The first flights back to the North East from Sharm el-Sheikh since the Government advised against travel to the Red Sea resort have been cancelled.

Holidaymakers on two scheduled flights home - one operated by Thomson and the other by Thomas Cook - are now waiting to see when they can return.

BBC

Among them is a Bishop Auckland woman receiving treatment for Alzheimer's disease, whose medication is running out.

I'll have the latest on this story on BBC Look North at 18:30 on BBC One.