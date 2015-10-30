- A 27-year-old man from Newcastle appears before North Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with rape
WW1 at Home: The women's football team unbeaten for two years
You may remember a story we brought you a whlie ago, about thousands of women munition workers who played football during World War One. But one team in the North-East stood head and shoulders above the others and weren't beaten for two years.
All of those stories we covered and more are now available in a new World War One at Home ebook, which is available here.
Listen to the audio here to find out why the teams ended up folding.
BreakingSteel company Caparo goes into liquidation
There's been a further blow for Teesside's steel industry.
Caparo which is based in Hartlepool has gone into liquidation with all 92 members of staff being made redundant.
The company went into administration earlier this month but a meeting this morning sealed its fate. We'll have more on this story soon.
Weather: Cloudy with further rain overnight
It'll remain cloudy with further rain expected overnight and brisk southerly winds.
It's also going to be another mild night, although generally misty with hill fog.
Rain should clear to the north towards the end of the night.
Minimum temperature: 10C (50F).Check the forecast near you.
The government has said £1.7m from an £80m aid package can be used to allow former SSI apprentices to complete their training.
Fifty lost their jobs when the steelworks collapsed. But now cash is available - if other companies take them on.
Dozens of jobs to go at Caparo site in Hartlepool
Lee Johnson
Dozens of jobs are to be lost at the Hartlepool base of steel company Caparo.
Administrators Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) says 79 jobs will go immediately and UNITE says 13 staff members are being kept on for about two weeks to close down the site - making a total of 92.
Caparo Industries is cutting 452 jobs across its UK sites after going into administration earlier this month.
Preview: Everton v Sunderland
Sunderland, who travel to Everton on Sunday, will make late decisions on John O'Shea, Younes Kaboul and Ola Toivonen, who all suffered injuries in the win over Newcastle last weekend.
Fabio Borini missed that game and is doubtful again with an ankle problem.
Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce says: "We're playing against a team on their own ground who are very, very strong. So we have to be better.
"We've got advantages - Everton have got a few injury problems and they played in midweek in the Capital One Cup."
Tractor thief jailed for 30 months
A yob who carried out a string of offences that culminated in a tractor joyride along Yarm High Street has been locked up.
Steel task force divides up government funding
The Steel Task Force has decided how the first £7.3m worth of Government funding will be spent to help former SSI steel workers.
About £1.7m will be spent on making sure former apprentices can complete their training so they are fully qualified.
Up to £3m will go to Redcar and Cleveland, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Stockton's Riverside Colleges - with £2.6m in a flexible support fund for long term training courses.
Preview: Middlesbrough v Charlton
Aitor Karanka is expected to make changes to his side after the midweek win over Manchester United.
First-choice keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos is likely to return, plus new signing Bruno Zuculini may make his full debut in midfield.
Here are some match facts ahead of the game:
- Middlesbrough have won six and lost none of their last eight league games against Charlton
- Charlton have kept just two clean sheets in their last 12 matches against Middlesbrough
Travel: Accident closes city centre road
Blackett Street in Newcastle is closed and there's slow traffic in both directions between the B1311 Gallowgate junction and the New Bridge Street West junction because of an accident.
There's queuing traffic on the A1044 Leven Bank Road in both directions in High Leven between the Glaisdale Road junction and the Barwick Way junction in the roadworks area.
Get more travel news for Tyne and Wear and Teesside.
Tens of thousands visit Weeping Window installation
Francesca Williams
Francesca Williams, BBC News
It's the last weekend of one of the most popular exhibitions ever held at Woodhorn Museum in Ashington.
The Weeping Window is a cascade of poppies which tumble from a pithead each representing a life lost in World War One.
More than a hundred thousand people have seen the installation since it opened seven weeks ago.
Cancer support group offers transport
There's a new service on offer for people who have been affected by cancer and need support in Great Aycliffe.
The Great Aycliffe Cancer Support Group offers a transport pick up and drop off service to people from across the area who would like to attend the group meeting.
Allison White, who is in remission from Leukaemia and who launched the support group, says: "A lady who is too poorly to drive now has the opportunity to come to the group."
Preview: Newcastle v Stoke
Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini is available for the match against Stoke on Saturday after his red card against Sunderland last weekend was overturned.
Jack Colback is serving a one-match ban, although he has also been ruled out for six weeks with a knee problem.
Newcastle head coach Steve McClaren says: "I've seen real improvement in our game, particularly over the last month.
"Our bond and blend as a team gets more solid with every game and the mood in the camp is very optimistic."
'No communication with the workforce' - Caparo worker
More than 90 employees at a steel forge in Hartlepool have been made redundant.
Caparo went intopartial administration earlier this monthbut a meeting this morning sealed the fate for 92 members of staff.
One worker, who has worked there for 25 years, told BBC Tees: "There's been no co-operation, no communication with the workforce, it's been abysmal."
Road warning after rainfall
Police have warned motorists to be careful on the roads this morning after some heavy rainfall.
Cash to help SSI apprentices 'is not value for money' says Government
The Gazette
Vital cash to support SSI apprentices will be handed over despite Government saying the £1.7m needed is not “value for money”.
Newcastle rape: Accused appears in court
A 27-year-old man from Newcastle has appeared before North Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with rape after a 24-year-old woman was attacked on Grainger Street at 04:30 on Tuesday.
