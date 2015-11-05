Campaigners say they fear a primary school being built on top of a former coal mine near Birtley in Gateshead "will end up sinking".

Construction of the new Ravensworth Terrace Primary School is already under way, but protestors say the site is unsafe as there are old mine shafts and in the past has leaked poisonous gases.

Council housing, design & technical service director Peter Udall is adamant the new school will be safe and all the relevant checks are being made.

