Newcastle Theatre Royal is one of those that has suffered funding cuts. Its city council grant, which amounted to £630,000 three years ago, has been scrapped.
Chief executive Philip Bernays said: "We have had to increase our ticket prices, largely through bringing in a booking fee, in order to make up the loss of funding.
"At the same time we have made the programme broadly more popular ... but making the programme popular has increased attendances, so we have both put up prices and we have more people coming through the doors."
The North East is now the first region outside London to offer a pay-as-you-go travel card, allowing passengers on the Tyne and Wear Metro to come and go with a lot less fuss.
But where London's Oyster card allows you to get off the tube and straight on to the bus, the new Pop Card isn't quite that joined up - at least not yet.
After battling back from 2-0 down to draw level at 2-2 thanks to strikes from Jermaine Defoe and Steven Fletcher, Sunderland conceded four more goals in the second half of the match, as Everton striker Arouna Kone completed a hat-trick.
There were more goals scored in this fixture than the last five top-tier clashes between Everton and Sunderland combined, which only saw seven goals in total.
'We were really really happy'
The fiancée of a Newcastle skipper who died when a trawler sank in the North Sea a year ago said she is totally lost without him.
Julie Myhill was at a memorial to James Noble and two crewmen who died when the Ocean Way was lost. Watch the video here.
Weather: Fog to become more widespread
Low cloud or fog will become more widespread, especially at low levels to the east of higher ground. The visibility will decrease to less than 100 metres at times. Light southerly winds continuing.
Minimum temperature: 5C (41F). Check the forecast near you.
Airport 'needs saving' claims are 'nonsense'
Bosses at Durham Tees Valley Airport have said claims from campaigners that it "needs saving" are "nonsense and potentially damaging".
An unsuccessful candidate in Middlesbrough's mayoral election has claimed the region will lose the airport if passenger numbers fall further.
And an online petition to secure a parliamentary debate over Durham Tees Valley's future has more than 5,500 signatures.
I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North at 18:30 on BBC One.
Your photos: It's foggy in Redcar
Andrew Wilson and George the dog couldn't resist a walk on the beach even though the fog had descended on Redcar and its beacon.
Rapist 'deserves to be behind bars'
A Northumberland man has been jailed after being found guilty of raping a "vulnerable" woman.
Det Con Dave Heginbottom, of Northumbria Poice, said Steven David Lister of Berwick "truly deserves to be behind bars" and "committed a terrible crime".
He added: "I have to absolutely commend the bravery of the victim and her strength throughout this case has been admirable."
Man jailed after raping woman
A Northumberland man has been jailed for five-and-a-half years after raping a woman in Berwick.
Steven David Lister, 47, of Horncliffe, Berwick raped the woman in October last year.
He was found guilty by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court after denying one count of rape.
Person hit by train in Darlington
A person has been hit by a train in Darlington, British Transport Police say.
A spokesman said: “Colleagues from Durham Police and paramedics from North East Ambulance Service also attended the incident, which was reported to us at 15:09.
“Sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to establish the identity of the person and inform their family."
Police say that the incident is not suspicious.
Rail lines reopen after incident in Darlington
Incident in Darlington causes rail disruption
On Twitter Virgin Trains EC says that disruption is expected to last up until 17:30.
It says emergency services are dealing with an incident between Darlington and Durham.
- 13:00 and 14:00 London King's Cross to Edinburgh will be terminated at Newcastle
- 16:25 Newcastle to London King's Cross due 19:43 will be cancelled
- Merseyside Police has apologised over an 'inappropriate' tweet about rape made from its official Twitter account
- Memorial services have been held to mark the first anniversary of a North Sea trawler accident in which three people died
- Dozens of people join a search to help find missing Northumberland man who hasn't been seen since Wednesday
Train delays as emergency services called to Darlington
Pitman painting to go on display at National Glass Centre
A painting by Norman Cornish, the last of the Pitman Painters is to go on permanent display at the National Glass Centre in Sunderland.
Norman Cornish, a former miner from Spennymoor, County Durham, was known for his paintings of life in the industrial North East. He died in 2014.
His family has donated the painting in "recognition" of his relationship with the University of Sunderland.
Sunderland keeper's condolences over Bucharest nightclub fire
Sunderland goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon has expressed his support to those affected by the nightclub fire in his home country of Romania over the weekend.
The fire in Bucharest on Friday claimed the lives of 29 people.
Pantilimon, who is a member of the Romanian national team, said: “I don’t have the words in this moment because what happened is simply horrible. I just want to send my condolences to the families affected because this is a tragic moment.
“I and my family offer our support to the people who are suffering and we are together in this moment.”
Fiancee of lost trawler skipper 'lost without him'
The fiancee of a Newcastle skipper who died when a trawler sank in the North Sea a year ago said she is totally lost without him.
James Noble died alongside two of his crew when the Ocean Way was lost.
A memorial service was held to remember them.
Rolls-Royce introduces primary school children to life in engineering
School children that study next door to Rolls-Royce’s Washington factory are being given a taste of what life is like inside the company.
Travel: Four-vehicle accident partially blocks road
The A69 in Corbridge is partially blocked eastbound between Stagshaw Roundabout and Styford Roundabout because of an accident involving four vehicles.
One lane is closed and there's very slow traffic on the A189 northbound in Bedlington between the Brock Lane junction and North Seaton Roundabout because of an accident involving a motorbike.
Get more travel news for Tyne and Wear and Teesside.
Rugby World Cup sign to be removed from Tyne Bridge
The Rugby World Cup sign is being removed from Tyne Bridge after the sporting spectacular.
