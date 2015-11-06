Live updates for the North East have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
Weather: Dry with clear spells
Sara Thornton
BBC Weather
Becoming largely dry with clear spells into the evening. However, a possibility of the odd light shower across the Pennines. Colder overnight than of late under clearer skies, however the breeze should help to prevent a frost.
He said: "As soon as you hear a jet engine, you can see, everyone just jumps up to see what's happening and then this morning we thought there was going to be a passenger jet cleared over the top of the buildings.
"But in fact we saw 14 military fighter jets in two "V" formations took off from the airport and disappeared over the horizon. So, I mean obviously, that's not something you expect to see from a passenger airport."
Darlington man stuck in Egypt hopes to return on time
Extra security measures have been put in place which are being overseen by British security specialists, and passengers will be allowed to bring only hand luggage with them.
Mark and Linda Philbin from Darlington are among the British tourists stranded in the resort and he says he just wants to get home as soon as possible.
He told BBC Tees: "Our flight due to leave tomorrow afternoon should be more or less on time.
"There's people that have returned [from the airport] still with their suitcases with them and we've seen on TV that there's a lot of people at the airport that don't know what's happening at the moment."
'More than 300 North East people in Egypt' - tour operator
Almost 1,000 people attended the second King Con event at the Gala Theatre in Durham in October.
Organiser Dan Pye said Durham County Council then told him to find another venue as comic fans would not "feed into" other events at the theatre. The council has now said all are welcome at the Gala.
Paralympic champion unveils artwork
Paralympic swimming champion Josef Craig, who won gold in the London 2012 Paralympics, has unveiled an artwork at BALTIC Centre For Contemporary Art - highlighting the variety of projects funded by the Lottery.
More than £1bn has been spent in the North East on everything from community schemes to the Baltic - where the Celebratory Image hangs.
The athlete from Jarrow, South Tyneside told BBC Look North: "I could not do what I do without the help that I get from the Lottery Funding.
"It's a big help for me as a person because it takes that worry and stress out of my life to look for other ways to fund what I have to do to be the best in the world." Watch the video here.
Save Our Steel posters appear across Redcar
BBC Panorama
Investigative TV show
From now until Christmas, Panorama will be in Redcar to report on life after a century of steel making. Watch more.
Walk down Redcar High Street. It's similar to many in the UK - charity and pound shops.
Newcastle boss Steve McClaren is interested in signing Tottenham winger Andros Townsend. The 24-year-old has been dropped by Spurs after clashing with fitness coach Nathan Gardiner.(Daily Mirror)
Liam Bridcutt's potential loan move to Leeds United is in the balance after Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce said the deal for the 26-year-old midfielder was "confused - like Leeds". (Yorkshire Evening Post)
New Aston Villa manager Remi Garde, 49, says he rejected an offer from another Premier League club before moving to Villa Park but refused to confirm whether it was Newcastle. (Independent)
Preparations under way for Lumiere's fourth return to Durham
Preparations are already under way for the fourth Lumiere Durham Light Festival which takes place 12 - 15 November.
Number of bonfire incidents attended 'down', says Durham fire service
Bonfire night statistics collected by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service show a decrease in the number of incidents attended compared to last year.
Here's the breakdown:
Chief fire officer Stuart Errington said: "We are pleased that year on year more people are following our advice and attending organised firework displays; a much safer and economical way to enjoy bonfire night."
'Honour' to receive la legion d'honneur
A group of 11 men - all of them now in their 90s - will be officially presented with la Legion d'Honneur during the Service of Remembrance at Durham Cathedral tomorrow evening - narrated by former BBC Newcastle presenter Jonathan Miles.
Among them Charles Eagles who served with the Durham Light Infantry and landed on Gold Beach on D-Day.
He said: "It's such an honour, it's a beautiful medal and you can see why it's admired by everybody who sees it. It's a very pretty medal really."
Live Reporting
By Lloyd Watson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for the North East have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
Weather: Dry with clear spells
Sara Thornton
BBC Weather
Becoming largely dry with clear spells into the evening. However, a possibility of the odd light shower across the Pennines. Colder overnight than of late under clearer skies, however the breeze should help to prevent a frost.
Minimum temperature: 8C (46F). Check the forecast near you.
Young solider who received Victoria Cross remembered
Lee Johnson
BBC Tees
This weekend marks the 90th birthday of one of the youngest soldiers to be awarded the Victoria Cross in World War Two.
Dennis Donnini from Easington was just 19 when he died rescuing a comrade during an attack on a German occupied village in Holland.
His story is one of heroism, selflessness, and a dogged determination to win the medal for bravery.
I've been along to meet his niece Theresa Brown and nephew Angelo Ferri. Watch the video here.
Preview: Hartlepool v Cheltenham
Hartlepool could give loanees Jake Gray and Adam Jackson debuts in the FA Cup First Round against Cheltenham after their moves from Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.
Defender Scott Harrison returns after suspension but Luke Hendrie (ankle) and Magnus Okuonghae (foot) could miss out.
Preview: Sunderland v Southampton
Sunderland will be without Lee Cattermole following the recurrence of a long-standing groin problem as the Black Cats welcome Southampton to the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are however boosted by the return of John O'Shea, Fabio Borini, Younes Kaboul and Ola Toivonen after recent injuries.
Match facts:
'As soon as you hear a jet engine, everyone jumps up'
Mark Philbin from Darlington described a mood of restlessness in his hotel close to the airport in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.
He's amongst those waiting to find out if their flights were going to leave.
He said: "As soon as you hear a jet engine, you can see, everyone just jumps up to see what's happening and then this morning we thought there was going to be a passenger jet cleared over the top of the buildings.
"But in fact we saw 14 military fighter jets in two "V" formations took off from the airport and disappeared over the horizon. So, I mean obviously, that's not something you expect to see from a passenger airport."
Darlington man stuck in Egypt hopes to return on time
The first flights bringing British holidaymakers back to the UK from Sharm el-Sheikh took off this morning.
Extra security measures have been put in place which are being overseen by British security specialists, and passengers will be allowed to bring only hand luggage with them.
Mark and Linda Philbin from Darlington are among the British tourists stranded in the resort and he says he just wants to get home as soon as possible.
He told BBC Tees: "Our flight due to leave tomorrow afternoon should be more or less on time.
"There's people that have returned [from the airport] still with their suitcases with them and we've seen on TV that there's a lot of people at the airport that don't know what's happening at the moment."
'More than 300 North East people in Egypt' - tour operator
Sunderland-based Hays Travel tour operators have told BBC Newcastle they have 312 customers mostly from the North East in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
They are telling clients to report to the airport as usual, and are expecting to fly them home next week.
Planes have begun bringing back UK tourists stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh - but Egypt says only eight of 29 planned flights will be able to operate.
The disruption began amid fears that a Russian plane crash last week was caused by a bomb.
Preview: Hull v Middlesbrough
Fourth place Boro travel to top of the league Hull on Saturday with only one point separating the top four teams.
Middlesbrough's Uruguay striker Cristhian Stuani will miss a seventh straight game with hamstring and groin problems.
Manager Aitor Karanka will again rest David Nugent (hamstring strain).
Match facts:
Sex-obsessed man used gun threats to rape and imprison prostitute
Sunderland Echo
Newspaper
An attacker who held captive and raped a prostitute after calling her to his home for sex has been jailed for 13 years.
Looking back over the years of Fenwick's window
BBC Newcastle
www.bbc.co.uk/BBCNewcastle
The Discovery Museum open their Fenwick Unwrapped exhibition this weekend.
Each year their window is decorated a different way and is an annual tradition for many to visit.
Here's a taster of some of the images they've managed to find from the archive. See more of those here.
Preview: Bournemouth v Newcastle
Newcastle's goalkeeping injury crisis could result in a Premier League debut for 18-year-old Fred Woodman as the Magpies travel to Bournemouth.
Rob Elliot is a doubt with a thigh problem and could join Karl Darlow and Tim Krul on the sidelines.
Newcastle match facts:
Council apology after telling King Con to 'find another venue'
Organisers of a comic convention have accused a council of elitism after being told a theatre is not the right venue for their audience.
Almost 1,000 people attended the second King Con event at the Gala Theatre in Durham in October.
Organiser Dan Pye said Durham County Council then told him to find another venue as comic fans would not "feed into" other events at the theatre. The council has now said all are welcome at the Gala.
Paralympic champion unveils artwork
Paralympic swimming champion Josef Craig, who won gold in the London 2012 Paralympics, has unveiled an artwork at BALTIC Centre For Contemporary Art - highlighting the variety of projects funded by the Lottery.
More than £1bn has been spent in the North East on everything from community schemes to the Baltic - where the Celebratory Image hangs.
The athlete from Jarrow, South Tyneside told BBC Look North: "I could not do what I do without the help that I get from the Lottery Funding.
"It's a big help for me as a person because it takes that worry and stress out of my life to look for other ways to fund what I have to do to be the best in the world." Watch the video here.
Save Our Steel posters appear across Redcar
BBC Panorama
Investigative TV show
From now until Christmas, Panorama will be in Redcar to report on life after a century of steel making. Watch more.
Walk down Redcar High Street. It's similar to many in the UK - charity and pound shops.
But one thing many have in common are these #SaveOurSteel posters. View a photo gallery here.
Latest headlines: Council accused of comic snobbery and 600 apply for 50 police jobs
Here are the latest headlines so far today:
- Organisers of a comic convention have accused a council of elitism after being told a theatre is not the right venue for their audience
- Six hundred people have applied for 50 police constable jobs at Durham Constabulary, the force has said
- The fate of the remains of Scottish prisoners of war found in a mass grave in Durham is to be discussed in the town many of them would have come from
Hundreds apply for dozens of police jobs
Six hundred people have applied for 50 police constable jobs at Durham Constabulary, the force has said.
Durham, which took on about 60 officers in October last year, said the new positions are mostly to replace officers who have left.
Applicants had a fortnight to apply with the next phase to be held in January.
Highfield Hotel say fireworks display at bonfire party was 'thoroughly planned'
The Gazette
Newspaper
The Highfield Hotel say the firework display at a bonfire party was “thoroughly planned” despite claims fireworks were launched into the crowds.
Newcastle's McClaren eyes Tottenham winger - Gossip
BBC Sport
Here are snippets from today's gossip column:
Newcastle boss Steve McClaren is interested in signing Tottenham winger Andros Townsend. The 24-year-old has been dropped by Spurs after clashing with fitness coach Nathan Gardiner.(Daily Mirror)
Liam Bridcutt's potential loan move to Leeds United is in the balance after Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce said the deal for the 26-year-old midfielder was "confused - like Leeds". (Yorkshire Evening Post)
New Aston Villa manager Remi Garde, 49, says he rejected an offer from another Premier League club before moving to Villa Park but refused to confirm whether it was Newcastle. (Independent)
Preparations under way for Lumiere's fourth return to Durham
Preparations are already under way for the fourth Lumiere Durham Light Festival which takes place 12 - 15 November.
See photos of the last festival in 2013 here.
On the lunchtime BBC Look North
Ian Reeve
BBC Look North
It's believed that the task force set up in the wake of the demise of the SSI steelworks at Redcar could be on the point of announcing how £32m of aid can be spent.
The Government has said £80m is available to help the 2,200 workers who lost their jobs, as well as many more in the supply chain. If the decision is not made clear today, it should come on Monday.
I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North at 13:30 on BBC One.
Weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain
Kay Crewdson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
This afternoon will be rather cloudy across the area, with some outbreaks of rain moving northeastwards.
The rain is likely to be mainly light and patchy, but the odd heavier burst is possible, especially across the North Pennines.
Maximum temperature: 15C (59F). Check the forecast near you.
Police probe after firework is set off in porch of home
Sunderland Echo
Newspaper
An investigation has begun after a firework was set alight inside the doorway to a house.
Cafe closed after 'serious mouse infestation' found
A café has been closed down in Middlesbrough after it was found to pose a serious public health risk.
Manolia Shawerma on Gresham Road was closed after the council says they had evidence of a "serious mouse infestation, poor standards of cleanliness and food at risk of contamination".
The business will be allowed to re-open when the council is satisfied that the operator has taken all necessary steps.
Archbishop of York at launch of Tynedale Community Bank
The volunteer-led Tynedale Community Bank is being launched at a service at Hexham Abbey.
The event is being led by the Archbishop of York John Sentamu.
Local authorities, local churches and community groups are all involved.
Travel: Fuel spillage closes road in Morpeth
BBC Travel
The A197 in Morpeth is closed and there's queuing traffic northbound between Morpeth South turn off and the B6524 junction because of a fuel spillage. Approach with care.
More traffic information on the BBC Travel website for Tyne & Wear and Teesside.
Custody cells so bad 'some interviews were carried out in disused showers'
The Chronicle
Rotting cells, perilously steep stairs and interviews having to be carried out in disused showers are among an catalogue of appalling conditions in court cells in the North East.
Scottish prisoner skeletons to be discussed in Dunbar
More than a dozen skeletons found near Durham Cathedral, which are those of 17th Century Scottish prisoners of war, are to be discussed at a meeting in Scotland.
Between 17 and 29 sets of remains were found in a mass grave in 2013 during work on Durham University's library.
Following detailed study, experts from the university have dated them to 1650, and believe them to be soldiers captured during the Battle of Dunbar.
The meeting will be held at 19:00, Dunbar, on 30 November - St Andrew's Day.
Latest headlines: Hundreds face job uncertainty on Teesside and meeting for workers under threat in Northumberland
Here are the latest headlines so far today:
- Hundreds of Teesside workers are facing job uncertainty following announcements from two separate companies
- A meeting's due to be held for employees at the Jus-Rol factory in Berwick as it has been threatened with closure
- Durham and Darlington fire crews are reporting a drop in the number of calls out on Bonfire night this year
Disadvantaged kids handed £5m to boost literacy attainment levels
The Chronicle
North East school kids have been handed a boost with a £5m funding grant to improve children’s literacy in the region.
Director Ridley Scott given a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame
The South Shields-born film director, Ridley Scott, has been given a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
He was honoured for a career stretching back to 1977 which has included films such as Alien, Blade Runner and Thelma and Louise.
He said: "I'm truly thrilled to receive this star alongside such talent and artists of this wonderful business of ours that we call entertainment.
"My years of actually making a movie didn't start until I was 40, but many years prior to that I worked on this very sidewalk and stood on this very spot."
The tales behind the some of the region's best-known firms
The Journal
Newspaper
They are some of the North East’s best known businesses - but how did the likes of Sage, Quorn and Ringtons actually come up with their names?
Number of bonfire incidents attended 'down', says Durham fire service
Bonfire night statistics collected by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service show a decrease in the number of incidents attended compared to last year.
Here's the breakdown:
Chief fire officer Stuart Errington said: "We are pleased that year on year more people are following our advice and attending organised firework displays; a much safer and economical way to enjoy bonfire night."
'Honour' to receive la legion d'honneur
A group of 11 men - all of them now in their 90s - will be officially presented with la Legion d'Honneur during the Service of Remembrance at Durham Cathedral tomorrow evening - narrated by former BBC Newcastle presenter Jonathan Miles.
Among them Charles Eagles who served with the Durham Light Infantry and landed on Gold Beach on D-Day.
He said: "It's such an honour, it's a beautiful medal and you can see why it's admired by everybody who sees it. It's a very pretty medal really."
'Robber left woman like this'
Here's today's front page and a link to the top story:
Veterans to officially receive la Légion d'honneur
A group of North East veterans are preparing to officially receive the highest honour the French state can award.
All those who helped liberate France during the Normandy landings have been given la Légion d'honneur.
A group of 11 men - all of them now in their 90s - will be officially presented with the medal during the Service of Remembrance at Durham Cathedral tomorrow evening.
Car overturns in County Durham
A car has overturned in Bishop Middleham in County Durham this morning.
Police are warning of slippery roads even though weather is mild for this time of year.
New bank launches in Northumberland
BBC Newcastle
www.bbc.co.uk/BBCNewcastle
A new local bank aimed at reducing people's dependency on loan sharks or payday lenders is being launched today in Northumberland.
The Tynedale community bank is being run by local groups, churches and the council.
It's being launched by the Archbishop of York John Sentamu at Hexham Abbey this morning.
Shearer has street named after him
Former Newcastle, England and Blackburn Rovers footballer Alan Shearer is to have a road named after him.
Shearer, who said he was "honoured and flattered", will open the road, near Rovers' Ewood Park stadium, next month.
Blackburn with Darwen Council said it wanted to "recognise the key role he played" in helping the club win the Premier League 20 years ago.
Hundreds of calls fewer than usual, says fire service
"There's less calls than there used to be", says the watch manager of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue after they dealt with more than 300 calls during last night's Bonfire Night.
They say it's thanks to more preparation before the event and awareness in the lead up to 5 November.
Although displays happened last weekend and last night, many places are planning firework displays during the coming weekend.