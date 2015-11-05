Montage

BBC Local Live: North East England

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 5 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, weather and travel from 08:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

By Lloyd Watson

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for the North East have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.

Video: Concern over Gateshead school being built on former mine

Mark Denten

BBC Look North

Campaigners say they fear a primary school being built on top of a former coal mine near Birtley in Gateshead "will end up sinking".

Construction of the new Ravensworth Terrace Primary School is already under way, but protestors say the site is unsafe as there are old mine shafts and in the past has leaked poisonous gases.

Council housing, design & technical service director Peter Udall is adamant the new school will be safe and all the relevant checks are being made.

Ravensworth Terrace Primary School site
BBC

  Watch the full story on Lok North on BBC One at 18:30.  

Weather: Misty with outbreaks of rain

Paul Mooney

BBC Weather

Cloudy and misty with outbreaks of rain through the evening, heavy at times. The rain will gradually clear overnight, but it will still remain misty with a fair amount of low cloud and hill fog. It should be mild.

Weather forecast
BBC

Minimum temperature: 9C (48F). Check the forecast near you.

'River of Remembrance' unveiled in Gateshead

Jonathan Swingler

A display of 1,700 hand-knitted poppies representing every soldier from Gateshead who gave their life in the Great War has been unveiled.

It's called "Body of Water - Body of Men; A River of Remembrance".

Hand-knitted poppies
BBC

The work of art takes the form of a stream of hand-knitted woollen poppies flowing down the central aisle in St Mary's Heritage Centre on Gateshead Quays.

It's open to the public from 5 November to 18 December. I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North on BBC One at 18:30.

OU Gateshead centre closure: Workers vote to strike

Open University (OU) staff have voted to strike over up to 500 job losses and the closure of seven offices.

Regional centres in Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Gateshead, Leeds, London and Oxford are to shut.

The University and College Union (UCU), said managers were alone in thinking the plans were a good idea. The OU said it was disappointed over the vote.

Schoolchildren line up poppies in Seaham

Russ Ward

BBC Newcastle

Schoolchildren have helped stretch a long line of remembrance poppies from one side of the green at Seaham War Memorial to the other.

It's called the "line of reconciliation" and it's made up of poppies on wooden crosses.

Children with poppies on crosses
BBC

Ten-year-old Frankie from St Mary Magdalen Primary School says: "Other people who've been through sadness - this is important to them that this happens and that we all respect it."

Latest headlines: Renewable energy plant building suspended and three farmers go on trial

Here are the top stories so far today:

- Work has been suspended indefinitely on the construction of a second renewable energy plant on Teesside affecting about 700 workers

- The trial has begun of three farmers from Teesdale accused of conspiracy to gain from stolen sheep

- Northumberland fire service says it must save £500,000 in the coming year - on top of £1.5m saved in the last two years

Veteran relatives fight museum closure

Families of Durham Light Infantry veterans have backed a campaign against the regimental museum's closure.

Durham County Council announced last month that the Durham Light Infantry (DLI) museum would have to shut because it was too expensive to run.

DLI Museum
BBC

Campaigners have challenged the closure and their Facebook group has gained more than 12,000 supporters.

The council said a plan to relocate collections to a site in Spennymoor would save £221,000 a year.

Female shopkeeper threatened with knife in attempted robbery

A female shopkeeper was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Gateshead.

The armed man entered Saltwell Road Post Office at about 16:45 yesterday and demanded money before fleeing empty handed.

Police say he was hanging around the bus shelter outside the shop about five minutes before the incident. They are appealing for witnesses.

Plant construction suspended to 'implement cost-effective method'

Air Products says suspending the construction of its second renewable energy site on Teesside will ensure a more-cost effective method when it resumes.

The company said in a statement: "Improvements are identified as construction advances and new solutions put in place.

"The learnings we are making here will be applicable to our second plant. 

"By deferring construction we will be able to ensure any modifications to the second plant are applied in a cost-effective way when activity is resumed."

Second plant building suspension down to 'issues' at first facility

Unions say the suspension of Air Products' building of a second renewable energy plant on Teesside is down to "issues" at its first facility.

Michael Blench, GMB regional officer for construction, said: "It is 75% completed with excellent productivity and very good industrial relations.

"The problems seemed to be in a technology failure on the previous Tees Valley 1 plant.

"All workers on site were told due to the problems with the TV 1 project that all work would now stop on TV 2 and they were, as of 13:30, finished on the project."

Can people of the North East claim Lewis Carroll as their own?

This is the 150th year since the publication of one of the most famous and internationally popular children's books of all time, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Like author Lewis Carroll, Simon Farnaby, grew up in Croft-on-Tees and went to school in nearby Richmond.

Returning to the North East, he visits the Rectory Gardens where, as a boy, he scavenged in the bushes for Lewis Carroll memorabilia and meets the people determined to claim Carroll for the North East.