Council set for decision on two-tier school system in Northumberland
A decision is to be made next week about scrapping middle schools in Alnwick - to create a two-tier education system.
Schools in the area asked Northumberland County Council to look at ways to make improvements and that was the recommendation put forward.
If it's passed - Duchess High School in Alnwick will become a secondary school, all middle schools in the area will close and the first schools will become primaries.
The council has already said it will allocate around £9m to support alterations to the schools if the plan goes ahead.
Your photos: Fog in Sunderland
We'd love to see your photos of fog across the North East.
This photo was taken last night in Sunderland with the fog acting as a canvas as light shone through the branches of a tree.
The photographers capturing urban decay
Photographers with an eye for decay are venturing into derelict buildings in the name of "urban exploration".
But who are these intrepid hobbyists, where do they go and why do they put themselves in danger for the sake of a picture?
For "Mexico75", it's a lifelong habit which became almost a full-time pastime.
Gateshead Borough Asylum (pictured) opened in 1914 to care for the "sick and infirm, recent and acute, and epileptic" but closed in the mid-1990s.
Mother's letter as her son becomes a daughter
Jossy, Avril and Moire are three generations of Tyneside women - the Yendalls.
But, as the youngest of the trio will tell you, they are a family who have been on quite a journey together.... because Jossy was born a boy.
On the eve of the surgery that would make her gender reassignment complete Avril wrote a letter to her new daughter to set out her feelings.
Here, Avril rereads the note she penned more than a year ago.
The full story can be seen on Inside Out, North East & Cumbria on BBC One at 19:30 on Monday 2 November.
Elswick Pool closed for good
Elswick Pool closed for good as council move in to board it up.
Man suffers facial injuries in knife attack
A man was left with facial injuries after being attacked with a knife in Newcastle.
The 22-year-old suffered a cut to his left cheek after he was approached by a man and a woman at about 01:20 on Sunday on Hood Street next to the Tyneside Cinema.
A verbal confrontation took place and the man assaulted the 22-year-old with a knife. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Weather: Any fog will slowly clear
Any remaining low cloud, mist or fog, will continue to slowly clear from many places. Where sunny periods occur, it will become warm for early November.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F). Check the forecast near you.
- Merseyside Police has apologised over an 'inappropriate' tweet about rape made from its official Twitter account
- Memorial services have been held to mark the first anniversary of a North Sea trawler accident in which three people died
- Dozens of people join a search to help find missing Northumberland man who hasn't been seen since Wednesday
Sunderland got 'carried away' rather than hold on for point
Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce said his players got "carried away" with trying to win their match against Everton, rather than holding out for a point, after they lost 6-2 at Goodson Park.
Watch the interview with Allardyce here.
Weeping Window poppies 'draw 120,000'
Thousands of ceramic poppies, previously on display at the Tower of London, have attracted about 120,000 people to a Northumberland museum.
Weeping Window has been on display at Woodhorn, Ashington, for seven weeks and closed last night for the last time.
The poppies, cascading from a pit wheel at the former mine, represent British and colonial soldiers killed in World War One.
Plaque commemorates trawler tragedy
Memorial services have been staged on Tyneside to mark the first anniversary of a North Sea trawler accident in which three people died.
Ocean Way skipper James Noble, of Newcastle, died along with two Filipino crew members when the vessel sank.
A plaque was unveiled at North Shields Fish Quay.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is still looking into the circumstances of the accident.
Speak out message as woman and girlfriend attacked
Victims of homophobic and transgender hate crimes are being urged to speak up about the abuse they suffer after a woman and her girlfriend were punched and spat upon in Newcastle.
'Six in a row and then six in your net' tweets Shearer
The irony of Sunderland conceding six goals a week after claiming their sixth successive win over Newcastle was not lost on former Magpies striker Alan Shearer.
Quick to respond however was North East band Little Comets reminding him of harder times at Newcastle United.
Metro introduces 'Pop Card' ticketing system
The Tyne and Wear Metro is introducing the first pay-as-you go smart card outside London.
Passengers can already pay upfront annually or monthly with their Pop Cards, but now you'll be able to top it up when you like.
Huw Lewis from Nexus says: "We've known for a long time passengers want an easier way to pay. You can top up online and you get better value for each journey you take."
Weather: Week ahead will turn unsettled with fog
Stav Danaos takes a look at the forecast for the next few days - watch the video here.
Louise Lear explains how fog is formed - you can watch her video here.
Thousands earn less than living wage
More than a quarter of workers in South Tyneside earnless than the Living Wage, new figures reveal today.
Ambulance service sees more than 600 calls in 38 hours
The North East Ambulance service was inundated with calls over the weekend.
The service issued a plea to people to only call 999 if there was a threat to life because of the high demand paramedics were facing.
The service had more than 600 calls between midnight on Saturday and about 14:00 yesterday and warned that people were facing longer waits for ambulances than normal.
Dozens help search for missing man
Dozens of people have joined a search for a missing Northumberland man who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.
Jason Creighton's family are getting concerned about his safety and they're calling on the community in Cramlington to help find him.
It's Jason's birthday coming up on Thursday and his family have made a heartfelt plea for him to come home.
Sam Allardyce's biggest challenge - sorting out defence
If Sam Allardyce cannot sort Sunderland out defensively, nobody can - but Sunday's 6-2 defeat by Everton showed how big a job he has on his hands.
It is nothing new for the Black Cats to be so bad at the back because it has been the same for a couple of seasons now, whoever has been in charge.
But their defending at Goodison Park was completely uncharacteristic of what I would usually expect from an Allardyce team. Read the full story here.
'Government accused over 'noisy' Northumberland wind turbines'
Here's today's front page and a link to the top story: