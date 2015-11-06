Montage

BBC Local Live: North East England

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 6 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, weather and travel updates from 08:00 on Monday

By Lloyd Watson

Live updates for the North East have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.

Weather: Dry with clear spells

Sara Thornton

BBC Weather

Becoming largely dry with clear spells into the evening. However, a possibility of the odd light shower across the Pennines. Colder overnight than of late under clearer skies, however the breeze should help to prevent a frost.

BBC

  Minimum temperature: 8C (46F). Check the forecast near you.

Young solider who received Victoria Cross remembered

Lee Johnson

BBC Tees

This weekend marks the 90th birthday of one of the youngest soldiers to be awarded the Victoria Cross in World War Two.

Dennis Donnini from Easington was just 19 when he died rescuing a comrade during an attack on a German occupied village in Holland.

Angelo Ferri and Theresa Brown
BBC

His story is one of heroism, selflessness, and a dogged determination to win the medal for bravery.  

I've been along to meet his niece Theresa Brown and nephew Angelo Ferri. Watch the video here.

Preview: Hartlepool v Cheltenham

Hartlepool could give loanees Jake Gray and Adam Jackson debuts in the FA Cup First Round against Cheltenham after their moves from Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

Defender Scott Harrison returns after suspension but Luke Hendrie (ankle) and Magnus Okuonghae (foot) could miss out.

Preview: Sunderland v Southampton

Sunderland will be without Lee Cattermole following the recurrence of a long-standing groin problem as the Black Cats welcome Southampton to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are however boosted by the return of John O'Shea, Fabio Borini, Younes Kaboul and Ola Toivonen after recent injuries.

Lee Cattermole
Getty Images

Match facts:

  • Sunderland have lost only one of their last 10 league and cup meetings against Southampton, albeit that was their Premier League record 8-0 defeat at St Mary's last season
  • The Black Cats are unbeaten in six home games in all competitions versus the Saints (W3, D3), a run that stretches back to January 2003

'As soon as you hear a jet engine, everyone jumps up'

Mark Philbin from Darlington described a mood of restlessness in his hotel close to the airport in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

He's amongst those waiting to find out if their flights were going to leave.

He said: "As soon as you hear a jet engine, you can see, everyone just jumps up to see what's happening and then this morning we thought there was going to be a passenger jet cleared over the top of the buildings.

"But in fact we saw 14 military fighter jets in two "V" formations took off from the airport and disappeared over the horizon. So, I mean obviously, that's not something you expect to see from a passenger airport."

Darlington man stuck in Egypt hopes to return on time

The first flights bringing British holidaymakers back to the UK from Sharm el-Sheikh took off this morning.

Extra security measures have been put in place which are being overseen by British security specialists, and passengers will be allowed to bring only hand luggage with them.

Mark and Linda Philbin from Darlington are among the British tourists stranded in the resort and he says he just wants to get home as soon as possible.

Mark Philbin
Mark Philbin

He told BBC Tees: "Our flight due to leave tomorrow afternoon should be more or less on time.

"There's people that have returned [from the airport] still with their suitcases with them and we've seen on TV that there's a lot of people at the airport that don't know what's happening at the moment."

'More than 300 North East people in Egypt' - tour operator

Sunderland-based Hays Travel tour operators have told BBC Newcastle they have 312 customers mostly from the North East in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

They are telling clients to report to the airport as usual, and are expecting to fly them home next week.

Passengers
Reuters

Planes have begun bringing back UK tourists stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh - but Egypt says only eight of 29 planned flights will be able to operate.

The disruption began amid fears that a Russian plane crash last week was caused by a bomb.

Preview: Hull v Middlesbrough

Fourth place Boro travel to top of the league Hull on Saturday with only one point separating the top four teams.

Middlesbrough's Uruguay striker Cristhian Stuani will miss a seventh straight game with hamstring and groin problems.

Manager Aitor Karanka will again rest David Nugent (hamstring strain).

Manchester United v Middlesbrough
Getty Images

Match facts:

  • After keeping four consecutive clean sheets away to Hull, Middlesbrough have conceded in each of the last four
  • No team have conceded fewer goals than Middlesbrough in the second half of Championship games - five, level with Derby and Hull

Looking back over the years of Fenwick's window

BBC Newcastle

The Discovery Museum open their Fenwick Unwrapped exhibition this weekend.

Each year their window is decorated a different way and is an annual tradition for many to visit.

Here's a taster of some of the images they've managed to find from the archive. See more of those here.

