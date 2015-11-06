This weekend marks the 90th birthday of one of the youngest soldiers to be awarded the Victoria Cross in World War Two.

Dennis Donnini from Easington was just 19 when he died rescuing a comrade during an attack on a German occupied village in Holland.

BBC

His story is one of heroism, selflessness, and a dogged determination to win the medal for bravery.

I've been along to meet his niece Theresa Brown and nephew Angelo Ferri. Watch the video here .