Lewis Carroll's roots in the north east of England are uncovered by Simon Farnaby.
Simon Farnaby
BBC
Washing machine making returns to UK

Washing machine manufacturing is set to return to the UK after a gap of almost 10 years with the opening of a new factory in County Durham.

Ebac in Newton Aycliffe expects to make up to 300,000 washing machines a year once it is fully operational.

The family-run company, which also makes dehumidifiers and water coolers, was awarded from the government's Regional Growth Fund for the project.

Ebac
BBC
Air Products redundancies are 'probably inevitable' - Unite

A union spokesman said redundancies were "probably inevitable" after construction work on a renewable energy plant was halted on Teesside.

Steve Cason from Unite told BBC Tees: "At this moment in time, they're still employed by their individual employers but there's no construction work being carried out on the plant.

"It's probably inevitable to say that some people would be made redundant, I'd assume."

Plant being built on Teesside
BBC
Length of plant building suspension 'not determined'

The company building a rubbish-to-energy on plant on Teesside says the duration of the suspension hasn't been "determined".

A statement from Air Products, which is building its second renewable energy plant on Teesside, said: "The duration of the suspension is yet to be determined but we remain committed to completing both facilities as soon as possible.

"We will work with our contactors to wind down TV2 construction activity in a controlled way."

Plant construction halted: Workers paid 'as per their contracts'

The construction work on a renewable energy plant at Billingham, Teesside, has been "temporarily suspended".

The GMB union said it was "devastating news" for the workers, especially so close to Christmas.

Air Products said workers will be paid "as per their contracts".

Building of rubbish-to-energy plant 'suspended'

Construction of a new renewable energy plant has been temporarily suspended, affecting 700 workers.

Air Products said the building of their second factory, which was going to turn landfill waste into energy, has been "temporarily suspended" but it "remains committed to completing both facilities as soon as possible".

Work began on the plant at Billingham in April 2014.

Information on Lumiere road closures

View more on twitter
Panorama launches digital project into Redcar steel works

BBC Panorama

Investigative TV show

In a Panorama first, a report into a major national story will launch today by purely digital means.

We will be documenting how Redcar is coping with the closure of the steel works for the next 50 days - ending on Christmas Day.

You can also follow their coverage on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and on snapchat by searching for bbcpanorama. It will also of course be on the BBC website too.

Passionate about steel sign
BBC
Planners told 'Ingleby Barwick is full' before they reject 200 new homes on green wedge

The Gazette

Newspaper

Controversial plans for 200 new homes on green wedge land have been thrown out after planners were told “Ingleby Barwick is full.”

Ingleby Barwick
Google
Northumberland fire service £500k proposal consultation begins

People are going to be asked their views on plans to cut £500,000 more from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service's budget.

The unit has already made savings of £1.5m during the last two years. 

It's a result of reductions in the county council's budget by central Government - plans include a lot of local fire crews joining up and a consultation has now been launched online.

On the lunchtime BBC Look North

BBC Look North

North East and Cumbria

Tempers were frayed and frustration spilled over into anger as travellers were left stranded on the Tyne and Wear Metro last night.

A failed train near Heworth station on South Tyneside meant trains were cancelled between there, South Shields and Sunderland, for most of the evening.

Bus at Metro stop
BBC

Replacement buses were in operation, but a number of passengers have been expressing their frustration at just how long it took. We'll have more on this story on BBC Look North on BBC One at 13:30.

Firefighters tackle wood pellet blaze

BBC Newcastle

www.bbc.co.uk/BBCNewcastle

More than 40 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at Tyne Dock in South Shields.

It's thought about 11,000 tonnes of wood pellet cargo is alight but about 100 tonnes of the shipment was decanted from the vessel and is being cooled down on the quayside.

We'll have more on this story as soon as we get it.

Weather: Cloudy afternoon with outbreaks of rain

Kay Crewdson

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It will be a rather cloudy afternoon, with some outbreaks of rain moving east across the area. The rain is likely to be patchy at first, but will become heavier and more persistent later, especially across the North Pennines.

Weather forecast
BBC

Maximum temperature: 13C (55F). Check the forecast near you.

'Walter Mitty-like' man sentenced after beheading threat

A "Walter Mitty-like" man who threatened to behead a UKIP member has been handed a community order.

The court was told that David Robinson-Young, 62, (pictured) who was standing for the constituency of Newcastle East, was feeling extremely concerned about his personal safety.

David Robinson-Young
BBC

Sentencing Ahmed at Newcastle Magistrates' Court, Judge Stephen Earl said: "I'm still not convinced if I know who you are. A character I can most align you with is Walter Mitty.

"I am satisfied that the threat that was made from your point of view was a throw away remark at the end of an agitated phone call."

UKIP beheading threat man sentenced

A "Walter Mitty-like" man who threatened to behead a UKIP election candidate in Newcastle has been handed a community order.

Aftab Ahmed (pictured)  had denied making threats to kill but was found guilty at Newcastle Magistrates' Court.

Aftab Ahmed
PA

The court was told that the threat happened during a phone conversation with David Robinson-Young on 21 April.

