Investing £200m in the arts in the North East will create tens of thousands of jobs and "make the region a better place to live and work".

That's what politicians and arts organisations were told - as leading figures from the industry outlined their vision for the area's cultural development in London today.

BBC

They want an extra half-a-million people to get involved in arts and heritage in the North East each year. I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North at 18:30 on BBC One.