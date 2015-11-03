Dozens of people gathered outside the Civic Centre to protest at plans to close down some services including Grove House which provides overnight accommodation facilities for children with physical or learning disabilities.
Council leader Councillor Mick Henry admitted the cuts were "awful and appalling" but said the council simply had no choice because it was facing huge cuts in its own funding from central government .
UK passport: Middlesbrough sculpture Temenos to feature in new design
Tom Dodds, the secretary of the North East Bus Operators Association, said: "The board has found that the partnership that we offered did offer wide benefits including simplified ticketing, all very close to what Nexus was trying to achieve"
A County Durham company which recycles food waste into electricity says its home region is lagging behind the rest of the country.
Warren Waste management's co-owner, Anthony Warren, says 98% of food waste in Wales is recycled, and 40% of councils in England turn it into either electricity or fertiliser. None of them is in the North East.
School gates get lower speed limits
More Northumberland schools are to have 20mph speed limits imposed on nearby streets.
The county council says it plans to spend £1m over the next few years - starting where problems are known to exist.
Councillor Ian Swithenbank, cabinet member for local services said: "The public have told us they want more 20mph limits around schools and we're investing significant resources, at locations where this is appropriate, to make it happen as soon as possible."
On Look North at lunchtime: Protestors oppose children's centre closure plan and council takeover plan for buses rejected
Colin Briggs
Look North
Protestors gather to oppose plans to close a children's centre in Gateshead as part of plans by the council to cut £50m from the budget.
And the North East combined authority loses its attempt to bring in a London-style system for buses in the region.
Join me for these and all our other stories on BBC One at 13:30.
Weather: A grey and misty afternoon
It will be a grey and misty afternoon, and although staying largely dry with light winds thanks to the leaden skies it will feel rather cool.
Maximum Temperature: 10C (50F).
Redcar Rugby Club fireworks: Watch as hundreds brave foggy weather for annual display
North East councils 'will have to look again at bus plans'
Richard Moss
Political Editor, BBC Look North
More from Richard Moss on the decision to block plans for councils to run the bus network across Tyne and Wear:
And perhaps more fundamentally, they decided the plan was simply unaffordable – the councils would eventually have run out of money to keep the buses running.
The North East councils will now need to re-look at their plans – but government ministers might also have to revisit them.
The bus companies meanwhile are urging councillors to work with them, saying co-operation and not confrontation is the key to improving services for passengers.
Bus decision has implications wider than the North East
Richard Moss
Political Editor, BBC Look North
The decision to block plans for councillors to run the bus network across Tyneside and Wearside has implications well beyond the area.
Giving groups of councils control of their local buses is a key part of the devolution deals already signed with the North East, Manchester and Sheffield – and part of the legislation currently going through parliament.
Councils believe that they could use the powers to cut through what they see as a chaotic network of competing companies with different fares and ticketing systems.
But the transport commissioners who’ve rejected the plans in Tyne and Wear say that cannot be done by blowing a massive hole of up to £226m in bus companies’ profits, and undermining their viability.
Billingham fire: Kitchen gutted after suspected electrical fault starts blaze
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for the North East have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
One final show for North East comedian Bobby Pattinson
North East comedian Bobby Pattinson is calling time on nearly 70 years of performing by staging one final show.
Now 81, his first appearance was at the Haswell Social Club in County Durham when he was just 13.
His final show will be at the Customs House in South Shields on 4 November.
Watch the full story on Look North on BBC One at 18:30.
Weather: A cloudy and misty night
Cloudy and misty this evening, with fog affecting higher ground in particular.
By midnight some showery outbreaks of rain will reach the the south, then move across all parts through the early hours.
Minimum Temperature: 7C (45F)
Arson hunt after shed fire spreads
A fire deliberately started in a shed in Sunderland spread to a house and garages.
It happened in Town End Farm early this morning.
No one was hurt but police say there was substantial damage. Detectives have appealed for witnesses.
Blades dropped in for knife amnesty
Police across the North East say a knife amnesty has yielded results in the first week.
Secure bins have been placed in police stations in Durham, Cleveland and Northumberland.
At the Middlesbrough police HQ three machetes and several flick knives have already been deposited.
The bins will be emptied on Friday and the weapons melted down to make a sculpture
Latest headlines: Pair deny takeaway owner's murder and bus takeover plan rejected
Here are the latest headlines this afternoon in the North East:
-Two men deny the murder of a takeaway reasturant owner in South Shields
- Plans to bring bus services in north-east England under council control have been turned down.
- A protest is held over plans to close a Gateshead children's centre as part of budget cuts.
Hartlepool man renews wedding vows to his wife of 32 years as he battles cancer
Hartlepool Mail
Newspaper
A couple living on borrowed time enjoyed a magical day when they renewed their wedding vows.