Fenwick's window
Fenwick
Preview: Bournemouth v Newcastle

Newcastle's goalkeeping injury crisis could result in a Premier League debut for 18-year-old Fred Woodman as the Magpies travel to Bournemouth.

Rob Elliot is a doubt with a thigh problem and could join Karl Darlow and Tim Krul on the sidelines.

Newcastle United
Getty Images

Newcastle match facts:

  • Newcastle are without a win in their last 12 away league games (D2, L10), scoring just three goals in that run.
  • They have only won two of their last 22 league games home or away (D5, L15).

Council apology after telling King Con to 'find another venue'

Organisers of a comic convention have accused a council of elitism after being told a theatre is not the right venue for their audience.

Almost 1,000 people attended the second King Con event at the Gala Theatre in Durham in October.

King Con
King Con

  Organiser Dan Pye said Durham County Council then told him to find another venue as comic fans would not "feed into" other events at the theatre. The council has now said all are welcome at the Gala.  

Paralympic champion unveils artwork

Paralympic swimming champion Josef Craig, who won gold in the London 2012 Paralympics, has unveiled an artwork at BALTIC Centre For Contemporary Art - highlighting the variety of projects funded by the Lottery.

More than £1bn has been spent in the North East on everything from community schemes to the Baltic - where the Celebratory Image hangs.

Josef Craig
BBC

The athlete from Jarrow, South Tyneside told BBC Look North: "I could not do what I do without the help that I get from the Lottery Funding.

"It's a big help for me as a person because it takes that worry and stress out of my life to look for other ways to fund what I have to do to be the best in the world." Watch the video here.

Save Our Steel posters appear across Redcar

BBC Panorama

Investigative TV show

From now until Christmas, Panorama will be in Redcar to report on life after a century of steel making. Watch more.

Walk down Redcar High Street. It's similar to many in the UK - charity and pound shops.

But one thing many have in common are these ‪#‎SaveOurSteel‬ posters. View a photo gallery here.

Save Our Steel poster
BBC
Latest headlines: Council accused of comic snobbery and 600 apply for 50 police jobs

Here are the latest headlines so far today:

Organisers of a comic convention have accused a council of elitism after being told a theatre is not the right venue for their audience

Six hundred people have applied for 50 police constable jobs at Durham Constabulary, the force has said

The fate of the remains of Scottish prisoners of war found in a mass grave in Durham is to be discussed in the town many of them would have come from

Hundreds apply for dozens of police jobs

Six hundred people have applied for 50 police constable jobs at Durham Constabulary, the force has said.

Durham, which took on about 60 officers in October last year, said the new positions are mostly to replace officers who have left.

Applicants had a fortnight to apply with the next phase to be held in January.

Newcastle's McClaren eyes Tottenham winger - Gossip

BBC Sport

Here are snippets from today's gossip column:

Newcastle boss Steve McClaren is interested in signing Tottenham winger Andros Townsend. The 24-year-old has been dropped by Spurs after clashing with fitness coach Nathan Gardiner.(Daily Mirror) 

Liam Bridcutt's potential loan move to Leeds United is in the balance after Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce said the deal for the 26-year-old midfielder was "confused - like Leeds". (Yorkshire Evening Post) 

New Aston Villa manager Remi Garde, 49, says he rejected an offer from another Premier League club before moving to Villa Park but refused to confirm whether it was Newcastle. (Independent) 

On the lunchtime BBC Look North

Ian Reeve

BBC Look North

It's believed that the task force set up in the wake of the demise of the SSI steelworks at Redcar could be on the point of announcing how £32m of aid can be spent.

The Government has said £80m is available to help the 2,200 workers who lost their jobs, as well as many more in the supply chain. If the decision is not made clear today, it should come on Monday.

Steel plant in Redcar
BBC

I'll have more on this story on BBC Look North at 13:30 on BBC One.

Weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain

Kay Crewdson

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

This afternoon will be rather cloudy across the area, with some outbreaks of rain moving northeastwards.

The rain is likely to be mainly light and patchy, but the odd heavier burst is possible, especially across the North Pennines.

Weather forecast
BBC

  Maximum temperature: 15C (59F). Check the forecast near you.

Cafe closed after 'serious mouse infestation' found

A café has been closed down in Middlesbrough after it was found to pose a serious public health risk.

Manolia Shawerma on Gresham Road was closed after the council says they had evidence of a "serious mouse infestation, poor standards of cleanliness and food at risk of contamination".

The business will be allowed to re-open when the council is satisfied that the operator has taken all necessary steps.