Ahmed, 45 and of Winchcombe Place, Newcastle, was handed a 12-month community order.

Travel: Broken down vehicle blocks lane

BBC Travel

The A174 in Middlesbrough - there's a lane blocked on the exit slip road westbound at the A172 Stokesley Road junction because of a broken down vehicle.

The matrix signs are showing the wrong information on the A1(M) northbound between J63, A167 (Chester-le-Street) and J65 A194(M).

More traffic information on the BBC Travel website for Tyne & Wear and Teesside.

Fireworks displays set to go off with a bang

If you're looking to attend a fireworks display tonight, here are some helpful links:

Information about Northumberland, North Tyneside and Newcastle organised displays are here.

Information about Tyne and Wear's organised displays can be found here.

Fireworks in Blyth
Steven Mowbray

Information about County Durham's organised displays can be found here.

Information about Teesside's organised displays can be found here.

Ambulance service to recruit more than 100 paramedics

BBC Newcastle

www.bbc.co.uk/BBCNewcastle

The North East Ambulance Service is recruiting more than 100 qualified and trainee paramedics to help deal with a staff shortage, it says.

The public service union Unison says there's a staffing crisis which it says is damaging the morale of the workforce.

The chief executive of the North East Ambulance Service Yvonne Ormston says a recruitment drive is under way and response times are coming down.  

Mother of toddler who choked on grape tells of internet trolls

The Northern Echo

Newspaper

The mother of a little boy who sparked a public outpouring of grief when he choked to death on a grape has spoken for the first time of how her family became the target of internet trolls.  

The Jenkins family
Northern Echo
Telephone box door stolen by thieves

Duncan Leatherdale

BBC News Online

Thieves have stolen the door of a traditional red telephone box from a village in County Durham.

It was taken from the box on Church Road, Egglescliffe, between 22:00 on Tuesday and 07:00 yesterday.

Phone box with broken door
BBC

Cleveland Police said the box was owned by Egglescliffe Parish Council and used by local residents as a community notice board.

Police have appealed for anybody with any information about the theft to contact them.

Have you binge-watched any North East programmes?

Lloyd Watson

BBC Local Live

The Collins Dictionary has announced its word of the year for 2015 -- binge-watch - It means viewing at least three episodes of a TV series in one day.

Have you ever binge-watched anything? Ant and Dec's I'm A Celebrity...? North East-based George Gently on iPlayer? Newcastle's Byker Grove on, er, VHS?

Aaron Paul (Jesse), Anna Gunn (Skyler) and Bryan Cranston (Walter White)
Getty Images

I admit I couldn't watch just one episode of Breaking Bad at a time - it was a multi-award winning drama set in Albuquerque, New Mexico and very addictive.

Hartlepool United sign Middlesbrough defender

Hartlepool United have signed Middlesbrough defender Adam Jackson on loan for a month.

Jackson, 21, is yet to make his senior debut for Boro and failed to make an appearance for Coventry during a similar short-term spell this season.

Adam Jackson
Getty Images

The signing follows the news Harry Worley will be out for up to 14 weeks with an ankle injury, and Jackson is eligible for Pools' FA Cup fixtures.

He could make his debut in Saturday's first round tie against Cheltenham.

A tale of hybrid football shirts causing spikes of anger

If there's one subject guaranteed to divide the global public, it's the beautiful game. But if you look at social media chatter, an emerging trend seems to be uniting thousands of football fans: a shared animosity to the emergence of the "half-and-half" football shirt. 

Sometimes they commemorate both sides in a particular match, but often they simply show two different sides a fan supports. And some writers have argued that they represent a turn against tribal loyalty in football.

People in split football shirts
Twitter

On Twitter, the term "half and half" has been tweeted 35,000 times in the last three months - and associated tags indicate that most of those tweets have been in the context of football. Read the full story here.

Remembrance Sunday 'for reflecting not sport'

BBC Newcastle

www.bbc.co.uk/BBCNewcastle

Some North East veterans say the Premier League should not be holding football matches on Remembrance Sunday.

There are three fixtures this Sunday - including Aston Villa which stand bottom of the league with Sunderland and Newcastle.

Veterans organisations say it should be a day for reflection not sport.

The Premier League says clubs mark Remembrance Sunday by holding silences, giving tickets to veterans and serving soldiers and that many players wear poppies.

Warning over illegal fireworks

Metro Radio

Radio Station

Warning over illegal fireworks after Washington teen almost loses his hand.

BBC Newcastle wins national award

BBC Newcastle has won Station of the Year at the Frank Gillard Awards, held last night in Birmingham.

The station's breakfast show with Alfie and Charlie won a silver award and the project to "Get Gary [Barlow] to Lobley" was commended by the judges.

Lord Hall, Rebecca O'Neill, Steve Drayton, Matthew Raisbeck, Alfie Joey, Stephanie Finnon, Doug Morris and Chris Tarrant
BBC

The judges say they "loved the tone, energy and spirit of BBC Newcastle and its consistently high production values". Well done team!

