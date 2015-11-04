Montage

BBC Local Live: North East England as it happened

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 4 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Thursday

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for the North East have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.

Weather: Cloudy with mist and fog persisting

Paul Mooney

BBC Weather

Staying mostly cloudy through this evening and overnight with mist and patchy fog persisting. The odd spot of light rain or drizzle is possible, but for many it will stay dry.

BBC

Minimum temperature: 6C (43F). Check the forecast near you.

Investing in the arts will create 'tens of thousands of jobs'

Alison Freeman

BBC Look North

Investing £200m in the arts in the North East will create tens of thousands of jobs and "make the region a better place to live and work".

That's what politicians and arts organisations were told - as leading figures from the industry outlined their vision for the area's cultural development in London today.

Durham Cathedral
BBC

They want an extra half-a-million people to get involved in arts and heritage in the North East each year. I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North at 18:30 on BBC One.

Firework pushed through letterbox explodes inside house

A lit firework exploded inside a house after it was pushed through a letterbox in Gateshead.

It damaged the carpet and furniture inside the house on Ravensworth Road and police are treating the incident, which happened last night at about 21:45, as attempted arson.

Ravensworth Road, Gateshead
Google

Insp Mick Robson said: "This could easily have set fire to the property and we could have been dealing with something far far worse than just a damaged carpet and furniture.

"It could be the person, or people, responsible for doing this thought it was a prank or a game but let me send a clear message to those people - we do not see it that way at all."

Bomb fears halt flights leaving from Sharm el-Sheikh to UK

Flights from Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh to the UK have been delayed by the British government amid concerns the Russian jet was brought down by an "explosive device".

All flights due to leave the holiday resort for Britain this evening have been delayed to allow a team of UK experts to assess security,  Downing Street said.

A British Airways spokesperson says: "Things are moving fast and we are waiting for the government to update later in the evening."

Ferdinand offers support to Andy Cole

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has tweeted a message of support to Andy Cole after the ex-Newcastle and Sunderland striker revealed he is suffering with kidney failure.  

Former NUFC and SAFC footballer Andy Cole 'suffered kidney failure'

BBC Newcastle

www.bbc.co.uk/BBCNewcastle

Former Newcastle and Sunderland footballer Andy Cole has revealed he suffered kidney failure this summer.

The striker was due to play at a charity football match at Old Trafford in Manchester later this month but has now had to withdraw.

Andy Cole
Getty Images

A statement on another of his former club's site, Manchester United, says: "In June of this year I suffered kidney failure, caused as a result of contracting an airborne virus and I have been under medical care ever since.

"I was admitted to hospital and diagnosed with a condition called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis."Read the full statement here.

Police appeal for missing Darlington man

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a man after he fled during a Crown Court appearance.

Jimmy Dolan, 29, from Thames Way in Darlington, was appearing at Teesside Crown Court on Monday to face a number of fraud charges.

Anyone with information should call 101.  

Phone box door stolen in Stockton

The door to a public phones box, which is also used as a notice board, has been stolen in Eaglescliffe.

It's owned by Egglescliffe Parish Council and was stolen some time between 22:00 last night and 07:00 this morning.

Phonebox
Google
'Nothing more they could do for Jacob' - Mother

The mother of a toddler who died in hospital five days after choking on a grape has told BBC Tees there was nothing more that could be done for the two-year-old.

Abigail Wilson said: "They told us that there was nothing more they could do for Jacob. If we didn't let him go, he would have had a cardiac arrest.

Jacob Jenkins
Hartlepool Mail

"Everybody is lending you a little bit of strength... It is so comforting knowing that everybody is thinking of us."

Missing sex offender found, police say

A sex offender with links to Teesside who went missing from a secure unit has now been found.

Malcolm Millman was detained in Blackpool last night and returned to secure accommodation.

Ceremonies held for heroic war veteran

Russ Ward

BBC Newcastle

The centenary of an heroic episode in World War One has been commemorated on both sides of the Channel today.

Lieutenant Philip Brown from the Durham Light Infantry was fatally wounded at La Houssoie on this day in 1915. 