Ex-England cricketer Tom Graveney dies
BBC Sport
Northumberland-born former England cricketer Tom Graveney has died at the age of 88.
Travel: Delays on roads in County Durham, Teesside and Tyneside
BBC Travel
There is very slow traffic and heavier than usual traffic on the A689 westbound in Bishop Auckland between the Hillside Road junction and the A688 junction.
One lane is closed and there is slow traffic on A174 southbound in Thornaby at the A19 junction, because of an accident.
There is slow traffic on A189 St James Boulevard northbound in Newcastle between the A695 Railway Street junction and the A186 Westmorland Road junction. In the roadworks area.
Two men deny murder of Tipu Sultan outside South Shields takeaway
Two men have denied the murder of a takeway restaurant owner.
Michael McDougall and Michael Mullen, both from South Shields, are accused of killing Tipu Sultan, 32, (pictured) outside Herbs n Spice Kitchen, Lake Avenue, South Shields, on 7 April.
The pair appeared via videolink at Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded not guilty. They were remanded in custody.
Rugby: Samoa winger extends Falcons deal
BBC Sport
Samoan winger Sinoti Sinoti has signed a long-term deal at Premiership side Newcastle Falcons, although the exact terms are undisclosed.
Sinoti, 30, was named in the 2014-15 Team of the Season after scoring nine tries in 20 league games but is yet to feature this term because of injury.
He had spells at Toulon, Castres and Aironi before moving to Kingston Park.
Video: Protest over threat to children's centre
Protestors have described proposed budget cuts in Gatesheadas a severe attack on services for children with disabilities and their families.
Dozens of people gathered outside the Civic Centre to protest at plans to close down some services including Grove House which provides overnight accommodation facilities for children with physical or learning disabilities.
Council leader Councillor Mick Henry admitted the cuts were "awful and appalling" but said the council simply had no choice because it was facing huge cuts in its own funding from central government .
UK passport: Middlesbrough sculpture Temenos to feature in new design
The Gazette
Newspaper
An image of Middlesbrough sculpture Temenos will appear in the new design of the UK passport.
Boro set to have unchanged squad for Rotherham match
BBC Sport
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is set to name an unchanged squad for the visit of Rotherham.
Rotherham have drawn a blank in each of their last three against Boro.
The match kicks off at 19:45
Angel stars in new passport design
The Angel of the North is among works of art to feature in a new design for the British passport.
The Antony Gormley sculpture that towers over the region is one of a number of landmarks and other features that decorate the document. Anish Kapoor's work Temenos, at Middlesbrough, is also represented.
It also has a number of new security measures, which the Home Office Minister for Immigration James Brokenshire said should make it the most secure ever.
Bus operators welcome franchise decision
Bus operators in the north-east have welcomed a report that's likely to stop the region getting council-controlled routes and timetables.
A board of traffic commissioners who looked at the Quality Contract Scheme said it would have a disproportionate effect on bus company profits, for the benefits it might bring.
Tom Dodds, the secretary of the North East Bus Operators Association, said: "The board has found that the partnership that we offered did offer wide benefits including simplified ticketing, all very close to what Nexus was trying to achieve"
A1 reopens after collision in Northumberland
North East filmmakers aim to crack American market
The Chronicle
Filmmakers and writers from across the North East are about to take a trip Stateside in the hope of growing their markets.
A1 remains closed after collision between Morpeth and Alnwick
Video: England footballer to be ambassador for former college
England women's football star Jill Scott has gone back to her old college in Gateshead to act as an ambassadorin a move aimed at inspiring the next generation of female athletes.
The 28-year-old from Sunderland, took a BTEC National Diploma at Gateshead College in 2003.
She says she's excited about her new ambassadorial role and is looking forward to pushing the momentum which is already growing in support of the women's game.
Stagecoach: Councils should abandon bus plan
The bus company Stagecoach says the councils of the North East should abandon plans to take control of bus routes and timetables.
Transport commissioners said today that a plan by the North East Combined Authority to franchise out bus routes could provide a system unrivalled outside London - if it succeeded.
But, the report said it risked running out of money and would hit bus company profits disproportionately.
Stagecoach group chief executive Martin Griffiths said the councils should now abandon the idea.
He said: "Instead, we call on them to work in partnership with bus operators to build on Tyne and Wear’s excellent bus network."
Felling bypass roadworks end early
The Shields Gazette
Roadworks which have caused delays for drivers on the Felling bypass for the last month have finished early.
Travel: A1 blocked both ways
BBC Travel
An accident's causing severe delays in both directions on the A1 between the A697 Morpeth and the A1068 Alnwick.
BBC Travel for Tyne and Wear and Teeside
NE firm: Region could get power from food waste
A County Durham company which recycles food waste into electricity says its home region is lagging behind the rest of the country.
