Former NUFC and SAFC footballer Andy Cole 'suffered kidney failure'
Former Newcastle and Sunderland footballer Andy Cole has revealed he suffered kidney failure this summer.
The striker was due to play at a charity football match at Old Trafford in Manchester later this month but has now had to withdraw.
A statement on another of his former club's site, Manchester United, says: "In June of this year I suffered kidney failure, caused as a result of contracting an airborne virus and I have been under medical care ever since.
Northumberland doctor's work praised by Prime Minister
Following the question from Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan about help for people injured in the Bucharest nightclub fire on behalf of constutent Dr Sarah Pape, Mr Cameron said the MP was right to raise the issue.
He said: "I'm pleased to hear about Dr Pape's visit and her selfless work to help.
"I think it's a very good suggestion to look at whether we can offer specialist help and support and I'll take that away and see what can be done."
Prime Minister to consider specialist help for nightclub burns victims
The Prime Minister has said he will "look at" whether Britain can offer specialist help and support to burns victims caught up in a nightclub fire in Bucharest, after a request from a North East specialist.
During Prime Minister's Questions Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: "My constituent Dr Sarah Pape, one of the UK's leading burns specialists, went out on Monday to Bucharest to help the Romanian medical teams dealing with the nightclub fire disaster.
"I understand that there are some 150 patients in need of critical burns care and only 25 burns beds in Bucharest.
"Sarah Pape has asked if the Prime Minister will consider offering practical humanitarian medical assistance to these burns victims by allowing the use of UK burns facilities for their treatment."
After shelving contract talks with senior players until Sunderland secure their Premier League status, boss Sam Allardyce wants to finalise a new deal with 21-year-old striker Duncan Watmore. (Sunderland Echo)
Newcastle could move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni, 36, but the Eagles may not be keen to let the Argentine leave.(South London Press)
‘Hero’ stopped Hartlepool post officer robber – then pocketed the loot himself
Boro boss Aitork Karanka said: "It is a tough game but we missed chances to score the second, the third, the fourth. But we have to learn from this game, when everybody was expecting the second goal we played worst.
"The first goal is always the most difficult, we thought getting more was going to be easier and it was the opposite.
"Last season we lost a lot of points against teams at the bottom and this season we are winning them."
North East police forces under pressure because of service cuts
Weather: Cloudy with mist and fog persisting
Paul Mooney
BBC Weather
Staying mostly cloudy through this evening and overnight with mist and patchy fog persisting. The odd spot of light rain or drizzle is possible, but for many it will stay dry.
Minimum temperature: 6C (43F).
Investing in the arts will create 'tens of thousands of jobs'
Alison Freeman
BBC Look North
Investing £200m in the arts in the North East will create tens of thousands of jobs and "make the region a better place to live and work".
That's what politicians and arts organisations were told - as leading figures from the industry outlined their vision for the area's cultural development in London today.
They want an extra half-a-million people to get involved in arts and heritage in the North East each year. I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North at 18:30 on BBC One.
Drone captures fireworks exploding over seafront
The Shields Gazette
A photographer has hit new heights after capturing a favourite seaside spot lit up in all its glory.
Firework pushed through letterbox explodes inside house
A lit firework exploded inside a house after it was pushed through a letterbox in Gateshead.
It damaged the carpet and furniture inside the house on Ravensworth Road and police are treating the incident, which happened last night at about 21:45, as attempted arson.
Insp Mick Robson said: "This could easily have set fire to the property and we could have been dealing with something far far worse than just a damaged carpet and furniture.
"It could be the person, or people, responsible for doing this thought it was a prank or a game but let me send a clear message to those people - we do not see it that way at all."
Bomb fears halt flights leaving from Sharm el-Sheikh to UK
Flights from Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh to the UK have been delayed by the British government amid concerns the Russian jet was brought down by an "explosive device".
All flights due to leave the holiday resort for Britain this evening have been delayed to allow a team of UK experts to assess security, Downing Street said.
A British Airways spokesperson says: "Things are moving fast and we are waiting for the government to update later in the evening."
Ferdinand offers support to Andy Cole
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has tweeted a message of support to Andy Cole after the ex-Newcastle and Sunderland striker revealed he is suffering with kidney failure.
Police appeal for missing Darlington man
Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a man after he fled during a Crown Court appearance.
Jimmy Dolan, 29, from Thames Way in Darlington, was appearing at Teesside Crown Court on Monday to face a number of fraud charges.
Anyone with information should call 101.
Phone box door stolen in Stockton
The door to a public phones box, which is also used as a notice board, has been stolen in Eaglescliffe.
It's owned by Egglescliffe Parish Council and was stolen some time between 22:00 last night and 07:00 this morning.
'Nothing more they could do for Jacob' - Mother
The mother of a toddler who died in hospital five days after choking on a grape has told BBC Tees there was nothing more that could be done for the two-year-old.
Abigail Wilson said: "They told us that there was nothing more they could do for Jacob. If we didn't let him go, he would have had a cardiac arrest.
"Everybody is lending you a little bit of strength... It is so comforting knowing that everybody is thinking of us."
Missing sex offender found, police say
A sex offender with links to Teesside who went missing from a secure unit has now been found.
Malcolm Millman was detained in Blackpool last night and returned to secure accommodation.
Ceremonies held for heroic war veteran
Russ Ward
BBC Newcastle
The centenary of an heroic episode in World War One has been commemorated on both sides of the Channel today.