Unveiling of memorial
BBC

Pte Thomas Kenny was awarded the Victoria Cross for carrying Lieutenant Brown off the battlefield on his back. 

This morning two ceremonies were held at in Wheatley Hill in their memory.

Video: Government considers fracking plans in national parks

Fracking under and near National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) is being considered by the Government.

Ministers, who had promised to ban the practice in those areas, now say such restrictions would stop energy companies investing in the UK.

Latest headlines: Mother of toddler to raise awareness of food danger and takeaway chef 'did not support violence' court hears

Here are the latest headlines so far today:

- The mother of a North East toddler who died after choking on a grape says she will help raise awareness of the risk to other children

- A takeaway chef from Sunderland accused of trying to further the cause of the so-called Islamic State did not support violence, a court has heard

- Middlesbrough has the lowest life expectancy for newborn baby girls according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Ten charged after drugs operation

Eight men and two women have been charged with a total of 41 drugs offences after an operation in Newcastle City Centre.

A covert operation was ran between May and July this year with the aim of identifying those supplying drugs and legal highs in the city centre.

The ten will all appear at court in due course.

Terrorism accused 'against violence'

A takeaway chef from Sunderland accused of trying to further the cause of the so-called Islamic State did not support violence, a court has heard. 

Abul Kahar denies 11 charges, which include disseminating terrorist publications, attempting to fund IS and encouraging others to take up arms. 

Newcastle Crown Court was told he had watched IS videos of beheadings. 

The 37-year-old said most "Asians" would have done so, and only wanted to see how perpetrators "justified it".

Northumberland doctor's work praised by Prime Minister

Following the question from Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan about help for people injured in the Bucharest nightclub fire on behalf of constutent Dr Sarah Pape, Mr Cameron said the MP was right to raise the issue.

He said: "I'm pleased to hear about Dr Pape's visit and her selfless work to help. 

"I think it's a very good suggestion to look at whether we can offer specialist help and support and I'll take that away and see what can be done."

Prime Minister to consider specialist help for nightclub burns victims

The Prime Minister has said he will "look at" whether Britain can offer specialist help and support to burns victims caught up in a nightclub fire in Bucharest, after a request from a North East specialist.

During Prime Minister's Questions Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: "My constituent Dr Sarah Pape, one of the UK's leading burns specialists, went out on Monday to Bucharest to help the Romanian medical teams dealing with the nightclub fire disaster. 

"I understand that there are some 150 patients in need of critical burns care and only 25 burns beds in Bucharest. 

"Sarah Pape has asked if the Prime Minister will consider offering practical humanitarian medical assistance to these burns victims by allowing the use of UK burns facilities for their treatment."

Pheasant photobombs flytipping site CCTV

Neighbourhood wardens in County Durham were "pheasantly" surprised to find a criminal caught on CCTV at a flytipping site turned out to be a bird.

The camera was hidden by Durham County Council officers at a well-known site used for illegal waste dumping.

When the camera was triggered, neighbourhood protection manager Ian Hoult found it was not a criminal but a curious pheasant.

pheasant
Durham County Council
On the lunchtime BBC Look North: Young ice skaters raise funds for international competitions

Adrian Pitches

BBC Look North

Two teenage ice skaters and their families have been in a race against time to raise funds so they can make their Great Britain début at international competitions later this month.

But, while the search for sponsors has continued off the ice, so have the early alarm calls for those breakfast time training sessions.

Ice skater
BBC

I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North on BBC One at 13:30.

Find the message in a bottle on Tyneside

Ahead of Geordie duo Ant and Dec returning to our screens with a new series of I'm A Celebrity... - apparently there will a bottle hidden somewhere on Tyneside for the public to find.

Pixie Tenenbaum talks New York fashion

Made in Tyne and Wear

North East fashion expert Pixie Tenenbaum reviews a week of fashion shows in New York. Watch the video here.

