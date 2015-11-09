A number of pubs across the North East have been fined more than £40,000 for unauthorised broadcasts of football matches.
A spokesperson for the Premier League says: "We would advise all publicans to ignore the lies peddled by suppliers who make false claims about the legality of foreign broadcasts of our matches, and to contact Sky Sports and BT Sport as they are both authorised to show live Premier League football in commercial premises in the UK."
The pubs include:
The Victoria, North Shields - ordered by the High Court to pay £9,165
The Wessington, Washington - ordered by the High Court to pay £8,901
Byker and Heaton Union, Newcastle - ordered by the High Court to pay £8,942
T Tonic, Chaplins, Café Purple, Arizona, The Point (five pubs under common ownership, Sunderland) - settlement with court order for £10,000 of costs
Gatsby, Sunderland - settlement with court order for pay £7,000 of costs
Pools' Ronnie Moore hoping for home draw in FA Cup second round
Hartlepool United manager Ronnie Moore says he wants a home tie in the next round of the FA Cup.
Pools beat non-league Cheltenham 1-0 at Victoria Park, with Kudus Oyenuga scoring the only goal just before half time.
Christopher Watson, 46, of Cleveland Avenue, Darlington has been jailed for four years eight months at Teesside Crown Court.
Earlier, he admitted taking £7,974,000 from Bannatyne's Fitness Ltd between July 2008 and July 2014.
Travel latest: Two-vehicle accident closes road
BBC Travel
The A6079 Cross Bank in Wall is closed and there's queuing traffic in both directions between the Howford Lane junction and The Chare junction because of an accident involving two vehicles. There is congestion to the B6318 junction.
By Lloyd Watson
Weather: Very windy with further rain expected
Paul Mooney
BBC Weather
Remaining very windy with further rain at times. Clear spells are likely, but some patchy rain or drizzle is possible in the west over the Pennines. A very mild night.
Minimum temperature: 11C (52F). Check the forecast near you.
Latest headlines: Man jailed over ISIS propaganda and more steel jobs go on Teesside
The latest headlines this evening:
Bailed drugs dealer carried on selling heroin
A drug dealer who sold heroin to users on the streets of South Shields has been jailed for three years.
On tonight's BBC Look North
Adrian Pitches
BBC Look North
The first flights back to the North East from Sharm el-Sheikh since the Government advised against travel to the Red Sea resort have been cancelled.
Holidaymakers on two scheduled flights home - one operated by Thomson and the other by Thomas Cook - are now waiting to see when they can return.
Among them is a Bishop Auckland woman receiving treatment for Alzheimer's disease, whose medication is running out.
I'll have the latest on this story on BBC Look North at 18:30 on BBC One.
Gossip: 'Perez wanted by Manchester United'
Here's a snippet from today's gossip column:
Newcastle's 22-year-old Spanish forward Ayoze Perez is wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool in January.(Chronicle)
Racists spared jail for abusing family on a bus
The Chronicle
A pack of thugs subjected a family to vile racist abuse on a bus after they were asked to stop swearing.
Watch highlights of the game here - the draw will take place tonight at 19:00 on BBC Two and on the BBC Sport website. Pools are number 13.
Takeaway owner fined over contamination risks
Poor personal hygiene of workers, dirty cleaning cloths and food contamination risks led to a takeaway owner being taken to court.
Van Dyck masterpiece to go on show in County Durham
A painting by the artist Sir Anthony Van Dyck has been saved for the nation after being donated to cover UK inheritance tax and it'll go on show in County Durham.
The work is a portrait of Van Dyck's close friend Olivia Porter and was painted about 1637.
The tax bill covered was for £2.8m but the full value of the painting has not been disclosed.
Owned by the same family since the 17th century, the portrait will now go to the Bowes Museum.
Newcastle man jailed for urging others to join ISIS
A Newcastle man who encouraged others to fight for the so-called Islamic State has been jailed for three and a half years.
A jury found Mohammed Abdal Miah guilty of two counts of disseminating terrorist publications.
He was cleared of a further two offences at Kingston Crown Court.
Miah, 32, of Condercum Road, was caught by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit after using social media to promote ISIS' actions in Syria.