Lieutenant Philip Brown from the Durham Light Infantry was fatally wounded at La Houssoie on this day in 1915.
Pte Thomas Kenny was awarded the Victoria Cross for carrying Lieutenant Brown off the battlefield on his back.
This morning two ceremonies were held at in Wheatley Hill in their memory.
Video: Government considers fracking plans in national parks
Fracking under and near National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) is being considered by the Government.
Ministers, who had promised to ban the practice in those areas, now say such restrictions would stop energy companies investing in the UK.
Ten charged after drugs operation
Eight men and two women have been charged with a total of 41 drugs offences after an operation in Newcastle City Centre.
A covert operation was ran between May and July this year with the aim of identifying those supplying drugs and legal highs in the city centre.
The ten will all appear at court in due course.
Terrorism accused 'against violence'
A takeaway chef from Sunderland accused of trying to further the cause of the so-called Islamic State did not support violence, a court has heard.
Abul Kahar denies 11 charges, which include disseminating terrorist publications, attempting to fund IS and encouraging others to take up arms.
Newcastle Crown Court was told he had watched IS videos of beheadings.
The 37-year-old said most "Asians" would have done so, and only wanted to see how perpetrators "justified it".
Mother sues over do not resuscitate note on son's file
Sunderland Echo
Newspaper
A bereaved mother has told a High Court judge how it 'compounded her grief' to discover that her disabled son had a 'do not resuscitate' notice placed on his medical file.
Pheasant photobombs flytipping site CCTV
Neighbourhood wardens in County Durham were "pheasantly" surprised to find a criminal caught on CCTV at a flytipping site turned out to be a bird.
The camera was hidden by Durham County Council officers at a well-known site used for illegal waste dumping.
When the camera was triggered, neighbourhood protection manager Ian Hoult found it was not a criminal but a curious pheasant.
Petition over Jus-Rol jobs threat
More than a thousand people have backed a petition to save hundreds of North East jobs.
On the lunchtime BBC Look North: Young ice skaters raise funds for international competitions
Adrian Pitches
BBC Look North
Two teenage ice skaters and their families have been in a race against time to raise funds so they can make their Great Britain début at international competitions later this month.
But, while the search for sponsors has continued off the ice, so have the early alarm calls for those breakfast time training sessions.
I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North on BBC One at 13:30.
Find the message in a bottle on Tyneside
Ahead of Geordie duo Ant and Dec returning to our screens with a new series of I'm A Celebrity... - apparently there will a bottle hidden somewhere on Tyneside for the public to find.
Pixie Tenenbaum talks New York fashion
Made in Tyne and Wear
North East fashion expert Pixie Tenenbaum reviews a week of fashion shows in New York. Watch the video here.
Rugby World Cup in Newcastle led to 250,000 extra Metro trips
Newcastle hosting Rugby World Cup matches led to 250,000 more trips on the Metro network, according to operator Nexus.
St James' Park was the venue for three games during the tournament and a fanzone was also set up near the ground.
It said the extra trips were between 3 October and 11 October.
Weather: Mostly cloudy with a risk of rain
Kay Crewdson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It will tend to stay mostly cloudy this afternoon with the odd risk of a shower, especially as we head towards dusk.
Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).
Care home fined £1,250 over record-keeping failings
Middlesbrough 'lowest life expectancy for newborn girls'
Middlesbrough has the lowest life expectancy for newborn baby girls according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.
In 2012 to 2014, life expectancy was highest in Chiltern (86.7 years) which means newborn baby girls there could expect to live 6.9 years longer than those in Middlesbrough (79.8 years).
The figures are based on deaths registered and mid-year population estimates, aggregated over three consecutive years.
Figures for 2012 to 2014 show that life expectancy for a newborn baby boy in the North East is now six years higher than it was in 1991 to 1993.
Fraud investigation underway at Age UK South Tyneside: Charity worker suspended
An investigation has been launched at a South Tyneside charity amid allegations of fraud.
Allardyce eyes new contract for Watmore
BBC Sport
Here are snippets from today's gossip column:
After shelving contract talks with senior players until Sunderland secure their Premier League status, boss Sam Allardyce wants to finalise a new deal with 21-year-old striker Duncan Watmore. (Sunderland Echo)
Newcastle could move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni, 36, but the Eagles may not be keen to let the Argentine leave.(South London Press)
‘Hero’ stopped Hartlepool post officer robber – then pocketed the loot himself
Grape choke toddler's mother to raise awareness of children's food safey
The mother of the Hartlepool toddler who died after choking on a grape says they will help raise awareness of the risk to other children.
Abilgail Wilson lost her two-year-old son Jacob Jenkins last month when his life support was switched off days after he choked at a pizza restaurant in Hartlepool.
She told BBC Tees: "We will be doing a lot of campaigning and raising awareness just to stop any other parents going through what we are."
Aitor Karanka: 'Missed chances to score more'
Middlesbrough go within one point of the top of the Championship after their 1-0 win over Rotherham.
Boro boss Aitork Karanka said: "It is a tough game but we missed chances to score the second, the third, the fourth. But we have to learn from this game, when everybody was expecting the second goal we played worst.
"The first goal is always the most difficult, we thought getting more was going to be easier and it was the opposite.
"Last season we lost a lot of points against teams at the bottom and this season we are winning them."
North East police forces under pressure because of service cuts
The Chronicle
Cash-strapped police forces are under increasing pressure because of cuts to other vital services, a North East Police and Crime Commissioner has warned.
Elderly woman at home as it was burgled