Pixie Tenenbaum
Made in Tyne and Wear
Latest headlines: Mother of toddler to raise awareness of food danger and Middlesbrough has lowest lift expectancy for baby girls

Here are the latest headlines so far today:

- The mother of a North East toddler who died after choking on a grape says she will help raise awareness of the risk to other children

- Middlesbrough has the lowest life expectancy for newborn baby girls according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

- Durham-born former Coronation Street actor Stephen Hancock has died aged 89

Rugby World Cup in Newcastle led to 250,000 extra Metro trips

Newcastle hosting Rugby World Cup matches led to 250,000 more trips on the Metro network, according to operator Nexus.

St James' Park was the venue for three games during the tournament and a fanzone was also set up near the ground.

It said the extra trips were between 3 October and 11 October.

Newcastle rugby fanzone
PA
Weather: Mostly cloudy with a risk of rain

Kay Crewdson

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It will tend to stay mostly cloudy this afternoon with the odd risk of a shower, especially as we head towards dusk.

Weather forecast
BBC

  Maximum temperature: 12C (54F). Check the forecast near you.

Middlesbrough 'lowest life expectancy for newborn girls'

Middlesbrough has the lowest life expectancy for newborn baby girls according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

In 2012 to 2014, life expectancy was highest in Chiltern (86.7 years) which means newborn baby girls there could expect to live 6.9 years longer than those in Middlesbrough (79.8 years).

Life expectancy at birth (years)
Office for National Statistics

The figures are based on deaths registered and mid-year population estimates, aggregated over three consecutive years.

Figures for 2012 to 2014 show that life expectancy for a newborn baby boy in the North East is now six years higher than it was in 1991 to 1993.

Allardyce eyes new contract for Watmore

BBC Sport

Here are snippets from today's gossip column:

After shelving contract talks with senior players until Sunderland secure their Premier League status, boss Sam Allardyce wants to finalise a new deal with 21-year-old striker Duncan Watmore. (Sunderland Echo) 

Newcastle could move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni, 36, but the Eagles may not be keen to let the Argentine leave.(South London Press) 

Grape choke toddler's mother to raise awareness of children's food safey

The mother of the Hartlepool toddler who died after choking on a grape says they will help raise awareness of the risk to other children.

Abilgail Wilson lost her two-year-old son Jacob Jenkins last month when his life support was switched off days after he choked at a pizza restaurant in Hartlepool.

Jacob Jenkins
Hartlepool Mail

She told BBC Tees: "We will be doing a lot of campaigning and raising awareness just to stop any other parents going through what we are."

Aitor Karanka: 'Missed chances to score more'

Middlesbrough go within one point of the top of the Championship after their 1-0 win over Rotherham.

Boro boss Aitork Karanka said: "It is a tough game but we missed chances to score the second, the third, the fourth. But we have to learn from this game, when everybody was expecting the second goal we played worst.

Aitor Karanka
BBC

"The first goal is always the most difficult, we thought getting more was going to be easier and it was the opposite.

"Last season we lost a lot of points against teams at the bottom and this season we are winning them."

Travel: Gritting lorry in accident on A697

BBC Travel

There is an accident involving a gritting lorry and recovery work on the A697 in both directions between New Moor Crossroads and the Garmintedge Bank junction.

A diversion is in operation - via B6341 and Lemington Bank and vice versa for southbound traffic.

More traffic information on the BBC Travel website for Tyne & Wear and Teesside.

Find out how you can become a BBC Weather Watcher

Paul Mooney

BBC Weather

BBC Weather Watchers is an online club for you to tell us about the weather where you are.

Register on the website here and pick the BBC weather symbol that matches what you're seeing out of your window.

You'll be able to put yourself on our weather map and we may use your photos on television.

Paul Mooney
BBC

If you like you can upload a photo and what's being called a "nowcast" ( is it cold, chilly or mild?) Your photos and comments could then be used in the BBC TV and radio weather forecasts.

Find out more by watching my video here.

Latest headlines: Mother of toddler to raise awareness of food danger and three women have jewellery stolen on same day

Here are the latest headlines so far today:

- The mother of a North East toddler who died after choking on a grape says they will help raise awareness of the risk to other children

Three women aged 77, 79 and 88 were left shaken after they all had jewellery stolen from their homes in Stockton on the same day

- Middlesbrough's win over Rotherham take Boro within one point of the top of the Championship