Travel: Accident on roundabout partially blocks road
The A693 in Stanley is partially blocked and there's slow traffic at the B6532 Wear Road junction because of an accident on the roundabout.
The A174 in Lazenby is partially blocked at Greystones Roundabout because of a fallen lamp post.
There's slow traffic on A189 Corporation Street westbound in Newcastle between the B1311 Gallowgate junction and the Hunter's Road junction because of a demonstration.
Get the latest travel news for Tyne and Wear and Teesside.
Newcastle's Toney goes on loan to Barnsley
Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney has joined League One side Barnsley on a 28-day youth loan.
The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Magpies in September against Chelsea and was a regular scorer for the U21s side.
Newcastle-bound flights from Sharm El-Sheikh 'unconfirmed'
There's ongoing uncertainty over two flights from Sharm El-Sheikh - due to land at Newcastle Airport tonight.
They are scheduled to arrive just before 22:00 and just after 23:00, but the airport tells us that they haven't been confirmed.
All flights leaving Sharm now have to be given the green light by the Egyptian authorities before they can go ahead.
Keep up to date with the airport's live online arrivals board.
Drunk woman threw glass at dancing couple in pub
A drunk woman threw a glass after being attacked during a fight over a man in a Houghton pub.
Thinking of a way to propose? This is the dogs!
A man proposed to his other half at Newcastle greyhound stadium at the weekend.
Leanne Cloney agreed to spend the rest of her life with Scott McCleary.
Latest headlines: 'Hundreds more jobs lost' after steel closure and teenager's death 'accidental'
The latest headlines this afternoon include:
El Greco painting set for Auckland Castle
A £2.5m painting which formed part of the "Golden Age" of Spanish art is to be one of the key attractions at a County Durham gallery.
Christ on the Cross, painted by the Greek artist El Greco around 1600, will go on show at a £5.5m Spanish art, culture and research institute to be opened in Bishop Auckland.
Granted planning permission last year, the gallery is set to open in 2018. The painting was recently bought by Auckland Castle.
Bannatyne Group £7.9m fraud probe: Christopher Watson jailed
Catherine Lee
We have more on the story that a finance director has admitted taking and gambling millions of pounds from businesses owned by entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne.
Bannatyne Group fraud probe: Christopher Watson guilty
Catherine Lee
A finance director has admitted taking and gambling millions of pounds from businesses owned by entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne.
Christopher Watson took £7,974,221 from the Bannatyne Group from July 2008 to July 2014.
He used the money to fund his gambling habit, spending £5.4m at one bookmaker, and bought a number of properties.
The judge at Teesside Crown Court warned the 46-year-old, of Cleveland Avenue, Darlington, that he faced jail when he is sentenced.
Teenager's river death 'accidental', coroner rules
Andrew Hartley
BBC Look North
An inquest has heard how the friends of a teenager who died in the River Wear attempted to save his life.
Cameron Gosling, 14, started to struggle after jumping into the water near Bishop Auckland in July.
Today's hearing in Crook was told three boys attempted lift Cameron out of the water but lost hold of him. His body was later found by police divers.
The coroner Andrew Tweddle said Cameron had not drowned but had reacted in a very rare and unpredictable way to the water, and found his death was accidental.
North East veterans awarded the Legion d'honneur
Durham Cathedral held a festival of remembrance this weekend where North East veterans involved in the Normandy beach landings were presented with France's highest award - the Legion d'honneur.
The French consul presented the 17 former servicemen with the medals.
The parade included personnel from the Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, police, fire, ambulance, cadet forces, youth movements, standard bearers, veterans and Royal Hospital Chelsea.
SSI job loss knock on totals 'hundreds more jobs'
More then 800 jobs have been lost at firms which worked with the steel company SSI on Teesside, figures from Tees Valley Unlimited say.
The SSI plant at Redcar went into liquidation five weeks ago, with the direct loss of more than 2,000 jobs.
Today, EU ministers are set to discuss the crisis facing the UK steel industry. The issue of cheap Chinese exports is set to dominate, with many partially blaming them for the situation.
Boy has early Christmas present stolen after knife threat
A 12-year-old boy has been threatened with a knife and had his early Christmas present stolen in Stockton.
The boy was with a friend at about 21:20 on Friday on Durham Road when he was approached by a man who threatened the pair and took his new black bicycle.