Warren Waste management's co-owner, Anthony Warren, says 98% of food waste in Wales is recycled, and 40% of councils in England turn it into either electricity or fertiliser. None of them is in the North East.
School gates get lower speed limits
More Northumberland schools are to have 20mph speed limits imposed on nearby streets.
The county council says it plans to spend £1m over the next few years - starting where problems are known to exist.
Councillor Ian Swithenbank, cabinet member for local services said: "The public have told us they want more 20mph limits around schools and we're investing significant resources, at locations where this is appropriate, to make it happen as soon as possible."
On Look North at lunchtime: Protestors oppose children's centre closure plan and council takeover plan for buses rejected
Colin Briggs
Look North
Protestors gather to oppose plans to close a children's centre in Gateshead as part of plans by the council to cut £50m from the budget.
And the North East combined authority loses its attempt to bring in a London-style system for buses in the region.
Join me for these and all our other stories on BBC One at 13:30.
Weather: A grey and misty afternoon
It will be a grey and misty afternoon, and although staying largely dry with light winds thanks to the leaden skies it will feel rather cool.
Maximum Temperature: 10C (50F).
Redcar Rugby Club fireworks: Watch as hundreds brave foggy weather for annual display
The Gazette
Newspaper
Hundreds braved the foggy conditions and turned out for Redcar Rugby Club’s annual firework display.
MP's disappointment over bus takeover report
The Labour MP for Houghton & Sunderland South Bridget Phillipson said she is disappointed with the findings of the report inot proposals for councils to take control for buses in Tyne and Wear.
Sunderland's Keel Square wins design award
Sunderland Echo
Newspaper
Sunderland's new Keel Square has won another gong.
North East councils 'will have to look again at bus plans'
Richard Moss
Political Editor, BBC Look North
More from Richard Moss on the decision to block plans for councils to run the bus network across Tyne and Wear:
And perhaps more fundamentally, they decided the plan was simply unaffordable – the councils would eventually have run out of money to keep the buses running.
The North East councils will now need to re-look at their plans – but government ministers might also have to revisit them.
The bus companies meanwhile are urging councillors to work with them, saying co-operation and not confrontation is the key to improving services for passengers.
Bus decision has implications wider than the North East
Richard Moss
Political Editor, BBC Look North
The decision to block plans for councillors to run the bus network across Tyneside and Wearside has implications well beyond the area.
Giving groups of councils control of their local buses is a key part of the devolution deals already signed with the North East, Manchester and Sheffield – and part of the legislation currently going through parliament.
Councils believe that they could use the powers to cut through what they see as a chaotic network of competing companies with different fares and ticketing systems.
But the transport commissioners who’ve rejected the plans in Tyne and Wear say that cannot be done by blowing a massive hole of up to £226m in bus companies’ profits, and undermining their viability.
Billingham fire: Kitchen gutted after suspected electrical fault starts blaze
The Gazette
Newspaper
A kitchen was destroyed by fire after a suspected electrical fault caused fire to rip through a Billingham home.
Church rescues threatened Gateshead centre
The Dunston Activity Centre, in Gateshead, is to be taken over by a local church to secure its future.
The centre, which includes a library, a housing office, sports and community facilities, was threatened because of financial cuts at Gateshead Borough Council.
The Dunston Family Church says it'll maintain as many of the services as possible, although the way some are provided may change.
Labour: Bus decision undermines powerhouse
Labour's shadow transport secretary says a ruling today that Tyne and Wear councils should not take over control of bus services is"hugely disappointing".
A board of transport commissioners said in a report that the proposal for local authorities to take over deciding routes and timetables was not good value for money.
Lilian Greenwood MP (pictured) said the decision "put shareholders' interests ahead of passengers" and was "a huge blow to the devolution agenda".
Vulnerable Sunderland teen burgled two homes ‘after being forced to take pills’
Sunderland Echo
Newspaper
A teenage burglar broke into two homes in just 45 minutes while under the influence of mysterious tablets he claimed someone had forced him to take, a court was told.
Council leader: Profits put before lower fares
CCTV images realeased in crime appeal
The Gazette
Newspaper
Police want to speak with these 28 people in connection with Crimestoppers appeal
Latest headlines: Council plan to take control of buses rejected
- A proposal for North East councils to take control of buses in Tyne & Wear has been rejected.
- A member of staff who tweeted a "rape joke" after Sunderland's defeat by Everton has left the force.
- People in a village near Darlington call for a crackdown on speeding driver.
Bus firm welcomes routes takeover ruling
Bus operator Go North East says it's pleased transport commissioners have blocked a plan for councils to take over control of routes and timetables.
In a report published this morning a Quality Contract Scheme board of commissioners said the scheme wouldn't be good value for money.
Kevin Carr, managing director of Go North East, said the firm believed it already provided good value services.