entrepreneur thinks he may have the solution to get people who are addicted off social media.
More of your reaction to Boro slaying the Red Devils
More of your reaction to Boro beating Man United on penalties last night:
Ros and Rob in Darlo tell us:
And Bradley tells us:
Paul Gascoigne to face court on harassment charges
Former Newcastle and Middlesbrough footballer Paul Gascoigne is due in court today on harassment charges.
The ex-midfielder is alleged to have harassed his former girlfriend Amanda Thomas and photographer Andy Stone in March this year.
He will appear before Bournemouth Magistrates' Court this morning.
Probe after empty life raft washes up
An investigation's been launched to find out where an empty life raft found washed up in North Shields came from.
It was discovered yesterday to the east of Fish Quay Sands by a member of the public.
The raft was designed to carry up to eight people and had various survival packs on board including flares that went out of date in 2004.
Seems like Boro may be attracting some new fans...
Watch Kay Murray's reaction to Boro going through
Middlesbrough win over Man Utd 'lucky' - Louis Van Gaal
Sour grapes or fair call? Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal says Boro's win over the Red Devils was 'lucky'.
Aitor Karanka's side won the shootout 3-1 to progress to the last eight after a goalless 120 minutes at Old Trafford.
"It is more like the casino, red or black," Van Gaal said. "We trained yesterday on penalties, but it is like that. I cannot take them."
Andreas Pereira scored his pen but England trio Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Ashley Young all missed from the spot.
Draw for League Cup sees Boro land Toffees
Boro will face Everton in the Capital One Cup quarter-finals after knocking out Man United on penalties.
Manchester City are at home to Championship side Hull while Stoke, who beat holders Chelsea, host Sheffield Wednesday, who knocked out Arsenal.
The only all-Premier League tie sees Southampton host Liverpool, who beat Bournemouth.
The last-eight ties will take place from the week commencing 30 November.