The man made off towards the A1027, police say.
Restoration plans for former Battle of Britain bunker
Damian O'Neil
BBC Look North
There are hopes an RAF bunker in Newcastle, which played a pivotal role in World War II,could soon be open to the public.
A group of enthusiasts want to restore Bunker 13 to its former glory.
Watch the video here.
The idea is that it would then become an educational resource and open to the public for specific heritage days throughout the year.
I've been given rare access to the secret underground world of Bunker 13.
Supermarket wants to disguise abattoir smell with air freshener
A supermarket has considereddisguising the foul smell of a nearby slaughterhouse by pumping out thousands of litres of air freshener from strategically placed "atomiser" sprays.
On the lunchtime BBC Look North
Ian Reeve
BBC Look North
The beleaguered steel industry has taken another hit, with 40 jobs going in the region.
Tata Steel is losing the posts between sites at Lackenby on Teesside, Darlington and Skinningrove in East Cleveland.
They form part of 1,200 job losses announced three weeks ago. At the time, the company said only a "handful" of jobs would be going in the region.
The news comes as the precise scale of job losses in the supply chain to the failed Teesside steelmaker SSI has been revealed.
I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North at 13:30 on BBC One.
Weather: Windy day with outbreaks of rain
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It will be another very windy day with gales likely. Outbreaks of rain will continue, especially over the North Pennines where it will be persistent and heavy at times.
The best of any brightness will be in the east towards Sunderland and Washington, but it will be mild for all areas.
A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place until 13:00.
High temperature: 15C (59F). Check the forecast near you.
Could fracking come to Teesside?
Shale gas wells are being considered across Teesside, with potential for fracking in East Cleveland.
The Government has proposed a ban on surface drilling in protected areas like National Parks but will allow firms to extract shale gas from underneath them.
Alan Creedy from the Federation of Small Businesses says new licences are being considered over the next month and the Kirkleatham area could see further development.
Red squirrels boost at National Trust's Wallington Hall
The number of red squirrels on a Northumberland estate has been boosted thanks to a conservation project aimed at helping the under-threat species.
Sightings of reds at Wallington Hall, near Morpeth, were just one a month in 2011 after pox-infected grey squirrels arrived in the woodland.
The National Trust, which owns the hall, took on a full-time squirrel ranger thanks to local fundraisers.
Greys are closely monitored and dozens of reds are now being spotted daily.
Latest headlines: 'Hundreds more jobs lost' after steel closure and boy has early Christmas present stolen
The latest headlines at midday include:
Petition launched to stop conmen impersonating soldiers
North East veterans say a law is desperately needed to stop conmen posing as war heroes.
What has Redcar steel built?
As we continue our look at the aftermath of the steel works closing on Teesside, we look at where you might find steel now that was made in Redcar.
An example being the Sydney Harbour Bridge -watch the video here.
Steel company boss in death plunge
The boss of steel company Caparo, which has a branch in Hartlepool, has died after plunging from his penthouse flat.
Angad Paul, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the flat in central London yesterday morning. It is not being treated as suspicious, police say.
It comes as large-scale job cuts have been announced at his steel company Caparo, as administrators PwC try to salvage the company.
More than 90 jobs were affected in total at the plant in Hartlepool.
Boro have to be 'more ambitious' - Karanka
Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka says his side have to be more ambitious following their defeat to Hull City in the Championship on Saturday.
Goals from Mo Diame, Sam Clucas and Tom Huddlestone mean Boro are now four points off the automatic promotion places going into the international break.
He says: "This season I have one of the best squads in the league so I was thinking after other games we need to have more ambition.
"They are one of the best teams in the league so when you do not have ambition this is what happens."
'It hit hard' when son's steel job was lost
We've been following the 2,000 staff who lost their job at the Redcar steel plant.
Karen runs a sandwich shop in Redcar. Her son lost his job when the plant was closed.
She told us: "When he got the phone call it hit hard". Watch the video here.
Latest headlines: Ministers to discuss help for steel industry and Northumberland building re-listed
Here are the latest headlines so far this morning:
Man smashed takeaway window over burnt kebab
A man threw a rock through the window of a takeaway because he thought his lamb kebab was burnt.