The accused was remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on 13 November.
Man suffers cuts to head after attack in Newcastle
A man suffered cuts to his head and arms after being attacked in Newcastle.
The 31-year-old was approached by two men at about 01:45 yesterday morning on Colston Street in the Benwell area of the city.
One of the men then assaulted the victim with a knife and knocked him to the floor. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police appeal for missing teenager
Northumbria Police is appealing for the public's help to trace a missing teenager.
Darryl Sutton, 16, was reported missing on Wednesday after he failed to return to his address in Mowbray Road in Sunderland city centre.
'Big tick' for Bond film - Sarah Millican
North East comedian Sarah Millican gave the new James Bond film a shining review.
She says she "didn't fall asleep much" while watching Spectre which was released earlier this week.
Colback out for up to six weeks with knee injury
Newcastle United says the knee injury to midfielder Jack Colback is not as bad as first feared but he will still be out for up to six weeks.
Suspension would have ruled him out of Saturday's game against Stoke City regardless.
Sunderland's Allardyce patient to wait for fitness reports
According to the Press Association, Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce will give injured quartet John O'Shea, Younes Kaboul, Ola Toivonen and Fabio Borini until the last minute to prove their fitness.
Sunderland travel to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday for a 13:30 kick-off.
Mum of murdered teenager warns about knife crime
The mam of a murdered Redcar teenager says too many youngsters in the region are still carrying knives.
Weather: Heavy rain but turning drier later
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
After a wet start to the afternoon with heavy rain at times, it will turn a bit drier but will remain cloudy.
It will feel mild despite fresh or strong southerly winds. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F). Check the forecast near you.
The government says people are behind the idea of a Northern Powerhouse despite a survey suggesting many people in the North East are sceptical about what it can bring to the region.
It comes in the wake of devolution deals for the North East and Tees Valley.
But what does the Northern Powerhouse mean for other parts of our region?
Caparo goes into liquidation: 'Nobody was expecting this'
Caparo, which is based in Hartlepool, has gone into liquidation with all 92 members of staff being made redundant.
Alan Clark, a councillor who's also on the Unite Union, told BBC Tees: "The mood is very despondent - they're all gutted because this has come out of the blue. Nobody was expecting this.
"We had a healthy order book and within two weeks everybody's out of work."
Workers 'rightly worried' amid factory closure fears
The USDAW union says workers are "rightly worried" after news a Jus-Rol factory could shut in Northumberland with the loss of up to 265 jobs.
Area organiser Rab Donnelly says: "Obviously this is a devastating blow to our members, their families and the local economy.
"We will be meeting with the on-site reps and management as soon as possible to look at the business case for the closure and what can be done to keep the site open."
Field of remembrance returns to Gateshead
Thousands of wooden crosses carrying poppies and tributes to Britain's fallen heroes will return to Tyneside for the fourth year running.
About 10,000 crosses will make up the field of remembrance in Saltwell Park in Gateshead.
They will go on display after the Royal British Legion worked with families of local soldiers killed in Afghanistan.
Shop caught selling alcohol to 13-year-old
A shop in Northumberland has been caught selling alcohol to a 13-year old.
Northumbria Police and Trading Standards carried out a joint operation targeting retailers selling booze to underage customers using mystery shoppers in Ashington and Newbiggin.
Langley News on Coupland Road in Ashington was fined £90.
WW1 at Home: German shops attacked in Middlesbrough
You may remember a story we brought you a while ago, about an angry mob attacking German shops, including a locksmith and a butchers in Middlesbrough, during WW1.
All of those stories we covered and more are now available in a new World War One at Home ebook, which is available here.
Listen to the audio here to find out what happened after the German shops were attacked.
Power cut affects council services in Killingworth
A power cut is affecting North Tyneside Council services in Killingworth.
The council says it will publish any updates on its Twitter account.
Factory closure 'could see 250 jobs lost'
Northumberland County Council says it's worried about plans to close the General Mills factory in Berwick with the loss of about 265 jobs.
Owned by the American multi-national since 2001, the firm says it's proposals first have to go by union officials.
If it does go ahead, it would see the Jus Roll factory in Berwick close in Autumn in 2016.
Towns' house prices 'lower than 20 years ago'
Hartlepool and Middlesbrough are the only towns in the country where house prices are lower now than they were 20 years ago.
Figures from the Land Registry show the average price of a house nationally is about £186,000 but in the towns it's about £100,000.
Darlington has seen the fastest drop in price - by more than 5% in the last 12 months. The North East Chamber of Commerce says prices are starting to turn around.
Dad died 'after losing control of his new motorbike'
The Northern Echo
Newspaper
A father died after losing control of his motorcycle the day after he bought it, an inquest heard.
Your photos: Autumn in the North East
We've been asking you to share your Autumnal pictures of the North East and Graeme Peacock shared some of his best.
Gossip: McClaren apologises to fans for sixth derby defeat
Here are snippets from today's gossip column:
Newcastle boss Steve McClaren has apologised to fans for the derby defeat by Sunderland.(Chronicle)
Former Stoke, Aston Villa and Sunderland goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen, 39, offers a clue via Twitter as to why he left English football at the end of last season.