Archbishop of York at launch of Tynedale Community Bank

The volunteer-led Tynedale Community Bank is being launched at a service at Hexham Abbey.

The event is being led by the Archbishop of York John Sentamu.

Local authorities, local churches and community groups are all involved.

Travel: Fuel spillage closes road in Morpeth

BBC Travel

The A197 in Morpeth is closed and there's queuing traffic northbound between Morpeth South turn off and the B6524 junction because of a fuel spillage. Approach with care.

More traffic information on the BBC Travel website for Tyne & Wear and Teesside

Scottish prisoner skeletons to be discussed in Dunbar

More than a dozen skeletons found near Durham Cathedral, which are those of 17th Century Scottish prisoners of war, are to be discussed at a meeting in Scotland.

Between 17 and 29 sets of remains were found in a mass grave in 2013 during work on Durham University's library.

Skeletons
NNP

Following detailed study, experts from the university have dated them to 1650, and believe them to be soldiers captured during the Battle of Dunbar.

The meeting will be held at 19:00, Dunbar, on 30 November - St Andrew's Day.

Latest headlines: Hundreds face job uncertainty on Teesside and meeting for workers under threat in Northumberland

Here are the latest headlines so far today:

- Hundreds of Teesside workers are facing job uncertainty following announcements from two separate companies

- A meeting's due to be held for employees at the Jus-Rol factory in Berwick as it has been threatened with closure

- Durham and Darlington fire crews are reporting a drop in the number of calls out on Bonfire night this year

Director Ridley Scott given a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

The South Shields-born film director, Ridley Scott, has been given a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

He was honoured for a career stretching back to 1977 which has included films such as Alien, Blade Runner and Thelma and Louise.

Director Ridley Scott (R), who was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, poses with his wife Giannina Facio
Getty Images

He said: "I'm truly thrilled to receive this star alongside such talent and artists of this wonderful business of ours that we call entertainment.

"My years of actually making a movie didn't start until I was 40, but many years prior to that I worked on this very sidewalk and stood on this very spot."

Number of bonfire incidents attended 'down', says Durham fire service

Bonfire night statistics collected by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service show a decrease in the number of incidents attended compared to last year.

Here's the breakdown:

Bonfire night statistics collected by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service
Getty Images

Chief fire officer Stuart Errington said: "We are pleased that year on year more people are following our advice and attending organised firework displays; a much safer and economical way to enjoy bonfire night."

'Honour' to receive la legion d'honneur

A group of 11 men - all of them now in their 90s - will be officially presented with la Legion d'Honneur during the Service of Remembrance at Durham Cathedral tomorrow evening - narrated by former BBC Newcastle presenter Jonathan Miles.

Among them Charles Eagles who served with the Durham Light Infantry and landed on Gold Beach on D-Day.

He said: "It's such an honour, it's a beautiful medal and you can see why it's admired by everybody who sees it. It's a very pretty medal really."

'Robber left woman like this'

Here's today's front page and a link to the top story:

Front page
The Gazette
Veterans to officially receive la Légion d'honneur

A group of North East veterans are preparing to officially receive the highest honour the French state can award.

All those who helped liberate France during the Normandy landings have been given la Légion d'honneur.

A group of 11 men - all of them now in their 90s - will be officially presented with the medal during the Service of Remembrance at Durham Cathedral tomorrow evening.

Car overturns in County Durham

A car has overturned in Bishop Middleham in County Durham this morning.

Police are warning of slippery roads even though weather is mild for this time of year.

View more on twitter
New bank launches in Northumberland

BBC Newcastle

A new local bank aimed at reducing people's dependency on loan sharks or payday lenders is being launched today in Northumberland.

The Tynedale community bank is being run by local groups, churches and the council.

It's being launched by the Archbishop of York John Sentamu at Hexham Abbey this morning.

Shearer has street named after him

Former Newcastle, England and Blackburn Rovers footballer Alan Shearer is to have a road named after him.

Shearer, who said he was "honoured and flattered", will open the road, near Rovers' Ewood Park stadium, next month.

Alan Shearer
Getty Images

Blackburn with Darwen Council said it wanted to "recognise the key role he played" in helping the club win the Premier League 20 years ago.

Hundreds of calls fewer than usual, says fire service

"There's less calls than there used to be", says the watch manager of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue after they dealt with more than 300 calls during last night's Bonfire Night.

They say it's thanks to more preparation before the event and awareness in the lead up to 5 November.

Although displays happened last weekend and last night, many places are planning firework displays during the coming weekend.

